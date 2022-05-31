News
Euphoria’s Dominic Fike: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Everybody must have heard about the famous show HBO Drama show Euphoria which aired in 2019, then you must have loved the character of Elliot in the second season played by the very talented American singer, musician, and very good actor Dominic Fike. Fans of the show specifically fans of Elliot must have thought is he dating someone?
Yes, he is dating someone, he recently confirmed that he is dating his costar from the show euphoria Hunter Schafer who depicted the role of Jules Vaughn.
Who Has He Dated In Past?
Before dating his Euphoria Co-star Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike dated American model and actress Diana Silvers, on august 2020 Dominic confirmed that he and Diana Silvers are dating through Instagram. Diana is a model and actress who acted in many movies including Ma(2019), and Ava ( 2020) but her breakthrough role was when she got the main role in the Netflix series Space Force.
When & Where did Dominic meet Hunter?
Dominic Fike first met Hunter Schafer met on the sets of HBO’s drama series Euphoria season 2 in April 2021. The couple was seen many times together and there were always roomers of them dating but neither of them ever confirmed anything to people. But sometime after Musician and actor, Dominic fike confirmed that he is dating his Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer.
A Little Bit About Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike is an American singer, songwriter, and actor, his full name is Dominic David Fike. He was born on 30th December 1995. Fike first burst out in the music scene on Sound cloud. Colombia records singed him after the release of his debut episode “Don’t forget about me, Demons”. Fike’s song Three Nights hit the top 10 in many countries. In July 2020 Fike’s debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong hit the top 50 in multiple countries including Australia and USA, in the late 2020 fike also recorded a cover of legendary British singer Sir Paul McCartney’ssong The Kiss of Venus in his album McCartney III Imagined.
In 2020 Fike also made his acting debut by playing the character of Elliot in the second season of Euphoria. However, in the show fike also wrote and performed a song named Elliot’ Song with his co-star Zendaya
A little Bit About Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer is an American-born actress and model and a very active LGBTQ rights activist who was born on December 31st, 1998. She made her debut in 2019 in the HBO Drama series Euphoria as Jules Vaughn with the cast consisting of Zendaya Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and many more. She is currently dating her Euphoria costar Dominic Fike who plays the role of Elliot in the season two the couple at first didn’t confirm that they are dating each other at last they have ended the rumors and confirmed that they are indeed dating each other.
8 candidates from Jammu region clear UPSC Civil Service 2021 exam
Among the Eight successful candidates from the Jammu division are two Muslims, five Hindus and a Sikh.
Till late on the evening of May 30, J&K officials had not yet formally issued a list of the successful candidates.
Kashmir saw a steady increase in the share of UPSC qualifying candidates after a local youth, Shah Faesal, topped the examination in 2009. The highest number of successful candidates from Jammu & Kashmir was 15, in 2018.
J&K saw 11 candidates qualifying in the UPSC examination in 2011, 10 in 2012, 11 in 2013, 10 in 2014, nine in 2015, 14 in 2016, 14 in 2017, and 15 in 2018.
After the erstwhile State was split into the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, in 2019, the number of successful candidates fell. Only nine candidates qualified from J&K after the reading down of Article 370 in 2020; with three Hindu and six Muslim candidates.
“All those who have been declared qualified for the UPSC exams deserve our heartfelt congratulations. Happy to see three youth qualifying from J&K but at the same time I am baffled to see the graph of J&K youth decreasing in qualifying the UPSC exams. Time to ponder over,” said Peoples Conference youth leader Musadir Karim.
From the Union Territory of Ladakh, two candidates qualified — one Muslim from Kargil and a Buddhist from Leh.
What will Chicago White Sox miss with Tim Anderson on the IL? 4 numbers that highlight the All-Star shortstop’s impact.
Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field in typical Tim Anderson fashion, hitting the ball the other way for a single.
The White Sox shortstop displayed another part of his game later in the inning, swiping second base.
The Sox will be missing that all-around game for an unspecified period after Anderson exited in the fifth with a strained right groin. After ranging to his left to field a grounder and making the throw to first, he fell to the ground in shallow center field.
The Sox placed him on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 30) Monday.
“If he goes down like that, you know there’s something up,” Sox infielder Danny Mendick said Sunday. “Hopefully he can get healthy and get back out there real soon.”
Anderson has a .356/.393/.503 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 40 games. His 164 weighted runs created plus (wRC+), according to fangraphs.com, ranks 11th in the majors. The stat estimates a player’s offensive contribution in total runs and adjusts that number to account for external factors such as ballpark and era. The major-league average is 100, meaning Anderson is 64% above that.
“He’s a great player, legitimately a great player,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday.
Here are four numbers that highlight Anderson’s impact.
.580 — White Sox winning percentage since 2020 with Anderson starting
Anderson is a major reason the Sox made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history in 2020 and ‘21. Since the start of the 2020 season, they are 123-89 when he’s in the starting lineup and 28-28 when he’s not, according to the Sox.
During that span, the Sox are 104-58 when Anderson gets at least one hit and 26-3 when he homers.
Anderson has excelled in the postseason too. He collected nine hits in the 2020 wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics, batting .643 in the three games. He had seven hits in last season’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, hitting .368 in four games.
15 — leadoff home runs
Anderson didn’t waste any time aiding the offense against the Los Angeles Angels on April 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field, hitting José Suarez’s first pitch over the right-field wall.
It was the 15th leadoff home run in Anderson’s career and the second time he accomplished the feat this season. The first was April 24 in Minnesota.
He has hit six homers on the first pitch of a game, tied for third in major-league history, and he ranks second behind Ray Durham (20) in leadoff homers by a Sox player.
49 — 3-hit games since 2019
Anderson already had two hits during the second game of a May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees when he came to bat in the eighth.
Fans at Yankee Stadium greeted him with boos throughout the game in the aftermath of Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson calling Anderson “Jackie” during the previous day’s game and the conversations that followed between Donaldson and the Sox, which resulted in the benches clearing.
There were two on and two out in the nationally televised Sunday night game, and the Sox led by two. Anderson provided insurance with a dramatic three-run home run to right, quieting the crowd.
“You’ve got to give me something to keep me motivated,” Anderson said two days later.
Anderson had another three-hit game May 26 against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and his 49 three-hit games since 2019 are the most in baseball during that stretch, according to the Sox. The Sox are 34-15 in those games.
.326 — batting average since 2019
Anderson entered Sunday with a .326 batting average since 2019, which according to the Sox was tops in the majors during that period.
Anderson led the majors with a .335 average in 2019, finished second in the American League in 2020 (.322) and was fourth in the AL last season (.309).
Entering Monday, Anderson ranked third in the AL this year at .356.
“Tim’s a great player having a great year,” La Russa said Sunday. “Now he’s going to have to recover. Recovering from any injury is not fun. But for us, just got to look around at who we send out. We’ve got a lot of guys to send out that can help win a game. That’s our attitude.”
One Piece 1051 Spoilers
Even though One Piece Chapter 1050 was published only the day before yesterday, excitement for One Piece Chapter 1051 has already reached a fever pitch. Recent events in the series have divided the fans, but One Piece Chapter 1051 will hopefully bring these differences to a climax and stop them for good.
Even though there are currently no known spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1051, recent events suggest that it will follow one of two basic pathways. In addition, the release date of One Piece Chapter 1051 is well known and has been independently confirmed.
What To Expect
When this article was written, no spoiler information was accessible to the public. The next issue of the popular manga series by Eiichiro Oda may go one of two routes.
Eventually, Momonosuke’s adult physique will have to be shown to the public. Denjiro had previously referred to this at the close of the previous issue, but this is the first time it has been mentioned officially in this series.
In addition, the response of the people and Momonosuke’s first statements as shogun of Wano are likely to be broadcast. Furthermore, based on his talk with Zunesha after Chapter 1050, it is probable that Wano’s limitations will be discussed here.
After then, the Allied Forces would reclaim center stage, still jubilant about their win at Onigashima. The defeat of Kaido and Big Mom in One Piece Chapter 1051 might result in two distinct scenarios.
If the two Yonko is vanquished, this issue will presumably revolve around the Allies’ victory celebration. Shortly, Onigashima/Beast Pirates fodder and Zoro, Kin’emon, and Okiku issues will be resolved.
Summation
Regardless of what transpires in One Piece chapter 1051, it will be a pivotal event in the series. Therefore, depending on the result of the present events, the content of One Piece Chapter 1051 will be intensively examined by both sides.
People may unite or become more polarized while discussing the following issue. What occurs will be the fundamental determinant of what happens. However, even if Oda’s choice of direction is vital in One Piece Chapter 1051, if everyone is happy, the implementation of ideas will be of greater significance. Therefore, as 2022 proceeds, be on the lookout for One Piece spoilers in Chapter 1051 and other anime, comics, film, and live-action news.
Spoilers
The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1051 have not yet been published. Typically, the raw scans are provided on Thursday or Friday. It will be updated as soon as the raw scans become available. The scanlation procedure for a popular book like One Piece will take no more than a few hours.
After being taken from Japan, the scans are distributed online and translated by translators from all over the globe. At 11:11 p.m. UTC on Tuesday, June 1, 2022, the first spoilers and raw scans will appear online.
