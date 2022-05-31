News
From Division II and an adult rec league, Matt Swarmer achieves his MLB dream with the Chicago Cubs: ‘My adrenaline was pumping’
Two years ago, right-hander Matt Swarmer tried to stay ready during the uncertainty of a minor-league season canceled because of the pandemic.
His 2020 game action came from an unlikely source — an adult recreational league with players ranging from 18 to 40 years old.
“I was facing guys that almost didn’t have hair,” Swarmer said Monday. “I was just trying to find anywhere to play or just find live hitters.”
Swarmer would take video of every outing and check in with his pitching coaches throughout that summer to get feedback on how his pitches looked: “I just wanted to be ready whenever an opportunity presented itself.”
This came on the heels of a challenging debut season at Triple-A Iowa in 2019 in which he allowed a club-record 36 home runs in 27 games and changed his slider grip. There was never a guarantee that Swarmer — a 19th-round pick in 2016 out of Division II Kutztown University of Pennsylvania — would reach the majors.
He battled over the last six years to be on the mound Monday at Wrigley Field, the big-league moment he dreamed of since he was 5 years old. His parents and uncle were among the 39,305 fans.
“I always had my mind set (that) I just want to be a big-leaguer one day,” Swarmer said. “I mean, coming from a guy who went to Division II, anything is possible for anybody. Just got to work hard and good things will happen.”
Swarmer, 28, gave the Chicago Cubs exactly what they needed in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
He allowed four runs — only one earned — in six innings in his major-league debut. He scattered five hits, walked one and struck out six, including the first batter he faced, Kolten Wong. All but two of his 92 pitches were a four-seam fastball or slider. He finished with 10 whiffs and called strikes on his slider.
“It never felt like he sped up, which happens to a lot of guys,” manager David Ross said. “Just continued to control what he could control, and that definitely stands out from a guy making his first start in the big leagues.”
Swarmer is the first Cubs starter to allow one earned run or fewer and pitch at least six innings in his MLB debut since Dallas Beeler on June 28, 2014.
“My adrenaline was pumping right away,” he said, “but I had to just cool down and say: ‘Hey, this is just another game. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing.’”
Swarmer was aided by pitching to a familiar target in catcher P.J. Higgins, having spent the last three minor-league seasons together. Higgins gave Swarmer a simple pregame message: I’ve got you.
“I was like: ‘This is your big-league debut, you’re going to be nervous, but just trust me back there. Don’t worry about anything else‚’” Higgins said of their conversation. “I think that may have helped — I don’t know if it did or didn’t, but just for me, if someone were to say, hey, I’ve got you and just go out and do what you normally do, not try to overdo anything, then you’re going to be fine.”
Higgins experienced a special moment, too, during the Game 1 loss. His go-ahead solo home run to left in the third inning was his first big-league homer. After the game, Higgins received the ball, fresh with a green mark thanks to a ricochet off the top of the smaller scoreboard above the left-field basket.
“Honestly, the pitch before was a fastball that I fouled off and in my head I got mad,” Higgins said. “I was like, ‘Just hit the ball on the barrel and put it in play.’ And then fortunately, I hit the ball on the barrel and put it in play on that swing.”
The starting right fielder for Swarmer’s debut was another familiar face. The Cubs also called up Nelson Velázquez from Triple A before the doubleheader. He didn’t wait long to collect his first hit, legging out an infield single in his first at-bat.
Velázquez is the Cubs’ No. 16 prospect according to MLB.com and was the Arizona Fall League MVP last year. He was promoted to Iowa in early May and has hit .253 with nine doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 25 RBIs and a .914 OPS in 41 games between Double A and Triple A.
“Everything is a dream come true,” Velázquez said. “It’s everything I wished for in my life.”
A clearly happy Velázquez is reunited with longtime minor-league teammate Christopher Morel.
“He’s my bestie,” said Velázquez, whose locker is two down from Morel’s.
After the Cubs’ 12-inning loss to the White Sox on Sunday, Morel received a text from Velázquez that said he would see him soon. The bond between Velázquez and Morel traces back to 2018, when they first became teammates at short-season Eugene. Their friendship has only strengthened in the years since, rising through the Cubs minor-league system together.
“For me, he’s like a brother really,” Morel said through an interpreter. “Inside the baseball field, outside the baseball field, the only thing that’s missing is blood between us.”
The debuts and career firsts were part of a busy Monday for the Cubs, who made seven moves, including the additions of Velázquez and Swarmer. Most notably, right fielder Seiya Suzuki went on the injured list with a sprained left ring finger.
Right-hander Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man spot for Swarmer, who posted a 2.08 ERA in nine games (five starts) at Iowa.
Right-hander Anderson Espinoza also earned his first major-league call-up, brought up from Double-A Tennessee to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Espinoza, 24, was acquired from the San Diego Padres in July for Jake Marisnick. He debuted in the fourth inning of Game 2, replacing left-hander Drew Smyly, who exited with right oblique soreness.
“It’s been a been a morning of congratulating a lot of guys for being up here,” Ross said. “Happy for a lot of those guys that have put in the hard work and you get the reward to come up and be in an environment like today.”
()
News
Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at the town’s other funeral home.
Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another. As family and friends unleash their grief, investigators will push for answers about how police responded to the shooting, and lawmakers have said they’ll consider what can be done to stem the gun violence permeating the nation.
This week alone, funerals are planned for 11 children and teacher Irma Garcia.
On Monday, some mourners at Amerie’s visitation wore lilac or lavender shades of purple — Amerie’s favorites — at the request of her father, Angel Garza. Many carried in flowers, including purple ones.
The little girl who loved to draw had just received a cellphone for her 10th birthday. One of her friends told Angel Garza that Amerie tried to use the phone to call police during the assault on her fourth-grade classroom.
Among the mourners at Amerie’s visitation were some of Maite’s relatives. Like many people, they were attending both.
Maite’s family wore green tie-dye shirts with an illustration showing Maite with angel wings. Before going into the funeral home, they stopped at the ditch to see the metal gate gunman Salvador Ramos crashed a pickup truck into before crossing a field and entering the school.
“How did he walk for so long?” asked Juana Magaña, Maite’s aunt.
Hillcrest Memorial itself and the shooting will be forever linked. After Ramos wrecked the truck, two men at the funeral home heard the crash and ran toward the accident scene. Ramos shot at them. He missed and both men made it to safety.
Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia’s funeral will be June 6 — the day after she was supposed to turn 10. Her family had been preparing a big birthday bash at her grandmother’s house this coming weekend. She had been hoping to receive gifts related to the Disney movie “Encanto.”
“She loved that movie and talked a lot about it,” said her aunt, Siria Arizmendi.
Ellie was quiet even around family but loved doing videos and had been already practicing with her older sister a choreography for her quinceañera party — the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday — even though it was still five years away, Arizmendi said.
Ellie’s older sister is doing OK, Arizmendi said, understanding their family and others face a long road to recovery.
“It is just sad for all the children,” she said.
Funeral directors, embalmers and others from across Texas arrived to help. Jimmy Lucas, president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, brought a hearse and volunteered to work as a driver, pitch in for services, or do whatever he could, he told NBC News. Other arriving morticians were there to help with facial reconstruction services given the damage caused by the shooter’s military-style rifle.
Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking at a Memorial Day event in Longview, urged Texans to keep Uvalde in their prayers.
“What happened in Uvalde was a horrific act of evil,” Abbott said. “And as Texans, we must come together and lift up Uvalde and support them in every way that we possibly can. It is going to take time to heal the devastation that the families there have gone through and are going through, But be assured, we will not relent until Uvalde recovers.”
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday a review of the law enforcement response. Police have come under heavy criticism for taking well over an hour to kill Ramos inside the adjoining classrooms where he unleashed carnage.
Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.
The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
A day after visiting Uvalde and pledging, “We will,” in response to people chanting, “Do something,” President Joe Biden on Monday expressed some optimism that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman.
“I think things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope,” Biden told reporters before honoring the nation’s fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.
“The Second Amendment was never absolute,” Biden said. “You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn’t go out and buy a lot of weapons.”
A bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun safety legislation. Encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns away from those with mental health issues, and addressing school security and mental health resources were on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.
The group will meet again this week under a 10-day deadline to strike a deal.
___
Nathan Ellgren in Uvalde and Jim Salter in O’Fallon, Missouri, contributed to this report.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
News
Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman won’t travel with the Chicago White Sox to Toronto, which requires visitors to be vaccinated
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn indicated the team would have to make a couple of roster moves before its trip to Toronto.
“Our current active roster is not 100% vaxxed,” Hahn said Saturday. “As a result, two players will likely need to be replaced when we get there.
“Other teams have had to deal with it on their way in and respect the fact that’s the law of the land up there, and we’ll be compliant.”
The Sox announced the moves Monday, placing starting pitcher Dylan Cease and reliever Kendall Graveman on the restricted list. The Sox also recalled pitcher Kyle Crick from Triple-A Charlotte and placed pitcher Dallas Keuchel on waivers for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.
The Sox begin a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday in Toronto.
“The baseball rule, or administrative rule, that applies is that those (unvaccinated) players wind up on the restricted list and are eligible for replacement according to the rules,” Hahn said.
According to an April 25 ESPN article, “The Canadian government isn’t allowing unvaccinated travelers to cross borders — except under special circumstances, such as funerals for family members. As a result, any Major League Baseball player not vaccinated won’t be allowed to travel to Canada.”
“Everybody has got their reasons for what they do or don’t do,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Saturday. “I don’t begrudge anybody’s decision.”
Cease started Sunday against the Cubs, allowing one unearned run on two hits in seven innings. Graveman is 1-1 with a 2.78 ERA, 19 strikeouts, two saves and 10 holds.
“We obviously want our full roster at any point, whether a guy is unavailable because of these restrictions or because of health issues or injury or whatever,” Hahn said. “It’s certainly nothing you look forward to.
“Overall as an organization from top to bottom, we have done a tremendous job in terms of doing everything in our power to get people vaxxed and get people protected, take care of themselves, take care of their teammates, families and communities. And as an organization as a whole, we can be very proud of that and it set a really good example for others.
“The fact that a couple individuals have exercised their right to make an individual choice, I respect that. And look forward to them rejoining us (Friday) in Tampa.”
Crick is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA in eight relief appearances. The Sox designated Keuchel for assignment Saturday.
()
News
Seiya Suzuki’s sprained finger lands the Chicago Cubs outfielder on the IL. He joins Jonathan Villar, who suffered a freak injury.
The Chicago Cubs waited as long as they could for Seiya Suzuki to recover from his sprained left ring finger.
However, Suzuki did not check out great after Monday morning’s pregame work, and the Cubs opted to put him on the 10-day injured list. The move, made between games in Monday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, is retroactive to Friday.
The Cubs also selected the contract of left-hander Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa and designated right-hander Robert Gsellman for assignment.
After the Cubs’ 7-6 loss in the first game at Wrigley Field, Suzuki had a throwing progression in the outfield, building up to about 250 feet. But he didn’t catch the return throws, instead having the baseball tossed back to interpreter Toy Matsushita, who then handed it to Suzuki.
Suzuki sustained the injury during an awkward slide into second base on a successful steal during the third inning Thursday in Cincinnati. He remained in the game but exited the next inning. Suzuki, 28, is hitting .245 in 45 games with a .344 on-base percentage and 119 OPS+.
Injuries and limited 40-man roster options are creating complications for the Cubs. After two IL moves Monday, the Cubs have 15 players on the IL. That includes veteran infielder Jonathan Villar, who suffered an unfortunate accident in the weight room that forced him to the IL.
The exercise band Villar was using snapped back into his mouth, causing a freak injury that will require significant dental work. The Cubs placed him on the 10-day IL Monday morning retroactive to Friday.
()
From Division II and an adult rec league, Matt Swarmer achieves his MLB dream with the Chicago Cubs: ‘My adrenaline was pumping’
Uninsured American Children
Bitcoin Touches $30,000, Is The Coin Headed Towards Recovery?
Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another
Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman won’t travel with the Chicago White Sox to Toronto, which requires visitors to be vaccinated
Seiya Suzuki’s sprained finger lands the Chicago Cubs outfielder on the IL. He joins Jonathan Villar, who suffered a freak injury.
Billionaire Tim Draper On What Will Trigger The Next Bitcoin Bull Market
Mets notebook: Brandon Nimmo still not back in starting lineup, Jeff McNeil returns
Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19 as Twins fall to Tigers
Generating Income With AdSense From Google
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date