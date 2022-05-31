Finance
FSBO – How to Prepare Your House to Sell
Did you hear that? Prices of houses in Phoenix have been jumping 5% each month for 2005 according to market experts! Some even predict that the price of housing could jump an additional 10% for the upcoming year. The shortage of houses for sales and the still relatively low interest prices are causing the price of homes not just here in Phoenix but nationwide to escalate. What does this mean? If you are thinking about selling your home, there is no better time than the present. Jump on the bandwagon!
Okay, great, you say. Ill buy a for-sale-by-owner sign, set it out in the front yard, host an open-house this weekend. I should have my house sold by the end of next week! Well, two months later, that for-sale-by-owner sign is still in the front and you dont have a buyer. Do not think that just because there is a shortage of houses for sale, selling a house is a piece of cake. It may not as easy as you think. Instead of using a Realtor, you are determined to sell the house yourself. Thats fine and its possible. People do it all the time; however, what are some tips to help you prepare your house to sell. I have done the research and found four minimal-cost tips in preparing your sell:
1. Clean-up. The first impression is always the lasting one. You want potential buyers to be impressed the moment that they spot your house from the street. Everything from the yard, to the windows, to every room inside should be squeaky clean. And if you have a collection of, well, several collections of stuff, its distracting to the buyer and really takes away the beauty of your home. If you cant part with those items, pack them away in boxes. A potential buyer wont be offended by a few packed boxes in the house. They most likely are expecting you to be preparing to move anyway.
2. Deodorize. This goes hand-in-hand with cleaning your house and removing the clutter. If your house smells, it wont sell. If the house has been vacant for a while, there is nothing more offensive to a potential buyer than the smell of mildew. Please take care of the mildew before showing the house. And you petowners, understand that your precious little pets that you keep indoors are not odor-less. You just have become accustomed to the smell. A potential buyer will pick up the pet order immediately. The same is true for cigarettes.
3. Re-paint the house. Okay, you may have enjoyed a blue kitchen, an orange living room, and a red bathroom. But your potential buyer may not be as cutting-edge. Experts agree that neutral colors are best in showcasing your house. Also take a second look at the decorations on the wall. Remove anything that could be offensive to your potential buyer.
4. Embrace the sun. I dont particularly care for the Phoenix heat, but I love the sun. It symbolizes laughter, happiness, brightness, things that are upbeat and positive. Open the blinds and curtain in your house and let the sunshine in!
Remember, you want to impress the potential buyer. By following these four simple tips, you can be a step-ahead of the game in reducing the time it takes to sell your house. However, if you dont have the time it requires to sell the house yourself and dont want the expensive of hiring a Realtor, please visit my website to read the free report, Sell Your House in Seven (7) Days at [http://www.adpropertyconsultants.com].
Recycling Cartridges: The Environmental and Economical Benefits
Did you know that a staggering 200,000,000 empty cartridges are discarded in the United Kingdom every year, and that a single empty cartridge could take centuries, if not millennia, to decompose? With the price of oil on the rise, you have to be cautious about using these cartridges as it takes about three quarts of oil to manufacture a single cartridge. That’s not all; the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified carbon black toner as carcinogenic, making it a hazardous landfill material.
It’s easy to recycle cartridges. These days, most manufacturers actively encourage you to recycle cartridges, either setting up kiosks at convenient locations to drop off empty cartridges or by charging no postage on sending the same by mail. Once collected, manufacturers sift through them based on their condition and model to be further broken down into their constituent parts. If any of the parts are worn out or damaged, they get replaced. Once refurbished, the next step is to refill the ink or toner and check for any errors. Voila! You now have a recycled cartridge at barely a quarter of the cost and in line with all the environmental standards. Now that you understand the importance of recycling cartridges, let’s consider the benefits:
Recycling Cartridges: Protect Mother Earth
The environmental benefits of recycling cartridges are far reaching and you can save on natural resources by recycling. At least 97% of the raw materials that make up an original printer cartridge can be reused. Depending on its condition, it can be refilled at least five to six times, although manufacturers generally only remanufacture a cartridge once to maintain a level of quality. Did you know that to produce a single ink casing, all types of fossil fuels, such as coal, gas, and diesel, are used? This results in the emission of greenhouse gases and uses up precious non-renewable natural resources. Recycling cartridges omits this stage of production, reducing the build-up of greenhouse gases. By recycling cartridges, you also conserve timber, water and minerals used in the manufacturing process.
There is always a small amount of ink still remaining in an empty cartridge when you dispose of it. This is a manufacturing necessity; in inkjet printers it prevents the print heads of the printer overheating and, consequently, being damaged. Even when thrown away in landfills and forgotten, empty cartridges remain hazardous because the ink is toxic. If any amount seeps into the soil, it can contaminate farmland and water supplies. Manufacturers dispose of this hazardous waste ink in a safe fashion during the remanufacturing process, preventing it from ending up on landfill sites and polluting the Earth.
Recycling Cartridges: Money Matters
It is a myth that buying recycled cartridges costs you less but you end up compromising on quality. Reusing recycled cartridges reduces printing costs up to seventy percent compared to their original counterparts. Recycled cartridges can hold up to twenty percent more ink and professionally recycled cartridges usually produce an equal print quality to their original counterparts.
With the increasing importance given to recycling cartridges, manufacturers are starting to offer incentives to consumers. Recycling cartridges is an easy way to increase your bank balance and manufacturers sometimes provide special buy-back offers. You get paid to recycle your cartridges: the more you send back to the manufacturers, the more money you can make. Recycling cartridges can also contribute to charity work. Some schemes are created whereby the more empty cartridges that are collected, the more money they donate to a specified charity, school and/or church. This way it’s a double whammy, as you not only help the environment but also partake in charity activities. It is a win-win situation – by recycling cartridges, you rid yourself of an old item you would otherwise throw away, and either you or a deserving cause reaps the benefits as a result.
The local economy benefits through this process too, as the business of recycling cartridges employs thousands of people to get the job done in a quick manner. Many locally owned businesses that recycle cartridges spring up as a result, creating employment opportunities and increasing the purchasing power of many people.
Recycling Cartridges: Conserve Land Space
As the urban population is rapidly growing, countries are fast running out of land space to accommodate them. Governments are using the empty spaces to cultivate agricultural land to feed the population, or turning them into high-rise buildings to provide shelter.
Most of your trash ends up on landfill sites. You increase the level of waste on these sites by throwing out your used toner cartridges. Imagine for a second, the 200,000,000 empty casings discarded yearly ending up on landfill sites. Primarily made from non-biodegradable plastic, it is unlikely that even one would decompose in the same year. The amount of land that would be required for such purposes would lead to less space for homes and farmland. Therefore, in order to save yourself and your neighbours from being homeless and hungry, recycle your empty cartridges to the best of your ability.
The cost of these landfill sites are funded through your tax money. They are considered part of the government’s waste management costs. Recycle your cartridges and you lessen your waste production, so fewer sites are needed for such purposes and you’ll pay less tax on waste management.
Governments and environmentalists are playing their part through legislation and awareness campaigns to create a more mature recycling industry. It is time for you to play your part in the process. Make a start today by recycling your old cartridges.
Five Things to Consider When Choosing the Right Attorney
Finding a legal professional to take care of your private and sometimes emotional matters can be a daunting task. It seems that at the time we most need an attorney we are least likely to be in the frame of mind to look for one. So, how should you sort through the mix of recommendations and names set before you when the situation presents itself and you must decide upon legal representation for one reason or another?
Research. Research. Research. Is the attorney you are considering in good standing before the State bar of whichever state you require representation? Has he or she been sanctioned or reprimanded for ethical or other violations? This information is generally public record on your state’s board of professional responsibility or state bar association website. Is he or she embroiled in any legal issues of his or her own that may affect or complicate their ability to represent you? Sometimes simply googling the individual will reveal more than you know.
References. Talk with former and/or current clients of the prospective lawyer to determine if they have had a good experience. Does the individual return calls promptly? Is the attorney someone they would use again? Did they feel the fee the attorney charged was commensurate with the services rendered? If applicable, was the outcome favorable?
Cost. What and how does the attorney charge fees? One of the most important considerations in deciding on legal counsel is the cost of the attorney’s services. Attorney’s fees can be very expensive and can add up quickly in lengthy and complex legal issues. Depending on your type of legal issue, an attorney may charge a flat fee, a retainer fee paid up front from which future billing is drawn, a straight hourly fee, or a contingency fee which is when the attorney is paid a percentage of what you recover from your case. With a contingency fee, if you recover nothing, the attorney does not get a fee. Keep in mind that even if you do not recover, you would still be responsible for costs other than attorney fees such as court costs or other costs associated with your legal issue.
Expertise. Does the attorney you are considering focus his or her practice in the area of law you are seeking? Attorneys can advertise that they work in certain areas of the law but may not have worked many cases in that specific area of the law. For example, if you are considering hiring a lawyer to handle a car accident case for you, ask him or her how many other car accident cases he or she has handled. Ask how many of those cases were decided in favor of the attorney’s client. You may know an attorney who has been in practice for decades and who advertises that he or she does work in wills and estate matters as well as personal injury. But find out how many wills they have drafted. Do they simply dabble from time to time in that area or is it a true area of their practice? Most attorneys have a couple of areas in which they focus their practice. They may, from time to time, handle a legal matter outside of those areas. So make sure you are getting someone who knows the area of the law and is up to date on the most current laws.
Appeals. If you are seeking an attorney for any legal issue that involves a court proceeding, then there is always the possibility of an appeal. Inquire about the likelihood of appeal in your particular matter. Ask if this attorney handles appeals as not all attorneys do. If the attorney does handle appeals, ask about the different costs associate with an appeal. Ask about the timeline of an appeal. If you are looking for an attorney to handle a legal matter that could potentially be brought up on appeal, better to have that same individual working the case from the beginning until the end than have a new lawyer take over in the middle. These consideration on the front end will save you time, money and frustration down the road.
When you choose an attorney you are making an investment, not only financially but an investment of your time. You should be well informed and use all the resources available to you when you make this important decision.
Home Treatment of Skin Whitening
Skin lightening or whitening is a condition exploited for the method of visible light complexion. Graceful clear and flawless looking is the feeling of every human existence. In particular women wish for beautiful skin but almost everyone at some point skin problems such as pigmentation of the skin is darker and the appearance of dark spots of the meeting. Most of these problems are caused by a biological procedure of old or harm caused by immoderate vulnerability to sun and pollution. Black skin is the effect on the accumulation of melanin the pigment that gives skin too dark. But this pigment provides protections against ultraviolet radiation from the sun which can cause dark skin are less susceptible to damage from the sun.
Dark skin or pale skin
To solve the problem of dark skin or pale skin looked in younger we often tend to use commercial products such as skin whitening creams, lotions or bleach. But many of us know that many products are available for some whitening effective skin only. Not only safe for skin lightening is used, but moisture and revitalizes the skin. Well here are some simple remedies for whitening the skin for you. Lemon is natural bleach for the relief of skin tone and can be used as skin whitening. you can use lemon juice, alone or with rose water. With cotton swab to apply it on face and keep it within 5 minutes then wash it with hot water. Then the lemon juice with almond oil with honey and milk powder are mixed to make more effective treatments for skin whitening.
Some important agents of skin whitening
Oatmeal and cottage cheese are two very important agents of skin whitening. Both oatmeal and cottage cheese should be well mixed. You can add tomato juice to the mixture to become more efficient. Apply this mixture of cheese, cottage, oats and tomato juice in face gently and hold for 20-25 minutes then rinse thoroughly with water. Mix equal amounts of vinegar and lukewarm water. Keep it for 5-10 minutes on the skin after rinsing.
Skin whitening using homemade pasta
Make homemade pasta that combines sandalwood powder, lemon juice and tomato. Allow the glue to dry before rinsing water to whiten the skin. Natural products such as sandalwood, lemons and tomatoes are used to make your skin fresher and lighter. For damaged caused by sunburns use lemon juice and turmeric. Both are excellent bleach to lighten the skin. A home remedies for skin whitening easiest potato. Simply place a few slices of raw potato on your face for a few minutes, which helps to remove spots and stains. Paste through a combination of finely ground with honey. Please use your face and let dry. Then rinse with clean water for beautiful skin and bright to get. Instead of honey, you can use milk to make a paste.
Tip for skin whitening using orange zest
Grind some orange zest, sun dried well and add the cheese or milk to make a paste. Apply in person and operates 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing with water. This will not only lighten the complexion of the cutis but also help get rid of spots and do it. However, natural skin care or use of skin whitening treatment at home is not enough to get a nice cutis. This should be complemented by a balanced diet containing plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits. Drink lots of water can also help, because water is known that toxic substances from the body and hydrates the cutis.
