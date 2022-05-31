Finance
Generating Income With AdSense From Google
Millions of people already use Google.com for all their search needs. With so many people utilizing this powerhouse of search engine, Google has set up a way to help businesses, websites, and more advertise.
Companies pay a premium fee to be listed on top of the search engine in sponsored links, and throughout websites. If you own a website or a blog you can display relevant ads from the Google network (and people like you) and if someone clicks on them you receive money.
Google AdSense is an advertising format that pays you to keep on doing what you’re doing. If you have a blog, for instance, you can put ads on your site that are non-intrusive and blend into the design of the site, and when anyone clicks on the ad you’ll get paid.
The more people click the more money you can make, and there’s no ceiling as to how much you can earn.
AdSense from Google is relatively simple to set up and get paid from, however, be careful. There are ways to cheat the system that seem clever up front, but will get you in trouble and banned from the network.
These things include clicking on the ads on your site, sending friends to click on ads, and sending repetitive, cycled traffic from a generator.
If you can abide by the rules, and have good overall traffic, you can rake in the dough from AdSense with relative ease. Just remember, there are rules, so don’t think you can outsmart the system.
Finance
Job of Life
So I used to joke with my wife that if she ever grew fat and failed to lose the weight I would find myself a new with “few”. There is the song by Marshall Munhumumwe Rudo Imoto, it reminds women that their husbands can leave no matter how confident they are if they allow themselves to lose their appeal. So when I was the one with a bulging waist, she had a reason to make fun of me. She challenged me and as a man I had to square up to the challenge. After all I was not comfortable with my gaining weight and I did not want to harbor any ideas of some “hunk” taking over.
I got my gear ready, I took up my wife’s challenge and I planned how I would be taking my morning jogs. It was to be the ending of 2008 with a bang, at least the last two days of the year. I was going to get back in shape and pretty fast, at least that I thought, it is always easier said than done.
At times the goals you want to achieve seem bigger than you; the trick is to connect to a higher power than you. In everything that you do there is always a higher power you can call on for strength, mine is Jesus Christ.
D-day finally came; I had set my alarm to wake up at 0515hrs. I was not up to it as I was getting used to waking up around 0700hrs, I had to drag myself up. Sleep is a comfort zone that is difficult to break out of. The beauty of sleep is also its let down to many launches, but I am glad I did get up.
Not only when it comes to jogging but life in general. You can have all the plans laid out, the preparations in place but if you do not get up and do something your snickers will remain there looking as good as new, your jogging pants clean always on the shelf and that big towel will have all its threads in place. All these things will remain in shape but you will be way out of shape. Your plans will remain perfect but you will be running out of time. This is called Failure to Launch; it is one of the worst kind of the obstacles we face.
My experiences were painting a bigger picture in front of me; this led me to share with you. In life failure to launch is very common and many bright ideas are lost due to that. We come up with great ideas but to get into the act of achieving is an uphill climb due to the greatest of all let downs, FEAR. This fear is designed by our very own imaginative minds.
I thought the launching part was the hardest, was I wrong? After day one I had a longer list of excuses. I felt like my bad knee was acting up, the timing was off and anyway it was not going to work. In some way I would be looking at my potbelly and seeing no difference, “It had only been one day!”
Such is life, after succeeding in launching your goal-your project, looks futile shortly after, and there will be all these discrepancies to cloud your focus. The excuses I am talking about are the ones that come from within you; you are your worst enemy when it comes to this stage because you will be your biggest discouragement through FEAR.
Funny enough my wife is the one who put me up to this but there are mornings when she would say, “take a rest today and you will run tomorrow”, she will be tempting me to stay in bed. Some friends and family had a whole lot to say when they heard about my jogging, mostly negative, “jogging, it doesn’t work!” or “so and so tried it and gained weight” and “give it up it is a waste of time and energy!” I would get so much discouragement you would think I was committing a crime. What kept me from quitting was my belief and my need to get in shape.
External influence is another factor in life that hinders achievement of goals. Some look like genuine reasons not to, others are just too tempting to let go. A fact of life is that most critics have never tried anything. They make themselves experts in a field they have never set foot on. You should learn to understand people who come under the guises of help. I would rather listen to what works with regards to keeping fit from someone with a six pack tummy than another potbellied fellow like me. It might sound rude but they are being rude in the first place. Life needs one to hold on to a cause, to take it all the way and that is through COMMITMENT! One should commit himself to a certain principled life and not allow hinderances or obstacles to take you away from your goal. I told myself I will jog and I will jog differently each time until I find the way that works. One great scientist, Thomas Edison (invented the bulb) failed so many times but always embarked on the project to get it right by applying something different. He did not say I failed to make a bulb so I will try making a lighter. We always have an opportunity to learn from our mistakes; the good thing about making mistakes is that YOU ARE TRYING SOMETHING! Do not be afraid to make mistakes.
I like the way I start my jog, from my place I go downhill until I get to the point of making the U-turn. It is so easy to go downhill it is smooth, quick and comfortable. If you were going downhill and make a U-turn to go back, well guess what it will not be downhill again, it is uphill (in case you had not figured that out!)
Life has presented me with such periods as well, everything going on smoothly and at such times we tend to be carefree like it will always be like that. It is wise to make the most of such time, if finances are on the increase it is the right time to save as much and use your money wisely to complete your goals. Make hay whilst the sun shines, save for a rainy day because life has seasons, if it is time to get it easy, there will be a time to get it tough.
When I was coming back uphill it was very tiring, I felt like quitting. You feel your strength disappearing and your legs barely carrying your weight, like they are giving up. In pursuit of your goal definitely expect obstacles like an uphill course in my morning jog. Sometimes the course is made easier by the decisions that you made when you were going downhill. It is made easier by the “hay you made” or that lot you saved for a rainy day, like the uphill climb.
Believe me when you are fatigued all you want is to get it over with, and if you are still a long way from your destination you will want to quit. There will be that voice in your head saying, “You can’t do this give it up, you will faint and what good is that?” I tell you that voice is so convincing I have listened to it in my jogging and I found myself stopping and walking. It makes you believe what you have already done is enough; after all you can jog some more tomorrow. At times during the jog when I was lost in my thoughts, I noticed the negative my thoughts were consequently, the slower I jogged, the positive….. These thoughts could be of any aspect in life, if it was sulking that my wife was too tired the previous night (negative) or looking forward to the coming night (positive) the difference was outstanding. In life remain with a positive attitude. You can channel the negative energy created, (anger) into your goal and in that way you will run faster turning negative into positive, just like with the discouragement turn it to your advantage and let it be encouragement.
No matter how you approach life, quitting should never be an option. It might seem as if you are swamped, that there is no getting out of it, you can. The devil wants us to fail for him to succeed. The devil delights in our failure therefore he creates distractions to get us off our path, off our goal. It has been said and I believe it, obstacles are what you see when you take your eyes off your goal. The devil makes you believe the power of his distraction and you take your eyes of your goal. It is when you feel fatigued that you need to lock your eyes on the goal, stay fixed, focused on achieving and your will power will pull you through. I read somewhere that the acronym SCUD stands for Satan Continuously Uses Distractions. It is not that the goal cannot be achieved; it is that there are distractions on the way that force us to take our eyes of our goal. We need to stay on FOCUS. I have concluded that the acronym FOCUS stands for Firm On Challenge Until Solved. So no matter what obstacles, hinderances or distractions we need to stay firm on course of achieving our goal.
During this time of fatigue, this time of giving up in my jog, I would have this inner force and voice which would encourage me. At times I would have to call on it by staying positive. Achieving or winning is an attitude. We need an attitude of winning and that comes with staying positive.
To tap into that inner force of encouragement I had to talk myself into believing and thus stay positive. Whilst getting into the positive attitude I was reminded of a story from primary school about a little train going uphill. When the going was tough it would be saying “I think I can, I think I can, I think I can!” During my jogging days I would talk myself into believing I can. Since there was the Barack Obama craze, I would chant according to my panting “Yes I can!” somehow the spring in my pace that I thought I had lost would just bounce back!
Yes I can, is an affirmation and affirmations are positive confessions to yourself, and they allow that inner force to be activated in your life. This helps create a positive atmosphere around you, it rejuvenates your mind to be more creative as your whole body system conforms to the spoken words of being able. It creates an attitude of winning. In my belief the Bible is full of affirmations which if we meditate upon them, take them to be our very own and confess aloud in our circumstances, they allow God’s power to be activated in our lives through the Spoken Word. A few scriptures to illustrate my point include Psalms 118:13-14, Romans 8:31 and Jeremiah 29:11.
When you reach to the strength of the Lord, quoting verses and making them affirmations, you need to hold God to His promise. I would quote Isaiah 40:31 “Those who wait upon the Lord will find their strength renewed……they will run and not grow weary…” making an affirmation of this verse in its literal sense and holding my Lord to His promise I should run and not grow weary, if I am one of those who wait upon the Lord. When you are one of those who wait upon the Lord you will have renewed strength, in your time of climbing uphill you will get strength to soldier on with your goal. You will run and not grow weary, you will move towards achieving with such determination, dedication and a fast pace but you will not be exhausted or worked out then, you achieve and you are so successful that you will soar like an eagle in your victory, in your success.
During my first days of jogging there were times when I would end up walking because I would be very enervated, but I never allowed myself to stop moving. I would have run faster going downhill to the extent of losing the drive to climb up. I learnt to conserve some energy for the ascend back. In life we can slow down but we should not stop or drop out. We take this time to access our progress and adjust and make corrections. It is a temporary slowdown to rejuvenate ourselves and attack the goal with a renewed set of mind, that attitude of winning. We can have brownouts but we should not burnout!
I am fond of finishing my jog with a sprint, like the last push to victory which is an epitome of most long distance runners who often finish off with a sprint to victory. Even our achievement towards goals we should have that final dash to victory. The dash to victory should be with caution because it is said the darkest hour is before dawn. At this time the dying devil will be giving out his last kicks. I say dying because he wants us to fail, our failure is his success and our success is his failure, so on the eve of our success he will be out to try and throw a knockout punch, but if we pick up a gear in our attitude of winning and give it a last dash to success he will not stand a chance.
In Philippians 3:14, Paul says “So I run straight towards the goal in order to win the prize which is God’s call through Christ Jesus to the life above”. My experience whilst taking my morning jog led me to realize a lot in life and its relation to any aspect of it. While jogging I saw my life unfold, and the way I jogged had the same effect to my life in general. Though jogging was just an aspect it became a true representative of the way I wanted to tackle my life. So I called it my jog of life. Like any race, we are in it to win and Paul clearly shows that he ran his race to win. He knew the prize as we all should know the prize in the race we are in. Paul’s prize was eternal life. What we should remember is that in this race it is not just time that determines whether we win or not, it is what we successfully do with that time! The race of life is not computed by its duration but its donation.
Finance
Professional Football Betting – Can it Replace Your Full Time Income?
You can make profits from professional football- can it replace your income? This is a question that most football fans ask them selves. It is a matter of win or loses. You can do a number of things to perfect in the football betting business. This can help you replace your full time income. It may difficult but if you got no other job you can use the following tips to earn more in football betting.
Here are some mistakes you should avoid if you are thinking professional betting- can it replace full time income?
• Do not always pretend that you predict which football teams will win in every match. You have to admit that sometimes it’s hard to predict the results.
• Learn to listen to the experts. There are people who are experts in football betting tips and you must listen to their advice before you place a bet.
• You differentiate a guess and a fact. Sometimes you make good guesses which help you make money. Do not pretend to be sure when you have just guessed without any research.
• Make sure you do some research; you can not rely on other people’s word if you want to succeed in the betting business. You should look for an expert who will give you accurate tips. This will keep you making profits in the business.
• Avoid being emotional when in the betting business. You should not get excited about the prizes you can win in the game. You will come across people who have great testimonials but do not get carried away. You should also avoid getting frustrated when you lose. Remain intellectual and you will make a good income.
• You should always remember the most important rule in football betting. It says that you should always expect to lose the amount of money you looking to win. This is easy when you place bets moderately. It may be hard to lose too much money without getting frustrated and stressed which can affect your performance as a gambler.
All professional gamblers use a football betting system, which helps them make consistent profits.
Finance
Ski Holidays in New Zealand – Where is the Snow Skiing in the South Island of New Zealand?
Now is the time to get excited and to get your snow gear ready to head to New Zealand this winter to have some serious fun in the snow.
Here is some up to date information on the main three South Island New Zealand ski areas.
Opening Dates 2009 ski season:
– Coronet Peak and The Remarkables are scheduled to open on Saturday 6 June and Saturday 20 June respectively
– Mt Hutt is scheduled to open on Saturday 13 June
CORONET PEAK QUEENSTOWN Lifts: 1 detachable Quad lift, 1 Triple Chair, 1 Double Chair, 1 T- Bar lift, 1 Magic Carpet and 1 Beginner tow lift Terrain: For Beginners 20%, for Intermediate skiers 45% and advanced 35% Season: Early June – Early October Facilities: Everything you need for your New Zealand Ski holidays and children are well catered for and if you forgot to bring any clothing or accessories you can purchase them from the Retail outlet shop Drive from Queenstown to the mountain: 25 minutes (18kms) Ski Shuttles: Daily service to/from Queenstown Operating Hours: 9:00am to 4:00pm Night Skiing: Mid July to mid September, Friday and Saturday nights 4:00pm until 9:00pm
Coronet Peak’s South Island Ski Season has open slopes and wide rolling terrain and with only a short drive from Queenstown is the New Zealand most popular ski resort It is the first New Zealand resort so this is the original one and leads the way with quality. Coronet Peak has everything for your NZ Ski Holidays – from easy beginner to rolling off-piste slopes including long well groomed runs. Whatever your style or speed, there is something for everyone to enjoy their NZ Ski Holidays including amazing views from the top.
Coronet Peak also offers night skiing which is an experience out of this world and not to be missed – only the main trails are lit up for night skiing. If you get hungry or wish to rest the West End or Rocky Gully Cafes are open for great meals and drinks At the Base lodge you can get mountain chains, tickets and rental, also food and beverage.
The Remarkables Queenstown Lifts: 3 Quad Chair lifts, 1 Magic Carpet & 1 Beginner Tow Terrain: Beginners 30%, Intermediates 40%, Advanced 30% Season: Late June – mid October Facilities: Everything you need to make your Ski Holidays enjoyable including a children’s crache, self service cafe, ski and board repair and rental, a shop where you can purchase gloves, hats and scarf’s etc Drive from Queenstown town centre: 45 minutes (26kms) from QueenstownFor clients with no vehicle a daily Ski Shuttle runs from/to Queenstown.
Across the valley lies the Remarkable’s – Queenstown’s real alpine ski area. The emphasis here is in joining in and having serious fun on the New Zealand ski slopes – especially if you are a beginner or advanced skier or rider looking for a serious adrenaline kick!
The Remarkables enjoys three sunny sheltered bowls framed by towering peaks, and is known for its friendly and very relaxed atmosphere. This New Zealand Ski area is a wonderful place to learn to ski with the easy to use chair lift. For the more adventurous ones you will find lots of challenging terrain you have never seen before. The Remarkables offers one of the longest off-piste runs on the south island. Children are well catered for. If they are ten years or younger they will receive a free day lift pass and ensure that your New Zealand Ski holidays will be remarkable and unforgettable. Check out the new tubing park – it offers even greater fun in the snow for small and big children.
In addition to the above, all Multiday Lift passes and Combo Packages to the Remarkable’s include this year free transport to/from the Queenstown Snow Centre at Duke Street (The Station) – opposite the Hotel Sofitel.
MT HUTT – METHVEN CANTERBURYLifts: 1 Quad Chair, 1 Triple Chair, 3 T-Bars, 2 Platters and 2 beginner tows Terrain: Beginners 25%, Intermediates 50%, Advanced 25% Ski Shuttles: Daily service to/from MethvenLifts operates 9 am to 4 pm daily depending on the weather
Nestled high inside the eastern rim of the Southern Alps lies the Mt Hutt New Zealand Ski Area, which receives some of the deepest, lightest, driest powder in the entire Australasia region. Overlooking the spectacular patchwork quilt of the Canterbury Plains with the blue Pacific Ocean in the far distance, skiers and snowboarders from all around the world can enjoy the longest winter season in the Southern Hemisphere.
The wide open terrain is great for first time skiers and families alike. Extreme skiers and boarders will find more different challenges they can handle. There is a newly designed children’s crache available. The beginners terrain is well catered for teaching you how to ski and ride a snowboard.Snowmaking machines are busy from early May on to ensure great snow conditions for the whole Ski season.
Mt Hutt ski area is only one hour’s drive away from Christchurch and Mt Hutt’s village – Methven is very close by. The newly introduced radio station can now broadcast live on road snow conditions and other important information for everybody heading up the mountain.In 2008 Mt Hutt experienced one of its biggest snow seasons ever and we hope this year it will be another bumper season much better prepared.
So, what are you waiting for – come and have fun in the snow this winter – you will have a New Zealand Ski Holiday experience of a lifetime?
