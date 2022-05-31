Finance
Google Wallet Is Launched
I was chatting online with a blogger yesterday and we got into an animated discussion about Google’s latest baby – the Google Wallet.
“Tap, pay, and save with it.
In the past few thousand years, the way we pay has changed just three times-from coins, to paper money, and then plastic cards.
Now we are on the brink of the next big shift.”
So goes Google’s vision for this mobile application.
Google Wallet is a phone application that literally turns your phone into a wallet at the point of sale.
The Launch is supposed to be Google’s way to make mobile shopping a very pleasurable experience for businesses especially for the consumers. From the part of the consumer, payment is made even easier; and, from the merchants or businesses’ end, promos, discounts and offers like coupons to be given away and loyalty programs can now be easily facilitated. Credit cards can also be put in. In the future, Google is envisioning that airline boarding passes and tickets, ID and even keys could be stored in it!
Currently, Google is still field-testing it in the US and is working with Citi, MasterCard, Sprint, and First Data as well as a number of retailers. Expect it to be launched officially in the summer.
It is combining NFC or near-field communication with what they are calling PN65, a secure element chip paired with NFC. There is no need of swiping.
It’s supposed to work in just two very simple steps:
1. Look for the Google Wallet or MasterCard PayPass symbols at checkout.
2. And just simply tap your phone into the reader!
Voila! Payment has been processed and made smoothly without using a credit card.
Well, you have to hand it to Google to market it anew as if it were something revolutionary when in fact; it is not a totally foreign concept at all. I would like to think that the reason Google has partnered with MasterCard on this endeavor is that the latter has been using tapping of credit cards to wirelessly pay instead of swiping the card (the concept behind the MasterCard PayPass).
And, here is a bit of trivia that was shared with me regarding this new mobile wallet: the VP of Payments of Google used to be PayPal.
Well, if you want to know and read more about it you can check the complete details in their official website.
Finance
5 Free Ways To Market Your Spreadshirt Shop Effectively
Okay so you head on over to spreadshirt and open up a shop, create some designs, got your own domain, and customized it the best way you know how. Now what? You’ve got all these amazing products and no ones buying because no ones seen or heard of you. You’ve started this on a shoestring budget so your not likely to be on TV any time soon and PPC ads wouldn’t do much good at this point. You need to do some free promoting and here’s five ways you can get started.
- Create a myspace/facebook/linkedin profile for your website and add people you know. Make sure you put some time into this. the cooler you profile looks the more likely people are to take a longer look and see what you have to offer… especially if they don’t know you. Don’t think of you page as a place to get sales think of it more as a way to get your name out to the masses and get some recognition. Once you’ve got some friends… make comments on their pages to remind them you exist. Say things like “Just showing your page some love BTW check out the site at “your domain.com” we’ve got some pretty cool clothing” make sure you change your comments every time so they feel that your a real person.
- Buy one of your own shirts out of the shop. Make sure its the funniest or most unique shirt you have and when you wear it people will ask about it. Let them know where you got it from. Ask your friends and family if they would buy something like it at the price you set. Give it away for free to someone in your target market. Chances are they’ll be asked about it and will say where they got it from. Viral marketing at it’s best.
- Do something newsworthy while wearing your shirt. Plant some trees with a local charity, Take some at-risk youth to a sporting event, and use that to write a Press release in e-mail format to reporters in your local newspaper. People love helping charity and if your donating proceeds to charity by selling your shirt you’ll get a big boost in sales.
- Post on T-shirt and clothing line blogs. Make sure your posts are relevant. Don’t just leave one-liners like, “That was a great Post.” Say something that adds to the post, these are the comments that don’t get deleted and can lead to establishing you as an expert in the field.
- If your flat out broke, Look for something in your household you’d be willing to part with for free. Host a promotion on your site for the person who buys the first or the 10Th T-shirt will get that along with his/her Purchase. This increases a customers urge to buy because they get more value for their dollar. You may be losing something of your own but sometimes it does take money or value to create money or value.
All these are great ways to increase traffic and brand recognition for free and work for me now as well as in the past. The most important thing to remember is to not get caught up in learning so much that you forget to take action. Yes it’s important to learn but often times I see new entrepreneurs getting overwhelmed with the reading and learning and they never take any real action. Action is what leads you to profits so get out there and DO something!
Finance
The Africa Scam Letters and Check Scams
There are many ways to avoid scam websites on the Internet. When getting an email from a bank that is not familiar, chances are it is a phishing email attempting to get credit card information, bank account numbers or a Social Security number by sending the potential scam victim to a scam web site. In addition to phishing Internet scams, there are the Africa scams which are typically scam letters from Nigeria along with the check scam. Coming from the email reader’s perspective, the letter says it will give the reader millions of dollars or pounds for helping them get themselves along with their fortune out of the country.
Another version of the scam letter has the scammer’s character in the email dying of cancer. Before they die, however, they want the email recipient to have part of their fortune in exchange for them helping orphans. This is one version of the charity scam that is used by scam letters from several overseas countries. To clarify, this scheme, which can be found in the African scam, involves a dying person who has cancer or some other disease and wants to donate the money to the person receiving the email. The scammer claims they are doing this because they have no relatives and they have had a change of heart in the face of death. As a result, they want the email recipient to start a charity to help poor orphans and motherless children.
Sometimes, the scam victim has to send money or cash a check for the large fortune to be released. This is where the check scam comes in. The check scam involves the victim cashing the check and sending the money back to the scammer before the bank realizes it is fake and withdraws the amount from the victim’s account. The phishing websites and the check scam make up some of the Internet’s top scams.
Communicating with the scammer usually involves receiving an email, at least initially. The scammer poses as any number of professions. The Africa scam usually has gold or cocoa merchants from Ghana, Sierra Leone or Benin who have escaped to Cote d’Ivoire or Ivory Coast with their fortune. There is also the account manager or director at the Central Bank of Nigeria who has discovered a vast fortune in the account of a deceased person. They want to give it to the scam victim either as a relative or next of kin if the account is not known and the bank employee is trying to get the money out of the country with the victim’s help. Nigeria seems to be a major source of email scams and the Nigerian scam letter is widely known.
The Africa scam is not confined to just Africa. While the theme and story are pretty much the same, the source can be from any country or continent. The scam letters come from Asia, Europe, Australia, North and South America as well as Africa. Scams such as the check scam come from other countries as well.
Sometimes the Africa scams will mention the U.N. and claim that the U.N. is giving away money for economic development or some similar economic plan. A more recent version of the Africa scam is related to Nigeria and the United Nations together where 419 victims can receive compensation. In other words, the Africa scams attempt to defraud 419 victims a second time by telling them in another scam letter that they will get their money back from the previous scam. Some of the other countries where the African scam letter claims to originate from include Burkina Faso, Sudan and South Africa as well as Nigeria.
One notorious scam that seems to come from Europe is the UK lottery scam. The email recipient receives an email with the subject heading, “congratulations, you won.” It is usually typed in capital letters. The scam victim has to provide information about themselves in order to receive the prize.
Although the Africa scam occasionally will use the lottery theme, most of the lottery scams seem to be associated with Europe or a large American company. Some of the countries besides the UK include Spain, with Madrid frequently mentioned, the Netherlands and Brussels, Belgium. Sometimes, the lottery scam will claim to come from Yahoo, Microsoft or Coca-Cola.
Learning how to recognize scams on the Internet can prevent a potential loss of money to a criminal. Phishing and Africa scams such as the Nigerian scam letter are becoming known. Scams coming from Africa can be recognized and reported.
Finance
Dry Broken Skin on Hands
If you live in a cold weather climate, you know what it means to have dry, cracked, irritated or broken skin on your hands. Or, maybe you work in the health care industry and you constantly have to wash your hands, using harsh soaps to kill germs but causing your skin to dry out and feel like sand paper. In any case, we can all suffer from dry skin at some point and you can take some easy steps to remedy the problem by yourself.
So, how do you know if you have a problem? Firstly, just by your own physical examination of your skin, you can see if it is dry or not. If it looks flakey and dry, you have dry skin. But, for many people it goes beyond that. When your skin is exposed to dry, cold winter weather or harsh chemicals, it can turn red, crack and even start to bleed if you don’t do something to help your skin heal.
First, you need a good moisturizer. A lot of people have a favorite but did you know you may need to use a different moisturizer when the air is dry – for example, in the winter months? You need a heavier moisturizer that is going to penetrate deep in your skin and help relieve dry, cracked or bleeding winter hands. Consider trying a nut oil. You most likely have it in your cupboard and it’s great to help nourish the skin and heal it quickly and easily.
Once you have a moisturizer, take the following steps:
1. As you are getting ready for bed, gently exfoliate* hands to remove any dry skin.
2. Rinse and dry hands slightly.
3. Apply your moisturizer while the skin on your hands is still slightly damp and gently rub into your skin until it is fully absorbed.
4. Wear cotton gloves (even cotton socks work great) overnight.
In the morning, you will see a noticeable difference in your skin. There will be less irritation, redness and even the cracks will miraculously be healing.
Do this every night until no longer needed.
*Note: step 1 is usually only needed once per week. There is no need to over do exfoliation.
Finally, one of the easiest and most basic solutions is to ensure you drink enough water. This is often overlooked as a remedy but it really is an important one. If you don’t try to replenish your skin from the inside, you most definitely will have problems. So, drink an extra glass of water. If you are not normally a water drinker, try to add a glass here and there until it becomes more habitual.
