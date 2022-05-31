Group with new funding model for Catholic education adopts school on St. Paul’s East Side

Early in the morning in November 2019, Inna Collier Paske, principal of St. Pascal Regional School, had a vision.

Her school’s enrollment was dropping fast, and so was financial support from parishioners.

“God talked to me at that time. He asked me why I work at St. Pascal, and I said it’s because I want to share my faith,” she said.

His message, she said, was to “focus on God” and the rest will fall into place.

School officials came up with four pillars for the East Side school to live by: “Believe, Learn, Love and Connect.” Students posted strong test scores, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

And earlier this month, the school was welcomed into a consortium that should secure St. Pascal’s future at a time when many Catholic schools have been forced to close.

“It was just amazing for me to see how it all unfolded,” Collier Paske said.

CONSORTIUM

The consortium, Ascension Catholic Academy, was created in 2016 with major support from the GHR Foundation, founded by commercial real estate developer Gerald Rauenhorst and his wife, Henrietta. The pair, in life and in death, have applied much of their philanthropy to supporting Catholic education.

The foundation, now run by their daughter, Amy Goldman, sought in 2015 to establish a new model for funding Catholic schools.

As membership at urban Catholic parishes has dwindled and grown increasingly diverse, their ability to financially support their associated schools has diminished. The Ascension model relies heavily on philanthropists and corporate donors as well as individuals, who altogether cover around 95 percent of the cost of running Ascension’s schools.

Families at the consortium’s three schools – St. Peter Claver in St. Paul and Ascension and St. John Paul II in Minneapolis – all pay something to attend, but it’s little relative to the schools’ overall costs.

“New models were going to be needed … in order to sustain and make viable urban Catholic schools,” said Patricia Stromen, the consortium’s president. “GHR has a long history of supporting urban Catholic schools and wanting them to have excellence education and be sustainable.”

By joining the consortium, St. Pascal offloads administrative duties, such as human resources, accounting, marketing, communications and fundraising.

Collier Paske said it will allow her to focus on academics and supporting staff and families. She also hopes to add more opportunities for students, with expanded busing and clubs during summer and after-school.

Most of those enrolled at Ascension schools are students of color, and many are not Catholic.

Equity in education has been central to Ascension’s mission since it was created, but Stromen said the murder of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic have further opened their eyes to what their students go through.

“The additional uncovering of racism in the last two years has helped us as an organization understand how to more deeply be in relationship with those we serve” and to invite donors to support that work, she said. “Our donors have been extraordinarily generous over the past two years.”