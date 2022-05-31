Has The CBS Cancelled or Renewed FBI: Most Wanted For Season Four?

Share Pin 0 Shares

FBI: Most wanted is a crime drama series based on the series FBI. Dick Wolf and the team produced the series. The series shows a group of people in the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They all try to complete the field and deliver justice to the lawbreakers. There are 3 seasons accessible to the public at the time. Moreover, the fans have anticipated a fourth season for the same.

Imparting peace in the minds of the public, CBS (Columbia Broadcasting System) has renewed the series for a fourth season in May 2022. Along with this announcement they also declared a fifth season for the same.

When To Expect Season 4?

The episodes of the fourth season are expected to be released in the fall of 2022. Though CBS has not confirmed the actual dates of the release yet. The season is currently in making. According to predictions, can be expected to wrap up soon.

CAST

The cast of the series includes Julian McMohan playing the role of Supervisor special agent Jess LaCroix, YaYa Gosselin as Natalia ‘Tali’ Skye LaCroix, Terry O’Quinn as Bryon LaCroix, and Dylan McDermott who is seen in the role of Remy Scott, Roxy Sternberg in the role of Special agent Sheryll Barnes, Alexa Davalos in the role of Kristin Gaines, Jennifer Landon playing the role of Sarah Allen, Kellan Lutz in the role of Ken Crosby, Keisha Castle-Hughes playing the role of Special agent Hana Gibson.

The Most Recent Episode

The latest episode of the series came out on May 24, 2022, the last episode for the third season. However, the episode showed the team chasing after an oligarch who landed on a terror of spree to escape an impossible scenario. The total number of episodes including this one sums up to 53.

Ratings And Reviews

The series has received a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb and according to Google, approximately 76% of the viewers have liked the episodes. It is said to be one of the good shows of the Wolf productions. However, there have been talks of unfavorable acting and dialogue writing for the series, which overall provides a mixture of reviews for the series. Ultimately, if you are a fan of the series FBI, this should be a great experience for you. The usual viewing time is approximately 45 minutes.

Where To Watch?

FBI: Most wanted can be streamed for free on the CBS website. It is also available on Amazon instant videos (It is however unavailable on Prime), Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes. The series is also available on the Paramount+ website for watching.

