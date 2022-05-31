Home Treatment of Skin Whitening

Share Pin 0 Shares

Skin lightening or whitening is a condition exploited for the method of visible light complexion. Graceful clear and flawless looking is the feeling of every human existence. In particular women wish for beautiful skin but almost everyone at some point skin problems such as pigmentation of the skin is darker and the appearance of dark spots of the meeting. Most of these problems are caused by a biological procedure of old or harm caused by immoderate vulnerability to sun and pollution. Black skin is the effect on the accumulation of melanin the pigment that gives skin too dark. But this pigment provides protections against ultraviolet radiation from the sun which can cause dark skin are less susceptible to damage from the sun.

Dark skin or pale skin

To solve the problem of dark skin or pale skin looked in younger we often tend to use commercial products such as skin whitening creams, lotions or bleach. But many of us know that many products are available for some whitening effective skin only. Not only safe for skin lightening is used, but moisture and revitalizes the skin. Well here are some simple remedies for whitening the skin for you. Lemon is natural bleach for the relief of skin tone and can be used as skin whitening. you can use lemon juice, alone or with rose water. With cotton swab to apply it on face and keep it within 5 minutes then wash it with hot water. Then the lemon juice with almond oil with honey and milk powder are mixed to make more effective treatments for skin whitening.

Some important agents of skin whitening

Oatmeal and cottage cheese are two very important agents of skin whitening. Both oatmeal and cottage cheese should be well mixed. You can add tomato juice to the mixture to become more efficient. Apply this mixture of cheese, cottage, oats and tomato juice in face gently and hold for 20-25 minutes then rinse thoroughly with water. Mix equal amounts of vinegar and lukewarm water. Keep it for 5-10 minutes on the skin after rinsing.

Skin whitening using homemade pasta

Make homemade pasta that combines sandalwood powder, lemon juice and tomato. Allow the glue to dry before rinsing water to whiten the skin. Natural products such as sandalwood, lemons and tomatoes are used to make your skin fresher and lighter. For damaged caused by sunburns use lemon juice and turmeric. Both are excellent bleach to lighten the skin. A home remedies for skin whitening easiest potato. Simply place a few slices of raw potato on your face for a few minutes, which helps to remove spots and stains. Paste through a combination of finely ground with honey. Please use your face and let dry. Then rinse with clean water for beautiful skin and bright to get. Instead of honey, you can use milk to make a paste.

Tip for skin whitening using orange zest

Grind some orange zest, sun dried well and add the cheese or milk to make a paste. Apply in person and operates 10 to 15 minutes before rinsing with water. This will not only lighten the complexion of the cutis but also help get rid of spots and do it. However, natural skin care or use of skin whitening treatment at home is not enough to get a nice cutis. This should be complemented by a balanced diet containing plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits. Drink lots of water can also help, because water is known that toxic substances from the body and hydrates the cutis.