How Many Episodes In Obi Wan Kenobi?

An epic space saga, a franchise spanning decades, a fandom spanning generations, and a world no one can get enough of, this is what Star Wars is to the World.

Since its inception with the first movie in 1977, this franchise has enamored all generations with its concept and story. It is no less than a culture in itself with its impact on the entire space fiction genre; and merchandise whose demand still runs strong.

It would be a delight to all the franchise fans; that they are getting another franchise

Obi-wan Kenobi: A television miniseries has been released by Disney + as a spin-off to the main trilogies.

The Episodes

The series will have have 6 episodes. The others release on a definite schedule. The third on June 2, the fourth on June 8, the fifth on June 8, and the finale on June 22, 2022. All the episodes will be available on Disney + to all its subscribers around the World.

Cast

The series stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the titular character and the defeated Jedi master of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader now in hiding on Tatooine, Vivien Lyra Blair as Leia Organa: Anakin Skywalker’s daughter, Luke’s twin sister, and a princess on Alderaan, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, Kenobi’s former apprentice who fell to the dark side and became a Sith Lord and the father of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa in key characters.

Rupert Friend plays Grand Inquisitor, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Rya Kihlstedt as Inquisitors and

Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars:

Bonnie Piesse, Simone Kessell, Flea Jimmy Smits, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and Grant Feely(who appears as Luke Skywalker, Anakin’s son) as the supporting cast.

Plot Of The Episodes

The series starts 10 years after the events of the movie Star Wars- Episode III Revenge of The Sith.

Defeated yet a survivor of mass elimination of Jedi by Order 66; The Jedi and former master of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, is hiding on the planet Tatooine looking after the welfare of his former apprentice and present enemy – Darth Vader’s son Luke Skywalker facing the disapproval of Luke’s Uncle and Anakin’s stepbrother Owen Lars.

He maintains a low profile to steer clear of Inquisitors; who are yet searching for the remaining Jedi to be captured.

But his plans go awry as he gets to know that Leia, Darth Vader’s daughter whom Kenodi has to Bail Organa to care for, has been kidnapped. Initially, he tries not to get into the matter, but Bail Organa convinces him to help.

In the second episode, we get to know that this is a plot to draw Kenobi out, he, however, manages to save the 10 yr old Leia, but she is skeptical of him when she gets to know that he is the ultimate target.

He earns her trust by saving her life, and they continue to evade the Inquisitors.

The series will finish later and can take unprecedented turns and twists to enamor the audience. That is why the upcoming episodes are being anticipated with bated breath.

Delight To The Fans

The fans will recognize many characters who end up being pivotal in the main franchise; including Obi-wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. But perhaps the most delightful experience will be to see Leia; and how she, who is known as a very strong leader of the main trilogies later in the timeline, came to be.

What shaped her to be what we, as viewers know through the movies. The series will explore how the challenges, her wit, and her courage took root. We will get to see a younger version, the Leia, in the making, and if the series does justice to her, it will be an exceptional experience for the Star Wars fans.

