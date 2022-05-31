How Many Episodes Of Hacks Season 2 Are There

Share Pin 0 Shares

Every channel in the United States has at least one comedy drama because comedies are the best. After all, laughter is the best medicine, especially when touched by a pinch of love. Similarly, HBO Max currently has been Hacked. The second season of Hacks has won our hearts with the heartwarming relationship between Deborah and Ava.

The winner of the Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding writing and outstanding directing, along with the Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series, is set to conclude its second season sooner than we thought. Will there be any new season? When is the current season ending?

The series had gained instant popularity with its first season, and the second season has rocked the charts. Read further to find out more!

What Is “Hacks” About?

Hacks are about the out-of-the-world relationship between a legendary stand-up comedian and a rising comedy writer. Well, at least, they are trying to be. Deborah Vance wants to re-invent herself to keep her residency at Palmetto Casino, and Ava is a struggling comedy writer. Everyone avoids the latter due to a mean tweet.

When Ava becomes the new head writer for Deborah, the two manage to click and develop an understanding relationship. Ava helps Deborah do something “daring” every time she is on stage, while Deborah helps Ava face her demons. Their deep understanding of each other is what forms the gist of the story.

The series was created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. Paul W. Downs is also an actor in the show.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Season 2 Of Hacks?

The finale will air on June 2, 2022, on HBO Max. This implies that the second season of Hacks will be eight episodes.

The first season of Hacks premiered on May 13, 2021, and had ten episodes.

Who Are The Cast Of Hacks?

The main cast of Hacks includes the infamous actor Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus.

Additional cast includes Rose Abdoo (Josefina, Deborah’s estate manager), Christopher McDonald (Marty, CEO of Palmetto Casino), Paul Downs (Jimmy, Deborah and Ava’s manager), Mark Indelicato (Damien, Deborah’s PA), Megan Stalter (Kayla), Poppy Liu (Kiki), Kaitlin Olson (DJ), Johnny Sibilly (Wilson), Angela Elayne Gibbs (Robin), and Joe Mande (Ray).

The show often has many guest stars, such as Ming-Na Wen’s Disney legend and the famous stand-up comedian Margaret Cho.

Will There Be Any More Season Of Hacks?

There is no official confirmation yet, but we can hope for a new season unless it is cancelled. Since the chances of cancellation are pretty low, the show may be renewed, given its massive popularity since its premiere. If the show is renewed, we can expect the third season in late 2023 or early 2024.

Hacks will conclude its second season on June 2, 2022, on HBO MaX

