Blockchain
How This Achievement Brought Ethereum Closer To The Merge
Ethereum is making progress towards its transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus to a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm. In an event dubbed as “The Merge”, the current network and its decentralized application will begin operating on the latter.
Related Reading | Analyst Hints Huge Chances For Ethereum Killers To Surge, Sides With Solana And AVAX
Core ETH Developer Tim Beiko recently announced the successful roll-out of a Beacon Chain, or a mainnet PoS network, for its longest-lived PoW testnet “Ropsten”. This will aid developers in launching “The Merge” on this test network. The event is set for June 8th.
If successful, Ethereum and its developers could be steadily moving to a mainnet Merge event at some point in the coming months. The Ropsten Beacon Chain must meet certain requirements before operating on a PoS consensus, as Beiko clarified:
For The Merge to happen, we now need two things on Ropsten. First, its beacon chain must activate the Bellatrix upgrade, scheduled for June 2. Then, a PoW total difficulty value, the Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) will be chosen to trigger the transition.
In that sense, Beiko asked node validators to prepare for the upcoming PoS transition. This could be one of the largest “The Merge” milestones in recent months and could provide validators with experience about “what a post-merge node is like”.
Beacon Chain node validators will need to fulfill requirements to stay active on The Post Merge network, such as running execution clients. PoW node validators will need to run a consensus layer client.
Beiko added the following on what could be a glimpse of an Ethereum mainnet post “The Merge”:
Post-merge, validators receive the priority fees from transactions 💸 This happens on the execution layer, so those fees aren’t locked on the beacon chain. To get them, you need to set a “fee recipient” address upon starting your validator.
What Could Change On Ethereum With The Merge
This testnet will have no direct implications for Ethereum holders or users. However, ETH Ropsten miners will stop operating under the new consensus layer.
Once the mainnet completes its Merge event, ETH miners will be unable to continue operating with this cryptocurrency. This could potentially induce a short-term shock to the crypto space.
ETH is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, and one of the best to mine. The Merge is probably the most hyped event in this cryptocurrency’s history.
This combination of ingredients, a sudden shift in the system, and a highly anticipated event could contribute to the creation of volatility around “The Merge”. In the long term, the PoS migration could be a bullish catalyzer for the price of ETH.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Tests $2K, Why ETH Could Extend Rally
At the time of writing, ETH’s price trades at $1,900 with a 3% profit in the last 24-hours. The cryptocurrency has been lagging as Bitcoin takes over the market due to an increase in uncertainty in the macro-environment.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Suggest That Investors Are Starting To Accumulate
Bitcoin exchange outflows have been turning for the better recently. What had predicated this was a long week of inflows surpassing outflows, solidifying the fact that it was a seller’s market. However, the tide has begun to turn as the Monday numbers are in. Bitcoin exchange outflows have now surpassed inflows by a large margin.
Investors Are Accumulating
Glassnode has published exchange inflow and outflow data which points toward an accumulation trend among investors. For the start of the week, the inflows into centralized exchanges had touched $1.1 billion, a high number. But the outflows came out even higher. Bitcoin investors have moved $1.4 billion out of centralized exchanges in the last day. This has resulted in a negative net flow of -$325.3 million.
Related Reading | Negative Sentiment Deepens In Crypto, Why Recovery May Not Last
The same trend was recorded across the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, whose net flow had come out to the negative as well. In total, there was $476 million worth of ETH moving into exchanges. However, $487 million were moved out of exchanges, bringing the negative net flow to -$11 million.
This trend also mirrors that recorded in the Tether UST net flows. Inflows have surpassed outflows by more than $126 million, indicating that more investors are choosing to accumulate more cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and Ethereum and moving out of stablecoins such as USDT.
📊 Daily On-Chain Exchange Flow#Bitcoin $BTC
➡️ $1.1B in
⬅️ $1.4B out
📉 Net flow: -$325.3M#Ethereum $ETH
➡️ $476.0M in
⬅️ $487.0M out
📉 Net flow: -$11.0M#Tether (ERC20) $USDT
➡️ $510.1M in
⬅️ $383.7M out
📈 Net flow: +$126.4Mhttps://t.co/dk2HbGwhVw
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 31, 2022
Bitcoin Whales Not Left Out
It is no surprise that bitcoin whales are often seen accumulating when the price of the digital asset is down. For most, this presents an opportunity for them to get as many coins as they can at a discounted price, causing them to increase their holdings significantly.
This time around, the number of addresses holding more than 10K BTC has seen one of the most apparent accumulation trends. It reached a new all-time high and there are now 97 BTC addresses holding more than 10,000 BTC in them, marking a new 15-month high.
BTC price reverses as it drops to $31,500 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The number of addresses holding more than 0.1 BTC has also reached a new all-time high. This number has risen to 3,525,636, suggesting that not only are the whales accumulating, but smaller bitcoin addresses are also jumping in on the action.
Related Reading | Billionaire Tim Draper On What Will Trigger The Next Bitcoin Bull Market
Active supply has also declined significantly and is now sitting at a six-month low. There has been a little over 1.19 million BTC that have been active in the last 1-3 months. The previous low was 1.2 million BTC which was recorded at the beginning of December 2021.
Bitcoin is trading at $31,700 at the time of this writing. The recovery trend which had begun on Monday continues to grow stronger causing the digital asset to cement its position above $31,000.
Featured image from VOI, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
First BNB Application Sidechain Based Game, Meta Apes, Is Now Available To Play
The first game to go live on the BNB Application Sidechain is Meta Apes, a free-to-play MMO strategy game tailored for the mobile-first experience. Meta Apes is now available on Google Play for Android smartphones, and an iOS version is on the way.
Post-Apocalyptic Earth, where humans have been wiped out, and Apes have taken their place, is the setting for the game. Taking control of space is next on the list. Each player must cooperate closely with their Gang to become the greatest Clan and win the final race to space.
Meta Apes’ Business Lead, Taylor Shim, stated:
“Meta Apes was born out of this idea of creating a community-oriented game that offers both audiences something valuable – 1) an opportunity for the traditional gamers to earn & truly own their in-game assets and 2) a much more interactive and enjoyable experience to the blockchain gamers who are primarily looking to earn.”
Meta Apes has used Ankr’s gaming SDK to integrate the exciting gameplay of Web2 with the incentives and monetization systems that are essential in Web3. Meta Apes has raised the bar for blockchain gaming with its full Web3 functionality, increased scalability, and user-friendly game mechanics.
This implies that in-game currency, NFT characters, and actual digital ownership will be included in the blockchain integration. Instead of a gaming studio’s centralized server, all game-related data is stored on the blockchain. Players may freely trade or sell their in-game assets and make money while they play if they have complete possession of them.
Developers may establish and manage their own blockchains in parallel to the BNB Chain mainnet with BNB Application Sidechain (BAS), which Ankr helped build. Because of dedicated sidechains, applications and games like Meta Apes will benefit from better throughput and lower transaction costs. Developers can create their own blockchains that are tailored to the specific demands of their application without having to compete with the traffic generated by other BNB Chain applications.
Developers may use Ankr’s new Web3 Gaming SDK, including best-in-class infrastructure, NFTs, markets, and multi-chain wallet integrations, to build a game as fantastic as Meta Apes. Incorporating NFTs, crypto payment gateways, and other methods are easy using its SDKs, making it easy for game developers to go from Web2 to Web3. Using Ankr’s Gaming SDK, Meta Apes converted from Web2 to Web3 in less than a month.
Blockchain
Community-Driven Football Management Simulator Soccer Manager Elite Rebrands As Soccerverse
London, England, 31st May, 2022, Chainwire
Freshly Unveiled Brand Adds Gaming Industry Veteran Andrew Gore To The Organization
London-based Soccer Manager Elite (SME), a Xaya blockchain-based massive multiplayer online soccer management game, has rebranded itself as Soccerverse, which will be developed under a separate legal entity titled Soccerverse Ltd. Soccerverse has added gaming industry veteran Andrew Gore to the team as part of its latest initiative.
Soccerverse is part football management game run in an entirely decentralized format on the blockchain and also a DeFi-oriented game where clubs and players form DAOs and fractionalized NFTs for participating gamers to hold shares. With those shares, gamers can propose and vote for club managers and player agents.
With the new brand and legal entity, the team behind Soccerverse will be developing, guiding, and promoting the game in cooperation with its userbase and is currently focused on completing a fresh browser-based user interface for desktop, mobile, and tablet computers. Scheduled for July, the launch of Beta 4 will see the game move from the Xaya blockchain onto the Polygon blockchain, where it will gain access to a large ecosystem of potential users.
Commenting on the latest changes, Xaya Creative Lead and Soccerverse Co-Founder Andrew Colosimo notes, “What we’ve created with SME is lightyears ahead of what most people think of when it comes to blockchain games. Soccer Manager Elite simply doesn’t reflect what it is, or where we’re planning for it to go. Soccerverse is a much more suitable name.”
Joining this fresh effort is Andrew Gore, an experienced veteran with over 20 years in the industry. Andrew commands over 20 years of industry experience developing video games and football management games, including titles such as FIFA, Need for Speed, Soccer Manager Worlds, the Soccer Manager series, and many others. Moreover, the company plans to engage in further talent acquisition over the coming months.
Per Andrew Gore, “I am excited to be rebuilding a decades-old battle-proven multiplayer manager game onto the blockchain and having the opportunity to do so with the blockchain gaming pioneers at Xaya.” Soccerverse’s Colosimo concludes, “We’re extremely excited to partner with Andy. You really couldn’t find anyone better. He’s the top expert in this field, and we’re fortunate to have him.”
About Xaya
Xaya is a blockchain agnostic platform and SDK for creating fully decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless, and serverless video games and decentralized applications (dApps). It is fully open-source and free to use.
About Soccerverse Ltd
Soccerverse Ltd. is dedicated to developing and promoting the Soccerverse blockchain game that was formerly known as Soccer Manager Elite (SME). This massive multiplayer online soccer management game is a community-driven project that leverages decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) to deliver gamers a unique, immersive experience.
Contacts
How This Achievement Brought Ethereum Closer To The Merge
Why Did Queenie Join Grindelwald
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Expecting Another Baby
Divorce Recovery & the 5 Steps to Your Next Long-Term, Committed Relationship: An Overview
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Euphoria’s Dominic Fike: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Pros and Cons of A Lottery Win
8 candidates from Jammu region clear UPSC Civil Service 2021 exam
What will Chicago White Sox miss with Tim Anderson on the IL? 4 numbers that highlight the All-Star shortstop’s impact.
One Piece 1051 Spoilers
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date