How to Choose Your First Motorcycle
Ok, so you have fallen in love with motorcycle riding, taken all safety
courses, practiced your skills, and now you need to do the most
important task of them all. Now you have to buy your first motorcycle.
But how do you choose? Simple, follow the checklist below before you
make your purchase:
1. The first rule of motorcycling is
graduating from a lighter bike to a heavier one. Do not attempt to buy
a 600 cc bike at the very outset. Begin with a smaller bike, and over
time it will make you a better rider, and give you enough experience to
handle a bigger bike. Begin with a bike with a lesser performance
standard, hone your skills at it, and then go for a bigger performance
bike. A 600 cc bike that pumps out 70+ ponies at the real wheel can be
quite unforgiving. Remember you may jump from a 600 cc bike to a 750 cc
or even a 1000 cc bike, but you cannot begin with a 600 cc bike. It
will be difficult for any new biker to handle that kind of engine
performance at the very beginning.
2. Recognize your need for a motorcycle.
There are cruisers, street bikes, custom made bikes and sports bikes,
and each of them cater to different kind of functional requirements. A
bike that may be ideal for heavy traffic conditions may not be ideal
for long distances, or for using as a weekend thrill toy. Ask yourself-
do you love the torque, or does a 0 to 60 rush excite you? Be realistic
in identifying where and how much you will ride your motorcycle before
you make the purchase.
3. Know what is available. Spend time to
identify the different variants available based on your requirement,
and study each carefully. Each bike, each brand has its own
characteristics. While some have excellent handling abilities, others
blast away on a straight line. Be realistic in your assessments.
Visiting dealerships to check out a final shortlist may help you
identify distinct preferences and dislikes, which will help you make an
informed choice at the time of purchase.
4. Choose a bike that suits your body
type. Since bikes come in different shapes and sizes it is important
that your bike is ergonomically suited to you. Try having test rides on
the bikes you have shortlisted. You will be amazed at how different
each riding experience is (Honda
Motorcycle Seats are notoriously difficult for having
different feels from bike to bike). Some may require you to sit in
uncomfortable postures, some may have a more manageable center of
gravity, some may have a higher seat, and some may have uncomfortable
handlebars. You need to take a spin on the bikes to determine which
bike fits you most so that riding can be a great experience in the long
term.
5. Decide if you want a new or used bike.
While a used bike will give you less guilt when you dent or scratch it,
consider that the long-term operational costs of the bike may be higher
than a new bike. Conversely new bikes will come with a warranty that
costs higher but will also depreciate quickly. If you are not
absolutely sure of your riding skills, you may buy a used bike, master
the art of motorcycling and the graduate to a new and heavier bike.
6. Consider long-term finances when you
are purchasing a bike. You may have to pay a heavy insurance premium
for the bike so make sure you look around for the best rates available.
Also you will have to invest in safety gears like a helmet and gloves,
which will incur additional expenditure. There may be routine costs
involved for the bike’s servicing depending upon how you have
maintained the bike post purchase. So make sure you have a
checklist ready of all these things before you invest in a motorcycle.
7. Make an informed decision. Do not buy
a bike you saw outside the café and fell in love with,
tempting as it might be. See if it will suit you after the first rush
of adrenalin dies down. Get a qualified mechanic to check if you are
buying a used bike. Take a test ride, consider all economic, and
physical factors and you will have moved away from making any rash
decision.
8. Make sure you also choose
passionately. Discretion is the key word here. You may follow the
checklist word for word and end up buying a bike that is merely
functional and does not actually excite you. In the long run it may
take the passion of riding out of you. So even while you make a logical
decision take care to let it slip once in a while and choose with
passion too. Get a bike that will excite you every minute you are on
it.
Follow this checklist and be the proud owner of a bike that fulfills all
your needs and yet is a joy to ride.
Saving and Restoring the Historic California WPA Mural, Richmond – Industrial City
You would think that Victor Arnautoff, the artistic director of the extensive murals at Coit Tower in nearby San Francisco and a protégé of Diego Rivera would get some respect. But even an important oil on canvas (on wall) mural commission by the U.S. Treasury Section of Fine Arts for downtown post office in Richmond, CA painted by Arnautoff in April 1941 was unceremoniously ripped off the wall.
Records show that during a remodel of the post office lobby, the 6′ 6″ X 13’4″ historical WPA mural of “Richmond Industrial City” depicting prominent people and places in Richmond… was not considered, at the time, so historically important… and Arnautoff was a prominent figure in New Deal art projects, a national federal program!
Apparently it languished, undetected in the building’s basement for almost half a century. Then, in 2014, the staff at the Richmond Museum of History and Culture learned from longtime member Fran Cappelletti that a mural had once graced the post office lobby. Executive Director, Melinda McCrary took charge in the hunt for this important large painting that had been “lost.” Her search lead her to the janitor for the post office and they found a huge triangular crate in an unlit room, the label clearly identifying it as the missing mural. This was exciting!!
Though valued by the knowledgeable museum staff, getting the USPS authorities to take action was a different matter. Even flooding in the basement had to be dealt with! When the crate was finally opened, there was a collective sigh of relief when it was realized that even though there was a water stain on the outside of the crate, the mural roll appeared unaffected.
No Controversy About This Once Missing Arnautoff Mural
While recent controversy storms around a mural at a San Francisco medical center about whether to save valuable, historical murals from the same time period as this Arnautoff mural, there is no question at the Richmond Museum of History and Culture that the City’s heritage is documented and it is a legacy of valuable public art. The active historical museum hasn’t adopted the lazy tin-cup-in-hand begging techniques of fundraising but, thinking outside of the box, has implemented a vision of community participation that has been fun and educational.
On Tuesdays, October 20th and Nov. 10th, Scott M. Haskins, the art conservator chosen for the restoration of the mural, in collaboration with the Richmond Museum will be presenting a Zoom webinar to show, not only, the community the interesting aspects of this history and restoration but also give a super interesting educational presentation on what attendees can do on their own to “save their stuff,” or preserve collectibles, heirlooms and family heritage at home or the office. Mr. Haskins is a world renown author of several books on this subject and makes it a lot of fun.
“This is a compelling work that captures the diversity of Richmond, a blue collar community,” says Melinda McCrary, the Museum’s Executive Director. “A wide range of occupations, ethnicities and scenery demonstrate what life was like in those days. Richmond was a working-class American community.” It’s a celebration of life that was especially created for this community.
When Arnautoff, of Russian origin, painted the mural, he was one of the most prominent and influential members of San Francisco’s art community. Between 1932 and 1942, he completed 11public murals, the best known of which is City Life (1934) at Coit Tower in San Francisco. The Richmond Post Office mural was Arnautoff’s last mural of this size and the first time since Coit Tower that he chose to depict a mix of city people going about their daily tasks. His mural presents life in Richmond as of 1941-when America was on the brink of WWII.
Restoring an Art Treasure: Richmond Industrial City Mural
The eye-catching WPA mural was eventually declared lost after its unceremonious removal from its historical post office in the 1970s. Having found its home at the Richmond Museum of History and Culture under the enthusiastic care of Director Melinda McCrary, great effort was taken with the museum board to find a mural expert to preserve, restore and install the mural for the enjoyment and education of generations to come.
Scott M. Haskins, Art Conservator and Author, and his team at Fine Art Conservation Laboratories were chosen as the “A” team. All of the mural conservation treatments are done with the idea that the mural will last generations into the future. When a paint company tells you about their best quality of paint, they mean it will last 10 years. We think in terms of generations, a century. Everything we do has a long-term future in mind,” says Haskins.
He’s careful to point out that they (the art conservators) are not artists and they don’t do anything creative. What they do is painstaking labor that requires some detective work to determine how and why the original materials used in the painting fall apart and how they respond to preservation treatments. “The art conservation process involves knowing how the artwork reacts to the environment.” Haskins and his team were trained decades ago in Italy and an impressive history of experience restoring treasured artwork and murals here in the US.
He points out that the government’s goal in funding art like Arnautoff’s was to
establish a legacy. “It was meant to be the artistic imprint on our community,” he says. “From a social conscience point of view, it is definitely worth saving.”
While art “restoration” might make one think the restorers are painting over something, Haskins says they don’t even have oil paint in their laboratory. Instead they work with special paint that is made for art conservation that can be removed easily, if needed sometime in the future, without damaging the original. They use cotton swabs and work on one color, one spot at a time. They are touching it up using a very small brush with just a few hairs, one dot of color at time. Then they custom apply varnish in many very thin layers, first with a brush and then a spray gun so that it is very even.
Haskins says the Richmond mural visually looks to be in good condition but “the drama and the traumatic effect of taking it off the wall has taken its toll.” Especially because the glue used in those days is rock hard. And the mural needs to be cleaned. “We’re looking to have zero impact on causing more stress. We have to stabilize or cancel out the stress in the painting from the past,” he says.
Richmond’s Arnautoff mural presents interesting preservation and restoration challenges. Haskins says that around World War II, there were many new inventions and the war prompted new technology: paints and varnishes, glues, resins, like for battle ships, radiators, new building supplies etc. “If artists found a spare can of paint around, they used it. When we get into our tediously exacting work, we don’t discount the fact that the artist could have used some random, non-art material type paint. We are hyper-vigilant.”
Haskins shares Melinda McCrary’s commitment to preserving the mural, “The idea of preserving our heritage and understanding our legacy is very important to the community,” he says. “Richmond doesn’t have a famous cathedral but we do have things that prompt or “trigger” our memory. People tell stories that perpetuate the valor and importance of the times. And this mural is not just a decoration or like a picture in a book. It’s a panoramic memory-jogging view.”
On two Tuesdays, October 20th and Nov. 10th, Scott M. Haskins in collaboration with the Richmond Museum presented a Zoom webinar to show, not only, the community the interesting aspects of this mural’s history and restoration but also give a super interesting educational presentation on what attendees can do on their own to “save their stuff,” or preserve collectibles, heirlooms and family heritage at home or the office. Mr. Haskins is a world renown author of several books on this subject and made the learning process a lot of fun.
Restoration of Richmond an Industrial City was completed in October 2020.
Rowing Scull Insurance
If you are a fan of rowing and you own a rowing scull then you should consider protecting this important investment with rowing scull insurance. Many people overlook the importance of insurance as they think the chances of accidents to happen in water are lower than on land but they couldn’t be more wrong. Rowing scull insurance will provide you with peace of mind and it is important to have it not only for your own protection but also for the protection of others.
Now lets see what rowing scull insurance can cover for. No matter how careful you might be your boat could be damaged whilst racing or rowing or even whilst transportation. That is why your insurance should cover for any possible risks. Depending on what you choose, your policy can cover for floods, fires, winds, hurricanes, theft, transportation and collisions with almost anything. There is also one type of policy known as third party liability policy which is meant to cover for the loses if your boat was to cause any damage or injury to a third party.
No matter the type of boat insurance it is always wise to do some research before you buy a policy. Never go for the first policy you find as you will never know if you made the best choice possible. A good and fast way to gather information and also to compare various rowing scull insurance is to search online. You will find a lot of websites that provide this type of insurance and also you might get discounts if you buy the policy online. Another great thing about these sites is that they provide you with a tool that will help you compare various rowing scull insurance instantly.
If you want to know the rates of scull insurance you can find that information also online. The rate will vary depending on which type of policy you choose but in general the average rate would be somewhere around $180 – $190 to insure a $6000 shell. In order to get a lower premium quote make sure that your scull is in perfect condition and that you respect certain safety measures. This will convince the insurance company that the risk of accidents or damage is very low. Also if you have a lot of experience in rowing and a clean rowing history with no accidents you might get lower quotes for rowing scull insurance.
Evolv Health Review – The Real Story Behind Evolv Health
Evolv Health is a new Network Marketing company founded by Texan Billionaire, Trey White, that officially entered into prelaunch on October 19, 2009. Trey is following a familiar trend as business icon after business icon take the plunge into the Network Marketing arena hoping to leave their mark. Evolv health is leading with a nutraceutical beverage with a trademarked substance called Archaea Active. Evolv Health has chosen to build their business around a binary compensation model.
Evolv Health Management
Trey White – Founder, invested in the original intellectual property company in 2007. Is a Billionaire which obviously means tremendous financial backing. Solid and very successful visionary.. but new to Network Marketing.
Brent Hicks – Chief Executive Officer, 15 years of leading and building sales organizations in the Real Estate Finance Industry. Has an impeccable track record in Real Estate Finance where he led the industry and was responsible for A BILLION dollars in personal production in 2008
Jonathan Gilliam – Chief Marketing Officer, is a highly published marketing strategist and business development expert. Was the past CEO of Hush Communications, a leading Internet software security company.
Evolv Health Products
Evolv only has one product to speak of so far, a nutraceutical beverage that contains the active ingredient ‘Archaea Active‘, a colorless, flavorless formula added to spring water that has been demonstrated to increase oxygen utilization at the cellular level. The company states that the product may enhance nutrient absorption, speed fatigue recovery, maintain healthy circulation and support a healthy immune system. The product boasts 15 years of Scientific Research and development that Mr. Trey White thought highly enough to invest in the original product development company in 2007.
Evolv Health Compensation
Evolv Health is built around a binary style compensation plan that pays out up to 12.5% on the lesser leg. This is more then most companies that top out at 10%. The company also has 9 more ways to get paid. Here are all 10 components that round out a fairly comprehensive pay plan.
- Retail and Preferred Customer Bonus
- Business Builder Bonus
- Fast Start Bonus
- Weekly Binary Bonus
- Personal Check Match Bonus
- Executive Check Match Bonus
- Rank Advancement Bonus
- Matching Executive Director Bonus
- Evolv DNA coded bonus
- Benz and Bentley Car Bonus
The compensation plan is fair and robust however I haven’t found an Actual Payout percentage yet which I think is a more telling and significant figure. Many companies never pay out their maximum potential because of qualification issues etc..
Evolv Health Final Words
At the end of the day Evolv has a few positives but will likely need to prove themselves moving forward. A very strong Management team is key and if they create a culture “For the Distributor” they may indeed go far. The company is heavily financed, a major bonus as many companies fail because of poor financial resources. The product line is very limited to start, but they do have a trademarked and unique ingredient that cannot be found anywhere else. And at least its not another me too, Fruit Juice Concoction, so a bit of a refreshing change. The Top Corporate team is very low in the Network Marketing Specific Experience so they would be wise to bring onboard some more industry depth. At least the resources are there to attract some key players.
All in all if the product speaks to you then Evolv is probably a safe bet based on the talent already assembled and the financial resources available to Mr White. Your main issue and challenge will be learning how to market yourself and your new business.
