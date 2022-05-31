Finance
Importance of Marine Surveys
Marine survey is a process during which surveyors inspect vessels of different types. Vessels inspected during these surveys include passenger vessels, pleasure craft, oil rigs, dredges, barges, tugboats, warships, cargo vessels and ferries. In addition, you will also come across marine surveys examining marine engines, marine cargo and facilities like loading docks, dry docks, canals and so on; these inspections are carried out for checking regulation compliance, pre-purchase estimation, and assessment of insurance claim and insurance eligibility.
So, what happens during a marine survey? The process usually involves thorough inspection of the vessel and for that one would need to appoint an intelligent, qualifies, honest and qualified surveyor. The expert carries out the inspection with the aim of finding out whether the boat or yacht in question is suitable for hitting the sea. In other words, the surveyor tests the marine vehicle’s seaworthiness.
The test is conducted mainly to determine whether the vehicle is safe for being used in conditions it is meant to operate in. In addition, the expert also checks vessels for defects and take decisions on the kind of repair works they need to undergo.
The majority of the individuals looking to purchase marine vehicles do not possess enough knowledge to identify the rights and wrongs when picking a boat or yacht. As a result, seeking help from an experienced professional is an absolute must for them. Seeking professional help is essential even for people with experience of handling marine vessels; by hiring third-party services they can get the best and the most unbiased opinion.
Why it is important to get a marine survey done? The bluntest answer to this question would be for staying financially and physically alive.
Most vessel owners say that for them purchasing marine surveys is like purchasing peace of mind; and they say so because they are immensely benefited by such services. It’s a more or less known fact that open water often turns treacherous; while at times this happens due to bad weather conditions, on other occasions, faults in the vessel are found to be responsible for the mishaps. By ensuring that the vehicle doesn’t have any defect, you can reduce its chances of encountering crisis when in water significantly.
It’s impossible for an inexperienced owner to carry out an inspection all by himself or herself. Thus, the best way of managing the situation is by getting the survey done by a professional. When you get the inspection done by the expert, you will not only know about the status of your marine vehicle, but will also gather knowledge about the right way of maintaining it.
Make Sure the Auto Body Shop and Insurance Company Are on the Same Page
Roughly 20,000 car accidents occur each day in the United States. There’s a good chance every driver will be involved in at least one car accident during their lifetime. When an accident occurs, the driver plays an important role in making sure the auto body shop and the insurance company are on the same page. Regardless of who is at fault, there are steps that can be taken to reduce out-of-pocket expenses and inconveniences.
Exchange Information with the Other Driver
Insurance companies need as many details as possible before paying an auto body shop for your accident repairs. If there are no injuries and everyone is safe, both drivers should exchange names and numbers. It is a good idea to jot down the name of the other driver’s insurance company, as well as the policy number if possible. Also note the make, model, and license number of the other car involved in the accident. Your insurance company will ask for this info when you file your claim.
File an Accident Report
If injuries are involved, the police should be dispatched immediately. An accident report will be completed on site and a copy of the report can be faxed to the insurance company. Minor accidents may not require police response, but a report can still be filed. A state vehicle accident report form is available through the police department or DMV. In some areas, the necessary paperwork can be found online. The sooner the insurance company has the report, the sooner your claim can be processed.
Document Everything
As mentioned, insurance companies want to know as much as possible about an accident before working with the auto body shop to repair a vehicle. Besides the other driver’s information and an accident report, also make notes about exactly what happened, the location, weather conditions, and any other details pertaining to the accident. It’s also a good idea to take pictures of the damage on both cars and to keep documentation of all future conversations.
Contact the Insurance Company
A claim should be filed with the insurance company as soon as possible. It’s best to make the phone call before leaving the scene of the accident if you can. Once the claim process is started, the adjuster can help determine the best approach to completing the repairs. Keep in mind that a driver is not required to use their insurer’s preferred shop in most states. Also remember to make a few notes regarding the conversation for your records.
Collect Estimates
Most insurance companies require multiple repair estimates if a driver would like to use an auto body shop outside of the company’s network. It is a smart decision to have the damage accessed by more than one body shop regardless. Have at least 2 or 3 garages prepare detailed estimates of the parts and labor needed to fix the vehicle. The adjuster handling the claim should be provided with copies so that a decision can be made to move forward with the repairs.
When the insurance company has the details they need, it is easier to work with an auto body shop to have accident damage repaired quickly. The claim may be paid directly to the auto body shop or it may go to the insured. Whatever the case, be sure to get the details in writing. The most important thing is to stay in contact with the insurance company, as well as the auto body shop, throughout the entire process.
PEOs Make Innovative Adjustment to Benefits to Remain Competitive
Small and mid-size companies are not the only ones who have been hit with unusually high group health renewal rates this year. Many employee leasing companies and professional employer organizations have seen their health insurance carriers announce rate increases that are 2 and 3 times what they have experienced in the past.
PEOs understand that most employers cannot afford to absorb these additional premium increases (even during good times). Small and mid-size companies are looking to reduce costs in this challenging economy, and are looking to their PEO partners for solutions. Some employee leasing companies simply passed the higher costs on to their client companies. This has proven to be a costly mistake, as business owners left for more affordable options from some of their competitors. Many professional employers fought back to get concessions from their health plan providers, this helped to limit some of the increases. Some PEOs took more creative steps to reduce the effects of the rate hikes by eliminating their best plans and introducing new “value” plans. Now the platinum plan is gone, the old gold plan became platinum, silver became the gold plan and so on.
Many leading professional employer organizations utilize employee benefit experts who developed innovative plan designs that helped to bring down premiums without having a significant adverse affect on the base coverage. One large company for example, capped their lifetime plan maximum at $2 million dollars, down from $5 million. The likelihood that this will impact any insured is almost zero, however it does help to reduce overall plan cost.
Another step was to introduce deductibles to the drug card. Most healthy employees rarely see any significant benefit from their drug card. Employees who have high utilization will still have copay’s after the deductible is satisfied, and anyone filling a prescription will only have to pay the health plan’s discounted price for the medication. Tweaks like this help to reduce costs, but more importantly, do so equitably and without having to shift large out of pocket expenses on the backs of their employees.
Earthquake Insurance for the Affluent
Why the Affluent should consider Earthquake Insurance.
Why Older Owners of Homes should Consider Earthquake Insurance
Why Earthquake Insurance Becomes more Useful as you pay down your Equity
Have you faithfully been paying down the mortgage on your primary home over the past 15 years? Just starting to feel like you are getting ahead?
Be careful, you may be at an increased danger of losing your hard fought principal balance in your home if you live in earthquake country. Although paying off your home is generally a good thing, there are new issues to be aware of. How is that exactly?
As you carefully pay down you mortgage loan and become more affluent, you slowly accumulate a”nest egg” within your nest (in your home.) However, many people expect to tap that equity when they hit retirement either by selling the home, refinancing, or possibly through a reverse mortgage.
But as you accumulate funds in your home, you need to make sure they are properly protected. Your home insurance (homeowners) should be rock solid, with a highly rated and respected insurance carrier. It should be on the broadest coverage form possible. However even the most broad form of home insurance excludes two main perils. These two perils, both can be covered under separate forms: Flood and Earthquake. Flood insurance should certainly be considered, and in high risk flood zones, it is often required by the lender. But Earthquake insurance is not required by banks. Therefore I find that it is rarely if ever considered.
Time to Consider it Again:
15 years ago, earthquake insurance was rarely sold and pretty expensive. Times have changed. Earthquake insurance for most structures can be purchased through the California Earthquake Authority (CEA) and through several standalone earthquake insurers such as ICAT, Geovera, Palomar, and Arrowhead. There are more. These companies are now openly competing for your business. The landscape is slowly changing. Higher deductibles, separate deductibles, and extended coverages for things like pools have really made it more affordable and customized.
What is your Nest Egg worth to you?
If you really are expecting to retire on the equity in your home, you need to be defensive. The best defense for a home, is good insurance. California has had many devastating earthquakes in the past and likely will have more to come in the future. Although homes are built in accordance with much more stringent rules and safeguards, no home, regardless of what you may believe, is impervious to all earthquakes. Destruction of your home could take years to rebuild and involve costs far exceeding your wildest expectations based on the concept of Demand Surge. What is Demand Surge? Demand surge is the principal of costs spiraling up as resources become more limited due to the size and scale of an event. Think its difficult to hire a contractor now? Wait till half the town has been torn to shreds by a big quake.
Destruction Not Complete:
Many people falsely believe that just because your home is not destroyed by an earthquake all will be well. Unfortunately from past earthquake experiences, even if an earthquake does not destroy your home, if may just slightly knock the foundation around and trigger what is known as a Red Tag situation. If your home is red tagged by a local government official, your home will have to be fixed before you are legally allowed to reside there again. Do you and your spouse have enough money to rebuild your foundation? AND live in a hotel for two years?
How to Protect Yourself:
Many homeowners are under the belief that your best defense from an earthquake is to use your money to retrofit your home with the latest technology. Bolting your home to the foundation, plywood, and the like. Others believe that their money is best spent with Earthquake Insurance. However both of these strategies involve doing something to protect your investment from a known calamity. Simply ignoring it will not allow the future problem to go away. A large earthquake in California is coming. I personally and professionally believe that the best defense is to do BOTH”: retrofil your home up to modern standards AND purchase an earthquake policy with the maximum deductible that you can afford.
A little preparation on your part can potentially prevent a poverty stricken retirement. Consider all your options to assist in protecting your nest egg.
Notes: Speak with a licensed contractor in your state when considering making earthquake renovations to your home. Likewise when considering adding, changing, or cancelling any insurance policy – always speak with a licensed agent in your state or jurisdiction. Insurance rules, regulations, and coverage forms can vary from state to state.
Johnson is an independent insurance broker based in Marin County, California. He is licensed to solicit and service insurance solely in the State of California. CA License 0H11625.
