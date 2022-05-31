News
In Commonwealth, queen’s jubilee draws protests and apathy
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain’s former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
So while the U.K. is celebrating the queen’s Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — with pageantry and parties, some in the Commonwealth are using the occasion to push for a formal break with the monarchy and the colonial history it represents.
“When I think about the queen, I think about a sweet old lady,” said Jamaican academic Rosalea Hamilton, who campaigns for her country to become a republic. “It’s not about her. It’s about her family’s wealth, built on the backs of our ancestors. We’re grappling with the legacies of a past that has been very painful.”
The empire that Elizabeth was born into is long gone, but she still reigns far beyond Britain’s shores. She is head of state in 14 other nations, including Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Bahamas. Until recently it was 15 — Barbados cut ties with the monarchy in November, and several other Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, say they plan to follow suit.
Britain’s jubilee celebrations, which climax over a four-day holiday weekend starting Thursday, aim to recognize the diversity of the U.K. and the Commonwealth. A huge jubilee pageant through central London on Sunday will feature Caribbean Carnival performers and Bollywood dancers.
But Britain’s image of itself as a welcoming and diverse society has been battered by the revelation that hundreds, and maybe thousands, of people from the Caribbean who had lived legally in the U.K. for decades were denied housing, jobs or medical treatment — and in some cases deported — because they didn’t have the paperwork to prove their status.
The British government has apologized and agreed to pay compensation, but the Windrush scandal has caused deep anger, both in the U.K. and in the Caribbean.
A jubilee-year trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas in March by the queen’s grandson Prince William and his wife Kate, which was intended to strengthen ties, appears to have had the opposite effect. Images of the couple shaking hands with children through a chain-link fence and riding in an open-topped Land Rover in a military parade stirred echoes of colonialism for many.
Cynthia Barrow-Giles, professor of political science at the University of the West Indies, said the British “seem to be very blind to the visceral sort of reactions” that royal visits elicit in the Caribbean.
Protesters in Jamaica demanded Britain pay reparations for slavery, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness politely told William that the country was “moving on,” a signal that it planned to become a republic. The next month, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the queen’s son Prince Edward that his country, too, would one day remove the queen as head of state.
William acknowledged the strength of feeling and said the future “is for the people to decide upon.”
“We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future,” he said in the Bahamas. “Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”
When then Princess Elizabeth became queen on the death of her father King George VI 1952, she was in Kenya. The East African country became independent in 1963 after years of violent struggle between a liberation movement and colonial troops. In 2013, the British government apologized for the torture of thousands of Kenyans during the 1950s “Mau Mau” uprising and paid millions in an out-of-court settlement.
Memories of the empire are still raw for many Kenyans.
“From the start, her reign would be indelibly stained by the brutality of the empire she presided over and that accompanied its demise,” said Patrick Gathara, a Kenyan cartoonist, writer and commentator.
“To this day, she has never publicly admitted, let alone apologized, for the oppression, torture, dehumanization and dispossession visited upon people in the colony of Kenya before and after she acceded to the throne.”
U.K. officials hope countries that become republics will remain in the Commonwealth, the 54-nation organization made up largely of former British colonies, which has the queen as its ceremonial head.
The queen’s strong personal commitment to the Commonwealth has played a big role in uniting a diverse group whose members range from vast India to tiny Tuvalu. But the organization, which aims to champion democracy, good governance and human rights, faces an uncertain future.
As Commonwealth heads of government prepare to meet in Kigali, Rwanda, this month for a summit delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, some question whether the organization can continue once the queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, succeeds her.
“Many of the more uncomfortable histories of the British Empire and the British Commonwealth are sort of waiting in the wings for as soon as Elizabeth II is gone,” royal historian Ed Owens said. “So it’s a difficult legacy that she is handing over to the next generation.”
The crisis in the Commonwealth reflects Britain’s declining global clout.
Zimbabwe was suspended from the Commonwealth under its authoritarian late President Robert Mugabe, and is currently seeking readmission. But many in its capital of Harare have expressed indifference to the queen’s jubilee, as Britain’s once-strong influence wanes and countries such as China and Russia enjoy closer relations with the former British colony.
“She is becoming irrelevant here,” social activist Peter Nyapedwa said. “We know about (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping) or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, not the queen.”
Sue Onslow, director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, said the queen has been the “invisible glue” holding the Commonwealth together.
But she says the organization has proven remarkably resilient and and shouldn’t be written off. The Commonwealth played a major role in galvanizing opposition to apartheid in the 1980s, and could do the same over climate change, which poses an existential threat to its low-lying island members.
“The Commonwealth has shown a remarkable ability to reinvent itself and contrive solutions at times of crisis, almost as if it’s jumping into a telephone box and coming out under different guise,” she said. “Whether it will do it now is an open question.”
Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, Alex Turnbull in Paris, and Andrew Meldrum in Johannesburg, contributed to this report.
Follow all AP stories on the British royals at
Empty spaces, broken hearts in a Texas town gutted by loss
By CLAIRE GALOFARO
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Josie Albrecht drove frantically from house to house, retracing the school bus route she drives twice a day, delivering Uvalde’s children safely to and from school.
When she’d picked them up, hours earlier, they wore giddy grins, excited for summer break just days away: soccer, softball, freedom. She’d planned a pizza party to celebrate that afternoon. But before she could pick them up and drive them home, a gunman walked into their school and started shooting.
Now, days later, she was drawn to the town square and the 21 white crosses erected there, one for each of the 19 children and two teachers whose deaths left gaping holes in the marrow of a small town.
“It’s my job to take them home. I didn’t take my babies home,” Albrecht wailed, over and over.
In a town this small, 15,000 people, even those who didn’t lose their own child lost someone — their best friend, the little boy down the road who dribbled his basketball in the driveway, the kid who stood on the curb, backpack in hand, waiting for the bus. They see the empty spaces they left behind everywhere. The bus seats they won’t sit in. A baseball glove they won’t wear. Front doors they won’t skip from to join the neighborhood game of tag. Rivers they won’t fish in.
The town’s rhythms have always centered around their children. Before the shooting shattered their world, “what’s your son up to?” or “your daughter played a great game” were the most common exchanges when they run into people they knew, which was all the time because everyone knows everyone. If one of Albrecht’s riders misbehaved, she’d remind them that she knew their parents and grandparents and aunts and uncles.
Some say now that closeness is both their blessing and their curse: They can lean on each other to grieve. But every single one of them is grieving.
Albrecht calls her little riders “my kids,” and in the chaotic hours after the rampage, she was desperate to know if they’d made it home safe. She drove house to house. She reached the one where 10-year-old Rojelio Torres every morning waited at the curb with his little brother and sister. As he’d climb on, he’d always asked to sit in the back because that’s where the “visiting” happens and he liked to visit. He was “like a bull,” she said — charismatic, funny. He loved hot Takis. But he wasn’t home. His family stood shocked and weeping on the lawn. She knew.
A few days later, she brought a toy school bus to place at his cross at the memorial. “I love you and will miss you,” she wrote on it, and drew a broken heart at the place where he used to sit, in the back.
She wept, agonizing that she couldn’t save him, and a local doctor hugged her. “There was nothing you could do,” said John Preddy, a family practitioner, who delivered two of these dead children and cared for them all their short lives, their scraped knees and runny noses.
His office a few blocks away is decorated in an old west style, with John Wayne memorabilia, because he wants the kids to have fun.
“You spend your life trying to keep them healthy and to watch these kids grow,” he said. “He took away in a matter of seconds what their mothers and their fathers and their grandparents and I and everyone has done to try to make their lives good and make them healthy and move them ahead and make them successful in the world. That literally got snuffed out in a matter of seconds.”
He looked around the square, which used to be a sleepy park, ringed by antique shops, the town’s theater, a barber. And now it’s the heart of their mourning: The mounds of flowers and gifts at the foot of the crosses are 2 feet tall — a tangible expression of unspeakable grief. Days after the shooting, they added a 22nd cross for Joe Garcia, the husband of teacher Irma Garcia, who died trying to protect her students. Two days after the attack, he visited this memorial to her, brought her flowers, went home and died of a heart attack.
“This destroys lives,” said Preddy, who’s been a doctor here for 30 years. “It’s our lives, these kids are our lives.”
He tried to do the math: 19 children, each with parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles.
“When you start adding that up and you spread it out, there’s thousands of connections that those kids have: teachers, bus drivers, people that cut their hair. All of that is interconnected,” he said. “So they touch thousands of people’s lives, these kids, pretty much everybody in town.”
The mourners left things these children had cherished and will never touch again: a flower made from pipe cleaners, a wreath of crayons, Hot Wheels, a princess crown, a baseball on which someone had written “good game,” a bag of chocolate-covered pretzels.
The white crosses are covered in messages written in Sharpie.
“Mommy loves you.”
“I will eat a smore just for you.”
“I will take care of your grandma.”
As people arrived at the square, they hugged and pleaded: “Why? Why? Why? Why?”
They need answers, Preddy said.
The police have changed the account of their response many times, finally admitting days after the shooting that officers gathered in the hallway of the school waited more than an hour to storm the classrooms where the gunman was holed up, as children inside called 911 over and over, whispering pleas to save them.
The political questions are also thundering through town: How could a troubled young man walk out of a gun shop with a weapon made for war days after his 18th birthday, asked Preddy and many others.
Preddy, a gun-owning conservative, also wondered: How could this country have done nothing for a decade after 20 students and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut?
“Our kids can’t live like this, they can’t. We can’t let my kids, my grandkids live like this for the rest of their lives and for their kids’ lives,” he said. “We just can’t have that.”
People are scared. The places where these kids would have played are closed or quiet. A sign hanging on the door of a candy shop said the community needed time to heal. At the city park, the swing sets were empty. No kids played in the wooden climbing castle where they used to carve their names and their crushes. The ones who died never will again.
“It feels empty, there’s an emptiness to it,” said Lydia Carrasco, a 76-year-old grandmother who likes to come to the park to eat breakfast and watch kids run around. “It just feels lonesome, that you don’t see the children.”
Down her road, her neighbor’s boy was killed, and she used to love to hear him playing basketball in the driveway. She feels helpless, because she knows so many people who lost children, and she has no idea what to say to console them. She lost her own son earlier this month; he was 57. It’s a hurt that’s hard to explain: It feels unnatural, she said, to bury a child. They are supposed to outlive you, be your legacy, and then that’s over, all of a sudden.
She likes to watch the kids play because it reminds her of when her own children were young and free and innocent. But it feels like her whole town has been robbed of that innocence.
Raquel Martinez and her four children stayed home for days, holding each other. They’re scared, she said. Her two daughters, 15 and 11 years old, stood crying at a memorial. They’d both been taught by the two teachers who died, Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles. They were kind, the girls said, always smiling, always helpful. Their 8-year-old cousin was in the school at the time but made it out alive.
“Heartbreaking,” Martinez said, doesn’t sound like a big enough word for this. “Heart-shattering,” she offered, instead.
The family left home for the first time a few days after the shooting to go to the grocery, then drop off flowers for their fallen teachers and children. Martinez kept her kids close.
“I don’t feel safe anywhere,” she said. “You’d never think this could happen here. How can you know where it’s going to happen next and when?”
They’d had big plans for the summer, soccer, softball, playing outside with their friends. But they don’t know about any of that anymore.
“That’s the worst part about it,” Martinez said. “They were almost out of school, just days away, they were getting ready to just be kids, be free.”
Across town, 8-year-old Jeremiah Lennon sits quietly on his couch most of the time, staring off into space. Before all this, he was an excitable kid, said his grandma, Brenda Morales. He’d come home from school, eat, head outside to play tag or hide and seek with the neighborhood children.
“He’s different now,” Morales said. He doesn’t eat much. He doesn’t talk much, either. “He’s changed. Everything’s changed.”
The third grader had been in a classroom just next to the rooms where the shooter holed up.
The 15 kids in his class sat on the ground in the corner, as quiet as they could be, he said. The gunman tried to get in but the door was locked. Jeremiah said he was mad at first, because they were missing recess. He was also terrified: “I was scared I would get shot, my friends would get shot.”
He told his mom later that some of his classmates were crying, and he wanted to be brave and strong for them, so he did not let himself cry.
Outside the school’s walls, word started spreading.
His mom, Ashley Morales, rushed to the civic center where parents were told they’d be reunited with their kids. She waited there for two hours; it seemed like an eternity. Then Jeremiah emerged, the last kid out. She hugged him and wept. “My baby, my baby, what would happen if I didn’t have my baby?”
Their family has lived here generations. They’re connected somehow to just about everyone in town, so when the names started to emerge of the children who died, they were stunned.
Three of Jeremiah’s friends died, including a boy who lived across the courtyard of his apartment complex — the boys had played together almost every day. Two of their cousins lost daughters, and a neighbor lost a daughter, too. Ashley’s co-workers at a fast-food restaurant lost relatives; she asks them how they’re doing and they try to put on a brave face and say they’re OK, but she knows they are not.
Her mother, Brenda Morales, said they’ve struggled with guilt: Jeremiah made it out alive and so many others didn’t.
“I don’t know why he decided to kill my friends,” said the boy, bouncing nervously on a trampoline. They don’t know what to say, except that his friends are in heaven now with God.
They also don’t know what to say when he tells them he doesn’t want to go back to school in the fall.
“They’ll kill me,” he says.
He wants to be a police officer when he grows up, “so I can arrest bad guys, the people who have the guns.” He wants his friends to feel safe again.
Every time they walk out of their apartment, he gazes across the courtyard to the door where his best friend had lived.
He reminds his mom: “My friend isn’t there anymore.”
AP photographer Maye-E Wong and national writer Allen Breed contributed to this report.
This story has been updated to correct that Jeremiah Lennon was in a classroom next to where the shooter holed up, not in classroom 112, which was one of the classrooms where authorities said the shootings took place.
What Happened To Grindelwald
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them“ events occur around seven decades before Harry Potter reaches the age of majority in the original book and film series. Albus Dumbledore, the previous headmaster of Hogwarts, and Gellert Grindelwald, an ambitious wizard and Dumbledore’s closest childhood friend, are notable.
Grindelwald wanted to become Hogwarts’s headmaster. In a recent interview with The Leaky Cauldron, Fantastic Beasts director David Yates revealed that Johnny Depp would reprise the character of Gellert Grindelwald in the upcoming film series. Fans have expressed their distaste for Johnny Depp’s casting, especially in light of the character Grindelwald’s growing importance in the film.
It has likely been a very long time since you finished reading the books; and you have likely forgotten how significant his journey was. Following is a quick synopsis of Gellert Grindelwald’s experiences throughout the Harry Potter book series.
Storyline Of Grindelwald
Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore are responsible for stopping Gellert Grindelwald from establishing all-powerful pure-blood magic. Newt decides to participate in this endeavor despite not knowing what lies in store for him. In a wizarding society becoming more and more divided, even the closest relatives and friends are forming barriers. At the same time, love and dedication are being tested.’
Grindelwald Used To Be Best Friends With Dumbledore
Rita Skeeter, a journalist for a wizarding tabloid, claims that Grindelwald was expelled from Durmstrang at 16 for “twisted experimentation.” Harry traveled to Godric’s Hollow, England, in the latter part of the 19th century to live with his great-aunt Bathilda Bagshot, an important person in the wizarding world’s history.
In the film Fantastic Beasts, Jude Law portrays Albus Dumbledore: The Crimes of Grindelwald. When it came to the Hallows, Grindelwald craved power, whereas Dumbledore wished to resurrect his deceased parents using the Resurrection Stone.
Dumbledore Defeated Grindelwald In A Legendary Duel
Grindelwald stole the Elder Wand from Mykew Gregorovitch, which was one of the Hallows, and kept it for himself. After committing more time and effort to his studies; he became renowned as a master of the shadow arts around the globe. Even though his rise to power is shrouded in obscurity, it is generally known that he was responsible for the killings of many people (including the grandfather of Viktor Krum) and the creation of the Nurmengard jail for his opponents. He said that it was utterly unexplainable.
According to the narration, “Gellert Grindelwald first appears in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Only because You-Know-Who appeared a century later prevented him from topping Rita Skeeter’s list of the World’s Most Dangerous Dark Wizards. “Voldemort is not only the most potent wizard but also the most charismatic and persuasive leader.
This person is one of the extremely few individuals who have ever explored the inside of Nurmengard. The first novel in the series to include Grindelwald was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)
Height: 6-foot-9 | Weight: 230 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 7 feet
2021-22 averages: 9.2 points (47.4% from the field — 58.5% on 2s, 29.6% on 3s), 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
Connection: NBA draft combine interviewee
Note: Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine and each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams, according to a league spokesperson. The league decides which team speaks to the players. Just because a team didn’t interview a prospect during the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick the player.
The buzz: Sochan was a 4-star recruit from La Porte, Ind., powerhouse La Lumiere School before joining German club Orange Academy for 2020-21. He was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and placed on the conference’s All-Freshman team after his only season with the Bears. Sochan, whose mother is Polish and father is from the U.S., represents Poland in international play.
Scouting report: Standout defender who can guard 1-4 because of his length, lateral quickness, agility, motor and feel. Can play in multiple defensive schemes and multiple areas on the floor when defending the pick-and-roll. Does well pressuring ballhandlers, guarding in space and recovering when beat off the dribble. Battles with bigs down low and hustles for rebounds. Active presence in passing lanes and showed an understanding of off-ball responsibilities. Has the tools to be a reliable weak-side rim protector. Solid passer and playmaker, especially in transition. Good cutter and roller. Does well with finishing at the rim and attacking closeouts.
Solid spot-up shooter with a high release, but outside shot is inconsistent. Raw offensive skills. Showed flashes of self-creation off the dribble, but shooting motion is slow and could be more fluid. Will need to improve outside shot for defenses to see him as an offensive threat. Gets to the line frequently, but free-throw shooting (58.9%) leaves concerns about how much better he’ll improve as a shooter.
Fit: Sochan’s defensive versatility fits what the Magic like, but they’ll be looking for someone who’s more polished offensively with the draft’s top pick. He’ll likely be taken late in the lottery or mid-first round because of the defensive skills he brings and potential for offensive growth.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
