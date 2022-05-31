News
In South St. Paul, Newport, Interstate 494/Wakota Bridge lane and ramp closures begin June 6
Motorists will face lane and ramp closures on a portion of Interstate 494/Wakota Bridge over the Mississippi River due to a resurfacing project beginning on June 6, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Starting at 6 a.m. on that day through the morning of June 28, eastbound I-494 will be reduced to two lanes between Hardman Avenue in South St. Paul and Maxwell Avenue in Newport.
Also on the morning of June 6 the Hardman Avenue ramp to eastbound I-494 will be closed with a detour at Concord Street to eastbound I-494. The eastbound I-494 ramp to Maxwell Avenue will be closed with a detour at northbound U.S. Highway 61 to Maxwell Avenue.
The ramps are expected to reopen by the morning of June 16.
Right after the reopening of the eastbound I-494 lanes on June 28, crews expect closing two lanes on westbound I-494 to continue the work.
MnDOT officials ask motorists to be attentive, drive with caution, slow down as they navigate work zones. For more information call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
The Croods: Family Tree Season 3: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? Where To Watch?
Mark Banker, Rich Dahm, Lucas Mills, Amanda Brooke, Matt Smith, and Stephanie Streisand wrote the show, which was directed by Kevin Peaty, Steve Trenberth, and Stephanie Barnett. Mark Banker is in charge of the production. The plot starts with When the Betterman’s welcome the Croods to their family game night, two things become clear: Phil must win, and Grug despises losing; as the competition heats up, Phil and Grug settle it into a high-stakes game-off. There are 14 episodes in total. The animation isn’t particularly impressive, but it’s incredibly effective when it’s needed, with moments that allow the character to develop
The show’s aesthetics and animation are excellently represented. The croods, the croods-new age, and the croods-family tree are the three seasons. This series may appear slow at first, but if you stick with it, it will eventually become an enjoyable program. Nonetheless, the script and tempo are consistently entertaining, which means that each episode is consistently entertaining. It is, without a doubt, the pinnacle of all animated programs. It’s like another wonderful show that reminds us of those early morning cartoons on Cartoon Network. Is the series, on the other hand, flawless? No, but it’s insanely entertaining.
Should You Watch It?
This is a show that you should watch with your family and children. It contains a lot of information about morals and ethics that can benefit your youngster. Your initial reaction will be wow when you see the art in the trailer. Indeed, it will prove to be one of the most cleverly written animations ever. It’s Terrifically Spectacular, and it’s easily one of the best-animated comic book shows in recent memory. Its unique and intriguing plot, as well as charming characters, instantly make it a must-see. Everything in this series is completely out of this world and will truly blow your head. It has a lot of layers to it, but it never feels bloated or overdone. There are so many great characters, backed up by some incredible voice acting too.
It’s entertaining, with important family moments and lessons. This show is very amusing. It’s a fantastic series that’s a lot of fun. We wish there were a couple more episodes in the series. It continues the story of the croods and Betterman as they learn to coexist on the world’s most idle farm. Locascio reprises his role as Thunk, as seen in Dawn of the Croods. On September 23, 2021, the first episode was released.
Cast
The cast includes Kiff Vanden Heuvel, ally Dixon, Amy Rossof, Matthew Waterson, Kelly Marie, Amy landecker, Darin brooks, Artemis pebdani, and A.J Locascio, Dee Bradley.
Where To Watch?
You can watch it r on Hulu and it is too good everybody should go and watch it on Hulu or peacock tv.
The post The Croods: Family Tree Season 3: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? Where To Watch? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022; Check Post Name, Qualification & How to Apply
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: AIIMS Filling up the post of Research Assistant & Data Entry Operator. Eligible candidates are invited to apply for various posts sanctioned under ICMR Funded Project “Hospital Based Cancer Registry” under Department of Radiotherapy, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Age Limit upto 35 years & the last date of submission is 05th June 2022 by email. The Selection Process will be based on the official recruitment notification.
Check Other details below about AIIMS Recruitment 2022.
Qualification, Key Skills, Location & Salary for AIIMS Recruitment 2022
For Research Assistant
Project Duration- Project duration is 1 year. Initial appointment will be on contract basis for 3 months and based on performance extended for further.
Educational Qualification- Graduation with science stream (passed with >60% marks) or Master degree in science
Essential Experience- Applicants should have 2 years experience in conducting field based survey and community research projects.
Key Skills- Ability to understand medical terminology relevant to the project and enter data into the various software. As in English, Hindi and Odia.
Location- AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Proposed Salary- 30,000/- Consolidated (Rupees Thirty Thousand Only)
For Data Entry Operator
Project Duration- Project duration is 1 year. Initial appointment will be on contract basis for 3 months and based on performance extended for further.
Educational Qualification- Minimum 10+2 (passed with >60% marks) or Graduation With Diploma in Computer Application (DCA). Typing speed 30 wpm on computer test.
Essential Experience- Applicants should have 1 years experience in conducting field based survey and community research projects.
Key Skills- Ability to understand medical terminology relevant to the project and enter data into the various software. As in English, Hindi and Odia.
Location- AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Proposed Salary- 12,000/- Consolidated (Rupees Twelve Thousand Only)
How to Apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2022
Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed format with relevant documents attached by 05th June 2022 by email. Candidates should bring duly filled application form (As per the prescribed Performa) and all original certificates of educational qualifications, experience certificate along with a photo and set of photocopies at the time of interview. Date of Interview: 07th June 2022 Venue: Conference Room, 1st Floor, Academic Block, AIIMS, BBSR-751019 Time of reporting: 10:00 a.m.
The post AIIMS Recruitment 2022; Check Post Name, Qualification & How to Apply appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Vikings considering re-signing WR Dede Westbrook
The Vikings are considering re-signing wide receiver Dede Westbrook, a source said Tuesday.
The source said that Westbrook, who was Minnesota’s primary punt returner last season, will work out with the team on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings want to get a look at Westbrook since they have a new coaching staff under Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer.
If the Vikings like what they see, they could reach a deal to bring back Westbrook. However, a source said there are several other teams looking at the veteran receiver.
With the Vikings in 2021, Westbrook had 10 catches for 68 yards and returned 22 punts for 183 yards for an average of 8.3.
Westbrook played with Jacksonville from 2017-20, which included having 66 catches in both 2018 and 2019. He appeared in just two games in 2020 due to suffering a torn ACL before joining the Vikings.
Westbrook has a close relationship with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. McCardell was his position coach in Jacksonville, went to Minnesota last year and then was retained by O’Connell.
