Introducing Scrum
Agile software development is gaining a lot of popularity due to its incremental nature, flexibility to change and its multi-faceted collaborative and self-organizing teams. This provides the perfect solution for companies such as startups that are not resource heavy and who need to respond to market conditions pretty quickly. Modern day Agile owes its proliferation to the Agile Manifesto which was published in 2001 by a group of veterans who came together to discuss lightweight and flexible development methods. The rest, as they say, is history!
There are several popular Agile processes such as Extreme Programming or XP, Scrum, pair programming, acceptance testing and feature driven development to name a few. Perhaps the most popular and widely used today is Scrum. Scrum was formalized in 1993 by Ken Schwaber and Dr.Jeff Sutherland. Scrum has been successfully implemented at many top organizations round the globe such as Yahoo, Capital One, GE and Thoughtworks. So what exactly is Scrum, and how is it different from the many other methodologies or frameworks out there?
Why Scrum?
The word ‘scrum’ is derived from the game of rugby where a team collectively moves down the field to reach its goal. Scrum is an empirical process that encourages teams to challenge themselves a little more every time. Scrum follows a process of ‘Inspect’ and ‘Adapt’. Frequent inspection exposes issues or barriers and the team then adapts its approach as needed. This shorter feedback loop ensures that any product flaws are fixed early in the cycle.
Scrum is made up of certain roles, artifacts and time boxes. A Scrum team is made up of 5-7 people. Let us have a brief look at the various components of Scrum.
Scrum Roles
Scrum defines only three roles for its development team. These are the Product Owner, the Scrum Master and the Team. There is typically one Product Owner who serves as the customer or customer proxy and finalizes the requirements. The Scrum Master is the process owner who mainly works on removing any barriers the team faces and ensures that Scrum is followed correctly. The Team is any team member other than the Product Owner or Scrum Master. This could be a programmer, tester, business analyst, architect etc. Scrum encourages its team members to wear different hats and it is very common to find team members pitching in as and where needed.
In Scrum lingo, the team members are called pigs whereas external resources are called chickens. This stems from a story about a pig and chicken planning to open a restaurant called ‘ham and eggs’. The pig would be ‘committed’ since its hide is on the line. The chicken is only ‘involved’.
Scrum is made up of iterations or ‘sprints’. These may have any length ranging from one week to four weeks. Sprints start and end at a fixed time irrespective of whether the targeted work is finished. This aspect is called a ‘time box’ which will be explained below in further detail.
Scrum Artifacts
The main artifacts that are produced in Scrum are the Product Backlog, Sprint Backlog, Sprint Burndown and Release Burndown.
The Product Backlog is an ordered list of all the features that the customer might want in the product. The highest priority features are at the top ensuring that the most important and highest value functionality is built first.
The Sprint Backlog has a limited scope. It consists of features from the Product Backlog that are going to be built in that particular sprint. Any work that is not done at the end of the sprint goes back to the product backlog for reprioritization.
The Sprint Burndown chart tells us how much time is left before we reach our goal. It tracks the work done every day and is relevant only for the given sprint.
The Release Burndown chart tracks the time left up to the end of the release. It also portrays how much work is done with respect to release goals.
Scrum Timeboxes
Scrum introduces the concept of a time box. This means that a given event will have a fixed time and will expire at the end of the time limit. The various meetings in Scrum are allocated a timebox. The Scrum time boxes include the Sprint planning meeting, Release planning meeting, the Daily Scrum, Sprint review and retrospectives. The Daily Scrum or standup is always 15 minutes. The other planning meetings also have a fixed time depending on the Sprint length that the team decides on.
Scrum Acceptance Criteria
Scrum introduces the concept of ‘done’. This is also called success criteria or acceptance criteria and outlines the conditions a particular feature must meet in order to be considered ‘done’ or complete.
Scrum Story Boards and Collocation
The story board – used to portray the Sprint Backlog – is another mainstay of the Scrum process. This is a physical board in the team which could be part of a wall or several walls as needed. There is a concept of a ‘story’ which is a feature or high level requirement. Typically, any item from the product backlog could become one or many stories. The story states what the user accepts from a given feature. For example, ‘As a user, I should be able to log in to my email’. The success criteria outline the things that must happen to consider this ‘done’. All the tasks needed to plan, design, code and test this story are placed under this. These tasks could be done by several people on the team.
Scrum encourages collocating all the team members in an open group area minus walls. The idea is to encourage open communication and reduce overheads from emails or phone calls. Impromptu discussions between the customer and team members are pretty common in a Scrum room.
Information Radiators
The Scrum artifacts are displayed throughout the area where the team sits and works. These include story boards, backlogs, burndown charts, barrier section, architecture maps, designs etc. The idea is that any relevant information should be easily visible to the team all the time. This is informative as well as motivational. The information radiates or jumps out from all the charts and boards. Color coding is used to differentiate tasks, stories, barriers etc. A lot of software tools are available for tracking Scrum projects, but it cannot replace the effect physical information radiators have in my opinion.
Sprint Retrospective
The retrospective deserves special mention. This is where the team comes together at the end of a sprint and openly talks about what went well and what could be done better. A retrospective is not to be used for finger pointing. Retrospectives become more effective as a team gels and team members trust each other and the management. This is necessary to uncover impediments that people may be hesitant to speak about in a typical controlling management structure.
Scrum in the Global Scenario
Even though Scrum encourages collocation, it may not always be possible, especially in the case of distributed teams that are in multiple geographic locations. Scrum has been proven to be effective even in such situations and many teams practice distributed Scrum.
This is a high level introduction to Scrum. In the coming weeks, we will be taking a closer and more detailed look at the various Scrum concepts discussed in this article.
Make Real Income Online Part Time From Home – Yes You Can!
Are you looking for a way to make real income online without getting scammed out of your hard earned dollar to do it?
Most people are and the fact of the matter is that it is possible to achieve this without giving up a ton of money in exchange.
What needs to be understand right from the very beginning is that there is no “magic button” when it comes to making money online.
The internet marketing niche is saturated with “one touch, push button, no work” products that are anything but. So before you go chasing after the next “one click, get rich” product it’s important to recognize that some work is needed.
As for generating income from the internet, the most important thing to keep in mind is that focusing on the fundamentals will always put you in a better position to profit instead of running after the “technique of the week”.
Another important point to consider is that the simpler you keep the process for generating income online the easier it will be for you to reach whatever monetary goals you set for yourself.
A big reason why so many people fail to achieve the income they are in desperate need of is because they don’t stick with anyone system or formula long enough to see results.
When it comes to internet marketing, having the ability to focus on following proven techniques and doing them over and over again is the real key to success.
The beauty of having a predictable marketing regimen is that you don’t have to guess what to do next. You can simply sit down with whatever time you have and start creating a snowball effect that will lead to massive traffic and profits.
The secret to success when it comes to making real money from the internet does not rest with the techniques alone, but rather it’s the consistent application of the techniques over time and working with “hot” profitable markets.
Nairobi, Kenya Car Hire Rental – Self Drive, Chauffeur Driven and Unlimited Mileage
Where I come from, We have a saying that, “vehicles do not go for dowry negotiations”. In other words, dowry negotiations is not a show. Your vehicle can breakdown and shame you in front of your in-laws. Who wants a friend who will let you down during that very special occasion? In any case life is not simple. As you know and I know, a car is not 100 percent dependable as it can breakdown even on the most important occasion. However breakdowns can be minimized or avoided all together if you make the right choice from the very beginning. The car to hire will depend on the destination and purpose. Is it for leisure, family, business, haulage or do
Advantages of car hire:
Car hire is also known as car rental or renting a car is the best option if you want to visit several destinations in Kenya. Unlike organized safaris where the routes and schedules are fixed it allows for high degree of flexibility and hence discovery. Likewise car hire means a higher degree of privacy, security and independence. Unlike group safaris which brings together people from diverse interests and backgrounds, car hire means your interests are not distracted.
Car to hire in Nairobi.
The car to hire will depend on the destination and purpose. Is it for leisure, family, business, haulage or do you simply want to replace your broken down? If you are traveling upcountry a RAV4 will handle most of the roads. However if you are thinking of Northern Kenya, beyond archers post, and Rumuruti, get a juggernaut -Land-cruiser not Prado SUV type but a real one. Make sure you also get some new tyres. However if you are attending business meeting, you can get an impressive salon. If you are taking your pet out on a sunny day or in the beach, you can get a convertible. For haulage, there are small and big tracks including clearing and forwarding companies.
What are your car rental options?
Generally four rental options are available for you. Self drive, Chauffeur driven, 4×4, unlimited mileage and one way rental. The option to choose will depend on your preferences and prevailing conditions. If you are the uncomfortable when some else is on the wheel then go for self drive. Self drive is also recommended when you need a higher degree of privacy. On the other hand, those that need more time to enjoy the scenery and relax are better off with a driver option. A local driver also comes in hardy when you are not familiar with the local customs, languages etc. In my view, a local driver is not only a source of valuable information but is also your security guard. He is your interpreter of local arts, thus adding to the overall experience. A major plus of using a driver is that you are at most only obligated to fuel the car. Any incidental costs that accrue to the rented vehicle is the responsibility of the company.
Special car hire:
Security car hire is an element that is entering the market for a select few. Celebrity and transportation of valuables is a different category all together. For these two, you not only need special equipments( armored cars) but you may also require security outriders and qualified chauffeur services. A good example is the elaborate security sought when took the world cup on a world tour. This category of car hire is available by special arrangements for it require armed guards in some cases.
How to rent your car:
Purpose, Purpose and again purpose. Why do you need the car? This should always be in your mind. Once you decide on this, the first step is to do a window shopping. Car hire market in Kenya is wide. International companies like Herz, Budget, Europcar are represented in Nairobi and Mombasa. Whether to go local or use multinationals is your own choice. But always bear in mind that at the end of the day, the elements of budget and continuity will come into play. Make research and narrow down your options to two or maximum three agencies and send enquiries to them. Ask what is included in their hire options. Look at the issue of fuel. Who is to fuel the car? There are two options here. A car rental company can leave the responsibility of fueling to the renter or alternatively they can fuel for you. The best option is of course for the car rental company to bring the car full tank and you return it full tank. Alternatively, they can bring the car empty and you likewise return it empty. If you let the car hire company pay the fuel for you, you end up paying lots of premium. Note, If you decide to hire a car empty and return it empty, you cannot claim any fuel in the car at the end of the rental. Fill up the car at the car hire yards may also be expensive for you. A better option is just to buy enough to take you the public petrol station. Besides the issue of fuel, continuity is a major issue. How will the company react in the event of breakdown?
Adventure And Discovery:
Besides fuel, mileage option should concern you. Car hire is about adventure and discovery. Remember you are hiring a car to be free from any mobility restrictions. Personally I will go for unlimited mileage anytime. This option does not restrict you to a particular radius. It might look expensive but to the adventurous, it is cheap in the long run. Even if you want to stick within a specific radius, just go for unlimited mileage. Nairobi city centre might look restrictive but an hours drive takes you to large expanses of open space and the sought after breathing space.
Car hire agreements differ from one company to another. The normal procedure is to look for inclusions and exclusions. Put into consideration compulsory insurance cover and extras or recommended covers. Some covers will include the passengers and leave the driver. In this case you will need a personal insurance cover. Local insurance companies will gladly offer you a monthly travel cover. AAR will offer travelers an evacuation cover just in case you need emergency medical attention.
On the rental day, make sure you inspect the car you are given to avoid paying for repairs of damages accrued before your rental. Some multinational companies have been accused of charging several unsuspecting guests for the same damage. Do not fall for this trick. Check the body for any dents. Any defects must be noted. Check the tyre thread and make sure they are not worn out. Remember you are responsible for any tyre bust.
Points Of Hire:
On arrival in Nairobi, you can hire a car at the airport. An option is to contact your travel agent so that a car will be waiting for you.
Those going on a safari are better off with an inclusive car rental option with insurance, driver’s allowance, fuel and park entry fees. That way the guests will sit down an enjoy themselves without a bother. However if you are conversant with the country you can go on a self drive safari. However it is always good to have company.
Insurance- most of the cars will come with the compulsory Third Party insurance. However some companies will feature comprehensive covers. Ask your operator insurance he is offering.
Driving
In Kenya, the rule of the road is keep left. At the round about, people coming from the right have freedom of way. Nairobi can be a nightmare even for the most experienced driver but if you keep your cool, you will arrive at your destination in one piece and peace. Simply said, just give way even when it might not be necessary. The public transport driver also called Matatu driver can be very courteous and rude at the same time. He will intimidate you to give way but when things are not in his favor, he is the first to give in. A little downpour is likely to make Nairobi a Jam city. My best advice at such times is just to relax in your office and wait for the madness to ebb.
Car Leasing:
If you are staying for a short while or your company does not need to be bothered with routine maintenance and disposal just go for leasing. However be careful the agreement you enter into. Some companies may actually sell to you a car through back door in the name of leasing.
Triathlon Swim Technique Tips for All Levels
A triathlon start is perhaps the most iconic moment of the race. Did you know that there are three different ways the race starts? In a time trial start, racers enter the water by their race number every three seconds. In a wave start, you enter the water with other swimmers of your gender and you are usually given a number indicating your wave. In both types, a timer keeps time and it takes about 20-25 minutes to complete the start.
However, the most famous is the mass start where everyone starts when the gun goes off.
While being exciting, it can also be a very different experience for beginners.
What Makes Triathlon Swim Different Than a Swim in The Pool?
The Washing Machine Effect: You will feel this effect as soon as you enter the water, with hundreds of other triathletes trying to take their positions.
Accidental Kicks: Prepare yourself for them; they’re quite common.
Lift your Head: Train to lift your head above the water between strokes to see markers and buoys.
Wetsuit: Get comfortable with your wetsuit-it can offer extra buoyancy and warmth, but you it needs to become your second skin.
Drafting: Taking advantage of the ‘pulling’ effect when you swim behind a lead swimmer is legal in triathlons and an art that can be of much help.
Open water swimming does have its challenges, but help is at hand. We’ve covered some life saving tips for your swim technique this season:
1. Practice Bilateral Breathing
Mastering breathing is one of the most important techniques triathletes should adopt. It’s important to know how to breathe on both sides because weather and water conditions are unpredictable, other swimmers may be close by, the direction of the sun can interfere with vision and buoys may not be placed on one side.
2. Learn What Head Position Works for You
A leading triathlete coach, Swim Smooth’s Paul Newsome, argues that there is no ideal head position for everyone. While many trainers feel that looking down straight down is ideal, this position isn’t that great for open water swimming where a forward-looking head position helps you navigate and draft.
You also need to get used to water-clogged goggles. It’s important to have a good pair of swimming goggles and learn how to position your head for the best view with them on.
3. Work on Your Catch and Pull Early On
While head position, stroke and kicking get ample attention during traditional swim training, coach Paul Newsome advises that catch and pull are techniques that need to be mastered early on for success in open water swimming. He says it will take your swimming to the next level. Do the doggy paddle and head up polo stroke drills to improve catch.
4. Increase Endurance Work
Do some dry land work to increase endurance, especially if you go to the gym. If you’re a beginner, the fitness of your arms may not be enough to endure a triathlon swim just yet, so pull ups, cable weight pulling exercises, lateral pull downs and bench presses will help build arm endurance.
5. Video Tape Your Stroke
Most of us have experienced situations where the coach repeats something over and over, but we aren’t able to see what they mean. An analysis of our stroke on video will help you see exactly what it looks like and where you need to improve. You can follow it up with some resistance band work on dry land to perfect technique.
6. Perfect Your Posture
The best swimming posture is a good posture. A good posture in general helps you keep your body straight in the water and will prevent things like arm cross-overs, reduced rotation and scissor kicks. A good posture means a cleaner, stronger stroke and less energy spent.
7. Learn All the Strokes
You might think, “But I am never going to do butterfly in open water!” Of course you won’t but that’s not why you need to practice other strokes. When you challenge your body with different strokes, your body develops more strength because of the extra stimulus you offered it. You can gain a stronger core, mental fitness and aerobic strength with every new stroke that you add to your skills.
8. Do Your Drills
Drills will help you slow down your movement and focus on form and technique. You’ll perfect your muscle synchronization and, with it, your swimming. It’s all about well-timed movements and drills will help you achieve just that. Buoys are a good training tool to help you increase power during drills.
If you’re a beginner, open water swimming might seem daunting at first. However, keeping a rigorous training routine with lots of practice will help you go a long way.
On race day, you also need to make sure you’ve got the right equipment and triathlon wetsuit to help you succeed.
