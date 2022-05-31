News
Is Flea On Obi Wan Kenobi
Red Hit Chilli Pepper’s bassist and founder, Michael Peter Balzary, also known as Flea, has made his first appearance on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan Kenobi is an American action, adventure, and science fiction television miniseries.
The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan, Ben Kenobi acknowledges defeat and discovers Anakin Skywalker, his Jedi trainee and buddy, turning to the dark side and becoming the wicked Sith Lord Darth Vader. Ben is keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Flea In Obi-Wan Kenobi
Michael Peter Balzary, aka Flea, the popular Australian-American musician and actor and the founder of the band Red Chilli Pepper, made his way into the latest American television miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi. On May 27, 2022, it was Friday when the show made its debut on Disney+.
The 59-year-old bassist played the role of bounty hunter, who kidnaps the 10-year-old little Princess Leia. As a Vect Nokru, the bounty hunter, Flea was arranged by Reva Sever and, the Third sister, which Mosses Ingram played.
This was Flea’s first appearance in 2022 as an actor. Reports say he has many more magnificent roles yet to play in several other series and movies. Flea is an all-rounder in the entertainment circle, and many of his appearances has surprised the viewers around time. Flea is an Australian origin from Melbourne, Victoria. He is an Australian born American singer as well as an actor.
Where To Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi
On Friday, Obi-Wan Kenobi just premiered on Disney+ as a limited miniseries on May 27, 2022. The first two episodes of the series have been released, and the remaining four are set to release starting from June 1, 2022, to June 22, 2022.
The Cast Of Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ewan McGregor played Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rupert Friend played Grand Inquisitor, Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader, Michael Peter Balzary aka Flea played as VectNokru, Moses Ingram played Reva Sevander/ the Third Sister, Joel Edgerton played Owen Lars, Sung Kangplayed as Fifth Brother, Indira Varma played as Tia, Benny Safdieplayed as Nari, Bonnie Piesse played as BeruWhitesun Lars, Simone Kessellplayed as BrehaOrgana, Vivien LyraBlairas played as Princess Leia Organa, Jimmy Smith played Bail Organa, KumailNanjianiplayed as HajaEstree, MariséÁlvarezplayed as Niche, RyaKihlstedtplayed as Fourth Sister.
Show Rating
Obi-Wan Kenobi, the successor to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, has attracted a global audience. Obi-Wan Kenobi has received generally positive reviews since the release of the first two episodes of the miniseries.
On IMDb, this miniseries has an 8.5/10 rating. It also had a positive Rotten Tomatoes score of 88 per cent and a 3/5 rating from Common Sense Media.
Beto O’Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor’s race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Still mourning a Texas mass shooting, Democrat Beto O’Rourke gave his long-shot campaign a jolt by imploring a national audience that it was finally time for real action to curb the proliferation of high-powered guns in his home state and across America.
That was 2019, and the former congressman was running for president when he declared during a debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15,” weeks after a gunman targeting Mexican immigrants killed 23 people at a Walmart in O’Rourke’s native El Paso.
Last week, following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by an 18-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle in Uvalde, Texas, O’Rourke — now campaigning for governor — again briefly seized the national political spotlight. This time, that meant crashing the news conference of the man he wants to unseat, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and declaring — in a moment subsequently viewed widely online — that the carnage was “on you.”
O’Rourke is betting that the tragedy can reset the governor’s race in America’s largest red state — despite Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and having begun the campaign with $55 million in the bank and despite gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else.
It didn’t work in 2019. O’Rourke’s debate declaration won him praise from other Democrats on stage and a fundraising bump. But he dropped out of the race barely six weeks later.
It’s too early to tell what will happen in the governor’s race, but the shooting has already affected both parties. Abbott canceled his planned visit to the annual National Rifle Association meeting to remain in Uvalde. Also skipping it was Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who is among those negotiating with Democratic colleagues on strengthening background checks and “red flag” laws allowing authorities to remove firearms from those determined to be a danger to themselves or others.
“I think it felt cathartic for a lot of people that maybe might have been on the fence,” said Abel Prado, executive director of the Democratic advocacy group Cambio Texas. “It gives you, ‘At least somebody’s trying to stand up and do something, or at least say something.’”
O’Rourke spent two nights in Uvalde after the shooting, then headed to Houston for a rally against gun violence outside Friday’s meeting of the NRA.
“To those men and women in positions of power who care more about your power than using that power to save the lives of those that you are supposed to serve …. we will defeat you and we will overcome you,” O’Rourke told protesters who chanted his name and the phrase “Vote them out!
Supporters hope O’Rourke recaptures the magic that saw him become a national Democratic star and nearly upset Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. But since then, O’Rourke’s White House bid fizzled, former President Donald Trump easily won Texas in 2020 and Democrats who had hoped to flip scores of congressional and legislative seats in the state that year lost nearly every top race.
A Democrat also hasn’t won Texas’ governorship since 1990, and, just last year, the state loosened firearm restrictions enough to allow virtually any resident age 21 and older to carry guns without a license. Abbott signed that law alongside NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and the group’s president, Carolyn Meadows.
Of course, the domination of guns in Texas culture has long predated the law. Abbott once tweeted his embarrassment at his state lagging California in gun sales, and Cruz is fond of saying, “Give me a horse, a gun and an open plain, and we can conquer the world.” Former Republican Gov. Rick Perry cruised to reelection in 2010 after using a laser-sighted handgun to kill a coyote while jogging.
Mass shootings are similarly not new in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde and the El Paso killings followed a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School outside Houston that killed eight students and two teachers in 2018, and a church rampage in Sutherland Springs that left 25 people dead, as well as an unborn child, the year before.
Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, a Republican long famous for carrying multiple guns nearly everywhere he went, said O’Rourke’s most ardent supporters will be “even more determined to vote for Beto” after his confrontation with Abbott.
Still Patterson said the clash could backfire, alienating otherwise potentially sympathetic swing voters who might think O’Rourke was putting on a self-serving show.
“Sometimes your method overwhelms your message, and his method gutted whatever benefit he might have accrued,” said Patterson, who, as a state senator, wrote Texas’ original, 1995 concealed handgun law allowing Texans to take firearms more places than nearly anywhere in America at the time. “I think it’s a net loss.”
Abbott hasn’t mentioned O’Rourke much since the shooting but answered questions about possible new state gun limits by slamming high crime rates in cities primarily run by Democrats.
“There are more people shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” the governor said hyperbolically. Speaking of arguments that new firearms restrictions could make Americans safer, “Chicago and LA and New York disprove that thesis.”
Abbott’s campaign has also previously chided O’Rourke for his previous stand on guns, producing an online ad last year showing a cartoon of O’Rourke speeding the wrong direction down a one-way street, then off a cliff while the radio plays clips of his “Hell yes” comment and other strongly progressive positions he took as a presidential candidate.
O’Rourke’s campaign insists he’s not using the massacre for political gain. It transformed its fundraising apparatus into one accepting donations for relatives of those killed in Uvalde, and says O’Rourke attended the Abbott news conference at the urging of one of the victims’ families.
He sat quietly in the audience for 10-plus minutes, intending only to listen, the campaign said. But, when Abbott said “there was no meaningful forewarning of this crime” other than the gunman posting about the shooting just moments before he began doing so, O’Rourke got angry — especially given that, after the El Paso shooting, the state’s chief response was to loosen gun laws. He approached the stage and accused Abbott of “doing nothing” when the the Uvalde violence had been “totally predictable.”
Also on stage was Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who responded with an obscenity and called O’Rourke “sick” for trying to make the shooing “a political issue.”
But it nonetheless helped one Texan change her mind. Nicole Armijo, who works in her family’s HVAC business in the border city of McAllen and has three kids, ages 10, 9 and 6, attending public school. She didn’t vote for O’Rourke when he ran for Senate but plans to now because “the way we’re doing things is not working.”
“Maybe, Texas, it’s not just about having a gun,” said Armijo, who said she loves guns and hunting but would support expanded background checks. “Beto’s kind of portrayed those thoughts: It’s not about me or you. It’s about everyone as a whole.”
When Does Stranger Things Volume 2 Will Come Out?
The popular science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things; created by The Duffer Brothers, will release its volume 2 on July 1, 2022. Volume 2 of season 4 consists of two episodes titled “Chapter Eight: Papa” and “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”. Stranger Things is an investigation series on Netflix.
The show’s executive producers include The Duffer Brothers, Shawn Levy, Cindy Holland, Brian Wright, Karl Gajdusek, Matt Tunnell, Iain Paterson, and Dan Cohen. Stranger Things is a Netflix Original Series.
Volume 2 Release
Stranger Things just got back to Netflix after a break on May 27, 2022, with its season 4 volume 1 consisting of seven episodes. Volume 2 series, season 4, will be airing on July 1, 2022, Friday on Netflix. Episode 8, “Chapter Eight: Papa”, will be one hour twenty-five minutes long, and episode 9, the finale episode, will be two hours twenty-eight minutes long.
Where To Watch
Stranger Things is a Netflix Original Series exclusively available on Netflix for a subscription.
About The Series “Stranger Things”
Stranger Things revolves around the events going around the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana. It starts with a group of friends searching for their missing friend Will Byers, son of Joyce Byers, who was taken away by an unknown source or creature, and the help of the chief of Hawkins Police Department, Jim Hopper.
Stranger Things is an investigative series that kicks Starr with Will Byers’s missing case and Eleven’s escape from the laboratory. This show has gained popularity worldwide with a wide range of viewers. Being a Netflix Original Series, The has accelerated to gain a huge fan base.
The Cast Of Stranger Things
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Matthew Modine as Dr Martin Brenner, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, Gabriella Pizzolo as Suzie, Shannon Purser as Barbara, Alec Utgoff as Dr Alexei, Cary Elwes as Mayor Larry Kline, Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
Show Rating
Stranger Things’ most loved series on Netflix has a huge fan base and is one of the best series
Stranger Things has amazing ratings on different platforms for its interesting storyline, cast, and characters. It is rated 8.7/10 on IMDb and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
What Happened To Garrett On Siesta Key
Siesta Key is a Reality TV Show that follows the lives of a group of friends as they move up in life. There are a lot of emotions, lots of confessions, heartbreaks, and classic old betrayals. The show is currently in season 4, and we have a long way to go. This article will discuss Garrett’s sudden Exit and several other details you would want to know before getting into the show.
An interesting thing to note is that Siesta Key was inspired by another MTV show called Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. That show was about a couple of high school kids’ lives and ran for about 3 seasons. The show had 45 episodes in total and ran from 2004 to 2006.
Where To Watch The Show?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular Reality TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options must be available based on your geographical location.
You can stream the show on MTV’s Official Website and Amazon Prime. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream.
Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 4.4 /10 and a no rotten tomatoes rating. This season has 24 episodes with an episode duration of 60 minutes each. The show premiered on the 31st of April 2022, and new episodes were released weekly on Thursdays. The last and final episode was aired on the 26thof May 2022. Furthermore, Siesta Key has already been renewed for a 5th season. There is no official confirmation on when the release dates will be.
Meet The Cast
Several of the cast are recurring from the previous seasons. However, some were new. Those recurring are Alex Kompothecras, Amanda Miller, and Sam Logan. New Cast members are Juliette Porter, Madison Hapsburg, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Mille, and Chloe Trautman. Other recurring members are Pauly Paul, Paige Hapsburg, Tarik Jenkins, Carson Wall, etc.
What Happened To Garrett?
Fans of the show are well aware that Garett has been in a love triangle between Cara and Kelsey since season 1. Garett appears very briefly on the first episode of season 4 and has been nowhere to be seen ever since. We now know that Garett has been let go from the show. He clarified that this wasn’t his choice and that he had made peace with the powers that be that decision for him.
One never expects a member that has been with the show ever since episode one would be let go so suddenly. There has been no official notification from either Garrett or MTV on the reason for his termination, which left the fans with lots of speculation.
Furthermore, Kenna Queensberry, his fiancé, is also leaving the show. Fans seem to think that since Garett has decided to settle down with Kenna, there isn’t a lot of scope for drama from him. Well, that is just one theory. What do you think is the real reason for his Exit?
