Is There a Solution for Distracted Driving?
Paying attention while driving is the number one way to avoid distracted driving accidents. Not using a mobile device while behind the wheel can make all the difference. Using such a device while driving can have deadly results. Even though texting while driving is against the law in many states and localities, it hasn’t seemed to make much of a difference. According to the National Safety Council, in 2013 there were 1.1 million distracted driving accidents nationwide. The United States Department of Transportation cited over 3,000 fatalities and more than 400,000 injuries caused by some form of distracted driving.
What is Distracted Driving?
Distracted driving can involve a variety of actions. From using a cell phone to texting to eating while driving, all of these things can be considered to cause a distraction. Even just talking while behind the wheel to dealing with noisy kids in the backseat can take your attention off of the road. Using a hands free device does not offer much of a difference, although the perception is that it is a good solution. When your attention is elsewhere, there are studies that show you look, but do not actually see. In a study conducted by an insurance firm. even voice controlled systems take your attention away from the road. Just hearing the notification of an incoming text or email can divert attention at a critical time.
Is Driving Mode the Answer?
Driving mode disables the ability of the phone to receive calls,texts and other functions such as Facebook and gaming, but retaining the ability to use a navigation system and emergency communications as well. Unfortunately, most phones do not offer a true Driving Mode. Some phones do have a driving mode, but it is simply a feature which reads aloud a text or email. This can be a distraction as well.
A simple idea to motivate drivers to use such a system would be if the insurance companies would offer a discount to a driver who purchases a Driving Mode feature for their phone. A financial incentive may help this simple solution gain popularity and acceptance. Anything to curb the incidences of distracted driving accidents. It could save a life, maybe yours.
Invest Using Trade Binary Options
Trade Binary Options is an agreement where the trader pays for the right to obtain a predetermined return in case the outlay of the principal asset ends up greater than or lower than the targeted price.
It usually is a short term investment but yields high profits for beginners and experts in trading. It is an efficient way to invest for traders who have limited budget can still have a fixed return at around 60 to 85 percent.
Since binary option is getting more popular, lots of sites are coming out and introducing their binary options registration promotions. If you are one of those interested better read the following suggestions. The trading broker may need some of these guidelines to gain more profit in the financial market. Here is some of it.
Remember that there are two kinds of binary options, the American option and the European option. The most commonly used is usually the European style.
The European option is done only at the expiration date while the American option is done any time from the purchasing date including the expiration. Frequent monitoring of the trading activity is a must. This will give you the right timing on when you will grab the binary options contract. Expect to take hold of the pricing discrepancy when it moves higher.
The status should also be looked upon. The in money and the out money are monitored to see what the preceding prices are. This is to ensure positive positions against profit loss.
An advantage of having a trade binary choice is you don’t have to ask for a second opinion to a trader expert. This is due to an existing prediction has only one direction meaning, when you click on call option; it will predict on whatever the call is. It is also the same as when you will have a put option. It also has no long term expiration. As I have said earlier, it is a short term trading business. It trades on hourly and daily basis only. So you will easily determine your profits and loss.
The good thing about this instrument is there are marketable sites or companies that give out bonuses. For example, your investment is $1000 and you invested it to a reputable site or company. The site will then give a $100 incentive when you join them.
Remember the term “binary”. It means two and you only have two options and there is no other to choose from. So the risk is lower. The trader must have the determination and the confidence. As a trader, understanding the terminologies and interpretations must also be done.
As an investment instrument, it may also be a good solution for people who are still looking for a job. As long as they are determined and study the properties and the basics of trading, they can also gain profit by entering this kind of business and acquiring a binary option.
These are some of the tips for binary options trading. If you want to move to a higher standard of trading, be sure to practice the basics and level up to gain more profit in the future.
The Difference of Getting Paid With a 1099 Verses a W-2
Whenever a business starts there is always the question of how the people that provide services for the business will be paid. Will those services be performed by employees or will independent contractors be used?
Before the business can determine how to treat payments they need to know and make clear the business relationship. It is important to establish this relationship because an employee has taxes withheld, social security and medicare matched by the employer, unemployment insurance paid, workers compensation insurance paid and often benefits provided. An independent contractor just gets paid. It is a big expense difference.
To determine whether an individual is an employee or and independent contractor, the relationship of the business and worker must be examined. It comes down to does the business have control over what and how a job will be done or do they just control the results of the job. The determination falls into three categories: behavior control, financial control, and type of relationship.
Behavioral Control
Employees are generally subject to instructions about when, where, and how to work. The employer controls when and where the work is performed and what hours the person will be at the job. The person is told what tools and equipment to use, who else can be hired to assist with the work and where to purchase supplies and services. They are told what work is to be performed by a specific individual and what order or sequence to follow. Employees also may be required to receive training by the employer.
Independent Contractors can be hired to do a certain job in a certain place and be completed by a certain time. However, how the job is done is up to the contractor. When the work is performed, what equipment is used, who is hired to assist and where materials and supplies are purchased are up to the Independent Contractor. They also obtain and pay for their own training.
Financial Control
An employee is generally guaranteed a regular wage amount for an hourly, weekly or other period of time, even if the wage or salary is connected with a commission. They may be paid whether work is being performed or not. An employee generally does not have an investment in the company unless there are stock options available. They usually have any expenses they incur for things such as travel, phone, or equipment reimbursed.
An Independent Contractor is not reimbursed for any expenses. They generally have a business of their own or a significant investment in the facilities and equipment used to perform the work. An Independent Contractor is free to offer services to the general public and can take on jobs for other companies or individuals. They generally advertise their services and maintain a home office or visible business location. They generally get hired and paid by the job, usually a flat fee. Although some jobs can be billed hourly. An Independent Contractor can make a profit or loss on the job.
Type of Relationship
An Employee generally signs a employee contract. The employee is generally provided benefits such as insurance, pension plan, vacation and sick pay. Employee’s are engaged for an indefinite period of time. They perform activities that are a regular daily part of the business. They fill out an IRS W-4 form that tells the employer how much taxes to withhold. They are not free to do business for other companies and in fact some companies have penalties if they do.
Independent Contractors have job by job contracts or for specific project or periods of time that state they are responsible for their own taxes. They are not provided with any benefits. They fill out an IRS W-9 form telling the IRS that no taxes are required to be withheld.
It is important to determine what kind of relationship from the beginning of your business. If you treat an employee as an independent contractor and you have no reasonable basis for doing so, you may be held liable for employment taxes for that person. Also, if you pay an individual as an Independent Contractor, they do not qualify for unemployment of workers compensation so if they try to collect it, you will want to be ready to verify they are not an employee.
More information about Employees and Independent Contractor is found in the IRS publication 15A.
New Learning Practices that Income Tax Course offer
Want to learn about Income Tax Course? Then you are at the right place. Kaushlam is here to provide you with all that you need to know about Income Tax. Our course will include important provisions of Indian Income Tax which is extremely useful in the practical working of Accountant and audit of the entity. Kaushlam’s purpose of course creation is that every learner understands the business income provision under the Indian Income Tax quickly. This can bring opportunities even for the tax professionals. Our team of professionals configured this Income Tax Course to train learners with concepts and practices. After the biggest gap in education due to a lack of teachers who give practical knowledge, the faculty at Kaushlam is catering to various industries to find exactly what the niche requirement is. Our aim is that you can move to various industries immediately after pursuing this Income Tax Course.
The income Tax Course is very beneficial for an individual and businesses. This will help you gain an abundance of knowledge in the related field. At Kaushlam, we will provide you with in-depth knowledge of Income Tax as per the compliances and regulations which will help you enhance your personal and professional growth.
Who Can Enroll In The Income Tax Course At Kaushlam?
- Fresher who wants to seek career opportunities in the taxation field
- Finance professionals like CS/CA/CMA/Lawyers who deal in taxation to meet their needs.
- Business owners, CEO, CFO, Finance or Tax Directors, Analysts, and Heads.
- SMEs, Traders, Tax officials, and Accounts Officials.
- Income Tax practitioners
Graduates in any fields.
What To Expect from Kaushlam’s Income Tax Course?
- The course will serve as a guidance for carrying out any type of taxation work.
- The course will give you the practical knowledge required in Income Tax studies.
- A strong foundation for Income Tax.
- Handle any company’s tax department without hassle.
What Kaushlam Will Teach You inIncome Tax Course?
The commercial world has expanded a lot and demands the best professionals in every field with vast knowledge and skills. Kaushlam will make you capable to automate business functions. So, the Income Tax course at Kaushlam consists of-
- Basic introduction Of Income Tax
- In-depth knowledge of provisions
- Taxation on salary income, capital gain, house property income, and from other sources.
- Deductions, clubbing, carry forward, set-ups.
- TDS compliances
- Filing of income tax returns
- Appeals under income tax with practical training
- Tax planning
- International taxation
- Handling various Tax related problems
Career Opportunities Income Tax Course offers- By Kaushlam
You can choose any of the following paths once you complete the course on Income Tax.
- As a consultant for various Income Tax compliances
- As an employee in the finance department
- If already working, you can upgrade your position
- Consulting for the corporate tax planning
- Transfer Pricing Consultant- It needs specialization and hard work to leverage in transfer pricing
- Handling the litigation at the department level and in courts- requires in-depth knowledge about provisions
- International Taxation Consultants
- If you want to serve as a corporate lawyer then an income tax course is a must for you.
Why choose Kaushlam for the Income Tax course?
The biggest difference between courses offered by others and our Income Tax Course is that we believe in serving a participant to convert into a professional. It is not just a degree or a course but for real, it is all about practical knowledge that one should have about Income Tax. Nowadays, companies and businesses instead of running behind the degree of an individual need someone who can handle work with ease and who can start the work without much training or support. Here, at Kaushlam you will acquire the best hands-on knowledge of Income Tax with our highly qualified faculty.
Choose your course at Kaushlam!
