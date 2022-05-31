Blockchain
LUNA 2.0 Suffers Significant Price Correction Hours After Launch
The recovery plan for Terraform Labs’ stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and its native token Terra (LUNA) embarked on a bumpy route after the LUNA 2.0 cryptocurrency suffered a substantial market fall hours after its launch.
TerraForm Labs successfully delivered new LUNA coins to market participants holding LUNA Classic (LUNAC) and TerraUSD (UST). According to data from cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, LUNA began trading at $0.5 and quickly rose to a high of $30 before dropping by more than 88% to $3.5.
LUNA 2.0 Price Surged 5,900%
On Saturday, May 28, the LUNA price surged 5,900% to a new all-time high of $30. Unfortunately, this spectacular rise was short-lived. The price soon reversed and dropped 88%, resulting in a swing low of $3.50.
LUNA 2.0’s price increased quickly after it hit $3.5, reaching $10.22 before staying at $6 for the last two days. As this coiling up continues, there is a good chance that Terra bulls may come together and cause a big rally.
People are bullish on LUNA because assets usually go back to their average after a big move. LUNA’s price went down 88% recently. But it will probably go back up just as quickly because the decline was so sharp. Although, some members of the Terra community speculated that LUNA 2.0 would cost between $30 and $50 when it was released. Therefore, investors are outraged by the current price movement. Due to Terra’s LUNA and UST death spiral, they continue to suffer losses.
Due to Saturday’s airdrop, the LUNA 2.0 price is consolidating below the middle of the newly formed trading range. As a result, investors should be patient before opening new trading positions and wait for a directional bias to develop.
Do Kwon Blamed For Market Crash
Do Kwon has been the center of attention since the fall, with some in the crypto community blaming him for the market crash. He faces accusations that he engaged in fraud leading up to Mirror Protocol, too!
LUNA continued to lose money after the collapse, with its market capitalization slipping below $1 billion. But surprisingly, the crash sparked interest in LUNA, with Google search popularity ratings skyrocketing.
The collapsed token became popular because some people were very optimistic and put in more money. This made the token’s price go up quickly. But according to market analysts, the interest in the token was due to the hope that it would be like other meme coins, like Dogecoin.
According to Do Kwon’s original plan for a new blockchain, the aftermath of the UST peg failure was an opportunity to come up afresh from the ashes.
Featured image from Flickr, and the price chart from Tradingview
Bitcoin Breaks $30K, But Could Price Entrap Late Longs?
Bitcoin has been trading in the green over the past 24 hours as traditional markets see an overall recovery. The number one crypto by market cap experienced an increase in selling pressure over the past month as macro-economic conditions favored a decline in risk-on assets.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $31,200 with a 7% profit in the last 24-hours.
Data from Material Indicators (MI) suggest support for Bitcoin below its current levels at lower timeframes. This could support bulls attempt to reclaim previous highs.
In higher timeframes, MI has also begun recording an increase in the number of asks (selling orders) above Bitcoin’s current levels. There are over $40 million in asks orders around $31,000, which could operate as major resistance for any move driven by the bulls.
Similarly, MI shows a slight uptick in selling pressure from large investors. As seen below, as Bitcoin moved into the mid $30,000, whales (in brown on the chart) began slightly unloading some of their BTC on the market.
Via Twitter, analysts at Material Indicators claim BTC’s price is getting ready for a big move. This usually follows a long period of consolidation which, at the same time, follows an important move to the upside or downside.
After weeks of moving sideways between $28,000 and $30,000, BTC’s price seems ready to choose a short-term direction. MI claimed the following warning traders about taking a long position when the price is reaching resistance levels:
BTC is poised for a bigger move. Before you ape in, remember how #crypto likes to squeeze shorts and trap longs. You can mitigate risk by waiting to confirm breakout or fakeout.
BTC’s price big move could come as soon as tomorrow, May 31st, as bulls and bears prepare to attack/defend the monthly close. $28,500 to $28,900 should operate as an important support in case of further downside.
Bitcoin Levels To Watch As It Rallies
As mentioned, Bitcoin must remain above $31,000 for at least one daily close before this level turns from resistance to support. Bulls should watch out for a potential dead cat bounce, a fake upside trend, which analyst Ali Martinez seems to believe is likely based on the TD Sequential indicator.
Martinez said the following via his Twitter account:
The TD has predicted the direction of #Bitcoin trend since May 20. It now presents a green 9 candle (sell signal) on $BTC 6hr chart. Similar price action could result in a drop to $29.5K or $28.6K. BTC must close above $31.2K to invalidate the bearish thesis and surge to $35K.
Bitcoin On-Chain Data Signals A Long Squeeze Brewing In Futures Market
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin open interest is sharply rising, a sign that a long squeeze may be brewing in the crypto futures market.
Bitcoin Open Interest Has Observed Rise Recently, While Funding Rates Remain Positive
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the futures market may be heading towards a long squeeze in the near future.
The “open interest” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin futures positions currently open on derivatives exchanges. It includes both long and short positions.
An increasing value of the metric suggests users are opening more positions right now. Such a trend can lead to higher volatility in the crypto’s price.
On the other hand, a lowing open interest can mean positions on exchanges are closing down. A rapid swing in the price can cause a mass liquidation, sharply taking the indicator’s value down.
These liquidations cascade together, amplifying the price move. Such an event is called a long or short liquidation “squeeze” (depending on the direction of the price change).
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin funding rates over the past couple of weeks:
Looks like the value of the metric has moved up recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin open interest has observed a significant increase in the last few days.
The chart also includes the data of another indicator, the “funding rates.” This metric measures the periodic fee that futures traders have to pay each other.
A positive value shows there are more long traders in the market at the moment as they are paying a premium to keep their positions.
On the contrary, a negative value implies a short sentiment is dominant right now. Looking at the graph, it seems like the Bitcoin funding rate is positive currently.
This means that most of the recent increase in the open interest has to be because of new long positions opening.
Historically, a very high open interest has usually resulted in a liquidation squeeze. Since longs are dominant right now, a long squeeze is probable if the price observes a steep decline.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $30.5k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 21% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of Bitcoin seems to have surged past the $30k mark | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Why TRON Has Seen a 45% Hike in Total Value Locked (TVL)
According to Wu Blockchain, the TRON network has seen a hike in its total value locked (TVL) over the past 30-days. This increase seems to be related to the launch of this network’s native algorithmic stablecoin USDD.
As reported by NewsBTC a month ago, TRON’s founder Justin Sun announced the deployment of USDD for May 5, 2022. This digital asset operates similarly to LUNA CLASSIC network’s Anchor Protocol. USDD allows users to earn a 30% annual percentage yield (APY) for staking it on the JustLend platform.
TRON launched its own algo stablecoin to capitalize on the popularity of this product. However, May has seen a massive LUNA-UST (Terra Classic’s algo stablecoin) which has impacted the crypto industry.
The crash in the price of LUNA and the UST deppeged appears to have little impact on TRON. Data from DeFi Llama supports the increase in TVL.
This number stands at $6 billion with a 14% increase in the past week alone. TRON’s TVL has grown beyond that of Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, and Fantom. If the trend continues, the metric could surpass the TVL on Binance Smart Chain which currently sits at almost $9 billion.
Further data provided by DeFi Llama indicates JustLend is the protocol with the percentage of TVL. The platform records $2.8 billion in TVL followed by JustStables’s $1.4 billion.
In a short period of time, JustLend and the algo stablecoin seem to have taken over the TRON ecosystem pushing it to the top 3 in TVL across the DeFi sector. This seems to suggest that algo stablecoin still are very popular in the crypto space, despite the events on the Terra Classic network.
Can TRON’s USDD Survive After The Events On Terra Classic
Last week, a pseudonym analyst looked into USDD and the TRON ecosystem to determine if the new digital asset can withstand current market conditions. The analyst pointed at the collapse in the old Terra Classic network and its implications for all-algo stablecoins.
However, the analyst believes USDD and its network are in a different state. Right now, the TRON-based algo stablecoin, the analyst claims, is mainly supported by insiders.
Therefore, there could be room for retail and other investor classes to adopt USDD. This could benefit TRX and its ecosystem, as it seems to have recently. The analyst said:
(USDD) It is in its fairly early stages, with only insiders in. There is room for latecomers and eventually even retail to enter before it carries the same risks as Luna. Timing is everything in musical chairs. USDD mcap is at only 2.5% of UST’s peak.
In addition, the analyst believes that USDD doesn’t operate exactly like UST but “is actually more like Maker” with a different collateralization mechanism but with the buying pressure for TRX. The altcoin has been performing well compared to other assets.
TRX’s trades at $0.08 with sideways movement in 24-hours. Despite the downside price action in larger cryptocurrencies, TRX has been able to rally on the back of its algo stablecoin.
