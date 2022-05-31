Finance
Make Real Income Online Part Time From Home – Yes You Can!
Are you looking for a way to make real income online without getting scammed out of your hard earned dollar to do it?
Most people are and the fact of the matter is that it is possible to achieve this without giving up a ton of money in exchange.
What needs to be understand right from the very beginning is that there is no “magic button” when it comes to making money online.
The internet marketing niche is saturated with “one touch, push button, no work” products that are anything but. So before you go chasing after the next “one click, get rich” product it’s important to recognize that some work is needed.
As for generating income from the internet, the most important thing to keep in mind is that focusing on the fundamentals will always put you in a better position to profit instead of running after the “technique of the week”.
Another important point to consider is that the simpler you keep the process for generating income online the easier it will be for you to reach whatever monetary goals you set for yourself.
A big reason why so many people fail to achieve the income they are in desperate need of is because they don’t stick with anyone system or formula long enough to see results.
When it comes to internet marketing, having the ability to focus on following proven techniques and doing them over and over again is the real key to success.
The beauty of having a predictable marketing regimen is that you don’t have to guess what to do next. You can simply sit down with whatever time you have and start creating a snowball effect that will lead to massive traffic and profits.
The secret to success when it comes to making real money from the internet does not rest with the techniques alone, but rather it’s the consistent application of the techniques over time and working with “hot” profitable markets.
Finance
Nairobi, Kenya Car Hire Rental – Self Drive, Chauffeur Driven and Unlimited Mileage
Where I come from, We have a saying that, “vehicles do not go for dowry negotiations”. In other words, dowry negotiations is not a show. Your vehicle can breakdown and shame you in front of your in-laws. Who wants a friend who will let you down during that very special occasion? In any case life is not simple. As you know and I know, a car is not 100 percent dependable as it can breakdown even on the most important occasion. However breakdowns can be minimized or avoided all together if you make the right choice from the very beginning. The car to hire will depend on the destination and purpose. Is it for leisure, family, business, haulage or do
Advantages of car hire:
Car hire is also known as car rental or renting a car is the best option if you want to visit several destinations in Kenya. Unlike organized safaris where the routes and schedules are fixed it allows for high degree of flexibility and hence discovery. Likewise car hire means a higher degree of privacy, security and independence. Unlike group safaris which brings together people from diverse interests and backgrounds, car hire means your interests are not distracted.
Car to hire in Nairobi.
The car to hire will depend on the destination and purpose. Is it for leisure, family, business, haulage or do you simply want to replace your broken down? If you are traveling upcountry a RAV4 will handle most of the roads. However if you are thinking of Northern Kenya, beyond archers post, and Rumuruti, get a juggernaut -Land-cruiser not Prado SUV type but a real one. Make sure you also get some new tyres. However if you are attending business meeting, you can get an impressive salon. If you are taking your pet out on a sunny day or in the beach, you can get a convertible. For haulage, there are small and big tracks including clearing and forwarding companies.
What are your car rental options?
Generally four rental options are available for you. Self drive, Chauffeur driven, 4×4, unlimited mileage and one way rental. The option to choose will depend on your preferences and prevailing conditions. If you are the uncomfortable when some else is on the wheel then go for self drive. Self drive is also recommended when you need a higher degree of privacy. On the other hand, those that need more time to enjoy the scenery and relax are better off with a driver option. A local driver also comes in hardy when you are not familiar with the local customs, languages etc. In my view, a local driver is not only a source of valuable information but is also your security guard. He is your interpreter of local arts, thus adding to the overall experience. A major plus of using a driver is that you are at most only obligated to fuel the car. Any incidental costs that accrue to the rented vehicle is the responsibility of the company.
Special car hire:
Security car hire is an element that is entering the market for a select few. Celebrity and transportation of valuables is a different category all together. For these two, you not only need special equipments( armored cars) but you may also require security outriders and qualified chauffeur services. A good example is the elaborate security sought when took the world cup on a world tour. This category of car hire is available by special arrangements for it require armed guards in some cases.
How to rent your car:
Purpose, Purpose and again purpose. Why do you need the car? This should always be in your mind. Once you decide on this, the first step is to do a window shopping. Car hire market in Kenya is wide. International companies like Herz, Budget, Europcar are represented in Nairobi and Mombasa. Whether to go local or use multinationals is your own choice. But always bear in mind that at the end of the day, the elements of budget and continuity will come into play. Make research and narrow down your options to two or maximum three agencies and send enquiries to them. Ask what is included in their hire options. Look at the issue of fuel. Who is to fuel the car? There are two options here. A car rental company can leave the responsibility of fueling to the renter or alternatively they can fuel for you. The best option is of course for the car rental company to bring the car full tank and you return it full tank. Alternatively, they can bring the car empty and you likewise return it empty. If you let the car hire company pay the fuel for you, you end up paying lots of premium. Note, If you decide to hire a car empty and return it empty, you cannot claim any fuel in the car at the end of the rental. Fill up the car at the car hire yards may also be expensive for you. A better option is just to buy enough to take you the public petrol station. Besides the issue of fuel, continuity is a major issue. How will the company react in the event of breakdown?
Adventure And Discovery:
Besides fuel, mileage option should concern you. Car hire is about adventure and discovery. Remember you are hiring a car to be free from any mobility restrictions. Personally I will go for unlimited mileage anytime. This option does not restrict you to a particular radius. It might look expensive but to the adventurous, it is cheap in the long run. Even if you want to stick within a specific radius, just go for unlimited mileage. Nairobi city centre might look restrictive but an hours drive takes you to large expanses of open space and the sought after breathing space.
Car hire agreements differ from one company to another. The normal procedure is to look for inclusions and exclusions. Put into consideration compulsory insurance cover and extras or recommended covers. Some covers will include the passengers and leave the driver. In this case you will need a personal insurance cover. Local insurance companies will gladly offer you a monthly travel cover. AAR will offer travelers an evacuation cover just in case you need emergency medical attention.
On the rental day, make sure you inspect the car you are given to avoid paying for repairs of damages accrued before your rental. Some multinational companies have been accused of charging several unsuspecting guests for the same damage. Do not fall for this trick. Check the body for any dents. Any defects must be noted. Check the tyre thread and make sure they are not worn out. Remember you are responsible for any tyre bust.
Points Of Hire:
On arrival in Nairobi, you can hire a car at the airport. An option is to contact your travel agent so that a car will be waiting for you.
Those going on a safari are better off with an inclusive car rental option with insurance, driver’s allowance, fuel and park entry fees. That way the guests will sit down an enjoy themselves without a bother. However if you are conversant with the country you can go on a self drive safari. However it is always good to have company.
Insurance- most of the cars will come with the compulsory Third Party insurance. However some companies will feature comprehensive covers. Ask your operator insurance he is offering.
Driving
In Kenya, the rule of the road is keep left. At the round about, people coming from the right have freedom of way. Nairobi can be a nightmare even for the most experienced driver but if you keep your cool, you will arrive at your destination in one piece and peace. Simply said, just give way even when it might not be necessary. The public transport driver also called Matatu driver can be very courteous and rude at the same time. He will intimidate you to give way but when things are not in his favor, he is the first to give in. A little downpour is likely to make Nairobi a Jam city. My best advice at such times is just to relax in your office and wait for the madness to ebb.
Car Leasing:
If you are staying for a short while or your company does not need to be bothered with routine maintenance and disposal just go for leasing. However be careful the agreement you enter into. Some companies may actually sell to you a car through back door in the name of leasing.
Finance
Triathlon Swim Technique Tips for All Levels
A triathlon start is perhaps the most iconic moment of the race. Did you know that there are three different ways the race starts? In a time trial start, racers enter the water by their race number every three seconds. In a wave start, you enter the water with other swimmers of your gender and you are usually given a number indicating your wave. In both types, a timer keeps time and it takes about 20-25 minutes to complete the start.
However, the most famous is the mass start where everyone starts when the gun goes off.
While being exciting, it can also be a very different experience for beginners.
What Makes Triathlon Swim Different Than a Swim in The Pool?
The Washing Machine Effect: You will feel this effect as soon as you enter the water, with hundreds of other triathletes trying to take their positions.
Accidental Kicks: Prepare yourself for them; they’re quite common.
Lift your Head: Train to lift your head above the water between strokes to see markers and buoys.
Wetsuit: Get comfortable with your wetsuit-it can offer extra buoyancy and warmth, but you it needs to become your second skin.
Drafting: Taking advantage of the ‘pulling’ effect when you swim behind a lead swimmer is legal in triathlons and an art that can be of much help.
Open water swimming does have its challenges, but help is at hand. We’ve covered some life saving tips for your swim technique this season:
1. Practice Bilateral Breathing
Mastering breathing is one of the most important techniques triathletes should adopt. It’s important to know how to breathe on both sides because weather and water conditions are unpredictable, other swimmers may be close by, the direction of the sun can interfere with vision and buoys may not be placed on one side.
2. Learn What Head Position Works for You
A leading triathlete coach, Swim Smooth’s Paul Newsome, argues that there is no ideal head position for everyone. While many trainers feel that looking down straight down is ideal, this position isn’t that great for open water swimming where a forward-looking head position helps you navigate and draft.
You also need to get used to water-clogged goggles. It’s important to have a good pair of swimming goggles and learn how to position your head for the best view with them on.
3. Work on Your Catch and Pull Early On
While head position, stroke and kicking get ample attention during traditional swim training, coach Paul Newsome advises that catch and pull are techniques that need to be mastered early on for success in open water swimming. He says it will take your swimming to the next level. Do the doggy paddle and head up polo stroke drills to improve catch.
4. Increase Endurance Work
Do some dry land work to increase endurance, especially if you go to the gym. If you’re a beginner, the fitness of your arms may not be enough to endure a triathlon swim just yet, so pull ups, cable weight pulling exercises, lateral pull downs and bench presses will help build arm endurance.
5. Video Tape Your Stroke
Most of us have experienced situations where the coach repeats something over and over, but we aren’t able to see what they mean. An analysis of our stroke on video will help you see exactly what it looks like and where you need to improve. You can follow it up with some resistance band work on dry land to perfect technique.
6. Perfect Your Posture
The best swimming posture is a good posture. A good posture in general helps you keep your body straight in the water and will prevent things like arm cross-overs, reduced rotation and scissor kicks. A good posture means a cleaner, stronger stroke and less energy spent.
7. Learn All the Strokes
You might think, “But I am never going to do butterfly in open water!” Of course you won’t but that’s not why you need to practice other strokes. When you challenge your body with different strokes, your body develops more strength because of the extra stimulus you offered it. You can gain a stronger core, mental fitness and aerobic strength with every new stroke that you add to your skills.
8. Do Your Drills
Drills will help you slow down your movement and focus on form and technique. You’ll perfect your muscle synchronization and, with it, your swimming. It’s all about well-timed movements and drills will help you achieve just that. Buoys are a good training tool to help you increase power during drills.
If you’re a beginner, open water swimming might seem daunting at first. However, keeping a rigorous training routine with lots of practice will help you go a long way.
On race day, you also need to make sure you’ve got the right equipment and triathlon wetsuit to help you succeed.
Finance
Income Seldom Exceeds Personal Development
Income seldom exceeds personal development because it takes a lot of change and dedication for any one to become rich. They say “Its not all about the money its about what it makes of you to get that money you desire.” You are going to go through hell and back in order to achieve your goals in life but most people fail after their first obstacle which is about 97% of people in this world. The other 3% are leaders and will not quit no matter what. They go and go to the point of “until”. This means they do not stop or quit “until” they have achieved their goals and dreams in life because they know it takes a lot of development to achieve something so great but they also know you must go through a lot of failure and obstacles before you get that reward. The more failure and obstacles you overcome the bigger of a person you become and the bigger the reward will be awaiting you at the end.
Personal development is what every business owner must work on because when times get hard they need to know that they are still the owners and they must take responsibility and still make it run even in the hard times instead of crying and being afraid to spend a little more money on advertising to get those customers. The ones who always think so much are never successful. The ones who just go out there and take massive action daily and take it to critical mass are the ones who are always successful and get what they want when they want it. I just wanted to share a little tip. Make a schedule for yourself and follow it daily for the next few weeks and I promise you will see results increase dramatically. When you have a schedule in front of you and you see it you will go through it everyday and you will not miss or skip but if you did not have a schedule written sometimes you might skip a day here and there and sometimes you might not do everything you were supposed to.
Last thing I wanted to share which is my favourite quote. Take Massive Action. “Do something for some one today in the knowing that there was no way they could ever pay you back and watch how this world changes for you.”
Make Real Income Online Part Time From Home – Yes You Can!
Stranger Things Season 4 Monopoly Spoilers
How Many Episodes Of Hacks Season 2 Are There
Nairobi, Kenya Car Hire Rental – Self Drive, Chauffeur Driven and Unlimited Mileage
Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney dies in car wreck at 25
Is Bull Renewed For Another Season
Triathlon Swim Technique Tips for All Levels
What Happened To Bobbi Sparks On Young Sheldon
Royce Lewis lands on injured list, but plans for him to move around field unlikely to change
Income Seldom Exceeds Personal Development
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date