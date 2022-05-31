Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 8: May 31 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans M. C. has stirred quite the popularity with the premiere of the fourth season. In the last episode, the reunion of EZ and Gaby was not what we expected; the twists and turns of the series never seem to fail the audience. On the other hand, Angel loses Nails, but soon meets Adelita and her baby. Things keep twisting and becoming more complicated in Mayans M. C.

The has been keeping us on the edge since its premiere in 2018 and has never failed us since. We bring you all you need to know before watching the upcoming episode!

What Is Mayans M.C. About?

Mayans M. C. is a spin-off of the popular TV series Sons of Anarchy. Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, the series follows the life of the Sons’ frenemies Mayans Motorcycle Club. The events of the series are set two and a half years after SOA and focus on the struggles of EZ, a.k.a. Ezekiel Reyes whose life has changed due to cartel violence and is driven by vengeance ever since.

When And Where Mayans M. C. Season 4 Episode 8 Will Come Out?

The next episode, “The Righteous Wrath of an Honorable Man”, will release on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, on FX.

This episode has been directed by Danny Pino and written by Debra Moore Muñoz.

This season is to have ten episodes with the conclusion taking place on June 14, 2022.

Who Are The Cast Of Mayans M. C.?

The series stars J. D. Pardo and Clayton Cardenas as the main protagonists Ezekiel Reyes and Angel Reyes respectively. The series also has Sarah Bolger (Emily Galindo), Michael Irby (Bishop), Carla Baratta (Adelita), Richard Cabral (El Coco), Raoul Trujillo (Taza), Antonio Jaramillo (Riz), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Edward James Olmos (Felipe Reyes), Sulem Calderon (Gaby), Frankie Loyal (El Tranq), Joseph Lucero (Creeper), and Vincent Vargas (Gilly).

The series also has Emilio Rivera reprising his role from Sons of Anarchy as, The Godfather, Marcus Alvarez.

The Famous Question After Last Week’s Episode: Why Did EZ Kill Gaby?

A lot of things were going on in episode 7. EZ and Gaby finally had their long-awaited reunion but the episode ended with EZ killing Gaby. This action has crossed all the limits for EZ because this will now keep him to a life of crime forever. He wanted to save his brother Angel, who killed a security guard previously, but killing Gaby, an innocent person does justify his reason. Gaby wanted to turn Angel in to bring justice to the security guard’s family but even after constant pestering from EZ to do otherwise, she sticks to her convictions.

In the end, when she finally said that EZ will let her turn Angel in because he is a good person inside, he kills her in retaliation, an action which stunned both EZ and Angel. They later went to Sofia, their new love interest EZ, who helped him dispose of all the evidence. This action was dark for the series. We don’t know how the story will forward, but we hope they show justice for Gaby’s death.

The post Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 8: May 31 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.