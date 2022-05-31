Connect with us

Blockchain

MetaBlaze Crypto Presale- Second ICO Round is Now Open to The Public

Published

2 mins ago

on

MetaBlaze Crypto Presale- Second ICO Round is Now Open to The Public
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 31st May, 2022, Chainwire

MetaBlaze, a blockchain gaming company, has raised over $2.1M during its Initial Coin Offering, reaching its fundraising goal within three days.  

MetaBlaze opens the second round of its ICO with a current holder count of 2,000 wallets. MetaBlaze aims to set a new standard in the world of web 3. MetaBlaze differentiates itself from other blockchain gaming projects by combining key elements from the two fastest-growing crypto categories, GameFI (Gaming Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).

MetaBlaze (MBLZ) token is a deflationary, multi-chain crypto coin built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain. MBLZ token has versatile functionalities and is designed to serve as the native currency within its gaming metaverse. MBLZ token holders automatically earn two passive income streams through a Metaflection and BlazeReward mechanism.

dApp (Decentralized Application)

The MetaBlaze ecosystem revolves around its dApp (Decentralized Application), known as “BlazedApp.” The BlazedApp is an intelligent decentralized application serving as a bridge between the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain. 

BlazedApp offers users a variety of features, such as access to the Blaziverse, a club membership to a 50-level strategy NFT game. Upon entering Blaziverse, you can stake your tokens and earn MBLZ, NFTs, and BUSD rewards. 

BlazedApp is home to Web 3’s first working ground for NFTs. In Blazelands, an ecosystem NFT  can be employed, put to work, and generate revenue for its boss (NFT owner). 

The dApp also provides storage solutions for crypto assets and keeps records of their corresponding Blazepoints usable within its crypto ecosystem. MetaBlaze will introduce a unique NFT rental system, enabling additional passive income opportunities for non-gamers and increasing accessibility for gamers.

Holding MBLZ tokens generates income in two different forms of crypto: MetaBlaze Token (MBLZ) and Binance Coin (BNB). However, holders of MBLZ tokens can connect to BlazedApp and swap their Binance Coin rewards for any other crypto coin that exists on the Binance Smart Chain.

AI-Driven Price Stabilization Mechanism and Blockchain Bridge

BlazedApp runs off a smart contract and works with the MBLZ token smart contract using AI to stabilize prices. The AI will look at the market value and circulating supply to ensure the prices stay stable. If someone sells a lot of tokens, the AI will automatically deploy a buyback to keep the price stable. The dApp also serves as the bridge to the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain, allowing for seamless integration of the multi-chain crypto coin: MetaBlaze (MBLZ).

Play to Earn RPG

MetaBlaze’s upcoming AAA play-to-earn game will also be accessible within BlazedApp. In this blockchain-powered game, players take on the role of controlling NFT game characters and move through the game. Mystical creatures engage in player-vs-player battles to take control of the metaverse and sustain life for their species. 

How to buy MBLZ During the Crypto Presale

To buy MetaBlaze Tokens during the ongoing crypto presale, visit the MetaBlaze website to register. Accepted currencies during the crypto presale are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin.

During the ongoing MetaBlaze ICO round, the current presale price is $0.000095, with a 5% MBLZ token bonus issued per presale transaction. The official exchange listing price is set at $0.0002 and is scheduled for early July.

For more information about MetaBlaze: Website & Socials 

About METABLAZE

MetaBlaze is a blockchain-based gaming company with a multi-chain cryptocurrency token, MBLZ. The MetaBlaze Token is built on the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain. MetaBlaze merges popular elements of DeFi and GameFi to create a synergistic ecosystem of web 3 technologies. The core Founding Team is KYC with Certik, a leading Blockchain Security Company. 

Contacts

CEO

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Top Trending Searches By Coingecko: Terra Classic (LUNC) Leads The List

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Top Trending Searches By Coingecko: Terra Classic (LUNC) Leads The List
google news
  • Top trending searches of crypto tokens by Coingecko includes the first token as LUNC.
  • LUNA is the talk of the town as it totally destroyed the expectations of its users.
  • Some well-known cryptocurrencies like NEAR, SOL, SHIB, AVAX are also in the list.

Since the dip in the market, all the cryptocurrencies are struggling to make a long uptrend move. While some tokens have performed well after the Crashdown, and some are recovering now to display an upward momentum. In fact, LUNA is a matter of the moment as it totally destroyed the expectations of its users in the market. Following its lowest point, which is zero, LUNA has instilled dread among cryptocurrency users.

Currently, after so many conclusions and discussions in the LUNA ecosystem, the network has changed LUNA to Terra Classic (LUNC). Thus, LUNA is now called LUNC which has been at the top of search history. Let’s dip into the top trending searches of crypto tokens by Coingecko which includes the first token as LUNC. The following tokens are DOME, EVMOS, NEAR, GMT, SOL, SHIB, WAVES, SLP, and AVAX.

Will LUNC Hold Its Top Position?

The top set of tokens trending in search history is LUNC, DOME, EVMOS, and NEAR. These are the top searches by Coingecko and the market cap values are $844M, $596M, $634M, and $4.32B respectively. Significantly, LUNC is the only token in this set to drop in recent times while others have surged up. 

Consequently, the following set of tokens is GMT, SOL, SHIB, and WAVES. The market cap value of these tokens is $725M, $15.7B, $6.52B, and $837M respectively. As a matter of fact, GMT was one of the trending tokens since its launch, it has surged heights in a short time. Moreover, Solana is a well-known token that is talked about for its ecosystem and blockchain. While SHIB is the popular meme-token that has generated huge profits for its holders in Q4 2021. 

Furthermore, SLP and AVAX are also the top trending searches that have a market capitalization of $233M and $7.38B. Subsequent to the successful journey of Axie Infinity (AXS), SLP also captured its position among the top trending tokens. Where both the tokens come from the same ecosystem. Avalanche (AVAX) is famous for its decentralized, open-source proof of stake blockchain with smart contract functionality. The above-mentioned tokens are the top trending searches by Coingecko, which grasps huge attention from crypto users.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Stellar Collaborates With MoneyGram to Offer USDC Transfer Platform

Published

50 mins ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Stellar Collaborates With MoneyGram to Offer USDC Transfer Platform
google news

26 mins ago |