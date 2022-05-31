MetaBlaze Crypto Presale- Second ICO Round is Now Open to The Public

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 31st May, 2022, Chainwire

MetaBlaze, a blockchain gaming company, has raised over $2.1M during its Initial Coin Offering, reaching its fundraising goal within three days.

MetaBlaze opens the second round of its ICO with a current holder count of 2,000 wallets. MetaBlaze aims to set a new standard in the world of web 3. MetaBlaze differentiates itself from other blockchain gaming projects by combining key elements from the two fastest-growing crypto categories, GameFI (Gaming Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).

MetaBlaze (MBLZ) token is a deflationary, multi-chain crypto coin built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain. MBLZ token has versatile functionalities and is designed to serve as the native currency within its gaming metaverse. MBLZ token holders automatically earn two passive income streams through a Metaflection and BlazeReward mechanism.

dApp (Decentralized Application)

The MetaBlaze ecosystem revolves around its dApp (Decentralized Application), known as “BlazedApp.” The BlazedApp is an intelligent decentralized application serving as a bridge between the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain.

BlazedApp offers users a variety of features, such as access to the Blaziverse, a club membership to a 50-level strategy NFT game. Upon entering Blaziverse, you can stake your tokens and earn MBLZ, NFTs, and BUSD rewards.

BlazedApp is home to Web 3’s first working ground for NFTs. In Blazelands, an ecosystem NFT can be employed, put to work, and generate revenue for its boss (NFT owner).

The dApp also provides storage solutions for crypto assets and keeps records of their corresponding Blazepoints usable within its crypto ecosystem. MetaBlaze will introduce a unique NFT rental system, enabling additional passive income opportunities for non-gamers and increasing accessibility for gamers.

Holding MBLZ tokens generates income in two different forms of crypto: MetaBlaze Token (MBLZ) and Binance Coin (BNB). However, holders of MBLZ tokens can connect to BlazedApp and swap their Binance Coin rewards for any other crypto coin that exists on the Binance Smart Chain.

AI-Driven Price Stabilization Mechanism and Blockchain Bridge

BlazedApp runs off a smart contract and works with the MBLZ token smart contract using AI to stabilize prices. The AI will look at the market value and circulating supply to ensure the prices stay stable. If someone sells a lot of tokens, the AI will automatically deploy a buyback to keep the price stable. The dApp also serves as the bridge to the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain, allowing for seamless integration of the multi-chain crypto coin: MetaBlaze (MBLZ).

Play to Earn RPG

MetaBlaze’s upcoming AAA play-to-earn game will also be accessible within BlazedApp. In this blockchain-powered game, players take on the role of controlling NFT game characters and move through the game. Mystical creatures engage in player-vs-player battles to take control of the metaverse and sustain life for their species.

How to buy MBLZ During the Crypto Presale

To buy MetaBlaze Tokens during the ongoing crypto presale, visit the MetaBlaze website to register. Accepted currencies during the crypto presale are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin.

During the ongoing MetaBlaze ICO round, the current presale price is $0.000095, with a 5% MBLZ token bonus issued per presale transaction. The official exchange listing price is set at $0.0002 and is scheduled for early July.

About METABLAZE

MetaBlaze is a blockchain-based gaming company with a multi-chain cryptocurrency token, MBLZ. The MetaBlaze Token is built on the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain. MetaBlaze merges popular elements of DeFi and GameFi to create a synergistic ecosystem of web 3 technologies. The core Founding Team is KYC with Certik, a leading Blockchain Security Company.

