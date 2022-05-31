Connect with us

Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2022, Salary 10 Lakh Per Annum; Check Post, Qualification & How to Apply

Published

47 seconds ago

on

JavaScript must be enabled to use this feature.

Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2022: Ministry of External Affairs invites eligible Master’s Degree holders for Consultant Post and the age should not be more than 45 years as on the date of the publication of the advertisement. The last date for online application submission is 14th June 2022. According to the officially released MEA notification on the official website, the selection of the above post will be  basis on the official recruitment notification. After selection, forgiven post the remuneration package will be commensurate with the experience and profile of the selected candidate, subject to a maximum of Rs. 10 lakh per annum.

Check below major information about Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2022.

Nature of Duties for Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2022

  • Research and Documentation work for the G20, in the run up to India’s G20 Presidency.
  • The consultants would be responsible to cover all the meeting and activities for appropriate record keeping.
  • Consultant will be attached to dedicated working groups such as Working group on Development, Climate and Environment, Health, Agriculture etc.
  • Preparation of Concept Notes, Issue notes, presentations, interventions, positions papers etc.
  • Any other task assigned by the Head of Division.

Job Location : Ministry of External Affairs (South Block, Patiala House, JNB, ISIL Building, SSB, Akbar Bhawan), New Delhi.

Qualifications/ Essential Criteria for Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2022

  • The Applicant should be an Indian national.
  • Applicant should have a Master’s Degree or higher in Economics/International Relations/ Political Science/ Development Economics/ Health/ Agriculture or any other subject.
  • One year’s experience as a Research/Consultant in relevant field.
  • Candidate needs to be Computer Savvy.
  • Applicant should not be more than 45 years (as on the date of the publication of the advertisement) and he/she should be in good health.

How to Apply for Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2022

  1. The applicants who fulfill the eligible criteria may submit application indicating their interest in working for the Ministry of External Affairs as per proforma at Annexure I.
  2. Documents / certificates in support of educational qualifications, experience in Govt. service should be attached with the application.
  3. The envelope containing the applicants’ details as mentioned above should be clearly labeled Application for the position of Consultant in G20 Secretariat of Ministry of External Affairs” and sent to: Under Secretary (PF&PG) Ministry of External Affairs, Room No. 4071, Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan, 23-D, Janpath, New Delhi 110011.
  4. The last date for receiving applications is 14th June, 2022 (1730 hrs).

Note- Applications received after the closing date or without the prescribed documents or otherwise found incomplete or not in the prescribed proforma as given in Annexure I, are liable to be rejected and no correspondence shall be entertained in this regard.

