My Thoughts Out Loud on Addiction
Well my son who has caused me so much turmoil and heart ache has entered rehab this afternoon out of state. He called me last Sunday telling me he had been beat up by his roommate who also is a drunk and drug addict, and goes on drinking binges for days at a time, and obviously gets violent, although, the first time my son was on the receiving end. I think it really scared my son, one, it seemed to make him think that this is what his life has become, living with drug and alcohol addicts, making it day to day, wondering how you are going to pay your rent, and buy your next fix. He also, was really scared that this roommate was going to kill him, and admitted to me that he didn’t want to be a drunk anymore and knew he couldn’t stop drinking by himself. So he reached the point to where he reached out for help and really wanted it. I spent days on the phone and computer researching the different rehabs and their programs such as after care which is just as important as detox and the rehab itself.
So after 4 days of finding the right one to what his needs were but also the one that was in his insurance network. I got so frustrated playing phone tag with different rehab admissions and counselors telling me different things and dates that he could be admitted, I really thought I was going to lose my mind, as I knew my son had to get out of the house he was living in for his safety but because for the first time, he really seemed to be sincere and ready to seek the help. He was going through DT’s, and it just made me angrier at the rehabs for receiving different information and me promising my son would be leaving the next day, and then the next day.
Wow, I was the most frustrated and anxious even up until he left, waiting on the insurance authorization, for the transportation to be scheduled, etc. It was so emotional for me for mixed reasons, I was happy and relieved that he was wanting and going for help, yet, I knew I would miss him and felt a sense of sadness when I hugged him goodbye, and that is when I realized that I had stayed angry at him for so long, I guess it was the way I coped with his behavior as a defensive mechanism.
So when I choked up trying to hold back tears as I hugged him tightly, I saw the little boy in my son, a spark of his true identity, his charm, wit, and compassion. I, also, sensed his fear of the unknown, of where he was going, how it was going to turn out, where would he be days from now, and weeks from now, and so far from home. You see, my son considered home wherever I, his mother was. I pray very hard and hope that he will take this opportunity/gift, the same way they refer to it on Intervention to start anew way of living. I have fought back the tears the rest of the evening and night, even while I was working the night shift of my job. I have thought constantly of what he is experiencing, asking myself, will he embrace this opportunity to start a new life, and will he fight hard to stay sober and clean.
I want to see more than just a glimpse of my youngest son, I want to see his true identity shine through with laughter and happiness, and for him to experience the sense of pride and accomplishment. With every night and morning, I hope he can feel my positive thoughts and gain more strength every day that he is sober. I hope he gets the addiction support he needs. I so want to be re-introduced to this boy, this man, my son. May God bless him and give him the strength and faith he will need, and wrap my son’s heart, mind and body with love. Until next time, I leave you with my thoughts out loud.
5 Considerations For Pricing A Home To Sell
When a homeowner decides, he wants to sell his home, shouldn’t his objective be, to get the best possible price, in the shortest possible period of time, in a way, where he minimizes stress and strain, throughout the entire process and period? When selecting one’s agent, he should opt for someone, who takes the time, and makes the effort, to thoroughly articulate his reasoning, approach, and how, he might work together, agent and client, to get the best possible results! Often, this begins, with a clear – cut, focused effort, on pricing the home, right, from the start, because, nearly every study and evaluations, indicates, most houses garner their best offers, in the first few weeks after they are listed on the real estate market. This article will attempt to briefly discuss 5 considerations for pricing one’s home, to sell.
1. Market conditions: There is no single way to price a house. Specific market conditions vary, periodically, and these should have an important impact, on how to proceed. Is there a buyers, or sellers market? It’s a Buyers Market, when there are more sellers than buyers, and a Sellers Market, when there are fewer homes listed, for sale.
2. Competitive Market Analysis: The best way to determine the listing price, should be, by using a Competitive Market Analysis, or C.M.A. This means, carefully, considering the price, similar houses, recently sold for, while taking into consideration, and adjusting upward and/ or downward, based on differences. When homes are priced right, from the start, they will generally attract the greatest number of qualified, potential buyers.
3. Economy: Economic considerations, are a major factor, in pricing. When the overall economy is strong, and there is strong consumer sentiment/ confidence, as well as a powerful job market, more people are seeking houses, which, based on the concept of supply and demand, raises prices. Conversely, when this is diminished, creates less interest, and the need to adjust pricing.
4. Mortgage rates: Most buyers purchase their house, taking advantage of using a mortgage. Therefore, they evaluate, their monthly expenses and costs, and when interest rise, and mortgage rates, do, also, fewer people are able to afford something, because it costs more to buy a specific – priced house. When this lowers demand, often, the house, sells for a lower price.
5. Specific strengths and weaknesses: Although homes may be similar, in terms of size, interior and exterior, etc, every property has specific strengths and weaknesses, which affect prices. The first is location, because certain areas might be more sought after, and, thus, buyers may be willing to pay a higher price, there. Upgrades, updates, condition (specific and overall), layout, curb appeal, etc, will either strengthen or weaken the potential selling price, of a particular house.
When you objectively, consider, these 5 considerations, and price the house accordingly, you enhance the potential selling price. Homeowners should identify, and select, the best agent, for their specific needs!
More Than Muscle Building: Why Body Building Is A Healthy Option
When people talk of body building, they automatically think of well-oiled, pumped up muscles on beach bums and gym bodies. It conjures images of tanned bodies straining under several pounds of weight and using the most state-of-the-art instruments of torture to achieve the perfect form.
This is not uncommon. Most people would not list body building as a step towards gaining and maintaining a healthy body. Exercise, maybe but not body building. However, body building does more than just create symmetry and size. It also helps strengthen the body and develop flexibility and athletic performance.
Body building can also help develop resistance and it doesn’t hurt that it actually contributes to a better looking and well-defined body.
Alibis and excuses to stay away from bodybuilding
You must have heard of them before. People who refuse to bodybuild believe that developing muscles will make them heavier and thus, slower and that muscles will only revert to fat once you stop. These are untrue.
Muscles are the main engine that drives each movement that we make. Stronger, bigger muscles only mean that we can move better and have better flexibility. If indeed muscles can slow a person down, then sprint runners should remain thin. Bigger muscles might make you look and feel bigger, but they will not slow you down.
Muscles will never turn into fat because they are two different tissues. If training is stopped, they will shrink over time because they are not used. People who turned from muscle-bound to fat may have stopped training and increased their food consumption during that period, allowing their bodies to store more fat and burn less calories.
Seven steps to succeed in body building for health
1. Develop a goal. Nothing ever succeeded without a plan or if something did, then it must have been a complete fluke. Know what you what to achieve and how you plan to do it, whether you just want to gain more muscles or lose fat, you need to have a clear goal on what you expect to get and how you’ll get there.
2. Get a physical. You’ll need your doctor’s OK if you plan to include body building in your regimen and especially if you are a beginner. Get a thorough check up to make sure that your body is capable of the physical workout it will be undergoing. Check that your cardiovascular functions are well and steady and that you have a healthy liver and kidneys.
3. Select a gym. A no-brainer, perhaps but joining the right gym may help your routine more than you realize. Choose a gym that’s conveniently located near your home or office. That way, you will have no excuse not to go. Choose a gym where you will be comfortable not only with the equipment but with the instructors as well.
If you are a reliable self-starter and prefer a little more privacy, you can also opt to have your own home gym. It’s really not necessary to buy fancy equipment immediately; just start with the basics and then gradually add from there. If you start small, you can determine which equipment you need to buy as you go along. This is better than being stuck with extra equipment that you will not be using.
4. Get a program that fits your level. If you’re a beginner, it’s senseless to pick a bodybuilding routine that’s too advanced or of going into a gym not knowing where to begin. Your body thrives on gradual change so you run the risk of injuring yourself if you try to lift more than you should. Consider your training level and your goals and then get a program that’s right for you.
Try to check some information about bodybuilding routines for beginners to familiarize yourself with your options. You can check out books, magazines and websites or go to a professional and have your own routine designed specifically for you. Normally, gym memberships include this service, so you might want to ask for specifics when you join one.
5. Develop a sensible diet. Yes, you do need one. Don’t think that once you start bodybuilding you can load up on sweets and salts all you like. The purpose of a bodybuilding routine is for you to lose fat and replace it with lean muscle. Proper diet will give you the right type of nutrition for energy, bone and muscle growth and recovery.
6. Don’t rely too much on bodybuilding supplements. With all the promises printed on labels and the enthusiastic ads on TV, you could be tempted to just depend on supplements to do the job for you. Supplements only add to your routine and should not take the place of a proper diet and training. Only when your training level is increased should you consider taking bodybuilding supplements with your diet.
7. Don’t forget your R ‘n’ R. Sleep and rest are very important in general health and especially when you’re bodybuilding. Your body and especially your muscles, need time to recover after a good work out. Make sure you get at least 8 hours of sleep to allow your body to grow and recuperate.
Where Can I Donate Old Eyeglasses and Cases?
We are all always looking for items within our homes that we can donate to good causes. However, we may not realize that the most unexpected things can be donated. There are people all around the world who need all sorts of things. Amongst those things are eyeglasses and eyeglass cases. Now, you’re probably wondering why old eyeglasses and eyeglass cases make for great donations. But just know that there are plenty of children and adults out there who need the gift of sight so that they can make it through each and every day.
You definitely have plenty of donation options, which will be discussed a little later. However, it is important that you know the benefits of donating and what you can and cannot donate. That way you can ensure that you’re definitely passing on something that someone can use.
What qualifies?
Everyone that wears glasses has old frames sitting around somewhere. When we’re done with our glasses we simply put them in a drawer somewhere. In other cases we may just throw them away. But before you throw those eyeglasses away, you need to read on because you can help someone somewhere in the world see their surroundings in a way they have never seen them before. They may not be able to afford new glasses, which means they’re struggling with their eyesight.
So what glasses can you donate? Well, it is ideal that the glasses be in good shape. This means that they are totally intact. Some organizations will take them if they are broken, but within reason. They need to be easily fixable. It is a good idea to read the rules and regulations of each organization before donating.
Another great thing to do is donate your cases. When eyeglasses are donated, the individuals receiving them need to have a place to store them when they’re not in use. So if you have any cases hanging around, you may want to donate those as well. These organizations can never have too many eyeglasses or cases. They need what they can get because there are people all around the world needing the gift of sight.
What organizations?
There are quite a few organizations you can donate to. First of all, you can check with your local optometrists to see who they donate to. They usually have a box sitting in their lobby that allows you to drop off your old eyeglasses and cases. The optometrist’s employees should be able to tell you about what it is you need to do to donate. They should also be able to tell you what can and cannot be donated. Don’t expect there to be too many restrictions.
As for the organizations, you can donate to Unite for Sight, Inc., your local Lions Club, or another local organization in your area. You may even find an optometrist in your area that reuses the glasses and cases that are donated to them. They will fix them up and give them to people for free when they are unable to afford them.
There are so many possibilities when it comes to donating your old eyeglasses and cases. Not only are you helping someone see better, but you are helping their self-esteem and how they function in the world. It also makes you feel really good about yourself and what you have done for someone else. You are truly doing something that is great. So make sure you check around in your area to see what your donation options are. If you can’t come up with anything in your area, you can check out the websites of various organizations to find out how you can donate to them.
