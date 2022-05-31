No Kashmiri Could Qualify UPSC Exams: Report

Again, folks, we are blessed with another Stranger Things season by Duffer Brothers. The golden kingdom of Netflix has once again delivered on its promise, and there is no reason not to! Stranger Things is a famous series right now, and viewership is growing faster than the hotcakes are selling.

It is one of the most recognizable exclusive series Netflix has in its catalog. One of the main reasons for its popularity is the presence of memorable performances by unique characters with strong identities. This season we have the character Eddie Munson playing the role of a badass, albeit with a genuine character.

Who Has Played Eddie Munson?

British actor Joseph Quinn has acted in Eddie Munson’s role, a senior at the school, and the Dungeons and Dragons club leader in Hawkins High School, which is named The Hellfire Club. The guy has all the vibes of a rock star. With his tall hair and crazy personality, he is the mix of everything we could have asked for someone to change the show’s pace. He might look badass, but the guy is like a pearl hidden in a mollusk.

Concerning Popularity

Of course, GOT has taught us that with great on-screen presence comes an untimely death. The fear surrounding Eddie Munson is valid. Should we get closer to this character and then bear the pain of his disappearance on stage? Well, heart rending it would be to be a witness of such a thing. Fret not! We shall reveal if one should be concerned about this or not.

What Is Eddie’s Fate?

So, what happens with our dear Eddie? Stranger Things Season 4 has many deaths, but is Eddie one of them? Fret not! He will not die in season 4, part 1, so he is safe now. Phew! The danger around him has not disappeared, though.

He does have a knack for getting into trouble and getting quite close to getting the heat of the villain. Still, our guy is surviving and beating the odds to survive. So, he is alive and kicking by the end of season 4, part 1. We can only hope that the same will remain true for season 4, part 2, which will release on July 1st.

Enough Deaths Already!

Stranger Things is brutal, and there is no denying that fact. The violence has only escalated, and that is the fate of every series, which has to up its game to beat the last stimulating effect it produces. The charm and suspense of season 1 will not come back with mystery out there in the open. Still, Stranger Things has survived the transition in its appeal across the seasons. There are a lot of deaths in season 4, part 1, and Eddie could be another pawn for a chilling effect in waiting. Ouch!

