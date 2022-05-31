News
No Kashmiri Could Qualify UPSC Exams: Report
No Kashmiri Could Qualify UPSC Exams: Report
Only 22 Muslims candidates qualify UPSC exams, Zero from Kashmir valley: Report
The number of Muslim candidates who qualified for the All India Civil Services exam has further declined to a little over three percent.
Not even a single candidate figures in the top hundred, the dispatch reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated those who have qualified and reached out with empathy to those who could not make it to the elite civil services list.
“Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, said the Prime Minister on microblogging site twitter.
The UPSC on Monday morning declared 685 candidates successful in the Civil Services Exam 2021. Of the 685, 244 are in a general category, 73 from the Economically Weaker Sections, 203 from Economically Weaker Sections, 105 from the Scheduled Castes, and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.
A total of six candidates qualified for the AICSE exams, not even a single candidiate from the Kashmir valley qualified.
There are only 22 Muslims figuring in the list of 685 who have qualified for the administrative services. This is the worst performance of Muslim candidates in over a decade. Last year 31 Muslims, making 4.07% of all had made it to the Civil Services list.
Show Love By Sharing This Post
The post No Kashmiri Could Qualify UPSC Exams: Report appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Does Eddie Die In Stranger Things
Again, folks, we are blessed with another Stranger Things season by Duffer Brothers. The golden kingdom of Netflix has once again delivered on its promise, and there is no reason not to! Stranger Things is a famous series right now, and viewership is growing faster than the hotcakes are selling.
It is one of the most recognizable exclusive series Netflix has in its catalog. One of the main reasons for its popularity is the presence of memorable performances by unique characters with strong identities. This season we have the character Eddie Munson playing the role of a badass, albeit with a genuine character.
Who Has Played Eddie Munson?
British actor Joseph Quinn has acted in Eddie Munson’s role, a senior at the school, and the Dungeons and Dragons club leader in Hawkins High School, which is named The Hellfire Club. The guy has all the vibes of a rock star. With his tall hair and crazy personality, he is the mix of everything we could have asked for someone to change the show’s pace. He might look badass, but the guy is like a pearl hidden in a mollusk.
Concerning Popularity
Of course, GOT has taught us that with great on-screen presence comes an untimely death. The fear surrounding Eddie Munson is valid. Should we get closer to this character and then bear the pain of his disappearance on stage? Well, heart rending it would be to be a witness of such a thing. Fret not! We shall reveal if one should be concerned about this or not.
What Is Eddie’s Fate?
So, what happens with our dear Eddie? Stranger Things Season 4 has many deaths, but is Eddie one of them? Fret not! He will not die in season 4, part 1, so he is safe now. Phew! The danger around him has not disappeared, though.
He does have a knack for getting into trouble and getting quite close to getting the heat of the villain. Still, our guy is surviving and beating the odds to survive. So, he is alive and kicking by the end of season 4, part 1. We can only hope that the same will remain true for season 4, part 2, which will release on July 1st.
Enough Deaths Already!
Stranger Things is brutal, and there is no denying that fact. The violence has only escalated, and that is the fate of every series, which has to up its game to beat the last stimulating effect it produces. The charm and suspense of season 1 will not come back with mystery out there in the open. Still, Stranger Things has survived the transition in its appeal across the seasons. There are a lot of deaths in season 4, part 1, and Eddie could be another pawn for a chilling effect in waiting. Ouch!
The post Does Eddie Die In Stranger Things appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
If there is one thing common to Stranger Things across all its seasons, it is the presence of fresh characters with their personality, made real by their iconic backstories. With season 4 at hand, we have another set of new characters furthering the story of this 80’s sci-fi, fantasy, suspense, horror, filled world.
Some characters meet the fate of getting forgotten quite easily, but Stranger Things is very democratic because it has a huge cast of lead actors, and with it, it gives due respect to other characters. Fred Benson is one such character we will have a hard time forgetting. This generic 80’s nerdy kid is full of mystery, but what exactly did happen to him?
Who Is Fred Benson From Stranger Things Season 4?
Fred goes to Hawkins High School and also works in the school newspaper. His friend also works in the school newspaper as editor-in-chief, Nancy Wheeler. He is a close friend to Nancy, way more than others who work there. He is a skeptic who doesn’t truly being that the school will win the basketball championship. Both of them were covering the championship for the school newspaper.
Our awkward and shy Fred appears harmless. His nerdy 80’s look is nothing to feel alerted about. The series also hints at his secret, one-sided love story with Nancy. He got a little fidgety while discussing Nancy’s relationship with Jonathan Byers, who lived in California. His jealousy was quite apparent on his face, which propelled him to say that Nancy was truly the most desirable girl in the school. Of course, Nancy found such a statement very creepy.
What Happened To Fred Benson, And Who Did He Kill?
Fred and Nancy together worked on an investigation regarding Chrissy’s death. He was haunted by headaches and memories he wished to forget during that period. A police officer stops them on the road, where he points out that Fred himself killed a high school student by accident. This hallucination was happening in his head, something the cop never pointed out. Vecna, the evil creature from the Upside-Down world, uses manipulation to torment her victims. She makes Fred relieve those moments and eventually kills him.
Rating
The series has been receiving positive scores and reviews ever since its release. Rotten Tomatoes has given season 4 an approval rating of 94%. IMDB rates the whole series at 8.7.
Memorable Characters
Stranger Things is a cultural phenomenon at this point, where everyone seems to be acquainted with it in one way or the other. However, what makes Stranger Things that great is the presence of mystery that lurks in every episode that keeps us glued to our couches.
There are no better cliffhangers out there, in my personal opinion, and coupled with the calming and colorful vibe of the 80s America; we have an ultimate candidate to binge. Fred Benson is one such character who makes Stranger Things worthwhile. In addition, his appearance in season 4 has helped build up the story’s overall flow.
The post Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Driving License is about to expire, so renew it sitting at home, here’s the easy way
Driving License is about to expire, so renew it sitting at home, here’s the easy way
You have a driving license and the date for its renewal is approaching. So you have to renew it before the last date. This not only keeps you legally safe while driving but also confirms that you are a licensed driver. You have a legal right to drive.
What are the documents required for renewal of license
- If the age of the driver is more than 40 years then medical certificate has to be submitted along with Form 1A
- Along with two passport size photographs
- Photocopies of documents proving address and age
- ₹200 Application Fee and Receipt
apply like this
- By going to the official website of the transport service, click on Driving License Related Service in Online Services.
- After that select the state. Where you wish to provide the service or license.
- Fill in the details of the application submission instructions by selecting Apply for DL Renewal in the list of Driving License Services.
Now fill the details of the applicant.
- Check your money status by completing the payment process.
- Application ID can be seen on the acknowledgment page.
- Along with this, an SMS with complete details will also be received on the registered mobile number of the applicant.
Importance of license renewal
If you have a license legally, it helps you while driving. In case of an accident while driving, you can claim for insurance. Apart from this, the vehicle owner who is driving a driver with an expired driving license. He is unable to settle the damages claim with the insurance company.
Every driver’s license has a validity. It ranges from 15 years to 20 years. Even after the expiry of this validity, this license is valid for 1 month. All the people whose license has expired can seek renewal of their driver’s license.
If a driver’s license is not renewed within 5 years of its expiry date, the license owner will have to apply for a new license as the old license is completely rejected.
The post Driving License is about to expire, so renew it sitting at home, here’s the easy way appeared first on JK Breaking News.
No Kashmiri Could Qualify UPSC Exams: Report
Dry Broken Skin on Hands
Does Eddie Die In Stranger Things
Why You Shouldn’t Let Your Friends Step on Your Back
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Driving License is about to expire, so renew it sitting at home, here’s the easy way
Police ID pedestrian fatally struck by driver on Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge
How to Choose a Professional Painting Contractor
How to Choose the Best Company to Sell Your Junk Car?
What Happened To Rey On Young And The Restless
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date