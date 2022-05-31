News
Orioles minor league report: Grayson Rodriguez makes another strong case for a promotion, and Double-A Bowie bats excel
With Adley Rutschman’s arrival with the Orioles — albeit a tepid one to start — the wait for Baltimore’s top prospect is over. But there are other options waiting in the wings, with a debut potentially soon for one in particular.
As right-hander Grayson Rodriguez continues to blow through Triple-A lineups while rising to become Baseball America’s No. 4 prospect overall, there’s an increased clamoring for his arrival in Baltimore. It won’t come Tuesday, even though the Orioles need a spot starter to fill a gap in the rotation. But it could come soon.
When Rutschman arrived, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said the Orioles had “blue skies ahead,” boasting about the No. 1 farm system in baseball. How soon those skies will open up remains to be seen, but several of the candidates to debut in Baltimore this season performed well this week in the minors.
Each week, The Baltimore Sun will break down five of the top performers in the Orioles’ prospect ranks and hand out some superlatives for those who didn’t make that cut.
1. Triple-A Norfolk right-hander Grayson Rodriguez
If there was any doubt Rodriguez was ready for this moment, his last outing threw them out the window. He had been held at an 85-pitch limit for a month, but Friday, he had the opportunity to reach 95. Rodriguez threw a season-high 88 pitches instead, finishing shy of his limit because of how efficiently he mowed through seven innings, allowing two hits while striking out 10. It was the kind of display that signaled he’s ready, and it’s not the first time this season he’s been so dominant. He owns a 2.32 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 14 walks in 50 1/3 innings in Norfolk this season.
2. High-A Aberdeen first baseman TT Bowen
For Bowen, it wasn’t so much his batting — although he did that plenty well this week. His overall ability to reach base impressed most, walking seven times in addition to six hits. That gave him a .652 on-base percentage, and it rose his on-base percentage this season to .419.
3. Double-A Bowie catcher Maverick Handley
With Rutschman in the system, the attention on Handley is somewhat reduced. But for the Baysox this season, Handley has been a steady presence both at and behind the plate. Last week, especially, Handley performed well, hitting .438 with a double and three RBIs to go with his 1.050 OPS. The Orioles selected Handley in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Stanford, and the 24-year-old is off to his best season thus far in the minors.
4. Double-A Bowie infielder Jordan Westburg
When Westburg analyzed his play at the beginning of the Double-A season, he acknowledged his swing-and-miss potential is something he wants to improve. He struck out seven times last week. But his other contributions at the plate overshadowed that blemish, finishing with two doubles and eight hits in six games.
5. Double-A Bowie outfielder Hudson Haskin
Earlier this month, Haskin found himself mired in a slump — hitting .087 in seven games to begin May. But Haskin has rediscovered his form at the plate, and last week continued his upturn. In six games, the center fielder hit two doubles and a homer as part of his .300 batting week with a .967 OPS.
The top prospect not featured so far
With Rutschman in the show and Rodriguez on his way there soon, left-hander DL Hall is the highest-ranking prospect (No. 3) not yet mentioned in this report. Hall had a standout performance last week for the Tides, throwing a season-high 78 pitches while allowing three base runners — one hit and two walks — with six strikeouts in four innings. The build-up has been slower for Hall, whose 2021 season was cut short by a stress reaction in his elbow. But he’s on the comeback trail, rebounding from a four-run outing on May 20.
International acquisition of the week
With a natural cycle Sunday, Low-A Delmarva outfielder Isaac Bellony capped off an impressive week. The 20-year-old from St. Thomas finished with a 1.150 OPS for the Shorebirds. Bellony, signed in 2018, is hitting .270 on the season, his first at an affiliate.
The best former top-30 prospect of the week
The long road for right-hander Cody Sedlock — a first-round selection in the 2016 draft — came to fruition Sunday when he made his major league debut against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. His first three innings went as planned, allowing one run. But he ran out of gas near the end of his outing, pitching into the eighth and not recording an out before he finished with five runs to his name.
Time to give some shine to…
Cole Uvila only appeared once last week, but the Triple-A Norfolk right-hander continued what he’s been doing for much of the season. He faced three batters and struck out two of them in one scoreless inning of work. The 28-year-old has allowed two earned runs in 17 innings, walking eight batters with 19 strikeouts. A 40th-round selection by the Texas Rangers in 2018, Uvila is hitting his stride in his first season in Baltimore’s organization, still awaiting a major league debut.
The Supreme Court ruled against a Baltimore baseball team 100 years ago, leading to MLB’s current antitrust exemption
More than a dozen men gathered for a banquet at Baltimore’s Belvedere Hotel in March 1914, and though they were set to embark into challenging, uncharted territory, they were brash and confident. The men were the stakeholders of the new Federal League — a rival to the established American and National Leagues — and every speech and statement was soaked in conviction.
“You can’t lose,” one said, and many invoked war: This new baseball league, already purloining star players, would triumph.
“If there is not room enough for three big leagues in this country,” another said, “you may paste it in your hat that the Feds will not be the ones to go to the wall.”
By the next year, 1915, however, the eight-team Federal League had dissolved. The league boasted future Hall of Famers — and Chicago’s Wrigley Field was built for a Federal League team — but it ultimately couldn’t compete with the American and National League, which fought to rid themselves of the upstart league. After two seasons, “the Feds” were gone.
And yet, an intangible consequence from that league, specifically, from Baltimore’s club, the Terrapins, remains significant even today.
Baltimore — eager for a major league team since one iteration of the Baltimore Orioles left after the 1902 season and later became the New York Yankees — welcomed the Terrapins, who wore orange and black, in 1914. They’d been dubbed “Baltimore’s big league club,” and so, while in 1915 two of the Federal League’s owners were permitted to buy into existing major league teams and five others accepted buyouts, the Terrapins declined a settlement of $75,000. They instead kept the fight alive in the courts, battling the two entrenched leagues by arguing that organized baseball had conspired to monopolize the sport.
The fight lasted years, until May 29, 1922, when the U.S. Supreme Court, headed by William Howard Taft, ruled against Baltimore and for the organized baseball leagues. The court said baseball was not interstate commerce, and thus, the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 did not apply.
That decision, made 100 years ago this week, has allowed MLB to enjoy an incredibly rare antitrust exemption today — giving it latitude and freedom that other industries and other pro sports leagues don’t have — even as most experts agree the exemption is flawed and illogical.
“Does the exemption make sense? No, it doesn’t,” said Ed Edmonds, a professor at Notre Dame Law School with a focus on antitrust law and baseball. “It hasn’t for a long, long time.”
A ‘unique’ exemption, based on ‘flawed law’
Though he had a celebrated career, Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes has received a barrage of criticism for the decision he wrote in the 1922 case, Federal Baseball Club of Baltimore, Inc. v. National League of Professional Baseball Clubs. And while a 2020 academic paper said he “blundered badly” in the decision, a paper published this year sought to “repurpose the ire” and the “blame” against Holmes and direct it toward two other decisions by the Supreme Court. Twice, the court, in 1953 and 1972, largely upheld baseball’s antitrust exemption.
The three cases have allowed baseball to operate without the scrutiny of antitrust law — rules set up to promote competition in business — and regardless of which court is to “blame,” the 1922 suit, brought by the Baltimore Terrapins, laid the foundation.
In the years since, other pro sports leagues have sought similar exemptions, without luck, and so MLB, bizarrely, remains in a class of its own. Patricia Campbell, a University of Maryland Carey School of Law professor who teaches antitrust law, said courts rarely create an antitrust exemption.
“So baseball’s exemption is pretty unique,” she said.
The Curt Flood Act, passed in 1998, removed baseball’s antitrust exemption as it relates to MLB players — but it kept the rest of MLB’s antitrust exemption intact.
“There’s a lot of other stuff there that it applies to,” said Nellie Drew, a University of Buffalo professor of sports law. “So things like minor league baseball, ownership transfers, the amateur draft, franchise relocation, licensing matters, all [those] sort of things.”
It allows MLB more control and gives it the power to make decisions without having to worry about antitrust law. And though it’s long imprinted into the fabric of baseball’s very business, it’s been opposed by many, including in the past year by both Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and progressive Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
“I think it’s based on flawed law,” Drew said.
Avenues for change: Congress and the Supreme Court
In its third ruling regarding baseball’s antitrust status, in 1972, the Supreme Court passed the buck to Congress, saying that by “positive inaction,” the legislative branch had, in a way, endorsed the exemption.
“If there is any inconsistency or illogic in all this, it is an inconsistency and illogic of long standing that is to be remedied by the Congress and not by this Court,” it wrote.
Congress, over the years, has considered removing the exemption for various reasons. A year ago, Republican senators threatened to remove the exemption after MLB moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver following the passage of changes to voting laws in Georgia. Cruz said at the time that MLB “shouldn’t expect to continue to receive special benefits from Congress.”
Then, this year, Sanders announced a bill that would remove MLB’s exemption.
“The anticompetitive grip of Major League Baseball on the sport, its players, its workers, and its communities must end,” the bill reads.
Edmonds, the Notre Dame professor, said that over the past several decades there have been more than 100 bills concerning antitrust exemptions in baseball and other sports, but — in part due to the lobbying power of MLB — it’s highly unlikely legislation would overturn the exemption. The best chance, in his estimation, came two years ago, when MLB cut ties with 42 minor league teams.
“I don’t think Congress has much interest in overturning the exemption because that would’ve been probably the best opportunity in recent years for them to band together and say we’re going to get rid of this exemption,” he said.
Four teams that lost their affiliation with MLB sued last year in the Southern District of New York, arguing that MLB would not have been able to make such a move without its antitrust exemption.
“Virtually no other business in the United States would have even considered such a brazen horizontal agreement among competing businesses,” the lawsuit said. “MLB and its Clubs, however, had no such qualms because for almost a century they have laid claim to an anomalous, judicially created ‘get-out-of-jail-free card’ from antitrust scrutiny.”
In plain terms, the suit opposes the Supreme Court’s previous decisions.
“The time is at hand to cast the baseball exemption into the dust bin of antitrust history,” it stated.
Because the court has already affirmed the exemption twice and because it previously handed the issue to Congress, it may seem unlikely that it would overturn precedent. But last year, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that “this Court has refused to extend Federal Baseball’s reasoning to other sports leagues — and has even acknowledged criticisms of the decision as ‘unrealistic’ and ‘inconsistent’ and ‘aberration[al].’”
The suit goes on to say that, perhaps if the Supreme Court was given another chance, it would reconsider MLB’s exemption.
Said Campbell: “If you want a sports analogy, they’re throwing the court a lob.”
Armed with a century of precedent, MLB has labeled the lawsuit from the four former minor league teams as “patently frivolous,” but there remains a chance it could reach the Supreme Court.
“Here’s the court’s opportunity if it really wants to do away with the antitrust exemption,” Campbell said. “Who knows what’s going to happen? The court could very well say, it’s up to Congress. We just don’t know how it’s going to turn out.”
Forgettable, yet influential
Back at Belvedere Hotel in 1914, the emerging Federal League began with such confidence, eager to war with the establishment.
“If one may predicate the future of the Federal League baseball clubs from the spirit that was manifest last night,” read an article in The Sun, “the outlook of the new organization seems to be a rosy one indeed.”
But the Brooklyn Tip-Tops, Buffalo Blues, Chicago Whales, Kansas City Packers and Newark Peppers, among other Federal League teams, did not last. Baltimore’s star pitcher, Chief Bender, whom baseball historians credit with bringing the slider to prominence and is enshrined in the Hall of Fame, had the worst season of his career in Baltimore in 1915, when the Terrapins went 47-107.
For all the assertive optimism that the Federal League began with, it quickly shriveled. It wouldn’t be until decades later, in 1954, when Baltimore would finally get another major league team. The Orioles are now Baltimore’s big league club, and the Terrapins became the University of Maryland’s nickname. The Baltimore Terrapins were short-lived and forgettable — and yet, in a way, they live on in a century-old case and the puzzling precedent it created.
Who Plays Argyle In Stranger Things?
Stranger Things is a massively famous and extremely well-made, Netflix original series. Duffer Brothers has created it in July 2016. Since then three whole seasons of the series have premiered with great success. Season 4 Volume one aired on 27 May 2022. However, the other part, Volume two premiers on 1 July 2022. The executive producers are Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. The show has an impeccable cast with Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown. Additionally, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, and Dacre Montgomery were also there. Season 4 introduced many new and incredible cast and characters including Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Mason Dye, etc.
Argyle In Stranger Things Season 4
One of the newest additions to the cast and the world of Stranger Things is a hilarious and ever-stoned character, Argyle. As the characters are split between Hawkins, Russia, Alaska, California, and a secret facility in Nevada, the Byers along with visiting Mike is in southern California. As Joyce leaves for Russia, Jonathan, Will, and Mike are with Eleven when the roller skate incident happens and the authorities target the family. Eleven are taken away and the other three are forced to run as the military chases them. But they have no vehicle so they call Jonathan’s stoner, happy-go-lucky friend Argyle.
Who Is Argyle?
Argyle is a quirky, ever high college dropout with the longest black silky hair. Argyle is a good friend of Jonathan who has a weird obsession with weed. He and Jonathan plant weed plants and hang out together, mostly getting stoned. Argyle works at a pizza place and uses the Pizza delivery van to travel and pick up and drop the Bryers to and from and came over as soon as Jonathan called to take them to Hawkins. He is compassionate as he insists on creating a tombstone for the agent who saved their life and they don’t know the name. Although this could also have to do with the fact that he could be high. He is a good friend and person although a little strange.
Who Plays Argyle?
Argyle is played by the hilarious American actor, Eduardo Franco. He was born in Arizona, United States, and is an actor and a producer, started his career in 2015. The 27 years old actor is best known for his works in ‘the package’ (2018), the binge (2020), Gabby’s dollhouse (2021), Queenpins (2021), etc. He has also appeared in multiple commercials for well-known products of companies like GEICO, Samsung, TurboTax, etc.
The post Who Plays Argyle In Stranger Things? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Does Hopper Get Out Of Russia?
Season 4 of Stranger Things has allowed audiences to consider ahead. There are plenty of things to be thrilled about, including new monsters, personality appearances, and huge reuniting! But, following last season’s end, the number ultimate concern of everybody is, “What had occurred to Hopper?” From the spectators, we are aware that he is alive. But Eleven, Joyce, and the entire team are unaware that he is currently being kept captive in Russia for some reason. And, after 3 years, we finally discover how he got there. Are you eager to discover the facts? Here is all you should know about Hopper in Stranger Things 4.
How Did Hopper Get Into Russia?
As we all learned after Stranger Things 3 when Joyce locked the portal, Hopper survived…but not until the Russians kidnapped him. The Russians harassed Hopper for details as they still thought he was an agent assigned to investigate their operations in the United States. Hopper was taken to the Kamchatka detention center after refusing to tell why he was approaching the portal.
Kamchatka was the nation’s most difficult work camp, and Hopper battled to connect. One guard, Enzo, spoke English and was capable of communicating with Hopper, enabling him to flee.
How Did Joyce And Murray Learn That Hopper Was Alive?
Joyce, Eleven, Murray, and some others assumed Hopper was killed. However, with the assistance of Enzo, Hopper was capable of delivering a parcel to Joyce’s residence containing a doll and a secret message telling them to contact a unique identifier.
Joyce phoned Murray for advice about things to do ahead. Murray and Joyce dialed the caller via a location scrambler, and Enzo instructed them to take $40,000 from Hopper’s charity and deliver it to a guy called Yuri in Alaska.
While Joyce and Murray were on their way, Enzo broke the information to Hopper and cautioned him that time was running out.
How Did Hopper Get Out?
To remove the chains from his feet, Hopper replaced lunch with the other convicts in return for the convict striking his foot. It succeeded, and Enzo directed him to a chapel in a neighboring village to await Yuri while acknowledging that his odds of escape were 50 to one.
Hopper hid in an adjacent building after smashing a hammer and sliding off the chain from his injured foot. When a guard became curious and investigated him, Hopper assaulted him. Other officers saw the scuffle and pursued Hopper, but he disappeared. He dashed towards a snowmobile and utilized it to flee, stunning everyone and eventually getting it to the chapel, where he stayed for Yuri to bring him straight to Alaska.
When Did Hopper Meet Joyce?
Yuri went on Hopper and Enzo when he chose to collect the cash for himself and report them. He drugged Joyce and Murray and tried to make them into KGB agents too. But his plot backfired when Joyce and Murray fled on the aircraft flight and landed in the center of a plain.
They all escaped, except for Yuri, who was kidnapped and compelled to inform them where to locate Hopper. Meanwhile, Hopper and Enzo were apprehended and imprisoned. They were housed in a private cell with some other set of detainees by the Russians.
The post Does Hopper Get Out Of Russia? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
