News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Jeremy Sochan (Baylor)
Height: 6-foot-9 | Weight: 230 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: 7 feet
2021-22 averages: 9.2 points (47.4% from the field — 58.5% on 2s, 29.6% on 3s), 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.
Connection: NBA draft combine interviewee
Note: Teams are allowed to interview a maximum of 20 players at the combine and each player is allowed to interview with a maximum of 13 teams, according to a league spokesperson. The league decides which team speaks to the players. Just because a team didn’t interview a prospect during the combine doesn’t mean they’re not interested or won’t pick the player.
The buzz: Sochan was a 4-star recruit from La Porte, Ind., powerhouse La Lumiere School before joining German club Orange Academy for 2020-21. He was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and placed on the conference’s All-Freshman team after his only season with the Bears. Sochan, whose mother is Polish and father is from the U.S., represents Poland in international play.
Scouting report: Standout defender who can guard 1-4 because of his length, lateral quickness, agility, motor and feel. Can play in multiple defensive schemes and multiple areas on the floor when defending the pick-and-roll. Does well pressuring ballhandlers, guarding in space and recovering when beat off the dribble. Battles with bigs down low and hustles for rebounds. Active presence in passing lanes and showed an understanding of off-ball responsibilities. Has the tools to be a reliable weak-side rim protector. Solid passer and playmaker, especially in transition. Good cutter and roller. Does well with finishing at the rim and attacking closeouts.
Solid spot-up shooter with a high release, but outside shot is inconsistent. Raw offensive skills. Showed flashes of self-creation off the dribble, but shooting motion is slow and could be more fluid. Will need to improve outside shot for defenses to see him as an offensive threat. Gets to the line frequently, but free-throw shooting (58.9%) leaves concerns about how much better he’ll improve as a shooter.
Fit: Sochan’s defensive versatility fits what the Magic like, but they’ll be looking for someone who’s more polished offensively with the draft’s top pick. He’ll likely be taken late in the lottery or mid-first round because of the defensive skills he brings and potential for offensive growth.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Duluth welcomes first cruise ship in nearly a decade
The Port of Duluth saw the arrival of its first cruise ship since 2013 on Monday morning.
The Viking Octantis, carrying 400 passengers and 250 crew members, stopped in Duluth for the day as part of an eight-day Great Lakes Tour, according to a news release from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The nearly 700-foot cruise ship was anchored in the harbor, just outside of the shipping lane.
Tender boats were to transport guests off the ship to the new customs facility at the DECC before they head out to various excursions, such as the Glensheen Mansion, the North Shore Scenic Railroad, Great Lakes Aquarium or a canoe trip down the St. Louis River.
Viking Octantis is the first of nine cruise ships scheduled to dock in Duluth from May to mid-September. Most of the cruises will be from Viking Cruises, but two in June will be American Queen cruises. According to the DECC, the average age of cruise passengers is 70 and 95% are from the United States.
After passengers return from their excursions, the ship was scheduled to depart by 6 p.m. Monday, heading toward its next destination, the Apostle Islands and Bayfield, Wis.
News
How Many Episodes In Obi Wan Kenobi?
An epic space saga, a franchise spanning decades, a fandom spanning generations, and a world no one can get enough of, this is what Star Wars is to the World.
Since its inception with the first movie in 1977, this franchise has enamored all generations with its concept and story. It is no less than a culture in itself with its impact on the entire space fiction genre; and merchandise whose demand still runs strong.
It would be a delight to all the franchise fans; that they are getting another franchise
Obi-wan Kenobi: A television miniseries has been released by Disney + as a spin-off to the main trilogies.
The Episodes
The series will have have 6 episodes. The others release on a definite schedule. The third on June 2, the fourth on June 8, the fifth on June 8, and the finale on June 22, 2022. All the episodes will be available on Disney + to all its subscribers around the World.
Cast
The series stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, the titular character and the defeated Jedi master of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader now in hiding on Tatooine, Vivien Lyra Blair as Leia Organa: Anakin Skywalker’s daughter, Luke’s twin sister, and a princess on Alderaan, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, Kenobi’s former apprentice who fell to the dark side and became a Sith Lord and the father of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa in key characters.
Rupert Friend plays Grand Inquisitor, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, and Rya Kihlstedt as Inquisitors and
Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars:
Bonnie Piesse, Simone Kessell, Flea Jimmy Smits, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and Grant Feely(who appears as Luke Skywalker, Anakin’s son) as the supporting cast.
Plot Of The Episodes
The series starts 10 years after the events of the movie Star Wars- Episode III Revenge of The Sith.
Defeated yet a survivor of mass elimination of Jedi by Order 66; The Jedi and former master of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, is hiding on the planet Tatooine looking after the welfare of his former apprentice and present enemy – Darth Vader’s son Luke Skywalker facing the disapproval of Luke’s Uncle and Anakin’s stepbrother Owen Lars.
He maintains a low profile to steer clear of Inquisitors; who are yet searching for the remaining Jedi to be captured.
But his plans go awry as he gets to know that Leia, Darth Vader’s daughter whom Kenodi has to Bail Organa to care for, has been kidnapped. Initially, he tries not to get into the matter, but Bail Organa convinces him to help.
In the second episode, we get to know that this is a plot to draw Kenobi out, he, however, manages to save the 10 yr old Leia, but she is skeptical of him when she gets to know that he is the ultimate target.
He earns her trust by saving her life, and they continue to evade the Inquisitors.
The series will finish later and can take unprecedented turns and twists to enamor the audience. That is why the upcoming episodes are being anticipated with bated breath.
Delight To The Fans
The fans will recognize many characters who end up being pivotal in the main franchise; including Obi-wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. But perhaps the most delightful experience will be to see Leia; and how she, who is known as a very strong leader of the main trilogies later in the timeline, came to be.
What shaped her to be what we, as viewers know through the movies. The series will explore how the challenges, her wit, and her courage took root. We will get to see a younger version, the Leia, in the making, and if the series does justice to her, it will be an exceptional experience for the Star Wars fans.
The post How Many Episodes In Obi Wan Kenobi? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
4 numbers that highlight Tim Anderson’s impact on the Chicago White Sox as the All-Star shortstop heads to the IL
Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field in typical Tim Anderson fashion, hitting the ball the other way for a single.
The White Sox shortstop displayed another part of his game later in the inning, swiping second base.
The Sox will be missing that all-around game for an unspecified period after Anderson exited in the fifth with a strained right groin. After ranging to his left to field a grounder and making the throw to first, he fell to the ground in shallow center field.
Sox manager Tony La Russa said Anderson is headed to the injured list.
“If he goes down like that, you know there’s something up,” Sox infielder Danny Mendick said Sunday. “Hopefully he can get healthy and get back out there real soon.”
Anderson has a .356/.393/.503 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 40 games. His 164 weighted runs created plus (wRC+), according to fangraphs.com, ranks 11th in the majors. The stat estimates a player’s offensive contribution in total runs and adjusts that number to account for external factors such as ballpark and era. The major-league average is 100, meaning Anderson is 64% above that.
“He’s a great player, legitimately a great player,” La Russa said Sunday.
Here are four numbers that highlight Anderson’s impact.
.580 — White Sox winning percentage since 2020 with Anderson starting
Anderson is a major reason the Sox made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history in 2020 and ‘21. Since the start of the 2020 season, they are 123-89 when he’s in the starting lineup and 28-28 when he’s not, according to the Sox.
During that span, the Sox are 104-58 when Anderson gets at least one hit and 26-3 when he homers.
Anderson has excelled in the postseason too. He collected nine hits in the 2020 wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics, batting .643 in the three games. He had seven hits in last season’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, hitting .368 in four games.
15 — leadoff home runs
Anderson didn’t waste any time aiding the offense against the Los Angeles Angels on April 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field, hitting José Suarez’s first pitch over the right-field wall.
It was the 15th leadoff home run in Anderson’s career and the second time he accomplished the feat this season. The first was April 24 in Minnesota.
He has hit six homers on the first pitch of a game, tied for third in major-league history, and he ranks second behind Ray Durham (20) in leadoff homers by a Sox player.
49 — 3-hit games since 2019
Anderson already had two hits during the second game of a May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees when he came to bat in the eighth.
Fans at Yankee Stadium greeted him with boos throughout the game in the aftermath of Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson calling Anderson “Jackie” during the previous day’s game and the conversations that followed between Donaldson and the Sox, which resulted in the benches clearing.
There were two on and two out in the nationally televised Sunday night game, and the Sox led by two. Anderson provided insurance with a dramatic three-run home run to right, quieting the crowd.
“You’ve got to give me something to keep me motivated,” Anderson said two days later.
Anderson had another three-hit game May 26 against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and his 49 three-hit games since 2019 are the most in baseball during that stretch, according to the Sox. The Sox are 34-15 in those games.
.326 — batting average since 2019
Anderson entered Sunday with a .326 batting average since 2019, which according to the Sox was tops in the majors during that period.
Anderson led the majors with a .335 average in 2019, finished second in the American League in 2020 (.322) and was fourth in the AL last season (.309).
Entering Monday, Anderson ranked third in the AL this year at .356.
“Tim’s a great player having a great year,” La Russa said Sunday. “Now he’s going to have to recover. Recovering from any injury is not fun. But for us, just got to look around at who we send out. We’ve got a lot of guys to send out that can help win a game. That’s our attitude.”
()
