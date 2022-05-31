Blockchain
Polkadot Surged Over 4%, What Are The Technicals Indicating?
Polkadot recovered on its chart, over the last 24 hours the coin surged over 4%. Over the past week, the altcoin did not register much price movement.
The altcoin painted a bullish picture today with technical outlook pointing towards a change in price action. The coin regained its lost value quite a bit considering DOT flashed signs of revival.
Polkadot has been breaking past resistance lines one after the other and at the moment the coin could aim at its overhead price ceiling.
Price started to pick up momentum ever since it moved past the $9 price level. The aforementioned price level is now acting as a support level. Buying pressure returned in the market which indicated that DOT was regaining its bullish price action.
Polkadot Price Analysis: One Day Chart
DOT was priced at $10.27 at the time of writing. The nearest price floor stood at $9, the other support lines stood at $8.71 and $7.20.
Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $11.87, the coin had attempted to trade above the $11 so if the bulls push a little harder then the coin can retest the aforementioned level.
If the coin continues to trade above the $11 then the altcoin could manage to trade near the $14.62. The volume of the coin was seen in the green which indicated that the coin was turn bullish.
This also signified that the buying pressure was increasing on the chart.
Technical Analysis
DOT started to display changes in price and the technical pointed towards bullishness. The coin after it surged, tried to rise above the 20-SMA line.
At the time of the writing, the coin stood above the 20-SMA line. This indicated that buyers were in charge on the price momentum in the market.
The Relative Strength Index noted an uptick on the one day chart. This was in accordance with the above indicator which displayed a rise in buying strength.
Related Reading | Negative Sentiment Deepens In Crypto, Why Recovery May Not Last
Polkadot registered a buy signal as soon as the buyers came back in the market. Awesome Oscillator depicted green signal bars. The indicator depicts the price momentum of the market.
The green signal bars also indicate a buying signal. If the buyers continue to act on it, the price could move above the overhead resistance.
The Directional Movement Index was turning positive as the +DI line was slowly moving upwards. The
Average Directional Index (Red) was above the 40-mark, this depicted the strength in the price momentum at the time of writing. For Polkadot to maintain its current price action, broader market strength would be required.
Related Reading | Polkadot (DOT) Trades Beneath $11; How Soon Will It Target $14?
Blockchain
Bitcoin Revisits $32K, Why Dips Remain Attractive In Near-Term
Bitcoin started a fresh increase and surpassed $31,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could correct gains, but dips might remain well supported above $30,800.
- Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $30,500 and $31,000 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above the $31,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $31,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could rally further if it clears the $32,200 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Rallies 5%
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $30,000 pivot level. It formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $30,500 resistance zone.
The price gained pace above the $31,200 resistance zone and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average. Finally, there was a spike above the $32,000 level and the price traded as high as $32,186. It is now correcting gains below $32,000.
There was a move below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $30,234 swing low to $32,186 high. However, there is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $31,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $32,200 level. The next major resistance is near the $32,200 level. A clear move above the $32,200 resistance level might call another increase. In the stated case, the price could even clear the $32,500 resistance. The next major resistance sits near the $33,400 level.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $32,200 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $31,500 level. The first major support is near the $31,250 level and the trend line. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $30,234 swing low to $32,186 high.
The main support is now forming near the $30,800 level. A downside break below the $30,800 support might put a lot of pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price may perhaps revisit the $30,000 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 60 level.
Major Support Levels – $31,250, followed by $30,800.
Major Resistance Levels – $32,200, $32,200 and $33,400.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Touches $30,000, Is The Coin Headed Towards Recovery?
Bitcoin traded at $30,000 during the time of writing. The coin has maintained its resistance at $28,000 as the bears came to rescue.
Over the last 24 hours itself, Bitcoin attempted to break its consolidation. For the consolidation to be invalidated it has to trade above the $31,000 price level.
The lateral movement might cause a case of breakout as usual. The indicators of Bitcoin on the one day chart seem to look positive. In the last 24 hours, BTC rose by 4.6% and in the last week there has been 0.8% appreciation.
Despite a positive outlook on the one day chart, there could be a possibility of price breaking on the downside. The global cryptocurrency market cap today was $1.33 Trillion with a 3.8% positive change in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
Kingcoin was trading at $30,542 at press time. After trading close to its rigid support line of $28,000, the coin broke past $29,000 level.
Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $31,000 and if the bulls continue the momentum then the coin might try to trade near the $34,000.
Other resistance mark stood at $36,000 and then at $37,000. The volume of the coin was seen rising which is tied to being bullishness.
The volume bar was green at the time of writing, that also highlights a rise in buying pressure. Although, Bitcoin painted bullishness the coin, it formed a descending triangle.
A descending triangle is connected to bearish price action so it cannot be determined certainly if the coin would move on the upside.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin flashed bullish signals on the one day chart. The Relative Strength Index recovered on the chart, the indicator moved north near the 50-line.
This reading meant that buyers came back in the market and signified increased demand indicating bullish pressure.
The Average Directional Index displays the directional trend of the coin. The ADX was parked above the 40-mark, this pointed out that the current trend was strong.
ADX however, displayed a downtick and that could signify that the present price momentum was dying down flashing a change in current price momentum.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Clears $30K, Why This Could Mean Trend Change
Awesome Oscillator depicted green histograms. The indicator depicted market momentum and it showed bullishness. AO also flashed buy signals on the one day chart.
This corresponded with the Relative Strength Index as the indicator climbed near the half-line. Chaikin Money Flow determines the capital inflows and outflows.
The indicator was hovering near the half-line because capital inflows recovered at press time.
It is however uncertain if BTC will act according to the indicators as the coin also points towards a possible bearish turn in price.
Related Reading | Bitcoin (BTC) At $29,000, How Long Will The Consolidation Continue?
Blockchain
Billionaire Tim Draper On What Will Trigger The Next Bitcoin Bull Market
Bitcoin has been on a bear path given its recent movements and it’s no secret that the digital asset is well out of the bull market. This has sparked speculations as to what will actually trigger another bull rally for the pioneer cryptocurrency. Billionaire Tim Draper who has always been vocal when it comes to his thoughts about the crypto market has weighed in on this and put forward what he believes will be the defining factor for the next bitcoin bull market.
Women Are The Key
It is no surprise that more women are moving into the market. Even though males still disproportionately dominate crypto investing, the number of women moving into the space has been on the rise, reaching as high as one in every three investors now being a woman. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go when it comes to bringing more women into crypto and billionaire Tim Draper believes that they will drive the next bitcoin rally.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Dominance Remains High As Market Sell-Offs Settle
Draper bases this on the fact that women command an immense purchasing power and if they were to bring this power into the bitcoin market, it will trigger another rally for the digital asset. He is not very far off with this assessment given that he said that women control approximately 80% of retail spending.
BTC recovers above $30,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Women, who only currently make up 30% of all crypto investors in the United States, are still yet to move into the market en masse compared to their male counterparts, who by comparison possess less retail purchasing power. The factors behind this disparity usually come down to the fact that males are said to be risk-takers compared to women. Hence, are more comfortable playing in a relatively new space with little to no regulation.
Driving Bitcoin To $250K
Draper’s analysis of more women moving into the market could mean that bitcoin will hit new all-time highs. He puts forward where he believes that the price of the digital asset may end up and that number came out to $250,000.
Related Reading | Bearish Indicator: Is Bitcoin Headed For Its Ninth Red Weekly Close?
However, the billionaire explains another factor that will drive the price to this point. Alongside more adoption from women, he cites adoption from merchants who save more money when they accept bitcoin compared to credit cards.
He notes that once the cryptocurrency becomes more widely accepted as a form of payment, it will drive more women to own bitcoin wallets and buy things with BTC. “Then you’re going to see a Bitcoin price that’ll just blow right through my $250,000 estimate,” the billionaire added.
Featured image from Blockchain Journal, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
