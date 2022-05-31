Finance
Pre-Approach Letters Keeping You From Selling Insurance?
Are you using pre-approach letters in an effort to secure appointments? How well are those letters working for you? If your results are less than you’d like this article will help you make some adjustments to those letters and improve your insurance sales results.
Realize when you take the time and spend the money to actually mail a pre-approach letter that letter has to produce results greater than the costs associated with the mailing. If it doesn’t then continuing to do what doesn’t work isn’t going to produce different results. No big surprise there yet it amazes me how people will continue to send a letter they already know doesn’t work and expect a miracle.
There is an incremental process that has to happen to have a pre-approach letter work for you. The first step in the process is getting your letter opened. Don’t use one of your fancy letter head envelopes when mailing these letters.
If you want your letter to get opened it absolutely has to look like a personal correspondence. The easiest and cheapest way to do that is to use a plain envelope hand addressed and sent using a live stamp. A live stamp is just a postage stamp like you buy at the post office versus any kind of bulk meter postage.
Your reader is standing over the waste basket sorting their mail and deciding what gets put aside to look at, and what gets immediately thrown away. They open yours because they’re curious as to who is sending them a letter. You’ve succeeded in the first step.
When they pull your letter out of the envelope it must still look like a personal message, so again don’t use your fancy letter head paper because when you do you immediately trigger their defenses. As they begin to read your letter your first sentence must clearly communicate the value to them in reading your message. They must immediately get that you get what’s going on with them.
The reader will not perceive value in an offer from you for a free review or a personal appointment. They’re thinking so what. You’re a complete stranger they don’t know anything about you and they certainly don’t see any reason to give you an appointment. That’s the wrong offer.
The right offer will provide them with something that does have perceived value for them. Offer them something they do want and tell them the exact actions to get the offer. Then allow them to reach out to you first.
Some will reach out immediately others won’t. You need a system to properly follow-up with each person. Your objective when you call the people who reached out to you is to determine if this person is a good potential client for you. Only extend an offer for an appointment to the people highly qualified to work with you who realize there may be a reason to meet with you and learn more.
Look at your current pre-approach letter and match it up against the recommendations in this article. Improve and refine your letter. Then make sure you carefully select who you’ll send those letters to.
When you learn how to develop your own highly proprietary list versus throwing money away on lists that will never produce like a well developed list you’ll enjoy great results from your letters. You won’t throw away precious marketing dollars sending tons of letters that don’t produce when you can selectively send small numbers that consistently produce highly qualified leads. Selling insurance doesn’t have to be so hard if you’ll just stop doing the things that don’t work and learn how to do the things that do.
Finance
Do You Need an Umbrella Insurance Policy?
Figuring out how much insurance you need and what kind can be a daunting prospect. If you’ve ever bought homeowners insurance, you may have been asked if you’d like an umbrella policy as part of your insurance coverage. In order to get the best possible coverage and to protect yourself from any unforeseen circumstances that may not be covered under a normal policy, it may be necessary to add extra liability coverage in the form of an umbrella insurance policy, to your auto and homeowners insurance policies to protect you and your family.
Here’s why.
Protection from Lawsuits
Kiplinger recommends you have at least a $1 million umbrella policy to provide liability coverage that extends beyond your auto and homeowners insurance policies, even if you have less than $1 million in assets. If someone ever sues you, and you don’t have this umbrella policy, you could be responsible for paying legal fees from both current and future assets. Even if you eventually win the case, legal fees will eat into the settlement because they add up so quickly. It’s wise to get liability insurance limits that total as much as your net worth — more if you can afford it. This additional lawsuit coverage will take care of defense costs as well as liability coverage for lawsuits that don’t fall under your auto or home insurance. In a broader sense, umbrella policies provide coverage beyond your normal coverage, offering:
· Property damage liability
· Slander/libel
· Bodily injury liability
· Legal fees and defense
You Never Know…
It’s impossible to tell if, when and whom you will injure in the future, whether through a car accident or some other scenario. Just think of this possible example: You injure a professional athlete, CEO, or doctor. Perhaps they can’t work for 10 years due to their injuries. You would be responsible for paying their lost wages, medical bills and compensation for pain and suffering, with lost wages alone starting at $3 million and running up from there, says Bankrate. It’s better to buy an umbrella policy now, with at least $1 million in coverage, than be left holding the bag later. If and when something does happen and you don’t have an umbrella policy, it will be too late to add one.
Peace of Mind
If you’re concerned about losing income and assets over a potential lawsuit, you need an umbrella policy. Considered a wise purchase in the insurance industry, this is one of those things that isn’t very exciting to buy initially like a new car or vacation, but it gives you immeasurable peace of mind knowing if you had to use it, it’s there and it will protect you. Plan on paying between $150 and $200 for the first $1 million of coverage, then about $100 for each $1 million you add on. Want to learn more about umbrella insurance policies? Contact us today to speak with a representative and learn how it can benefit you!
Finance
Common Mistakes in Selling Disability Insurance
If you sell disability insurance, you have an important job-convince your clients to protect themselves and their families financially in case a severe injury renders them unable to work. This insurance sounds like something everyone needs-but resistance to buying disability coverage is common. Most likely, your client won’t feel an urgent need for this type of coverage-or will already have a low-cost disability plan as part of the benefits they get through work or through a group plan.
Considering the importance of such coverage, though, it’s a mistake to let these objections lie unchallenged. Here are a few common mistakes made in selling disability insurance.
Not communicating the urgency. Maybe you don’t like to be a pushy salesperson-and your client doesn’t want to be pressured. That’s totally understandable. But in the case of disability insurance, not presenting an urgent case can be a mistake. There are several reasons for this. First, the longer your client waits, the more expensive disability insurance will be. Second, it’s possible your client could be seriously injured before he or she feels the need to buy disability insurance.
Not being sure your client understands all the terms. Some disability policies are better than others, and as an agent, it’s part of your job to make sure your clients get the coverage they need-and understand the terms. For instance, there’s a big difference between a policy that says the loss must be irrevocable and one that must be complete. With the complete policy, your client can get paid for an injury that will heal, like a broken leg, but that keeps the client from working. With the irrevocable policy, no payment is possible.
Believing that the low-cost plan your client already has is enough. Many people get disability coverage at lower cost through an employer or a group plan. These plans, however, are often low-cost for a reason. There are often serious limits on coverage that could cause problems for your client later if they do experience a serious injury.
However, it’s also important to be sure your client isn’t over-insured. It pays-for both you and your client-to go over the terms of that insurance, be sure your client knows what’s covered and what’s not, and assess whether there is a genuine need for additional insurance.
Assuming the need with high-income prospects. There are plenty of prospects out there with the earnings to afford disability insurance-and a strong need, as well. But some prospects don’t need insurance as much as you’d think.
For instance, anyone who earns mainly passive income-such as income through rental properties-is not a good prospect for insurance, because their income will likely continue even if they are physically disabled. Much of the time, prospects like this are better qualified for long-term care products that protect them, but not necessarily their income.
Disability insurance can play an important role in protecting your clients’ income if they become disabled. Check out LifeHealthPro and the DI Blog for more resources on selling insurance. Talk to your client, review their income situation and the coverage they have, and determine whether there is a true need for disability coverage-and you’re more likely to make a sale.
Finance
Importance of Marine Surveys
Marine survey is a process during which surveyors inspect vessels of different types. Vessels inspected during these surveys include passenger vessels, pleasure craft, oil rigs, dredges, barges, tugboats, warships, cargo vessels and ferries. In addition, you will also come across marine surveys examining marine engines, marine cargo and facilities like loading docks, dry docks, canals and so on; these inspections are carried out for checking regulation compliance, pre-purchase estimation, and assessment of insurance claim and insurance eligibility.
So, what happens during a marine survey? The process usually involves thorough inspection of the vessel and for that one would need to appoint an intelligent, qualifies, honest and qualified surveyor. The expert carries out the inspection with the aim of finding out whether the boat or yacht in question is suitable for hitting the sea. In other words, the surveyor tests the marine vehicle’s seaworthiness.
The test is conducted mainly to determine whether the vehicle is safe for being used in conditions it is meant to operate in. In addition, the expert also checks vessels for defects and take decisions on the kind of repair works they need to undergo.
The majority of the individuals looking to purchase marine vehicles do not possess enough knowledge to identify the rights and wrongs when picking a boat or yacht. As a result, seeking help from an experienced professional is an absolute must for them. Seeking professional help is essential even for people with experience of handling marine vessels; by hiring third-party services they can get the best and the most unbiased opinion.
Why it is important to get a marine survey done? The bluntest answer to this question would be for staying financially and physically alive.
Most vessel owners say that for them purchasing marine surveys is like purchasing peace of mind; and they say so because they are immensely benefited by such services. It’s a more or less known fact that open water often turns treacherous; while at times this happens due to bad weather conditions, on other occasions, faults in the vessel are found to be responsible for the mishaps. By ensuring that the vehicle doesn’t have any defect, you can reduce its chances of encountering crisis when in water significantly.
It’s impossible for an inexperienced owner to carry out an inspection all by himself or herself. Thus, the best way of managing the situation is by getting the survey done by a professional. When you get the inspection done by the expert, you will not only know about the status of your marine vehicle, but will also gather knowledge about the right way of maintaining it.
Tron Secures Third Position as Total Value Locked (TVL) Surges in DeFi
Pre-Approach Letters Keeping You From Selling Insurance?
Mayans M.C. Season 4 Episode 8: May 31 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
Do You Need an Umbrella Insurance Policy?
7th Pay Commission: How much will Dearness Allowance increase this time? New update for central employees will come on today
Common Mistakes in Selling Disability Insurance
When Will FBI Season 4 Finale Air? Why Was It Postponed?
Importance of Marine Surveys
Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 12: May 31 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations
ASK IRA: How Sunday’s Heat loss still proved to be a heartening, heartwarming net gain
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month