Pros and Cons of A Lottery Win
Lottery, the game of luck, the all-time buzz word in the world is a very attractive way to get rich instantly. Many needy people, lazy people, crazy people invest a lot of money into chasing luck. But, nobody knows the secret of making luck chase them through their lives. There is way to fight with luck and to make sure that you win the lottery. You just need a pen, a paper and a technique that will tell you the lottery pattern. Yeah, it is so easy.
There is an Oklahoma professor who knew it. He knew the lottery pattern, lottery code, the secret to win lottery. He knew how the lottery agencies make huge profits out of the hard earned money of ordinary people. He discovered the lottery strategy to win over luck and make life smooth with lots of money. He never prayed for luck again. Oh no, he did it once. Because he knew all these secrets and already won a series of big lotto prizes consistently making multi million dollars, his life was in danger. He was shot in foot by two strangers who forced him to disclose the secret of cracking lottery code. This is when he prayed for luck again as he was worried about his family and nothing else. He got back his life with a small hole in his left hamstring tendon and learned that fame brings life risks.
So, there is no reason to be overwhelmed if the lottery tips are in your hand. Lottery strategy does not only help you learn how to get rich. It also teaches you that keeping a low profile is as important as winning the lottery. Let money flow in your account, utilize it, make your family happy, make your life out of debt, more luxurious or whatever and remember to be calm always. Do not invite unnecessary trouble by showing it off. According to Larry another important thing is to give to charity. Do not be so greedy or selfish. Donate one part of the lottery money for the sake of humanity. It gives soul satisfaction and peaceful sleep at night. So, in one sentence “if there is a need, then there is a way”. Need for money is unavoidable. The biggest truth is we all have needs and the ability to fulfill those needs can be carried out by the lottery strategy.
Selecting an RV
Recently my wife and I were talking about our upcoming long term tour of the country. I will be 62 and we both have dreamt of traveling the country and seeing everything we have always wanted to see. We own a 32 ft. travel trailer and a Dodge 3500 diesel dually that we would be towing it with. For whatever reason, I started thinking that it would be nice to get a Class A. She had apparently been thinking the same thing. So off to the dealers we went.
Having no idea of what to look for, what kind of budget for the rig would be needed or even the operating costs we decided it would be a good idea to ask as many questions as possible. We are not new to the RV world, having lived full-time in a fifth-wheel for 10 years, has taught us a lot. We are familiar with the problems of freezing water lines, dumping the tanks, setting up and tearing down. How to economize the storage space and shopping while living on a limited budget. So we knew what we wanted on the inside. But a Class A is totally different from a fifth-wheel on the outside.
We had to look at things differently when getting on the road. Our current fifth-wheel is 42 ft. long. It is a toy hauler or garage unit. The back 14 ft. was used as an office instead of carrying around toys (motor cycles, ATV etc.). Storage on the outside was simply the basement area. With a Class A you have a lot more storage. But even that seemed to raise questions. Why were some models offering pass through and some not? Why do some models have a lot of storage and some don’t? Also almost all Class A RVs have a generator, why? What kind of maintenance do they need? How big would we need? How long will it run, etc.? It seemed the more we started looking the more questions we had. Then the really big question, gas or diesel.
We really needed to narrow down the selection and get an idea on the costs of a Class A. If you have looked around at Class A’s at all you know that diesel units cost more than gas units. Sometimes a lot more. But are they worth it? Our first problem was actually justifying a Class A over the rig we already have and paid for. My son kind of answered that. His feelings were that a Class A offered more options. If you are on the road and broke down, you had your TOAD (car that you towed behind the Class A for getting around town) that you could unhook and drive to get help. Second was the storage. Regardless of the type of Class A (gas or diesel), you still have a lot more storage than a travel trailer. The operating costs of a Class A versus the truck and trailer are also better. My truck gets about 8 MPG average towing the trailer. A diesel Class A is about the same. But once camped, my car (TOAD) gets 30 MPG and the truck 16 MPG. Gas is currently 30 cents a gallon cheaper than diesel. Our overall cost for travel would be cheaper.
Next was the size of the rig. We found out that if you are going to keep your camping expenses low, your best bet was National and State parks along with dry camping. Many parks have a limit on the size of the rig that they will allow. The closer you get to 40 ft., the more parks you will be limiting yourself to. 36 ft. seems to be a sweet spot. Plenty of storage and comfort and small enough to get into the maximum number of places. It funny how a little bit of information can go a long way. Just knowing that we wanted to stay around 36 ft. helped eliminate a lot of the rigs.
So now to tackle the big problem, gas or diesel. Up front this seemed like an easy problem. Gas is cheaper, gas engine RVs are cheaper. All Class A’s offered a comfortable ride. All Class A’s offered sufficient storage. Having worked on engines in my youth, I knew that a gas engine would not have the lifetime of a diesel, but I also knew you could rebuild or replace them fairly cheaply when the time came. SO gas it was… but why were diesels so much more in demand? That bothered me, so I started asking questions. Seems that diesels get better mileage, more get up and go in the mountains, have more towing capacity, have better basement areas (storage) and in general last a lot longer. When I applied my math skills to the numbers, it turns out that diesels had a lower operating cost, better resale value and lasted longer than the gas RV. Now I was really torn, gas or diesel? Enter my Son-in-law, a mechanic. He had simple advise… get a diesel. They are quieter (engine is normally in the back), come with a bigger generator (more electric to run things) and will last forever. Now we knew what to start narrowing our search down to. A diesel rig around 36 feet long.
Living space has always been a concern for me. I get slightly claustrophobic at times. Add a few people in a small space (think elevator) and I am close to losing it at times. So living in an 8 ft wide home on wheels could be an issue. The answer is slide outs. Diesel RV can have a lot of slide outs. These expand the interior room quite a bit. But the more slides the more expensive the unit and the more potential problems. After thinking about it we decided that two slides would be enough and one big slide in the living area would be our minimum. After all, we only sleep in the bed room. But we eat, read, entertain and relax in the living area.
We don’t have any kids living with us any more so a single bedroom was our next thought. Then the mother-in-law said how she would love to travel the country. My wife also brought up the fact that she would love to have the grandkids travel with us from time to time. I know some of you also have kids that you can’t leave at home (although you may want to at times). We did see a few Class A’s that have bunk rooms and were actually very nice. That may be an option.
It was time to look at the budget. We had a basic idea of what we now wanted in an RV. The issue became how much did we want to spend and could we afford to buy what we needed.
I have always had expensive taste. Going to RV shows, I learned quickly that if the price of the RV was less than $300,000 I really didn’t seem to like it. I also knew that we could not afford to pay $300,000 on a new RV. Sitting down with the budget and financial information we figured out what we could afford. We have a situation that is slightly different from almost all of you and that is a pending settlement of an insurance claim for my wife. For us, the settlement will be a determining factor on how much of a rig we can buy. But for now, we knew that a new rig was not in the question, used was going to have to do.
New set of problems. Used means someone else’s problems. Now there are all kinds of things that you can do to limit the issues you run into. Insurance and aftermarket warranties, good inspections before the sale by a qualified mechanic, talking to the previous owner, buying as new as possible, reading reviews on the forums, asking questions of professionals and users. In short do as much research as you can.
So how used is used? Researching the web, you can find all kinds of used Class A rigs. Some with very low mileage. All different sizes and all different ages. Taking my list of requirements I started looking at the local dealerships, then eBay, then web searches. I can tell you this; there is no shortage of Class A Diesel RV for us to look at. Good Sams will cover a rig up to 14 years old. But each year it gets more expensive. So you can cover yourself for major issues.
So there you have it, how to select an RV. With lots of research and a little luck you can find the perfect rig for your travels. Decide what you need, what you want and what you can afford. Then search the local dealers so you can see what it is you are saying you have to have versus what you want to have. Then search the web for units in your price range.
There are a lot of good quality check list on the web to use to check out the RV of your dreams once you have a few narrowed down. Use them as well. Know a good mechanic? Take him/her along; it never hurts to have a unbiased eye looking over a major purchase.
Google Wallet Is Launched
I was chatting online with a blogger yesterday and we got into an animated discussion about Google’s latest baby – the Google Wallet.
“Tap, pay, and save with it.
In the past few thousand years, the way we pay has changed just three times-from coins, to paper money, and then plastic cards.
Now we are on the brink of the next big shift.”
So goes Google’s vision for this mobile application.
Google Wallet is a phone application that literally turns your phone into a wallet at the point of sale.
The Launch is supposed to be Google’s way to make mobile shopping a very pleasurable experience for businesses especially for the consumers. From the part of the consumer, payment is made even easier; and, from the merchants or businesses’ end, promos, discounts and offers like coupons to be given away and loyalty programs can now be easily facilitated. Credit cards can also be put in. In the future, Google is envisioning that airline boarding passes and tickets, ID and even keys could be stored in it!
Currently, Google is still field-testing it in the US and is working with Citi, MasterCard, Sprint, and First Data as well as a number of retailers. Expect it to be launched officially in the summer.
It is combining NFC or near-field communication with what they are calling PN65, a secure element chip paired with NFC. There is no need of swiping.
It’s supposed to work in just two very simple steps:
1. Look for the Google Wallet or MasterCard PayPass symbols at checkout.
2. And just simply tap your phone into the reader!
Voila! Payment has been processed and made smoothly without using a credit card.
Well, you have to hand it to Google to market it anew as if it were something revolutionary when in fact; it is not a totally foreign concept at all. I would like to think that the reason Google has partnered with MasterCard on this endeavor is that the latter has been using tapping of credit cards to wirelessly pay instead of swiping the card (the concept behind the MasterCard PayPass).
And, here is a bit of trivia that was shared with me regarding this new mobile wallet: the VP of Payments of Google used to be PayPal.
Well, if you want to know and read more about it you can check the complete details in their official website.
5 Free Ways To Market Your Spreadshirt Shop Effectively
Okay so you head on over to spreadshirt and open up a shop, create some designs, got your own domain, and customized it the best way you know how. Now what? You’ve got all these amazing products and no ones buying because no ones seen or heard of you. You’ve started this on a shoestring budget so your not likely to be on TV any time soon and PPC ads wouldn’t do much good at this point. You need to do some free promoting and here’s five ways you can get started.
- Create a myspace/facebook/linkedin profile for your website and add people you know. Make sure you put some time into this. the cooler you profile looks the more likely people are to take a longer look and see what you have to offer… especially if they don’t know you. Don’t think of you page as a place to get sales think of it more as a way to get your name out to the masses and get some recognition. Once you’ve got some friends… make comments on their pages to remind them you exist. Say things like “Just showing your page some love BTW check out the site at “your domain.com” we’ve got some pretty cool clothing” make sure you change your comments every time so they feel that your a real person.
- Buy one of your own shirts out of the shop. Make sure its the funniest or most unique shirt you have and when you wear it people will ask about it. Let them know where you got it from. Ask your friends and family if they would buy something like it at the price you set. Give it away for free to someone in your target market. Chances are they’ll be asked about it and will say where they got it from. Viral marketing at it’s best.
- Do something newsworthy while wearing your shirt. Plant some trees with a local charity, Take some at-risk youth to a sporting event, and use that to write a Press release in e-mail format to reporters in your local newspaper. People love helping charity and if your donating proceeds to charity by selling your shirt you’ll get a big boost in sales.
- Post on T-shirt and clothing line blogs. Make sure your posts are relevant. Don’t just leave one-liners like, “That was a great Post.” Say something that adds to the post, these are the comments that don’t get deleted and can lead to establishing you as an expert in the field.
- If your flat out broke, Look for something in your household you’d be willing to part with for free. Host a promotion on your site for the person who buys the first or the 10Th T-shirt will get that along with his/her Purchase. This increases a customers urge to buy because they get more value for their dollar. You may be losing something of your own but sometimes it does take money or value to create money or value.
All these are great ways to increase traffic and brand recognition for free and work for me now as well as in the past. The most important thing to remember is to not get caught up in learning so much that you forget to take action. Yes it’s important to learn but often times I see new entrepreneurs getting overwhelmed with the reading and learning and they never take any real action. Action is what leads you to profits so get out there and DO something!
