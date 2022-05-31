Real Estate Development Financing Creates Critical Situation For Developers

You may have heard about Clinical Hypnotherapy and been wondering what it’s all about.

Most of us have seen television shows depicting hypnotists as diabolical criminals who want to control their underlings and get them to perform illegal or immoral acts. The villain looks into the eyes of the unsuspecting soul and before you know it they are in a trance and unable to stop themselves from doing dastardly deeds.

The unfortunate portrayal of hypnosis as a form of mind control has left the population at large without the use of a valuable tool to help deal with many issues interfering with the enjoyment of life.

In reality, hypnosis and hypnotherapy have been used in therapeutic and medical arenas for hundreds of years. There are even records of ancient civilizations using “trance” for healing ceremonies over 5000 years ago.

There are a few things you may want to know about hypnosis and hypnotherapy before you throw out the whole idea as some kind of nonsense.

The first and probably the most important thing to know is that no one can make you do something you do not want to do, even if you have been hypnotised. Hypnosis is a state of mind; your mind. If you would not do something in your normal state of mind you will not do it while hypnotised, plain and simple.

Hypnosis gives you access to your subconscious mind. This is where your true self lives. Your wants and desires and beliefs all live here. Your morals and understanding of life all live here. If you believe in your heart that it is not okay to do something, there is no way you will do it just because you have been hypnotised.

People use the stage shows they see where people cluck like chickens or bark like dogs as an example of people being made to do something against their will. Believe me when I say that those people would do the things they are doing on stage even if they weren’t in hypnosis.

They may use being hypnotised as permission to do something silly, feeling that they were not responsible, but they would not have done it if they did not want to.

I have also heard that some people think they will get stuck in hypnosis.

The truth is you cannot get stuck in hypnosis. I have never heard of anyone getting stuck in hypnosis. Wouldn’t there be lawsuits and hospitals full of people who are in a constant state of hypnosis? Insurance premiums would be outrageous because of the possibility of someone getting stuck in hypnosis.

What would really happen is you would either go to sleep or you would come out of hypnosis spontaneously. Even the deepest of meditators do not worry about getting stuck in an altered state. It does not happen.

Hypnosis is not an unnatural state that can be imposed upon you by someone of a higher intelligence or ability to control your mind. The hypnotic state is actually a natural state of mind that we all go into and out of several times a day.

Think about the times you drift off in your mind and are not really aware of what is going on around you. Those are hypnotic states. If you have ever been fully absorbed in a good book you have been in a hypnotic state. It is natural and we each do it several times a day.

What makes hypnotherapy special is that we use this hypnotic state to work on issues that are interfering with our lives. We can access the subconscious mind and make changes to benefit us. As mentioned earlier, the subconscious mind houses all our beliefs and morals and ideas and we can make positive changes in our lives by making changes in the subconscious mind.

A clinical hypnotherapist is trained to use therapeutic methods to make the changes we desire in our subconscious minds. Those changes are then integrated and become a part of our daily lives.

Another thing I hear is, ‘Hypnosis is for stopping smoking and weight loss, right?”

Well it can be used for those things, it is true, but clinical hypnotherapy can be used for almost anything you want to improve in your life. Besides not smoking and weight loss, you can use hypnotherapy for fears and phobias. It has proved very useful in reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. People use hypnotherapy for sleep disorders, eating disorders, hypertension, pain management, to stop nail biting, for fertility issues and child birth.

There are literally hundreds of uses for hypnotherapy. If you have any issues interfering with your enjoyment of life, do yourself a favour and find a clinical hypnotherapist in your area. You may be pleasantly surprised at the changes you can make.