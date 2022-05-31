Finance
Rowing Scull Insurance
If you are a fan of rowing and you own a rowing scull then you should consider protecting this important investment with rowing scull insurance. Many people overlook the importance of insurance as they think the chances of accidents to happen in water are lower than on land but they couldn’t be more wrong. Rowing scull insurance will provide you with peace of mind and it is important to have it not only for your own protection but also for the protection of others.
Now lets see what rowing scull insurance can cover for. No matter how careful you might be your boat could be damaged whilst racing or rowing or even whilst transportation. That is why your insurance should cover for any possible risks. Depending on what you choose, your policy can cover for floods, fires, winds, hurricanes, theft, transportation and collisions with almost anything. There is also one type of policy known as third party liability policy which is meant to cover for the loses if your boat was to cause any damage or injury to a third party.
No matter the type of boat insurance it is always wise to do some research before you buy a policy. Never go for the first policy you find as you will never know if you made the best choice possible. A good and fast way to gather information and also to compare various rowing scull insurance is to search online. You will find a lot of websites that provide this type of insurance and also you might get discounts if you buy the policy online. Another great thing about these sites is that they provide you with a tool that will help you compare various rowing scull insurance instantly.
If you want to know the rates of scull insurance you can find that information also online. The rate will vary depending on which type of policy you choose but in general the average rate would be somewhere around $180 – $190 to insure a $6000 shell. In order to get a lower premium quote make sure that your scull is in perfect condition and that you respect certain safety measures. This will convince the insurance company that the risk of accidents or damage is very low. Also if you have a lot of experience in rowing and a clean rowing history with no accidents you might get lower quotes for rowing scull insurance.
Evolv Health Review – The Real Story Behind Evolv Health
Evolv Health is a new Network Marketing company founded by Texan Billionaire, Trey White, that officially entered into prelaunch on October 19, 2009. Trey is following a familiar trend as business icon after business icon take the plunge into the Network Marketing arena hoping to leave their mark. Evolv health is leading with a nutraceutical beverage with a trademarked substance called Archaea Active. Evolv Health has chosen to build their business around a binary compensation model.
Evolv Health Management
Trey White – Founder, invested in the original intellectual property company in 2007. Is a Billionaire which obviously means tremendous financial backing. Solid and very successful visionary.. but new to Network Marketing.
Brent Hicks – Chief Executive Officer, 15 years of leading and building sales organizations in the Real Estate Finance Industry. Has an impeccable track record in Real Estate Finance where he led the industry and was responsible for A BILLION dollars in personal production in 2008
Jonathan Gilliam – Chief Marketing Officer, is a highly published marketing strategist and business development expert. Was the past CEO of Hush Communications, a leading Internet software security company.
Evolv Health Products
Evolv only has one product to speak of so far, a nutraceutical beverage that contains the active ingredient ‘Archaea Active‘, a colorless, flavorless formula added to spring water that has been demonstrated to increase oxygen utilization at the cellular level. The company states that the product may enhance nutrient absorption, speed fatigue recovery, maintain healthy circulation and support a healthy immune system. The product boasts 15 years of Scientific Research and development that Mr. Trey White thought highly enough to invest in the original product development company in 2007.
Evolv Health Compensation
Evolv Health is built around a binary style compensation plan that pays out up to 12.5% on the lesser leg. This is more then most companies that top out at 10%. The company also has 9 more ways to get paid. Here are all 10 components that round out a fairly comprehensive pay plan.
- Retail and Preferred Customer Bonus
- Business Builder Bonus
- Fast Start Bonus
- Weekly Binary Bonus
- Personal Check Match Bonus
- Executive Check Match Bonus
- Rank Advancement Bonus
- Matching Executive Director Bonus
- Evolv DNA coded bonus
- Benz and Bentley Car Bonus
The compensation plan is fair and robust however I haven’t found an Actual Payout percentage yet which I think is a more telling and significant figure. Many companies never pay out their maximum potential because of qualification issues etc..
Evolv Health Final Words
At the end of the day Evolv has a few positives but will likely need to prove themselves moving forward. A very strong Management team is key and if they create a culture “For the Distributor” they may indeed go far. The company is heavily financed, a major bonus as many companies fail because of poor financial resources. The product line is very limited to start, but they do have a trademarked and unique ingredient that cannot be found anywhere else. And at least its not another me too, Fruit Juice Concoction, so a bit of a refreshing change. The Top Corporate team is very low in the Network Marketing Specific Experience so they would be wise to bring onboard some more industry depth. At least the resources are there to attract some key players.
All in all if the product speaks to you then Evolv is probably a safe bet based on the talent already assembled and the financial resources available to Mr White. Your main issue and challenge will be learning how to market yourself and your new business.
Creating the Perfect Advertising Headline
My background begins with a degree in advertising, running my own ad agency, followed by 25 years as an advertising consultant for the Yellow Pages. During those 35 years, I believe that I’ve learned a thing or two or three about what makes a successful ad campaign. I even wrote a book about my directory experiences and how to make more effective Yellow Page ads while saving money. But enough about me, this is about you and what you need to do to bring in that consumer.
From the title, you have already gathered it starts with the headline. Whether it’s a newspaper, magazine, or Yellow Page ad, the headline is like the ignition of the car. Without one or at least a good working one, nothing happens. The car may stutter or whine, but the end result is wasted time, for both you and the reader. I was always amazed at what my client suggested for headlines in their YP ads. Can you guess what they asked for?
Most felt that it should just contain their name. In most cases, they figured that was enough. Now if their name happened to be, “Jones Plumbing, where we fix all pipes and drains for a low price with 20 years experience and have a full, money-back guarantee,” I would disagree. Many only wanted their name, like “Harvey’s Appliance Repair” across the entire top. Now what does that really tell us? To begin with, the ad was already under “Appliance Repair,” in the phone book. And why would I want to give someone my business simply because his name was Harvey? Even if it was “Smith Toyota Auto Sales,” does that alone convince you to go there to buy your next Corolla when there are five other Toyota dealerships? I think not.
The headline is an opportunity to challenge the reader and offer a feature or benefit story. It can ask a question, provoke a response, or provide valuable information. Rather than describe every possibility, let me list a few examples:
- “You Don’t Really Need Insurance, ask us why” (it’s for your survivors, family, etc.)
- “The 7 Things You Must Do Before Calling a Locksmith”
- “Are You Risking Your Life by NOT Seeing Your Dentist Every Year?”
- “Don’t Repair Your Brakes Until You Read This”
- “We Didn’t Go into Business to Make Money” (to help people)
- “Take This Window-Washing Test Before You Call Anyone”
- “An Ordinary Pest Control Service Hurts More Than Helps”(using harsh chemicals, etc.)
- “Not All Pet Foods Are Made Equal. Ask Us Why.”
- “What Painting Contractors Don’t Want You to Know”
- “Why We the Most Expensive Dealer in Town and That’s the Good News!
- “Learn the Secret to Better Carpet Cleaning”
- “The One Thing that You should Know about your Real Estate Agent”
- “Why We No Longer Sell Burglar Alarms” (we sell safety, piece of mind, etc.)
So, what happened to all the business names? They can be anywhere else in the ad that you choose. The main purpose of the headline is to get the reader to continue into the heart of the ad. Would you be intrigued by these headlines? Are they better than the name and phone number alone? You can use these as a springboard by plugging in your own type of business and then explaining in the sub-text what is really going on. Wouldn’t you like to know how you are risking your life by NOT seeing your dentist? It’s because improper flossing can lead to a stroke if the bacteria ends up in your bloodstream.
Real Estate Development Financing Creates Critical Situation For Developers
The real estate development industry has created a negative impact on today’s economy. Throughout the United States real estate developers are experiencing many concerns with their development projects. These concerns are mostly related to the lack of financing available and lenders unwillingness to extend or restructure current obligations. Whether you are a residential developer, homebuilder, commercial developer, or any other related real estate development professional without the proper financing terms and structure the projects will remain stagnant or be sold.
The news has hit Wall Street and Main Street that real estate developers and homebuilders require financing, restructuring, and more time to manage through this cycle. Lenders, investors, and other financial institutions have scaled back their lending programs to developers and builders due to the risk associated with real estate development. Many real estate developers rely on financial leverage to make their respective projects successful. In today’s economy the term “leverage” has been a word many people feel has created this current crisis.
The impact has created partially built stagnant projects filled with graffiti, damages, and hazards facing the immediate communities. The citizens of these communities are demanding that police patrol the projects, fire departments monitor access to water, and local municipalities ensure that the integrity of the community. The cities are also being negatively hurt because they relied upon projections of tax revenue created by these real estate development projects.
The real estate development industry has developed alternative contingency plans to adapt to the current real estate environment. Some of the most successful alternative strategies include; raising equity, developing joint venture partnerships, negotiating with their current lenders, and to secure additional debt. Real estate developers that can raise equity can reduce their leverage position and can satisfy lenders needs for paying interest or paying down principal. Real estate developers in turn give up equity into the project. Joint venture partnerships entail teaming up with other real estate development partners or investors to provide additional equity or relationships that create value for the project. Negotiating with lenders has also proven to be successful; however, many lenders are having a tough time with how they restructure the loans. Finally, securing additional debt to either refinance the entire project or pay down the existing debt and hold funds for interest carrying costs has been a strategy for real estate developers.
There are other issues and concerns facing real estate developers besides financing such as finding homeowners, builders to develop projects, and end tenants to occupy the projects. The residential mortgage industry has been experiencing an enormous increase in bankruptcy filings, foreclosures, and lack of funding available to create mortgages to buyers of new homes. The government has been creating programs and ideas to help keep homeowners in their homes and to also stimulate new buyers to the market.
The retail sector of commercial real estate has seen retailers scale back their operations in terms of growth and expansion. The retailers are also struggling to secure financing for tenant improvements for their locations. One of the most troubling concerns for retailers has been the lack of consumer spending. Office tenants have also had to scale back their operations, reduce staffing needs, and cut expenses as much as possible. Office tenants are also experiencing opportunities to move into more desirable locations at more affordable prices causing vacancies in many submarkets.
The recent economic indicators and stock market trends are showing some signs of strength in the economy while others believe that the economy is still due for a slow recovery. As the credit markets start to thaw out and lend to real estate developers the projects will start to get back on track and create momentum. There will be many learning experiences real estate developers will take away from this current real estate market and hopefully will not repeat in the future.
