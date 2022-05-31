News
Royce Lewis lands on injured list, but plans for him to move around field unlikely to change
DETROIT — The Twins’ Royce Lewis experiment — the one in which they decided to move the shortstop prospect around the field — is on hold indefinitely.
Lewis, recalled from Triple-A on Sunday morning, left Sunday’s game early after colliding with the outfield wall chasing down a ball in center field. That play landed him on the injured list — Jose Miranda was recalled to take his spot on the roster — with what the Twins are currently calling a bone bruise.
Manager Rocco Baldelli indicated Monday morning that the Twins will put Lewis “through some more testing,” as they continue to assess Lewis’s right knee, which he had surgically repaired last season. Lewis tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Feb. 2021, requiring season-ending surgery before the season even began.
“I’m glad it wasn’t worse initially to say the least,” Baldelli said of Lewis’s diagnosis. “But a bone bruise can still lead to some significant pain and time before a guy is going to be back at 100 percent. So we’re going to play it day by day. We were very glad to hear it was nothing more than that initially, but we are going to continue to monitor him.”
Lewis, 22, remained back in the Twin Cities when the Twins headed out on their road trip after Sunday’s game. While the Twins will be without him for an unknown period of time, Baldelli said the injury does not change the team’s plans for him when he returns. While Lewis appears destined to be the Twins’ shortstop of the future, he is currently blocked at the position by Carlos Correa, and the Twins have showed a willingness to move him around the field.
During his first stint in the majors earlier this month while Correa was on the IL, Lewis played only shortstop. But upon his return to Triple-A, the Twins had him play third base, left field and center field in addition to his primary position.
That figures to remain the same once he’s healthy again — Lewis is hitting .300 with two home runs in his 12 games — as the Twins find ways to get the top prospect into the lineup.
“He has played outfield before. It’s not like he’s never touched the outfield in his life. There are a lot of guys that never play a day in the outfield and move to the outfield and they’re fine. He would be fine 99 percent of the time as well out there, so I don’t have any hesitation to put him out there again when he’s back and ready,” Baldelli said. “I think it’s more of an unfortunate individual play.”
GRAY UPDATE
The Twins are already without one of their top starters — Joe Ryan (as well as outfielder Gilberto Celestino) remains in Minnesota on the COVID-19 injured list — and now, they might be losing another one.
Sonny Gray, who left Sunday’s start early with pectoral soreness, is still bothered by the issue, and Baldelli suggested a trip to the injured list could be in his future.
“Today and tomorrow will probably be, it’ll probably be a big couple of days as far as just in general … it’s going to go next way or the other here in the next couple days,” Gray said. “I am sore today, so I think the next probably 24 to 48 hours is probably the biggest, most important time.”
BRIEFLY
Max Kepler (quadriceps) was out of the lineup on Monday, but Baldelli said he is doing well and he is hopeful that Kepler will be able to play in one game during Tuesday’s doubleheader. If he can’t, Baldelli said it would be “hard for him to be active.” … Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa had scheduled days off on Monday. Baldelli said he normally tries to stagger their days off, but playing 18 games in 17 days was a factor, as is the doubleheader on Tuesday. … Tuesday’s doubleheader was originally scheduled for the Saturday after the all-star break in July, but it was moved when the schedule was adjusted to add in lockout makeup games.
Bosch Legacy Ending Explained
American detective fictional drama series Bosch: Legacy, developed by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, and Tom Bernardo, kick start the release of its first episode on May 6, 2022. Season one of the series just finished airing on May 27, 2022, with its 10th Episode and finale.
This spin-off series of Bosch by Amazon Prime Video is based on Michael Connelly’s ‘The Novels’. Amazon Free does the original network of the series, and the production includes Hieronymous Pictures, Fabrik Entertainment, and Amazon Studios. This is a visual experience for all the lovers of Bosch’s books by Michael Connelly.
Ending Of The Series Bosch: Legacy Explained
Ida Porter testifies to murdering her old boss when Bosch and Chandler question her. In his later years, Vance could not write or sign letters, so Ida did it for him. Vance asked him to prepare a will and name Bosch as his only trustee.
Depending on how long she has cared for him, he offers her nothing, which she feels is unjust. On the other hand, Vance is beginning to feel better and wishes to formalize the will. Ida killed Vance, knowing that her deeds would be revealed if this occurred. Following her testimony, she is detained.
Shipman assassinated Dr Basu after he realized what he was up to. Detective Gustafsson, the investigator, working on the case, receives all of Bosch’s proof and is urged to conclude the investigation appropriately. When Chandler informs Bosch that Shipman has been caught, he also informs him that his client, Jeffrey Herstadt, is no longer a suspected.
The assassin is duped into believing Vibiana and her son are at Vance’s country residence by Bosch. During the ensuing gunfire, the assassin is killed. After that, Creighton is let go by Bosch, who gives him a position. Bosch, as expected, declines. Chandler later launches a petition to investigate Whitney Vance’s presidency. Vibiana and Gilberto’s link with Vance is proven through DNA evidence. Chandler and his team, on the other hand, avoid revealing their customers’ identities to the press since they are aware that this is still a delicate topic.
Where To Watch Bosch: Legacy
Bosch: Legacy is exclusively available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Cast Of Bosch: Legacy
The spin-off series has a wonderful range cast. Titus Welliver is like himself and surprises the viewers with his amazing acts. Titus Welliver as Hieronymus Bosch (Harry), Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler (Money), Madison Lintz as Madeline Bosch (Maddie), Stephen Chang as Maurice Bassi (Mo), Michael Rose as Carl Rogers, Phil Morris as David Creighton, William Devane as Whitney Vance, Steven Flynn as David Sloan, Denise G. Sanchez as Officer Rayna Vasquez, Mark Rolston as Lt Don Thorn
Show Rating
Bosch: Legacy, the spin-off series of the Amazon Prime Video series Bosch has pretty good ratings on various platforms.
It has a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It is also rated 8.8/10 on IMDb.
Is Flea On Obi Wan Kenobi
Red Hit Chilli Pepper’s bassist and founder, Michael Peter Balzary, also known as Flea, has made his first appearance on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan Kenobi is an American action, adventure, and science fiction television miniseries.
The story of Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Obi-Wan, Ben Kenobi acknowledges defeat and discovers Anakin Skywalker, his Jedi trainee and buddy, turning to the dark side and becoming the wicked Sith Lord Darth Vader. Ben is keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Flea In Obi-Wan Kenobi
Michael Peter Balzary, aka Flea, the popular Australian-American musician and actor and the founder of the band Red Chilli Pepper, made his way into the latest American television miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi. On May 27, 2022, it was Friday when the show made its debut on Disney+.
The 59-year-old bassist played the role of bounty hunter, who kidnaps the 10-year-old little Princess Leia. As a Vect Nokru, the bounty hunter, Flea was arranged by Reva Sever and, the Third sister, which Mosses Ingram played.
This was Flea’s first appearance in 2022 as an actor. Reports say he has many more magnificent roles yet to play in several other series and movies. Flea is an all-rounder in the entertainment circle, and many of his appearances has surprised the viewers around time. Flea is an Australian origin from Melbourne, Victoria. He is an Australian born American singer as well as an actor.
Where To Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi
On Friday, Obi-Wan Kenobi just premiered on Disney+ as a limited miniseries on May 27, 2022. The first two episodes of the series have been released, and the remaining four are set to release starting from June 1, 2022, to June 22, 2022.
The Cast Of Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ewan McGregor played Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rupert Friend played Grand Inquisitor, Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader, Michael Peter Balzary aka Flea played as VectNokru, Moses Ingram played Reva Sevander/ the Third Sister, Joel Edgerton played Owen Lars, Sung Kangplayed as Fifth Brother, Indira Varma played as Tia, Benny Safdieplayed as Nari, Bonnie Piesse played as BeruWhitesun Lars, Simone Kessellplayed as BrehaOrgana, Vivien LyraBlairas played as Princess Leia Organa, Jimmy Smith played Bail Organa, KumailNanjianiplayed as HajaEstree, MariséÁlvarezplayed as Niche, RyaKihlstedtplayed as Fourth Sister.
Show Rating
Obi-Wan Kenobi, the successor to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, has attracted a global audience. Obi-Wan Kenobi has received generally positive reviews since the release of the first two episodes of the miniseries.
On IMDb, this miniseries has an 8.5/10 rating. It also had a positive Rotten Tomatoes score of 88 per cent and a 3/5 rating from Common Sense Media.
Beto O’Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor’s race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Still mourning a Texas mass shooting, Democrat Beto O’Rourke gave his long-shot campaign a jolt by imploring a national audience that it was finally time for real action to curb the proliferation of high-powered guns in his home state and across America.
That was 2019, and the former congressman was running for president when he declared during a debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15,” weeks after a gunman targeting Mexican immigrants killed 23 people at a Walmart in O’Rourke’s native El Paso.
Last week, following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by an 18-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle in Uvalde, Texas, O’Rourke — now campaigning for governor — again briefly seized the national political spotlight. This time, that meant crashing the news conference of the man he wants to unseat, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, and declaring — in a moment subsequently viewed widely online — that the carnage was “on you.”
O’Rourke is betting that the tragedy can reset the governor’s race in America’s largest red state — despite Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and having begun the campaign with $55 million in the bank and despite gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else.
It didn’t work in 2019. O’Rourke’s debate declaration won him praise from other Democrats on stage and a fundraising bump. But he dropped out of the race barely six weeks later.
It’s too early to tell what will happen in the governor’s race, but the shooting has already affected both parties. Abbott canceled his planned visit to the annual National Rifle Association meeting to remain in Uvalde. Also skipping it was Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who is among those negotiating with Democratic colleagues on strengthening background checks and “red flag” laws allowing authorities to remove firearms from those determined to be a danger to themselves or others.
“I think it felt cathartic for a lot of people that maybe might have been on the fence,” said Abel Prado, executive director of the Democratic advocacy group Cambio Texas. “It gives you, ‘At least somebody’s trying to stand up and do something, or at least say something.’”
O’Rourke spent two nights in Uvalde after the shooting, then headed to Houston for a rally against gun violence outside Friday’s meeting of the NRA.
“To those men and women in positions of power who care more about your power than using that power to save the lives of those that you are supposed to serve …. we will defeat you and we will overcome you,” O’Rourke told protesters who chanted his name and the phrase “Vote them out!
Supporters hope O’Rourke recaptures the magic that saw him become a national Democratic star and nearly upset Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. But since then, O’Rourke’s White House bid fizzled, former President Donald Trump easily won Texas in 2020 and Democrats who had hoped to flip scores of congressional and legislative seats in the state that year lost nearly every top race.
A Democrat also hasn’t won Texas’ governorship since 1990, and, just last year, the state loosened firearm restrictions enough to allow virtually any resident age 21 and older to carry guns without a license. Abbott signed that law alongside NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and the group’s president, Carolyn Meadows.
Of course, the domination of guns in Texas culture has long predated the law. Abbott once tweeted his embarrassment at his state lagging California in gun sales, and Cruz is fond of saying, “Give me a horse, a gun and an open plain, and we can conquer the world.” Former Republican Gov. Rick Perry cruised to reelection in 2010 after using a laser-sighted handgun to kill a coyote while jogging.
Mass shootings are similarly not new in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde and the El Paso killings followed a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School outside Houston that killed eight students and two teachers in 2018, and a church rampage in Sutherland Springs that left 25 people dead, as well as an unborn child, the year before.
Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, a Republican long famous for carrying multiple guns nearly everywhere he went, said O’Rourke’s most ardent supporters will be “even more determined to vote for Beto” after his confrontation with Abbott.
Still Patterson said the clash could backfire, alienating otherwise potentially sympathetic swing voters who might think O’Rourke was putting on a self-serving show.
“Sometimes your method overwhelms your message, and his method gutted whatever benefit he might have accrued,” said Patterson, who, as a state senator, wrote Texas’ original, 1995 concealed handgun law allowing Texans to take firearms more places than nearly anywhere in America at the time. “I think it’s a net loss.”
Abbott hasn’t mentioned O’Rourke much since the shooting but answered questions about possible new state gun limits by slamming high crime rates in cities primarily run by Democrats.
“There are more people shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas,” the governor said hyperbolically. Speaking of arguments that new firearms restrictions could make Americans safer, “Chicago and LA and New York disprove that thesis.”
Abbott’s campaign has also previously chided O’Rourke for his previous stand on guns, producing an online ad last year showing a cartoon of O’Rourke speeding the wrong direction down a one-way street, then off a cliff while the radio plays clips of his “Hell yes” comment and other strongly progressive positions he took as a presidential candidate.
O’Rourke’s campaign insists he’s not using the massacre for political gain. It transformed its fundraising apparatus into one accepting donations for relatives of those killed in Uvalde, and says O’Rourke attended the Abbott news conference at the urging of one of the victims’ families.
He sat quietly in the audience for 10-plus minutes, intending only to listen, the campaign said. But, when Abbott said “there was no meaningful forewarning of this crime” other than the gunman posting about the shooting just moments before he began doing so, O’Rourke got angry — especially given that, after the El Paso shooting, the state’s chief response was to loosen gun laws. He approached the stage and accused Abbott of “doing nothing” when the the Uvalde violence had been “totally predictable.”
Also on stage was Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, who responded with an obscenity and called O’Rourke “sick” for trying to make the shooing “a political issue.”
But it nonetheless helped one Texan change her mind. Nicole Armijo, who works in her family’s HVAC business in the border city of McAllen and has three kids, ages 10, 9 and 6, attending public school. She didn’t vote for O’Rourke when he ran for Senate but plans to now because “the way we’re doing things is not working.”
“Maybe, Texas, it’s not just about having a gun,” said Armijo, who said she loves guns and hunting but would support expanded background checks. “Beto’s kind of portrayed those thoughts: It’s not about me or you. It’s about everyone as a whole.”
