RV Buying- New Versus Used
Cost is one of the main factors concerning new versus used RV’s, but there are several other factors to consider too. If you’re only going to use the RV two weeks out of the year, a used RV might be your best decision. On the other hand, if you are planning on going fulltiming or traveling cross country, a new RV with a full warranty would be a better choice.
Speaking of warranty, if you do decide a used RV is your best choice, check to see if there is any type of warranty available. If you buy a used RV from a private owner it is normally AS IS with no warranty. This is true with many RV dealers too. Replacing an RV refrigerator or other major appliance can be very costly. Most RV dealers will offer an extended service plan or contract if the used RV meets the service plan criteria. You can also purchase these plans from RV clubs and reputable websites on the Internet. The age of the unit will factor into the cost of the plan but you should be able to negotiate with the dealer concerning a service plan. Make sure you read all of the fine print and understand exactly what is covered and what is not covered in any type of service plan or contract you purchase. Many times service plans offer different levels of coverage based on the cost of the plan. You also want to be sure that other RV dealers and repair facilities will honor the service plan you purchase. It won’t do you any good if you need repairs while you’re traveling and nobody will honor the plan.
Another factor to consider between buying new or used is how long you plan to keep the RV. What I mean by this is if you buy an RV with the thought in mind that as soon as you get your next pay raise you’re going to upgrade to a larger RV, it would be best to consider buying used. RV’s depreciate, they do not appreciate. If you buy a new RV and trade or sell it within the first couple of years you will lose a substantial amount of money. In many cases a used RV has already suffered the brunt of the depreciation and you don’t stand to lose as much if you get rid of it sooner. This of course will depend on how much you pay for the used RV. Most RV dealers use the NADA guide for Recreation Vehicles to determine used RV pricing, http://www.nada.com.
Used RV prices are based on the age of the unit, the condition, options and mileage, if it’s a motorized RV’s. The NADA guide has wholesale and retail pricing for used RV’s, and all NADA pricing assumes the RV is in good condition, and proper working order. Ask to see the NADA price for the unit you are considering purchasing or look it up on the Internet. For accurate figures you will need to know the make, model, year, options and for gasoline motorhomes, the chassis manufacturer and mileage. You wouldn’t pay full Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for a new RV, so you shouldn’t pay full NADA retail price for a used RV either. Some used RV’s are in more of a demand than others, but if the used RV is in good condition and everything operates properly a fair price would be somewhere between NADA wholesale and retail price.
Another consideration when thinking about purchasing a used RV is the finance terms and interest rates. Because the RV is used, banks offer shorter finance terms and higher interest rates compared to new RV financing. See the finance section of this chapter for more information.
If you decide to purchase a used RV make sure that all of the systems and appliances operate properly, and that there is no type of hidden damage that can’t easily be seen. Damage caused by water leaks can be hard to detect and extremely costly to repair. If you are not knowledgeable about RV’s you should take someone with you who is, to inspect the unit you are considering purchasing. It may be possible to hire somebody to thoroughly inspect the unit before you buy it. Most RV dealers will give you a walk through orientation of the RV and demonstrate that everything is operating properly. I recommend that you purchase an RV training video on the type of RV you are buying and view it prior to the scheduled walk through. You will have a much better understanding of how everything works and you can ask more targeted questions.
Be sure to consider the cost, how you plan to use the RV, warranty, and how long you plan to keep the RV when deciding whether to buy new or used.
Happy Camping,
Copyright 2006 by Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101
Making a Decision to Move From Self-Employment to Employment
Many people start their careers by looking for employment after college and then later leaving their jobs for their own businesses. This is because employment enables them to raise capital, interact with potential customers and get business ideas which would be pertinent for their personal business to prosper.
There are times when a self employed person may experience difficulties in their business and may need to go back to employment. With the world’s economy experiencing recession, many small businesses have had to close and the business owners have had to seek alternative ways to make ends meet.
Some of the difficulties experienced by self employed persons are lack of proper planning, insufficient capital, and economic recessions. Lack of credit facilities as well as inappropriate business choice and location may also lead to business failure. Research has shown that ninety percent of new businesses fail in their first attempt.
It is therefore important to be flexible and make necessary adjustments in a failing business before it goes under. When an entrepreneur decides to go back to employment, he needs to have goals on how long he intends to be in the employment, how much capital he needs before going back to his business and whether he will run his business alongside employment.
Going by the old saying, “Once bitten twice shy”, a businessman who goes back to employment knows better than to fail a second time. It takes a brave person to make a come back into the murky field of self employment.
All said and done, the best way to make money and attain financial freedom is by being persistent in whatever business venture you pursue. Leaving your business and accepting to be employed may just give your business the come back it needs.
How to Get an Almost New Car For Next to Nothing!
How would you like to get a great, almost new car for a very reasonable price? It is becoming more and more common for ordinary consumers, even those with bad credit, to be able to purchase a nearly new car at a very economical price. How, do they do that? They simply buy a car from one of the many car auctions that are cropping up all over the country.
So now people that are in need of a newer car have the choice of buying and owning a superb, expensive auto while not paying much at all by attending one of these auto auctions. This makes the dream on owning an almost new vehicle a reality for many consumers that become the highest bidder at one of these auctions.
Instead of paying an inflated amount to your neighborhood car dealer, you can buy direct from a source that sells cars at reasonable pricing. Yes, auto dealers do have to make a living so they offer you a price which includes large markups that must be passed on. Obviously these markups are going to increase the price you must pay and this makes the car expensive to purchase.
The majority of these auto auctions are organized by insurance companies, lenders, banks and government agencies, both local and federal. The vehicles are usually brought into a very large, central area from different parts of a state, or even from many states. The most numerous amount of cars are the ones that have been seized by the bank for the failure of the owner to make timely payments. There are also many vehicles of all kinds that have been seized by assorted government agencies from people who owe back taxes or have been put in jail for drug charges.
The preponderance of these vehicles are normally in excellent condition and may even include brand new models with a still valid warranty period. The auction will try to raise as much as possible so the lenders can be reimbursed for the defaulted amounts.
Did You Know?
There are auctions where only used cars are sold and then there are others where a large number of products, including new and used cars are being sold.
These auctions are affordable seeing that the selling amount of the vehicle is decided by the purchaser who wins the bidding session. The price of the car is exempt from any sort of supplementary amounts that were additional when the auto was initially bought from the dealer. The bidding in this variety of auction starts from a low price and depending on how many people in the crowd are interested in the car, you potentially can pick up a really,
Many of these auto auctions are advertised on the net so you can get an idea of what’s coming up in your area of the country. The easiest and most convenient way to find these auto auctions is to look for a car auction directory. There are huge databases and announcement boards of vehicle auctions, both current and in the future. This way you may be able to find an auction near your home and check out the cars in person.
Without exception, you need to do your homework on the type of vehicle you’re seeking, peruse the blue book prices for the cars you may want, make a listing and go for it! Who knows, you could acquire a brand new Hummer or Harley Davidson for half or less than it’s original market price!
