Seiya Suzuki’s sprained finger lands the Chicago Cubs outfielder on the IL. He joins Jonathan Villar, who suffered a freak injury.
The Chicago Cubs waited as long as they could for Seiya Suzuki to recover from his sprained left ring finger.
However, Suzuki did not check out great after Monday morning’s pregame work, and the Cubs opted to put him on the 10-day injured list. The move, made between games in Monday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, is retroactive to Friday.
The Cubs also selected the contract of left-hander Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa and designated right-hander Robert Gsellman for assignment.
After the Cubs’ 7-6 loss in the first game at Wrigley Field, Suzuki had a throwing progression in the outfield, building up to about 250 feet. But he didn’t catch the return throws, instead having the baseball tossed back to interpreter Toy Matsushita, who then handed it to Suzuki.
Suzuki sustained the injury during an awkward slide into second base on a successful steal during the third inning Thursday in Cincinnati. He remained in the game but exited the next inning. Suzuki, 28, is hitting .245 in 45 games with a .344 on-base percentage and 119 OPS+.
Injuries and limited 40-man roster options are creating complications for the Cubs. After two IL moves Monday, the Cubs have 15 players on the IL. That includes veteran infielder Jonathan Villar, who suffered an unfortunate accident in the weight room that forced him to the IL.
The exercise band Villar was using snapped back into his mouth, causing a freak injury that will require significant dental work. The Cubs placed him on the 10-day IL Monday morning retroactive to Friday.
Mets notebook: Brandon Nimmo still not back in starting lineup, Jeff McNeil returns
Brandon Nimmo was held out of the Mets’ starting lineup for the third straight day on Monday.
Nimmo (wrist sprain) has not played in any capacity since Friday, including pinch hitting or late-inning defensive substitutions, but has been available off the bench.
“Brandon is doing some work in the cage,” Buck Showalter said before their series opener with the Nationals at Citi Field. Nimmo was also on the field during warmups on Monday testing things out.
Meanwhile, Jeff McNeil — who was kept out of Sunday’s starting nine because of “wear and tear” on his legs, according to the Mets manager — was back in the lineup on Monday as a designated hitter.
There hasn’t been much more clarity on what McNeil’s dealing with since he was pulled from the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, but with the Mets already nursing a comfortable lead in the division, the team has the luxury of caution on their side.
“McNeil feels good,” Showalter assured. “He has, in the past, pushed through some things and paid the price with it. I think knowing the signs of something and deciding to back off of it, I think that’s what’s going on. He understands his body and his legs.”
Showalter’s time in Major League Baseball has taught him many lessons and wacky sayings — which Mets fans have adored this season — and given him experience with whole spectrum of situations. But when he’s not explaining things via some silly aphorism, Showalter is very serious about the game, especially when it comes to managing players’ workloads over a long season.
“If he tells you [something is wrong] you need to react,” Showalter said. “He just kind of said something to one of our trainers. I’ve learned through the years, if it’s important to players it better be important to you.”
AVOIDING IL
Drew Smith, a surprisingly important arm out of the Mets’ recently depleted bullpen, is fine.
The rubber-armed righty took a ball off his bare hand during Sunday’s game and had to be taken out. There is no break or fracture anywhere in his hand, and while he said the trainer popping his dislocated pinky back into place wasn’t very fun, everything else is holding up well.
“I think it’s just a pain tolerance thing now,” Smith offered. “We’ll let the swelling go down a little bit. There’s some bruising. But other than that, we escaped without anything too serious.”
He was ruled day-to-day on Sunday and echoed the same on Monday.
“As of right now, no” he said when asked if he was headed for the injured list. “They’re going to try to give me a day or two. But hopefully by [Tuesday] it should be good to go.”
JANK-OW!-SKI
The Mets will be without Travis Jankowski (hand fracture), their best pinch runner and defensive outfielder off the bench, for a little bit while the he recovers from the surgery he had last week to repair his hand. Jankowski held court in front of his locker on Monday, speaking about the fracture in the fourth metacarpal of his mangled left hand.
“Pretty surprised, pretty frustrated,” Jankowski said, then described the play in San Francisco that took him out. “Line drive, making a diving play, glove just kind of got stuck a little bit. I hyperextended my finger, didn’t think anything of it at the time. After the game it swelled up a little bit.”
The recovery time is one thing, but for a player like Jankowski, who occupies a spot on the bottom of the roster, there’s also the question of where he fits on the team upon returning. His estimated time to return is about five weeks, so it’s impossible to know what the Mets will look like at that time or how well his replacement might be playing, meaning Jankowski’s status on the 26-man roster will be up in the air.
“Two screws and five weeks, and I should be good to go,” Jankowski hoped. “Hopefully it’s back in the majors. We’ll have to see in three weeks how the bone’s healing and go from there.”
DIAZ’S USAGE
Edwin Diaz has done many things for the Mets this season.
The closer has thrown 20.2 innings — most of any Mets’ reliever besides Smith — and struck out 38 hitters. He’s notched 11 saves, including one that sealed the team’s combined no-hitter, and posted a 2.61 ERA. One thing he hasn’t done yet this season is record more than three outs in an appearance.
“There’s about 20 reasons [for that],” Showalter said. “You look into different stuff: rest, time of the year, where they’re at in the batting order, who else you have available, what they’re options are off the bench, is there inclement weather coming. There’s a lot of stuff going on.”
The last time Diaz went more than an inning was Aug. 19, 2021, when he pitched the ninth and tenth innings of a win over the Giants.
Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19 as Twins fall to Tigers
DETROIT — Sunday morning, the Twins had two healthy shortstops on their roster. There was the present star, Carlos Correa, and the future, Royce Lewis, whom the Twins also hope turns into a star.
By Monday afternoon, they had none.
Lewis, who was recalled on Sunday from Triple-A, ran into the outfield wall making a play in center field hours later and suffered what the Twins are calling a bone bruise in his right knee, which landed him on the injured list. Things went from bad to worse on Monday for the Twins when Correa tested positive for COVID-19, something which manager Rocco Baldelli found out about during the Twins’ 7-5 loss to the Tigers on Monday afternoon at Comerica Park.
“We’re not the only club dealing with this,” Baldelli said. “It does feel like it’s been worse than you would hope, but we’ll continue to handle it and look to other guys until our guys that are feeling it are back.”
Correa becomes the fifth Twin to test positive for COVID-19 in the past month, and will join starter Joe Ryan and outfielder Gilberto Celestino on the IL. Earlier in May, Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy, who started and gave up four runs in six innings on Monday, tested positive in Baltimore along with Baldelli.
Baldelli said Correa, who is up to date with his vaccinations, is exhibiting some symptoms and had been sent back to the team’s Detroit hotel to rest and recuperate.
Correa’s positive test makes a tough road trip even tougher for the Twins, who are mired in a stretch of 18 games in 17 days. Tuesday they have a scheduled doubleheader and this weekend when they head to Toronto, they will lose a handful of players who must be placed on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated and cannot enter Canada.
On top of that, Max Kepler has been dealing with a quadriceps issue, though Baldelli expressed hope he could return on Tuesday, and Sonny Gray might be headed to the injured list after his Sunday start was cut short by soreness in his right pectoral.
Without Correa, Kepler and Byron Buxton, who had the day off but came in to pinch hit in the ninth inning, the Twins (29-20) scored five runs — most via the longball (Gary Sánchez, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela) — but faltered defensively.
The Tigers (18-29) took the lead for good in the seventh inning when Spencer Torkelson hit a grounder toward Miranda who went a long way to make the play but then threw the ball behind reliever Joe Smith, who was running to cover first. The runner who was on second came around to score, breaking a 4-4 tie.
“We didn’t make the plays, all of them, defensively,” Baldelli said. “We need to do that. … They did a good job of putting the ball in play and battling in a lot of at-bats and spraying the ball all over the field, and it’s part of the game. Obviously it’s frustrating when it’s a handful of softer hits but, again, there’s nothing we’re going to do about that. We’ve got to find a way to get outs.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Bundy, facing the Tigers for the second time in as many starts, threw six innings and gave up a run in the third, two more in the fourth and one in the fifth. Much of the contact he gave up was soft, including some shift-beating hits.
“It’s more of a chess game when you have to face them five days apart,” Bundy said. “That’s what kind of makes it fun in your division, though. We’ve got to win these games.”
And without their star shortstop, that just got a little bit harder.
“It seems like one (COVID-19 positive) a week now or one every other week or two every other week. It’s hard,” Bundy said. “We do our best to keep it out of here I guess, or try to. But it’s still around and affects the team. But nothing we can do about it, I guess. Show up tomorrow and try to win two games.”
Woodbury’s Winnie Williams honored as volunteer
During the peak of the pandemic, Winnie Williams helped create the Minnesota Vaccine Hunters’ website to help those struggling with technology make vaccine appointments.
“We, literally, booked thousands of appointments,” Williams said. “It was especially helpful for seniors.”
Williams, 56, of Woodbury, recently received the Outstanding Volunteer Award from Community Thread and the Washington County Board of Commissioners.
In addition to her work with Minnesota Vaccine Hunters, Williams, who works in internet marketing, also is a longtime volunteer at Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf, Spirit Song Choir and the Open Door Community Theatre.
“I think I get as much from volunteering as what I feel I am able to give – from the people that you meet to the work that you do,” she said. “I think we sometimes go into it thinking we’re going to be giving to an organization or to a group of people; I don’t know if we go into it expecting to get as much out of it as we give.”
Williams said volunteering, especially at Christian Cupboard, has given her a chance to give back. “I’ve had family members in my life who have really needed those kinds of resources at different times,” she said. “This is a way to ‘pay it forward’ for others who may need similar support.”
Williams manages the food shelf’s website and social-media accounts and helps with other technology and database projects. During the pandemic, she worked with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Washington County Public Health to coordinate eight accessible vaccine clinics at CCEFS service locations, overseeing everything from communications to logistics.
Williams and her husband, Jerry, have lived in Woodbury since 1992; they have two grown daughters.
Other award winners recently recognized include: Ella Hamilton, winner of the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award; Ashley Bulmer, Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award; Jerry Wohlers, Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award; the Huntley Family, Outstanding Group Volunteer Award, and Andersen Corp., Exemplary Employer Award.
Jennifer Shanedling, who died in February at the age of 50, received the Outstanding Legacy Award. Shanedling, a licensed minister, volunteered at the Linden Golden Care Living Center in Stillwater. She arranged movie nights, complete with buttered popcorn; organized bingo with prizes, and brought in volunteers to help bake pies.
She also helped transform Golden Care’s backyard and patio area into a “beautiful, relaxing space where residents can sun themselves and enjoy nature,” according to Community Thread. “At Christmas, Jennifer found out what each resident wanted and sought donations so that everyone would get a gift, personally delivered by Jennifer dressed as Santa Claus.”
All of the award winners “embody important qualities, including integrity, energy, creativity and flexibility,” said Jennifer Kmecik, Community Thread’s community engagement director. “We are delighted to celebrate these individuals as role models in Washington County.”
