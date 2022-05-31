Finance
Services Offered by Affordable Dentists
There are a lot of dental clinics offering a wide variety of service. But looking for a cheap clinic can be quite challenging. Fortunately, there are some cities offering reasonable deals when it comes to dental hygiene.
Affordable dentists are truly dedicated to provide their entire local as well as foreign clients with some world class dental services.
Looking for a cheap dental clinic is easy, provided that you have patient enough to find them. The problem with other people is that they would just pick any clinic that would perfectly fit their budget, without even checking the services offered by these clinics.
At the end of the day, patronizing these cheap yet poor quality clinics would only double your expenses as you will need to find another clinic that can truly give you the service that you want. Ideally, quality dental clinics are those that are capable of offering complete range of dental services with the use of today’s advance technology but in a much affordable price.
The best thing about affordable dentist is that you are certain that they will provide you with budget-friendly dental services without jeopardizing the quality. As a matter of fact, almost all types of dental services, including the critical procedures are available in most affordable dental clinics.
Other Economical Dental Clinics Offers
Apart from the usual dental services, some economical dental clinics:
1. Cosmetic dental procedures (oral rehabilitation)
2. Tooth straightening
3. Root Canal Treatment
4. Teeth Implants
5. Tooth Whitening
Surprisingly, some affordable dentist also offers second implant fixture at 2000 AUD with free consultation. Normally, this kind of service will be charged at a much higher price excluding consultation fee in some expensive dental centres.
Apart from the cheap services offered in most dental clinics, almost all dentists are known to be experts in when it comes to dental technology. Moreover, I can say that most dentists are client-oriented as they are very much willing to explain all the options for clients.
Being a client myself, I personally think that we also have the right to determine what treatments to take, and professional dentists’ job is to guide us with our decision. That is what makes cheap dental offices standout from others. They guide clients rather than dictate them.
Interestingly, some of cheap dental clinics offer insurance for their clients. This insurance can become very handy for clients who are on a tight budget. The plans involved in this insurance can help clients save up to 70% from all dental services. Moreover, it will also entitle clients from free charges for consultation, comprehensive exams and even with periodic exams. This insurance will also secure clients from all unnecessary hidden charges. So be sure to ask you trusted dental office about this great deal.
Dental hygiene is extremely important especially in building up a good representation for us. Significantly, large amount of money are not necessarily needed to achieve this, considering the availability of affordable dentist, which can provide us a quality, world class and budget-friendly dental services.
Finance
Business Pros and Cons
So many people have a dream of having their own business. They focus on benefits that they could enjoy including freedom to choose schedule, pride of ownership and hopefully large profits.
Unfortunately, according to Innovation, Science and Economic Development in Canada as many as 97% of new start-ups with less than one hundred employees fail in the first year of operation. Only 85% survive for three years and 70% for five years. Approximately 7000 business bankruptcies occur in a year.
Even those who have years of university training and professional licences can struggle if they don’t have good business sense. From the outside it might look like psychologists, dentists, lawyers, physicians and accountants have it made! The truth is that their fees do not go directly into their personal savings accounts.
If you think that costs for professional services and expertise are too high, consider the following:
1. Credentials – Besides registration fees, books and living expenses during the many years of university study, many practicums and supervised practice situations are unpaid. Obtaining a degree parchment and practice license don’t just represent success. They also trigger repayment of what can be many thousands of dollars in Student Loans.
2. Yearly fees – Each year I pay almost $3,000 to my regulatory bodies and insurance agent for licensing and professional liability coverage.
3. Facilities and Equipment – Those who begin a practice not only need to have office space but also appropriate furnishings and equipment for their trade.
4. Staffing – Look around your physician’s office the next time that you have an appointment. How many families are receiving income from the doctor? Do they get paid if the doctor is on vacation or in training? How much is paid by the professional on their behalf for employee benefits?
5. Supervision – The more staff, the more time is needed for mentoring, meetings and system work.
6. Monthly expenses – Besides interest on any business loans, office rent or mortgage payments, and staff salaries, there are utility bills, office supplies, janitorial costs as well as technological costs to operate the office.
7. Professional development – Most licensing bodies require a set number of training hours each year to ensure that the professional has cutting edge skills and knowledge.
8. Accounting – Costs for Income Tax filing and government program requirements need to be completed by an expert who usually charges by the hour. Some professionals also have to wait for payments from companies or chase the cheque when clients don’t pay cash. It doesn’t take long until Accounts Receivables build up.
9. Taxes and Benefits – Unlike employees, professionals do not have paid sick leave, vacation time or sick time. If they don’t work, they don’t have income. They still, however, have to pay personal as well as income taxes.
10. Paperwork – Often what could be billable hours, are eaten up by paperwork, administration or other unpaid tasks.
11. Time – Do not be deceived. Starting and operating a business takes a lot of time. Most successful entrepreneurs work a lot of hours, many of which are never seen by the public. When you see someone on the golf course in the afternoon you might not realize that that same professional had been at the office until midnight the previous evening.
12. Accountability – You are the one responsible to ensure that ethical and appropriate services are provided to the public by all of the work done by you and your staff. When there is a problem, you are the one who needs to deal with it.
Over the years, I have worked in government, retail and private practice businesses and therefore know that no matter what career path you choose, there are pluses and minuses. If you are wanting to open a business, consider the above so you are not naïve and vulnerable.
When you access the services of a professional, look around and remember that the person in front of you will only be receiving a fraction of the fee that you are being charged. The rest goes to business expenses.
Finance
Saving and Restoring the Historic California WPA Mural, Richmond – Industrial City
You would think that Victor Arnautoff, the artistic director of the extensive murals at Coit Tower in nearby San Francisco and a protégé of Diego Rivera would get some respect. But even an important oil on canvas (on wall) mural commission by the U.S. Treasury Section of Fine Arts for downtown post office in Richmond, CA painted by Arnautoff in April 1941 was unceremoniously ripped off the wall.
Records show that during a remodel of the post office lobby, the 6′ 6″ X 13’4″ historical WPA mural of “Richmond Industrial City” depicting prominent people and places in Richmond… was not considered, at the time, so historically important… and Arnautoff was a prominent figure in New Deal art projects, a national federal program!
Apparently it languished, undetected in the building’s basement for almost half a century. Then, in 2014, the staff at the Richmond Museum of History and Culture learned from longtime member Fran Cappelletti that a mural had once graced the post office lobby. Executive Director, Melinda McCrary took charge in the hunt for this important large painting that had been “lost.” Her search lead her to the janitor for the post office and they found a huge triangular crate in an unlit room, the label clearly identifying it as the missing mural. This was exciting!!
Though valued by the knowledgeable museum staff, getting the USPS authorities to take action was a different matter. Even flooding in the basement had to be dealt with! When the crate was finally opened, there was a collective sigh of relief when it was realized that even though there was a water stain on the outside of the crate, the mural roll appeared unaffected.
No Controversy About This Once Missing Arnautoff Mural
While recent controversy storms around a mural at a San Francisco medical center about whether to save valuable, historical murals from the same time period as this Arnautoff mural, there is no question at the Richmond Museum of History and Culture that the City’s heritage is documented and it is a legacy of valuable public art. The active historical museum hasn’t adopted the lazy tin-cup-in-hand begging techniques of fundraising but, thinking outside of the box, has implemented a vision of community participation that has been fun and educational.
On Tuesdays, October 20th and Nov. 10th, Scott M. Haskins, the art conservator chosen for the restoration of the mural, in collaboration with the Richmond Museum will be presenting a Zoom webinar to show, not only, the community the interesting aspects of this history and restoration but also give a super interesting educational presentation on what attendees can do on their own to “save their stuff,” or preserve collectibles, heirlooms and family heritage at home or the office. Mr. Haskins is a world renown author of several books on this subject and makes it a lot of fun.
“This is a compelling work that captures the diversity of Richmond, a blue collar community,” says Melinda McCrary, the Museum’s Executive Director. “A wide range of occupations, ethnicities and scenery demonstrate what life was like in those days. Richmond was a working-class American community.” It’s a celebration of life that was especially created for this community.
When Arnautoff, of Russian origin, painted the mural, he was one of the most prominent and influential members of San Francisco’s art community. Between 1932 and 1942, he completed 11public murals, the best known of which is City Life (1934) at Coit Tower in San Francisco. The Richmond Post Office mural was Arnautoff’s last mural of this size and the first time since Coit Tower that he chose to depict a mix of city people going about their daily tasks. His mural presents life in Richmond as of 1941-when America was on the brink of WWII.
Restoring an Art Treasure: Richmond Industrial City Mural
The eye-catching WPA mural was eventually declared lost after its unceremonious removal from its historical post office in the 1970s. Having found its home at the Richmond Museum of History and Culture under the enthusiastic care of Director Melinda McCrary, great effort was taken with the museum board to find a mural expert to preserve, restore and install the mural for the enjoyment and education of generations to come.
Scott M. Haskins, Art Conservator and Author, and his team at Fine Art Conservation Laboratories were chosen as the “A” team. All of the mural conservation treatments are done with the idea that the mural will last generations into the future. When a paint company tells you about their best quality of paint, they mean it will last 10 years. We think in terms of generations, a century. Everything we do has a long-term future in mind,” says Haskins.
He’s careful to point out that they (the art conservators) are not artists and they don’t do anything creative. What they do is painstaking labor that requires some detective work to determine how and why the original materials used in the painting fall apart and how they respond to preservation treatments. “The art conservation process involves knowing how the artwork reacts to the environment.” Haskins and his team were trained decades ago in Italy and an impressive history of experience restoring treasured artwork and murals here in the US.
He points out that the government’s goal in funding art like Arnautoff’s was to
establish a legacy. “It was meant to be the artistic imprint on our community,” he says. “From a social conscience point of view, it is definitely worth saving.”
While art “restoration” might make one think the restorers are painting over something, Haskins says they don’t even have oil paint in their laboratory. Instead they work with special paint that is made for art conservation that can be removed easily, if needed sometime in the future, without damaging the original. They use cotton swabs and work on one color, one spot at a time. They are touching it up using a very small brush with just a few hairs, one dot of color at time. Then they custom apply varnish in many very thin layers, first with a brush and then a spray gun so that it is very even.
Haskins says the Richmond mural visually looks to be in good condition but “the drama and the traumatic effect of taking it off the wall has taken its toll.” Especially because the glue used in those days is rock hard. And the mural needs to be cleaned. “We’re looking to have zero impact on causing more stress. We have to stabilize or cancel out the stress in the painting from the past,” he says.
Richmond’s Arnautoff mural presents interesting preservation and restoration challenges. Haskins says that around World War II, there were many new inventions and the war prompted new technology: paints and varnishes, glues, resins, like for battle ships, radiators, new building supplies etc. “If artists found a spare can of paint around, they used it. When we get into our tediously exacting work, we don’t discount the fact that the artist could have used some random, non-art material type paint. We are hyper-vigilant.”
Haskins shares Melinda McCrary’s commitment to preserving the mural, “The idea of preserving our heritage and understanding our legacy is very important to the community,” he says. “Richmond doesn’t have a famous cathedral but we do have things that prompt or “trigger” our memory. People tell stories that perpetuate the valor and importance of the times. And this mural is not just a decoration or like a picture in a book. It’s a panoramic memory-jogging view.”
On two Tuesdays, October 20th and Nov. 10th, Scott M. Haskins in collaboration with the Richmond Museum presented a Zoom webinar to show, not only, the community the interesting aspects of this mural’s history and restoration but also give a super interesting educational presentation on what attendees can do on their own to “save their stuff,” or preserve collectibles, heirlooms and family heritage at home or the office. Mr. Haskins is a world renown author of several books on this subject and made the learning process a lot of fun.
Restoration of Richmond an Industrial City was completed in October 2020.
Finance
How to Choose Your First Motorcycle
Ok, so you have fallen in love with motorcycle riding, taken all safety
courses, practiced your skills, and now you need to do the most
important task of them all. Now you have to buy your first motorcycle.
But how do you choose? Simple, follow the checklist below before you
make your purchase:
1. The first rule of motorcycling is
graduating from a lighter bike to a heavier one. Do not attempt to buy
a 600 cc bike at the very outset. Begin with a smaller bike, and over
time it will make you a better rider, and give you enough experience to
handle a bigger bike. Begin with a bike with a lesser performance
standard, hone your skills at it, and then go for a bigger performance
bike. A 600 cc bike that pumps out 70+ ponies at the real wheel can be
quite unforgiving. Remember you may jump from a 600 cc bike to a 750 cc
or even a 1000 cc bike, but you cannot begin with a 600 cc bike. It
will be difficult for any new biker to handle that kind of engine
performance at the very beginning.
2. Recognize your need for a motorcycle.
There are cruisers, street bikes, custom made bikes and sports bikes,
and each of them cater to different kind of functional requirements. A
bike that may be ideal for heavy traffic conditions may not be ideal
for long distances, or for using as a weekend thrill toy. Ask yourself-
do you love the torque, or does a 0 to 60 rush excite you? Be realistic
in identifying where and how much you will ride your motorcycle before
you make the purchase.
3. Know what is available. Spend time to
identify the different variants available based on your requirement,
and study each carefully. Each bike, each brand has its own
characteristics. While some have excellent handling abilities, others
blast away on a straight line. Be realistic in your assessments.
Visiting dealerships to check out a final shortlist may help you
identify distinct preferences and dislikes, which will help you make an
informed choice at the time of purchase.
4. Choose a bike that suits your body
type. Since bikes come in different shapes and sizes it is important
that your bike is ergonomically suited to you. Try having test rides on
the bikes you have shortlisted. You will be amazed at how different
each riding experience is (Honda
Motorcycle Seats are notoriously difficult for having
different feels from bike to bike). Some may require you to sit in
uncomfortable postures, some may have a more manageable center of
gravity, some may have a higher seat, and some may have uncomfortable
handlebars. You need to take a spin on the bikes to determine which
bike fits you most so that riding can be a great experience in the long
term.
5. Decide if you want a new or used bike.
While a used bike will give you less guilt when you dent or scratch it,
consider that the long-term operational costs of the bike may be higher
than a new bike. Conversely new bikes will come with a warranty that
costs higher but will also depreciate quickly. If you are not
absolutely sure of your riding skills, you may buy a used bike, master
the art of motorcycling and the graduate to a new and heavier bike.
6. Consider long-term finances when you
are purchasing a bike. You may have to pay a heavy insurance premium
for the bike so make sure you look around for the best rates available.
Also you will have to invest in safety gears like a helmet and gloves,
which will incur additional expenditure. There may be routine costs
involved for the bike’s servicing depending upon how you have
maintained the bike post purchase. So make sure you have a
checklist ready of all these things before you invest in a motorcycle.
7. Make an informed decision. Do not buy
a bike you saw outside the café and fell in love with,
tempting as it might be. See if it will suit you after the first rush
of adrenalin dies down. Get a qualified mechanic to check if you are
buying a used bike. Take a test ride, consider all economic, and
physical factors and you will have moved away from making any rash
decision.
8. Make sure you also choose
passionately. Discretion is the key word here. You may follow the
checklist word for word and end up buying a bike that is merely
functional and does not actually excite you. In the long run it may
take the passion of riding out of you. So even while you make a logical
decision take care to let it slip once in a while and choose with
passion too. Get a bike that will excite you every minute you are on
it.
Follow this checklist and be the proud owner of a bike that fulfills all
your needs and yet is a joy to ride.
Services Offered by Affordable Dentists
Does Max Die In Stranger Things Season 4?
Business Pros and Cons
Orioles minor league report: Grayson Rodriguez makes another strong case for a promotion, and Double-A Bowie bats excel
Can Bitcoin Help the US Combat Soaring Inflation?
The Supreme Court ruled against a Baltimore baseball team 100 years ago, leading to MLB’s current antitrust exemption
Saving and Restoring the Historic California WPA Mural, Richmond – Industrial City
How to Choose Your First Motorcycle
Who Plays Argyle In Stranger Things?
Does Hopper Get Out Of Russia?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month