Stellar Collaborates With MoneyGram to Offer USDC Transfer Platform

Coinshift has announced a partnership with Superfluid to offer streaming services to users as part of the V2 beta launch.

Coinshift is a leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables DAOs and crypto businesses to manage treasury operations. Coinshift provides a single and easy-to-use solution that facilitates and efficiently manages treasury operations. Coinshift is built on Gnosis Safe, allowing clients to utilize its core pay-out features to manage payments, engage in collaborative multi-signature transactions, and save up to 90 percent on gas fees. In addition, Coinshift extends Gnosis Safe functionality with additional reporting features on Ethereum and Polygon, allowing users to save time and reduce operational and gas costs.

Coinshift’s V2 will offer a host of new features that will allow DAOs and other web3 organizations to more effectively manage their treasuries. Coinshift’s V2 was built and designed in close collaboration with the industry’s leading Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). As a result, our V2 will allow users to manage multiple Gnosis Safes for multiple chains under one organization to enable significant time saving and achieve greater transparency in treasury operations.

Superfluid is the leading asset streaming protocol that enables Web3 native subscriptions, salaries, and rewards for DAOs and crypto-native businesses. It can be used to describe cash flows and execute them automatically on-chain over time in a non-interactive way. Superfluid streams transfer value in a constant flow over time between wallets, in a non-custodial and permissionless way. Streams are programmable, composable, and modular, allowing developers to build custom applications on top of the protocol. No capital is locked up, and all inflows and outflows are netted in real-time at every block without consuming any gas. Ongoing streams can be forwarded as they are received to both wallets and applications, eliminating delays and drastically increasing capital efficiency.

Coinshift’s native integration with Superfluid will enable its users to create & manage real-time streams directly from Coinshift’s dashboard. Streaming is a revolutionary way of making payouts that unlock benefits for both the DAO and the contributor.

Benefits of salary streaming for DAOs / DAO admins:

Automates payroll & significantly reduces the manual effort to just monthly updates

Setup streams for mass payouts, including multiple tokens, in a single transaction.

Significantly reduces gas costs over the long term.

Set streams once, they’ll keep running until you decide to stop them, drastically reducing the time and cognitive effort of managing payouts every month.

Delight contributors with a superior payment process.

Benefits of salary streaming for contributors:

Give contributors flexibility to spend their salary before the end of the month

Capital can be invested in DeFi as it’s received, allowing immediate compounding, without having to wait for the end of the month payday

No waiting around for transactions to be processed at the end of the month

Contributors can see their rewards accumulate with real-time salaries

Coinshift is a big believer in the Superfluid protocol, and it represents a crucial part of our offering to DAOs and companies. The Superfluid ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with more and more applications built on the protocol, meaning all recipients of ongoing streams will benefit from an ever-expanding range of applications ranging from payments and subscriptions to borrowing and investments.

“Multisig wallets are a fundamental enabler for large-scale adoption of web3 by businesses. The Coinshift team’s eye for detail is a guarantee of excellent UX, and we are extremely excited to partner with them to equip Web3 organizations and DAOs with the power of Superfluid streams, enabling second-by-second payroll and automated asset management strategies like DCA.” – Francesco Renzi, Superfluid CEO

“Real-time finance is a fundamental innovation in moving capital across different agents. We are thrilled to partner with Superfluid pioneering real-time finance as a protocol layer. Working with the superfluid team has been incredible over the past few months, and we look forward to bringing the superfluid streams to salaries, asset management, and various other workflows.” – Tarun Gupta, Coinshift CEO

About Coinshift

Coinshift is a leading treasury management and infrastructure platform that enables DAOs and crypto businesses to manage cash reserves, general financing, and overall risk. Coinshift provides a single and easy-to-use solution that facilitates and manages treasury operations in an efficient manner. Coinshift is built on the Gnosis Safe, allowing clients to utilize its core pay-out features to manage payments, engage in collaborative multi-signature transactions, and save up to 90 percent on gas fees. We extend Gnosis Safe functionality with additional reporting features, on Ethereum and Polygon, allowing users to save time and reduce operational and gas costs.

