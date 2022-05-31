Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 12: May 31 Release, Time, And Plot Speculations

Share Pin 0 Shares

It’s been irritating with Superman & Lois as their previously week-long hiatus has now become a month-long hiatus. Last time, we saw Superman finally doing the much-awaited big reveal to his life-long best friend. Now, it’s going to be all about the war between the main characters with their Bizzaro selves.

There is also good news amongst all the bad news! Even though other Arrowverse shows like Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow have been canceled, we don’t have to fear the same for Superman & Lois. The series has been renewed for a third season!

What is Superman & Lois about?

Superman & Lois is the sixth show of the Arrowverse. It is based on the DC characters Clark Kent / Superman and Lois Lane, created by Jerry Seigel and Joe Shuster.

After several years of Clark Kent becoming Superman, the Kents moved to Smallville after his mother died. The superhero finds it difficult to balance his extraordinary and ordinary life, and Lois Lane, the journalist is finding it hard to adjust to being a reporter in the Smallville Gazette. The main problem the couple is facing is connecting with their sons, where Jordan, the son with the social anxiety, has inherited powers like his father, and Jonathan, the athletic son, is powerless.

The first season was about Clark’s brother Tal-Rho, a.k.a. Morgan Edge, trying to reestablish Krypton on Earth with the X-Kryptonite. This season, we are seeing the family fighting with a Bizzaro universe with Ally Allston as their leader.

When and where will Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 12 released?

The next episode “Lies That Bind” will come out on May 31, 2022, on The CW at its usual time slot, 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST.

The second season will have 15 episodes. It is stated to conclude on June 28, 2022.

What happened in the last episode?

We saw Superman arriving in the prime universe to save Jonathan from Jon-El just in time. Jon-El retreated for the time being but soon kidnapped Lana. When Superman went to save Lana, he was ambushed by Jon-El with kryptonite, where Lana had to save him. On the other hand, the Bizzaro Lana was trying to enter this universe but John Henry and Natalie send her back. In the end, we see Clark finally revealing himself as Superman to Lana Lang.

In the trailer, Lana comes to terms with her best friend being a superhero while Jon and Jordan want to know more about everything that is happening. Meanwhile, Natalie is trying her best to mend things between Jordan and Sarah.

Who are there in this series?

Superman & Lois has the Teen Wolf starter Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and the Grimm starrer Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. The main cast also includes Jordan Elsass (Jonathan Kent), Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Adam Rayner (Tal-Rho), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang).

