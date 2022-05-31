Finance
Ten Steps to Closing a Home Purchase
Everyone knows when a real estate deal closes: It’s when you get the keys to the house and the sellers get their money. But when does the closing process actually begin? In truth, it starts when you make an offer to purchase. How that offer is written up determines what steps you have to take in order to eventually receive possession of your new home.
There are many steps involved in the closing. These can include getting financing, clearing contingencies and title, and paying closing costs. There also can be many stumbling blocks. For example, your lender or escrow company may charge excessive garbage fees or may refuse to fund, or the escrow holder may make mistakes, or clouds (defects) may appear on the title. Or it could go quickly and smoothly.
To get started, it’s important that you have a sense of what’s involved in a typical residential real estate closing. So here it is, step by step:
- Present a written offer to the seller.
- Have the seller accept and sign your offer.
- Open an escrow account, negotiate the escrow and title costs, and sign the preliminary instructions.
- Secure financing, and negotiate lender closing costs. (You should already be preapproved for financing.)
- Read and approve the seller’s disclosures.
- Obtain and approve a professional property inspection, and approve other reports as needed.
- Check the title and remove contingencies from your offer.
- Complete any remaining escrow work, and do the final walk-through.
- Get funded by your lender.
- Sign the final escrow instructions (also called closing the escrow), and pay your remaining down payment and closing costs.
None of it is hard to do. If you do it correctly, you’ll soon be receiving the key to your new home. And you’ll be able to tell everyone what a terrific deal you got!
Top 10 Embroidery Digitizing Mistakes to Avoid
Every digitizer aspires to deliver flawless designs in the very first go. However, at times, in the sprint to the deadline, a lot of professionals end up overlooking certain elements. These elements generally include unnecessary number of trims, too many color changes, inappropriate compensation and so on.
While these elements are not too prominent during digitizing, they come up as glaring mistakes on the production floor. Such errors not only result in wastage of time and effort, but can also end up irritating your clients to the extent that you could end up losing them altogether. This is why we’ve come up with a checklist of the top ten mistakes to while digitizing:
1) Planning – A lack of planning or pathing is a sure-shot giveaway of an amateur. What may look great on the screen, would not necessarily work out on the production floor. Therefore, keeping a watchful eye on trims, jumps and lock stitches while pathing is critical.
2) Underlay – When it comes to underlay, the adage ‘practice makes perfect’ is absolutely befitting. Deciding which underlay works best for which stitch type is something that comes with hit and trial that needs to be figured beforehand. No underlay or using the wrong style will only put you on the short route to disaster.
3) Compensation – Compensation is what separates a seasoned embroidery digitizer from the rest. You need to know how much is too much vs. too less vs. just right. Poor compensation leads to distorted designs and visible underlay. When deciding on compensation, always bear in mind the fabric used, design elements, type of underlay and type of backing.
4) Density – Inappropriate stitch density is another giveaway of lack of experience. Too high and you’ll have a thick design on hand, too less and you’ll risk fabric show-through. Understand how your design interacts with the fabric to nail this one.
5) Stitch Direction – To lend any design with some visual interest and texture make sure not all your stitches are running in the same direction, this also helps loosen up the tension sewing puts on the fabric.
6) Lock Stitches – When dealing with spandex, sports material, jerseys, jackets and knits, we advice putting in lock stitches so that design does not fall apart once complete.
7) Fills – Knowing your fill types and how they affect a design is key to bringing visual variation to your sew out. Using a combination of fill types is what can put the difference between blah and beautiful.
8) Stitch Type – Always decide on the stitch type you’ll be using according to the surface area it needs to cover. For instance, using a satin where you need a fill will result in loopy stitches, and a fill instead of a satin will create a dense, chunky patch.
9) Appropriate Application – As an embroidery digitizer, you should be aware of the application of your design. This means whether it will be registered on a cap, jacket back or left chest. Even if the design and dimensions remain the same, a design
digitized for a jersey will not sew well on a hat, neither one for terry cloth on nylon.
10) Quality Testing – Our advice to every embroidery digitizer out there is to always test run their design before sending it off, no matter how hard they’re pressed for time. This is the only opportunity you have to salvage the design and your reputation, while avoiding the above pitfalls before it’s too late.
Not Forgotten – Remembering Folks Long After a Trauma or Death
Whether it’s the anniversary of a public event like the Boston Marathon bombings or the Columbine shootings, or a not-so-public anniversary of a friend or neighbor’s tragedy, it’s important to reach out and show that you have not forgotten. Many folks will jump in to help right away and that is so necessary, but there is always an opportunity to show that you are still remembering much later.
So, what can we do months or even years down the road?
- Remember the anniversary. Some people are very organized and enter the date of a loss or sad event in their phone or date book so a reminder pops up a year later. Others of us may just remember the season… when the trees began flowering, the fish were jumping, the leaves were falling, or the snow started to fly. Just remembering and saying or doing something comforting is the key.
- Visit a memorial site. In some traditions, people place a pebble on the headstone to show their remembrance and their respect. Others may place fresh flowers. Either way, it lets the family know that someone visited and they are not forgotten.
- Send a random note or email. A quick card or email saying “I was just thinking about you today. I saw a… (butterfly, flowering tree, baseball game, drag race) and thought how much… (Danny, Jan) would have loved to see it too. I miss… (him, her) so much.”
- Send or drop by some flowers. It doesn’t need to be an expensive bouquet or plant; just some pretty flowers from the grocery store will do.
- Send a photo of the loved one. Don’t let those photos sit in boxes or on your camera or phone. Share them with the folks who would love to see them.
- “Pay it forward” by doing something in memory of the ill or deceased loved one. Let them know you remember by… (running a race to earn money, planting a tree, donating blood, volunteering for a charity) in honor of the loved one.
- Perform a random act of kindness. Let the family know you did it because “that is what… (Sam, Maria) would have done.”
- Just spend time. Take the friend, neighbor or relative to coffee, lunch, a game, or for a walk around the block.
- Be a Secret Santa ANY time of the year. Drop off some baked goods, toys or fun art supplies for the kids, or treats for the dogs. Who wouldn’t love a random surprise at the door and then enjoy the mystery of who delivered it.
We would all like to take away the pain and struggles that follow a trauma or death, but we can’t. We can, however, walk along side our friends and loved ones, offering a bit of comfort to their troubled lives. Now is a good time to make this happen.
Copyright 2014 Allidah Hicks and Bonnie Knuti. All rights reserved.
What To Sell On Ebay – Cashmere Items
Cashmere is one of the finest fibers in the world – a true luxury fabric. It is known as the warmest, softest, most comfortable fabric that money can buy. Victorian England discovered the luxury of this fabric and it was then that cashmere caught on with the elite.
So, what exactly is it? Cashmere is the wool or “fur” from the Kashmir goat. Originally raised in Mongolia, these goats are now raised in India, Tibet, China, other parts of Asia, and now in some parts of the USA. The wool has a silken feel, a feather light weight, and is not itchy like wool. The most luxurious cashmere is taken from the underbelly of the goat. Only a small amount of usable cashmere comes from each goat, and the harvesting process is long, costly, and complicated, which is what makes cashmere so expensive.
With this in mind, anything 100% cashmere is a good, steady, reliable seller on eBay. Sweaters, vests, coats, gloves, hats, scarves, baby wear, and blankets all do well on eBay, even used or vintage. In fact, the older vintage cashmere items are often 3 or 4 ply (thicker and more luxurious) than today’s 2-ply weave. The next time you are at the mall, feel and examine the cashmere sweaters. You’ll find they have a texture unlike any other fabric.
Now, you are thinking, but it is summer and no one buys sweaters in the summer. Not true. Keep in mind that we are operating in a global economy on eBay and the seasons across the globe are opposite from ours here in the USA. There are many places in the USA where cashmere is worn year-round, such as the Pacific Northwest. Canadians, Europeans, and Australians love and appreciate cashmere. In fact, I ship a large percentage of cashmere sweaters internationally. Furthermore, since cashmere is an expensive luxury fabric, many cashmere lovers shop for it year round.
So, when you are browsing thrift stores and garage sales, take a few minutes to look through the sweaters. Here is what to look for:
100% cashmere, 2-ply
Check for holes (you can easily repair holes yourself and the sweater will sell fine)
Large sizes are fantastic (men’s 2XL and Women’s plus)
Sweaters made in Scotland (a higher, thicker quality)
100% cashmere overcoats – these can be thousands of dollars new and many international
customers will take them even in fair condition
Now, you are not going to become a millionaire selling cashmere on eBay. However, it is a good item to add to your store if you can find it. It may not “fit” with your particular product line, however, it is something to be on the lookout for when you are out shopping, and you can make good money. Check on eBay for completed listings of cashmere items, and you will see that there is definitely good money in used cashmere.
