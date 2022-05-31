Finance
The Africa Scam Letters and Check Scams
There are many ways to avoid scam websites on the Internet. When getting an email from a bank that is not familiar, chances are it is a phishing email attempting to get credit card information, bank account numbers or a Social Security number by sending the potential scam victim to a scam web site. In addition to phishing Internet scams, there are the Africa scams which are typically scam letters from Nigeria along with the check scam. Coming from the email reader’s perspective, the letter says it will give the reader millions of dollars or pounds for helping them get themselves along with their fortune out of the country.
Another version of the scam letter has the scammer’s character in the email dying of cancer. Before they die, however, they want the email recipient to have part of their fortune in exchange for them helping orphans. This is one version of the charity scam that is used by scam letters from several overseas countries. To clarify, this scheme, which can be found in the African scam, involves a dying person who has cancer or some other disease and wants to donate the money to the person receiving the email. The scammer claims they are doing this because they have no relatives and they have had a change of heart in the face of death. As a result, they want the email recipient to start a charity to help poor orphans and motherless children.
Sometimes, the scam victim has to send money or cash a check for the large fortune to be released. This is where the check scam comes in. The check scam involves the victim cashing the check and sending the money back to the scammer before the bank realizes it is fake and withdraws the amount from the victim’s account. The phishing websites and the check scam make up some of the Internet’s top scams.
Communicating with the scammer usually involves receiving an email, at least initially. The scammer poses as any number of professions. The Africa scam usually has gold or cocoa merchants from Ghana, Sierra Leone or Benin who have escaped to Cote d’Ivoire or Ivory Coast with their fortune. There is also the account manager or director at the Central Bank of Nigeria who has discovered a vast fortune in the account of a deceased person. They want to give it to the scam victim either as a relative or next of kin if the account is not known and the bank employee is trying to get the money out of the country with the victim’s help. Nigeria seems to be a major source of email scams and the Nigerian scam letter is widely known.
The Africa scam is not confined to just Africa. While the theme and story are pretty much the same, the source can be from any country or continent. The scam letters come from Asia, Europe, Australia, North and South America as well as Africa. Scams such as the check scam come from other countries as well.
Sometimes the Africa scams will mention the U.N. and claim that the U.N. is giving away money for economic development or some similar economic plan. A more recent version of the Africa scam is related to Nigeria and the United Nations together where 419 victims can receive compensation. In other words, the Africa scams attempt to defraud 419 victims a second time by telling them in another scam letter that they will get their money back from the previous scam. Some of the other countries where the African scam letter claims to originate from include Burkina Faso, Sudan and South Africa as well as Nigeria.
One notorious scam that seems to come from Europe is the UK lottery scam. The email recipient receives an email with the subject heading, “congratulations, you won.” It is usually typed in capital letters. The scam victim has to provide information about themselves in order to receive the prize.
Although the Africa scam occasionally will use the lottery theme, most of the lottery scams seem to be associated with Europe or a large American company. Some of the countries besides the UK include Spain, with Madrid frequently mentioned, the Netherlands and Brussels, Belgium. Sometimes, the lottery scam will claim to come from Yahoo, Microsoft or Coca-Cola.
Learning how to recognize scams on the Internet can prevent a potential loss of money to a criminal. Phishing and Africa scams such as the Nigerian scam letter are becoming known. Scams coming from Africa can be recognized and reported.
Dry Broken Skin on Hands
If you live in a cold weather climate, you know what it means to have dry, cracked, irritated or broken skin on your hands. Or, maybe you work in the health care industry and you constantly have to wash your hands, using harsh soaps to kill germs but causing your skin to dry out and feel like sand paper. In any case, we can all suffer from dry skin at some point and you can take some easy steps to remedy the problem by yourself.
So, how do you know if you have a problem? Firstly, just by your own physical examination of your skin, you can see if it is dry or not. If it looks flakey and dry, you have dry skin. But, for many people it goes beyond that. When your skin is exposed to dry, cold winter weather or harsh chemicals, it can turn red, crack and even start to bleed if you don’t do something to help your skin heal.
First, you need a good moisturizer. A lot of people have a favorite but did you know you may need to use a different moisturizer when the air is dry – for example, in the winter months? You need a heavier moisturizer that is going to penetrate deep in your skin and help relieve dry, cracked or bleeding winter hands. Consider trying a nut oil. You most likely have it in your cupboard and it’s great to help nourish the skin and heal it quickly and easily.
Once you have a moisturizer, take the following steps:
1. As you are getting ready for bed, gently exfoliate* hands to remove any dry skin.
2. Rinse and dry hands slightly.
3. Apply your moisturizer while the skin on your hands is still slightly damp and gently rub into your skin until it is fully absorbed.
4. Wear cotton gloves (even cotton socks work great) overnight.
In the morning, you will see a noticeable difference in your skin. There will be less irritation, redness and even the cracks will miraculously be healing.
Do this every night until no longer needed.
*Note: step 1 is usually only needed once per week. There is no need to over do exfoliation.
Finally, one of the easiest and most basic solutions is to ensure you drink enough water. This is often overlooked as a remedy but it really is an important one. If you don’t try to replenish your skin from the inside, you most definitely will have problems. So, drink an extra glass of water. If you are not normally a water drinker, try to add a glass here and there until it becomes more habitual.
Why You Shouldn’t Let Your Friends Step on Your Back
You’ve seen it many times. One friend lies on their stomach and the other friend walks all over their back. Or, you’re sitting in class, and the kid across from you takes his chin and pushes it back towards his shoulder, resulting in a bunch of pops and cracks. People crack their knuckles. They have friends give them a bear hug from behind and lift them off the ground to crack their back. Some people even stick their knee in a friend’s spine and pull their shoulders back to crack their back. These things may feel better temporarily, but they are not good for you in the long run.
If you’ve ever been to a chiropractor, you notice that he cracks your back and neck as well during an adjustment. Common sense would tell you that if a chiropractor goes through extensive education and training to do this for money that you shouldn’t let your friends do it. Bones pop and crack when they shift in certain ways, and the sound you hear is a result of gases released in the synovial fluid of your joint. Once you’ve cracked your neck, back, fingers, etc., you can’t crack them again right away because you have to wait for the gases to return to the synovial fluid.
If you’re someone who cracks your bones a lot, you may notice that you feel the “need” to crack them in order to feel better. However, the more you crack your bones and joints on your own, the more long term damage you’re doing. Think about how people go about cracking their neck or fingers. They bend them backwards, forwards, or sideways in a way they seem like they shouldn’t be going. This is because getting your joints to pop means pulling them out of their normal scale of mobility.
When you crack or pop your back or neck, you’re pulling your ligaments and muscles out of their normal range of mobility. When your muscles are stretched like this it feels better, which is why you have some relief afterward. Your muscles are what holds your ligaments in place, and when you move your body like that, they are stretched, which means the muscles will soon tense up to hold the ligaments in place again.
When your friends manipulate your body like this, they could cause a sprain or strain. A sprain is an injury to your ligaments, and a strain is an injury to your muscles. One wrong move and they could seriously hurt you.
Chiropractors have to go through years of training to be allowed to manipulate their patients. They learn all the different parts of the spine and how to move them without hurting their patient. If you want your back and neck to be treated properly, you should go get adjusted by a chiropractor. These types of appointments can even be covered by medical insurance.
How to Choose a Professional Painting Contractor
Choosing a quality painting contractor is as important decision as choosing paint, and usually more crucial. The highest-quality acrylic or oil cannot make up for sloppy corners, poor surface preparation, drips and over-charging. There are so many painting companies with integrity of workmanship and business practices. Here’s how to find one: ask, examine, and verify. Do one, both or all three on the following criteria:
Ask your contractor to show you his license, or to provide his business and contractor license numbers. You can verify this information on many government websites, or with a call to a licensing bureau. A licensed contractor has met standards of business practice and knowledge. An unlicensed painter can lead to insurance issues, which we will examine in a moment. A guy with a truck going door-to-door can quote a lowball price, but you will get expensive trouble.
Ask for references. You want names, addresses and phone numbers and you want to call them. Everyone loves to brag about finding “the best this” or “the most amazing that”. Boasting about finding someone to do a great paint job is no different. In addition, they already know how difficult it is to find a solid painter and most are happy to let you in on the result of their research.
There is one other reference that comes highly recommended: the Better Business Bureau. If they have received a lot of complaints about a particular contractor, they give that business a lower rating. “A+” is best, and there is no “F”. “C” does NOT mean this is an average painter. It means there have been a fair number of complaints.
Examine the quality of work. You may not want to call up references and ask if you can come over, although many people do. But at very least you can drive by and have a look. If it’s interior painting, obviously someone will have to open their home to you. You want to verify that the surfaces were well prepared: no obvious repairs, no neglected issues, and no sloppy edges and such. Does the paint cover evenly? Is there evidence he used masking to keep colors apart? In addition, there are questions you can ask references for verification. Did the painters arrive on time? Did they move furniture, cover floors or outdoor plantings, keep a clean job site, and clean up well before leaving? Were they pleasant? I think an unfriendly person is often unhappy in their work, and bad attitude leads to bad workmanship.
Ask about price, and ask what factors went in to setting that particular price. You want separate figures for labor, for paint and other materials, and you want to know if you are charged for cleanup, furniture moving and travel time. To verify if the price is in a normal range, ask references what they paid, and ask around the neighborhood to see what it cost them.
You want all of the pricing spelled out in a written contract. You want everything in writing, from start and end dates to daily arrival times. You want the estimated amount of paint listed. If there is primer, that should be priced out separately, including labor time for priming (it is usually faster). Have the painting contractor estimate how many coats it will take, and spell out what you agree to if it is determined you need another coat.
Does he offer a workmanship warranty? How will it work? Will he repaint fully, touch up, and pay for replacement paint? You want the warranty in the contract, too.
Insurance: a professional painting contractor should carry both liability insurance and workmen’s comp. The first protects you if someone is hurt on the job site. If there is no coverage, you can be sued or your homeowner’s insurance may have to cover costs. Workmen’s Comp insurance also protects you, as well as the crew. If they are hurt, you have no liability for their lost wages.
Too much work for you? Ask yourself this: can I live with a bad painting job for 7 years? Most last that long.
