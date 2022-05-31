Finance
The Difference of Getting Paid With a 1099 Verses a W-2
Whenever a business starts there is always the question of how the people that provide services for the business will be paid. Will those services be performed by employees or will independent contractors be used?
Before the business can determine how to treat payments they need to know and make clear the business relationship. It is important to establish this relationship because an employee has taxes withheld, social security and medicare matched by the employer, unemployment insurance paid, workers compensation insurance paid and often benefits provided. An independent contractor just gets paid. It is a big expense difference.
To determine whether an individual is an employee or and independent contractor, the relationship of the business and worker must be examined. It comes down to does the business have control over what and how a job will be done or do they just control the results of the job. The determination falls into three categories: behavior control, financial control, and type of relationship.
Behavioral Control
Employees are generally subject to instructions about when, where, and how to work. The employer controls when and where the work is performed and what hours the person will be at the job. The person is told what tools and equipment to use, who else can be hired to assist with the work and where to purchase supplies and services. They are told what work is to be performed by a specific individual and what order or sequence to follow. Employees also may be required to receive training by the employer.
Independent Contractors can be hired to do a certain job in a certain place and be completed by a certain time. However, how the job is done is up to the contractor. When the work is performed, what equipment is used, who is hired to assist and where materials and supplies are purchased are up to the Independent Contractor. They also obtain and pay for their own training.
Financial Control
An employee is generally guaranteed a regular wage amount for an hourly, weekly or other period of time, even if the wage or salary is connected with a commission. They may be paid whether work is being performed or not. An employee generally does not have an investment in the company unless there are stock options available. They usually have any expenses they incur for things such as travel, phone, or equipment reimbursed.
An Independent Contractor is not reimbursed for any expenses. They generally have a business of their own or a significant investment in the facilities and equipment used to perform the work. An Independent Contractor is free to offer services to the general public and can take on jobs for other companies or individuals. They generally advertise their services and maintain a home office or visible business location. They generally get hired and paid by the job, usually a flat fee. Although some jobs can be billed hourly. An Independent Contractor can make a profit or loss on the job.
Type of Relationship
An Employee generally signs a employee contract. The employee is generally provided benefits such as insurance, pension plan, vacation and sick pay. Employee’s are engaged for an indefinite period of time. They perform activities that are a regular daily part of the business. They fill out an IRS W-4 form that tells the employer how much taxes to withhold. They are not free to do business for other companies and in fact some companies have penalties if they do.
Independent Contractors have job by job contracts or for specific project or periods of time that state they are responsible for their own taxes. They are not provided with any benefits. They fill out an IRS W-9 form telling the IRS that no taxes are required to be withheld.
It is important to determine what kind of relationship from the beginning of your business. If you treat an employee as an independent contractor and you have no reasonable basis for doing so, you may be held liable for employment taxes for that person. Also, if you pay an individual as an Independent Contractor, they do not qualify for unemployment of workers compensation so if they try to collect it, you will want to be ready to verify they are not an employee.
More information about Employees and Independent Contractor is found in the IRS publication 15A.
Finance
New Learning Practices that Income Tax Course offer
Want to learn about Income Tax Course? Then you are at the right place. Kaushlam is here to provide you with all that you need to know about Income Tax. Our course will include important provisions of Indian Income Tax which is extremely useful in the practical working of Accountant and audit of the entity. Kaushlam’s purpose of course creation is that every learner understands the business income provision under the Indian Income Tax quickly. This can bring opportunities even for the tax professionals. Our team of professionals configured this Income Tax Course to train learners with concepts and practices. After the biggest gap in education due to a lack of teachers who give practical knowledge, the faculty at Kaushlam is catering to various industries to find exactly what the niche requirement is. Our aim is that you can move to various industries immediately after pursuing this Income Tax Course.
The income Tax Course is very beneficial for an individual and businesses. This will help you gain an abundance of knowledge in the related field. At Kaushlam, we will provide you with in-depth knowledge of Income Tax as per the compliances and regulations which will help you enhance your personal and professional growth.
Who Can Enroll In The Income Tax Course At Kaushlam?
- Fresher who wants to seek career opportunities in the taxation field
- Finance professionals like CS/CA/CMA/Lawyers who deal in taxation to meet their needs.
- Business owners, CEO, CFO, Finance or Tax Directors, Analysts, and Heads.
- SMEs, Traders, Tax officials, and Accounts Officials.
- Income Tax practitioners
Graduates in any fields.
What To Expect from Kaushlam’s Income Tax Course?
- The course will serve as a guidance for carrying out any type of taxation work.
- The course will give you the practical knowledge required in Income Tax studies.
- A strong foundation for Income Tax.
- Handle any company’s tax department without hassle.
What Kaushlam Will Teach You inIncome Tax Course?
The commercial world has expanded a lot and demands the best professionals in every field with vast knowledge and skills. Kaushlam will make you capable to automate business functions. So, the Income Tax course at Kaushlam consists of-
- Basic introduction Of Income Tax
- In-depth knowledge of provisions
- Taxation on salary income, capital gain, house property income, and from other sources.
- Deductions, clubbing, carry forward, set-ups.
- TDS compliances
- Filing of income tax returns
- Appeals under income tax with practical training
- Tax planning
- International taxation
- Handling various Tax related problems
Career Opportunities Income Tax Course offers- By Kaushlam
You can choose any of the following paths once you complete the course on Income Tax.
- As a consultant for various Income Tax compliances
- As an employee in the finance department
- If already working, you can upgrade your position
- Consulting for the corporate tax planning
- Transfer Pricing Consultant- It needs specialization and hard work to leverage in transfer pricing
- Handling the litigation at the department level and in courts- requires in-depth knowledge about provisions
- International Taxation Consultants
- If you want to serve as a corporate lawyer then an income tax course is a must for you.
Why choose Kaushlam for the Income Tax course?
The biggest difference between courses offered by others and our Income Tax Course is that we believe in serving a participant to convert into a professional. It is not just a degree or a course but for real, it is all about practical knowledge that one should have about Income Tax. Nowadays, companies and businesses instead of running behind the degree of an individual need someone who can handle work with ease and who can start the work without much training or support. Here, at Kaushlam you will acquire the best hands-on knowledge of Income Tax with our highly qualified faculty.
Choose your course at Kaushlam!
Finance
Uninsured American Children
There are currently 9 million uninsured children in the US. Census data shows that 70% of those children live in a home where at least one parent works full-time. The same data indicates that about two thirds of these children would qualify for government-sponsored health insurance if the parents were to apply for it. Uninsured people are far more likely to go without essential medical care, including vaccinations and treatments for potentially fatal illnesses. This is especially sad when children are involved, because they are so dependent on their parents and the social organizations that are set up to help them. A complicated enrollment process and lack of knowledge about the programs are the main reasons given for why so many of these eligible children are not enrolled in government sponsored health insurance programs.
Perhaps the government likes keeping things the way they are in order to avoid paying for health care for all eligible children? If not, there is no reason that the enrollment process for government-sponsored health insurance should be complicated. Everything could be done on a single sheet of paper with a copy of a tax return attached to prove financial eligibility. These forms could be available in any doctor’s office or hospital. They could be simple enough that anyone could understand them and have time to complete them.
The issue of parents not knowing about the availability of the programs could also be solved if the government really wanted to appropriate adequate resources to provide health insurance to them. The money is there, it’s just not always used in the most efficient ways. The availability of public health care for eligible children is something that should be actively advertised. Public schools could send notes home with children. Hospitals could explain the program and help parents enroll newborns before they leave the hospital. The IRS could send information to families with qualifying incomes. If the enrollment process became straightforward and simple, and parents were made aware of the availability of the programs, our country could have 3 million children without health insurance instead of 9 million. That’s a big difference.
Finance
Generating Income With AdSense From Google
Millions of people already use Google.com for all their search needs. With so many people utilizing this powerhouse of search engine, Google has set up a way to help businesses, websites, and more advertise.
Companies pay a premium fee to be listed on top of the search engine in sponsored links, and throughout websites. If you own a website or a blog you can display relevant ads from the Google network (and people like you) and if someone clicks on them you receive money.
Google AdSense is an advertising format that pays you to keep on doing what you’re doing. If you have a blog, for instance, you can put ads on your site that are non-intrusive and blend into the design of the site, and when anyone clicks on the ad you’ll get paid.
The more people click the more money you can make, and there’s no ceiling as to how much you can earn.
AdSense from Google is relatively simple to set up and get paid from, however, be careful. There are ways to cheat the system that seem clever up front, but will get you in trouble and banned from the network.
These things include clicking on the ads on your site, sending friends to click on ads, and sending repetitive, cycled traffic from a generator.
If you can abide by the rules, and have good overall traffic, you can rake in the dough from AdSense with relative ease. Just remember, there are rules, so don’t think you can outsmart the system.
