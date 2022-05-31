Finance
The Truth About Hypnois and Hypnotherapy
You may have heard about Clinical Hypnotherapy and been wondering what it’s all about.
Most of us have seen television shows depicting hypnotists as diabolical criminals who want to control their underlings and get them to perform illegal or immoral acts. The villain looks into the eyes of the unsuspecting soul and before you know it they are in a trance and unable to stop themselves from doing dastardly deeds.
The unfortunate portrayal of hypnosis as a form of mind control has left the population at large without the use of a valuable tool to help deal with many issues interfering with the enjoyment of life.
In reality, hypnosis and hypnotherapy have been used in therapeutic and medical arenas for hundreds of years. There are even records of ancient civilizations using “trance” for healing ceremonies over 5000 years ago.
There are a few things you may want to know about hypnosis and hypnotherapy before you throw out the whole idea as some kind of nonsense.
The first and probably the most important thing to know is that no one can make you do something you do not want to do, even if you have been hypnotised. Hypnosis is a state of mind; your mind. If you would not do something in your normal state of mind you will not do it while hypnotised, plain and simple.
Hypnosis gives you access to your subconscious mind. This is where your true self lives. Your wants and desires and beliefs all live here. Your morals and understanding of life all live here. If you believe in your heart that it is not okay to do something, there is no way you will do it just because you have been hypnotised.
People use the stage shows they see where people cluck like chickens or bark like dogs as an example of people being made to do something against their will. Believe me when I say that those people would do the things they are doing on stage even if they weren’t in hypnosis.
They may use being hypnotised as permission to do something silly, feeling that they were not responsible, but they would not have done it if they did not want to.
I have also heard that some people think they will get stuck in hypnosis.
The truth is you cannot get stuck in hypnosis. I have never heard of anyone getting stuck in hypnosis. Wouldn’t there be lawsuits and hospitals full of people who are in a constant state of hypnosis? Insurance premiums would be outrageous because of the possibility of someone getting stuck in hypnosis.
What would really happen is you would either go to sleep or you would come out of hypnosis spontaneously. Even the deepest of meditators do not worry about getting stuck in an altered state. It does not happen.
Hypnosis is not an unnatural state that can be imposed upon you by someone of a higher intelligence or ability to control your mind. The hypnotic state is actually a natural state of mind that we all go into and out of several times a day.
Think about the times you drift off in your mind and are not really aware of what is going on around you. Those are hypnotic states. If you have ever been fully absorbed in a good book you have been in a hypnotic state. It is natural and we each do it several times a day.
What makes hypnotherapy special is that we use this hypnotic state to work on issues that are interfering with our lives. We can access the subconscious mind and make changes to benefit us. As mentioned earlier, the subconscious mind houses all our beliefs and morals and ideas and we can make positive changes in our lives by making changes in the subconscious mind.
A clinical hypnotherapist is trained to use therapeutic methods to make the changes we desire in our subconscious minds. Those changes are then integrated and become a part of our daily lives.
Another thing I hear is, ‘Hypnosis is for stopping smoking and weight loss, right?”
Well it can be used for those things, it is true, but clinical hypnotherapy can be used for almost anything you want to improve in your life. Besides not smoking and weight loss, you can use hypnotherapy for fears and phobias. It has proved very useful in reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. People use hypnotherapy for sleep disorders, eating disorders, hypertension, pain management, to stop nail biting, for fertility issues and child birth.
There are literally hundreds of uses for hypnotherapy. If you have any issues interfering with your enjoyment of life, do yourself a favour and find a clinical hypnotherapist in your area. You may be pleasantly surprised at the changes you can make.
Ten Steps to Closing a Home Purchase
Everyone knows when a real estate deal closes: It’s when you get the keys to the house and the sellers get their money. But when does the closing process actually begin? In truth, it starts when you make an offer to purchase. How that offer is written up determines what steps you have to take in order to eventually receive possession of your new home.
There are many steps involved in the closing. These can include getting financing, clearing contingencies and title, and paying closing costs. There also can be many stumbling blocks. For example, your lender or escrow company may charge excessive garbage fees or may refuse to fund, or the escrow holder may make mistakes, or clouds (defects) may appear on the title. Or it could go quickly and smoothly.
To get started, it’s important that you have a sense of what’s involved in a typical residential real estate closing. So here it is, step by step:
- Present a written offer to the seller.
- Have the seller accept and sign your offer.
- Open an escrow account, negotiate the escrow and title costs, and sign the preliminary instructions.
- Secure financing, and negotiate lender closing costs. (You should already be preapproved for financing.)
- Read and approve the seller’s disclosures.
- Obtain and approve a professional property inspection, and approve other reports as needed.
- Check the title and remove contingencies from your offer.
- Complete any remaining escrow work, and do the final walk-through.
- Get funded by your lender.
- Sign the final escrow instructions (also called closing the escrow), and pay your remaining down payment and closing costs.
None of it is hard to do. If you do it correctly, you’ll soon be receiving the key to your new home. And you’ll be able to tell everyone what a terrific deal you got!
Top 10 Embroidery Digitizing Mistakes to Avoid
Every digitizer aspires to deliver flawless designs in the very first go. However, at times, in the sprint to the deadline, a lot of professionals end up overlooking certain elements. These elements generally include unnecessary number of trims, too many color changes, inappropriate compensation and so on.
While these elements are not too prominent during digitizing, they come up as glaring mistakes on the production floor. Such errors not only result in wastage of time and effort, but can also end up irritating your clients to the extent that you could end up losing them altogether. This is why we’ve come up with a checklist of the top ten mistakes to while digitizing:
1) Planning – A lack of planning or pathing is a sure-shot giveaway of an amateur. What may look great on the screen, would not necessarily work out on the production floor. Therefore, keeping a watchful eye on trims, jumps and lock stitches while pathing is critical.
2) Underlay – When it comes to underlay, the adage ‘practice makes perfect’ is absolutely befitting. Deciding which underlay works best for which stitch type is something that comes with hit and trial that needs to be figured beforehand. No underlay or using the wrong style will only put you on the short route to disaster.
3) Compensation – Compensation is what separates a seasoned embroidery digitizer from the rest. You need to know how much is too much vs. too less vs. just right. Poor compensation leads to distorted designs and visible underlay. When deciding on compensation, always bear in mind the fabric used, design elements, type of underlay and type of backing.
4) Density – Inappropriate stitch density is another giveaway of lack of experience. Too high and you’ll have a thick design on hand, too less and you’ll risk fabric show-through. Understand how your design interacts with the fabric to nail this one.
5) Stitch Direction – To lend any design with some visual interest and texture make sure not all your stitches are running in the same direction, this also helps loosen up the tension sewing puts on the fabric.
6) Lock Stitches – When dealing with spandex, sports material, jerseys, jackets and knits, we advice putting in lock stitches so that design does not fall apart once complete.
7) Fills – Knowing your fill types and how they affect a design is key to bringing visual variation to your sew out. Using a combination of fill types is what can put the difference between blah and beautiful.
8) Stitch Type – Always decide on the stitch type you’ll be using according to the surface area it needs to cover. For instance, using a satin where you need a fill will result in loopy stitches, and a fill instead of a satin will create a dense, chunky patch.
9) Appropriate Application – As an embroidery digitizer, you should be aware of the application of your design. This means whether it will be registered on a cap, jacket back or left chest. Even if the design and dimensions remain the same, a design
digitized for a jersey will not sew well on a hat, neither one for terry cloth on nylon.
10) Quality Testing – Our advice to every embroidery digitizer out there is to always test run their design before sending it off, no matter how hard they’re pressed for time. This is the only opportunity you have to salvage the design and your reputation, while avoiding the above pitfalls before it’s too late.
Not Forgotten – Remembering Folks Long After a Trauma or Death
Whether it’s the anniversary of a public event like the Boston Marathon bombings or the Columbine shootings, or a not-so-public anniversary of a friend or neighbor’s tragedy, it’s important to reach out and show that you have not forgotten. Many folks will jump in to help right away and that is so necessary, but there is always an opportunity to show that you are still remembering much later.
So, what can we do months or even years down the road?
- Remember the anniversary. Some people are very organized and enter the date of a loss or sad event in their phone or date book so a reminder pops up a year later. Others of us may just remember the season… when the trees began flowering, the fish were jumping, the leaves were falling, or the snow started to fly. Just remembering and saying or doing something comforting is the key.
- Visit a memorial site. In some traditions, people place a pebble on the headstone to show their remembrance and their respect. Others may place fresh flowers. Either way, it lets the family know that someone visited and they are not forgotten.
- Send a random note or email. A quick card or email saying “I was just thinking about you today. I saw a… (butterfly, flowering tree, baseball game, drag race) and thought how much… (Danny, Jan) would have loved to see it too. I miss… (him, her) so much.”
- Send or drop by some flowers. It doesn’t need to be an expensive bouquet or plant; just some pretty flowers from the grocery store will do.
- Send a photo of the loved one. Don’t let those photos sit in boxes or on your camera or phone. Share them with the folks who would love to see them.
- “Pay it forward” by doing something in memory of the ill or deceased loved one. Let them know you remember by… (running a race to earn money, planting a tree, donating blood, volunteering for a charity) in honor of the loved one.
- Perform a random act of kindness. Let the family know you did it because “that is what… (Sam, Maria) would have done.”
- Just spend time. Take the friend, neighbor or relative to coffee, lunch, a game, or for a walk around the block.
- Be a Secret Santa ANY time of the year. Drop off some baked goods, toys or fun art supplies for the kids, or treats for the dogs. Who wouldn’t love a random surprise at the door and then enjoy the mystery of who delivered it.
We would all like to take away the pain and struggles that follow a trauma or death, but we can’t. We can, however, walk along side our friends and loved ones, offering a bit of comfort to their troubled lives. Now is a good time to make this happen.
Copyright 2014 Allidah Hicks and Bonnie Knuti. All rights reserved.
