Connect with us

Blockchain

Tim Draper’s Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022

Published

3 mins ago

on

Tim Draper’s Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Bitcoin News
  • BTC is the hedge against inflation.
  • Trust and freedom can only help in developing the world.

Tim Draper, a famous Venture Capitalist (VC) and Bitcoin advocate stated in 2018 that BTC will reach a $250K value by the end of 2022 or early 2023, and he sticks to those words even now. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Session on May 15, Tim said that BTC is the hedge against inflation. 

Tim Draper states:

“That’s my prediction. Sticking with it. I’m very confident that that is going to happen. That’s happening. It’s kind of funny.”

Tim also comments on VC, they make investments based on previous success. A good showcase of the past only earns new loans but when coming to the crypto world it’s all in for innovations. He also mentioned that ‘Trust and Freedom’ can only move the world forward, and the government directing individuals at every step will make progress tougher.

When questioned about his BTC price to $250K statement, he replied that BTC investors are of two types Missionaries and Mercenaries, first, one does all background research and invests in them whereas the latter invest when the market is only high to gain maximum profit and run out of the market when it is down. The current situation is making mercenaries move out and give place to missionaries.

Crypto Enthusiasts Stand

Draper’s prediction has been in the news recently. Lark Davis, crypto content creator has tweeted it today with a question that whether it will happen? and the replies are quite contrary to the statement. Many think it is near impossible and quite a lot wish that BTC should at least remain $25K by the year-end. Some have even mocked it by making statements that even Terra stablecoin will depeg but BTC can’t attain $250K.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Stunning Triple-Header of TDx, Bullperks and Poolz Spearhead $GOB’s IDO Launch on June 6th

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Stunning Triple-Header of TDx, Bullperks and Poolz Spearhead $GOB's IDO Launch on June 6th
google news

The Goons of Balatroon have a lot on their plate with the upcoming IDO for their ecosystem’s utility token, $GOB. According to members of the project, the $GOB token will serve as the project’s backbone and be used in various scenarios. The project has many high-profile investors and partners backing it and uses several tried-and-tested IDO launchpads.

Who’s On Board?

Among the investors that have gotten on board with the project are Merit Circle, Jun Capital, Unizen, Maven Capital, Vulcan Forged, Faculty Group, BullPerks, Charles Read (Founder of Rarestone Capital), Halvings Capital, Playnity, The Husl, and Lovelace. Three launchpads that have seen significant success in the past became the chosen platforms for GOB’s IDO: Poolz.finance, Bullperks, and TDx The team’s seed round and private sales raised a total of $2.5 million.

Using $GOB as a Utility Token

With the project’s IDO, $GOB will become useful in several contexts. The project’s games will give rewards in $GOB, and users with spare $GOB can stake it to unlock land purchases within the game universe. Users who stake their $GOB will realize significant discounts for acquiring land. A further method of earning through $GOB is leasing NFT assets. Users can negotiate a fee with borrowers and lend their NFT out for a set $GOB fee. Faction and account customizations can also be purchased with the utility token. Early adopters were able to spend off-chain $GOB in exchange for Goon Card packs. These packs contain cards that can significantly improve the gameplay experience for the soon-to-be-released trading card game. The introduction of land-based NFTs will further increase the viability of the $GOB token.

Fun Comes First

Unlike many existing play-to-earn projects, Goons of Balatroon aims to prioritize its users’ fun above all else. The team went for an authentic gaming experience rather than another glorified click-simulator. The current iteration of the upcoming, fast-paced Card game incorporates 250+ collectible cards and a myriad of different combinations and possibilities, as well as an innovative tile system that replaces traditional mana systems.

Keeping with this spirit of “fun-first,” the ecosystem’s land-based NFT addition aims to be just as fun and immersive as the Goon Card game. The vision for the project sees it as an RPG that combines the best elements of classic games like Risk with the random chance of Pokemon and the challenge of Elden Ring into a complete package. The team intends this to be something never before seen on Web3.

1654002104 732 Stunning Triple Header of TDx Bullperks and Poolz Spearhead GOBs IDO

Who Are The Goons of Balatroon?

The Goons Team isn’t new to NFT gaming, with their first foray into the space happening in August 2021. Since then, the team has swelled its ranks to twenty-five individuals, moving from a nascent startup into a full-fledged game development studio in a short time. Already, they’ve delivered several innovations to the play-to-earn space, and in anticipation of this land-based NFT launch, they’re looking to scale up in a big way. Already, the primary collection has generated 3,400 ETH in secondary market sales, showing an inherent demand for their product. With team members dedicating their time and effort to the project, huge things are right over the horizon. A dedicated community supported by transparent, approachable devs that put fun first makes for a formidable gaming studio in the industry. Sprinkling a little play-to-earn on top of it is just icing on the cake.

Game showcase & video trailer:

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

MetaBlaze Crypto Presale- Second ICO Round is Now Open to The Public

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

MetaBlaze Crypto Presale- Second ICO Round is Now Open to The Public
google news

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 31st May, 2022, Chainwire

MetaBlaze, a blockchain gaming company, has raised over $2.1M during its Initial Coin Offering, reaching its fundraising goal within three days.  

MetaBlaze opens the second round of its ICO with a current holder count of 2,000 wallets. MetaBlaze aims to set a new standard in the world of web 3. MetaBlaze differentiates itself from other blockchain gaming projects by combining key elements from the two fastest-growing crypto categories, GameFI (Gaming Finance) and DeFi (Decentralized Finance).

MetaBlaze (MBLZ) token is a deflationary, multi-chain crypto coin built on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain. MBLZ token has versatile functionalities and is designed to serve as the native currency within its gaming metaverse. MBLZ token holders automatically earn two passive income streams through a Metaflection and BlazeReward mechanism.

dApp (Decentralized Application)

The MetaBlaze ecosystem revolves around its dApp (Decentralized Application), known as “BlazedApp.” The BlazedApp is an intelligent decentralized application serving as a bridge between the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain. 

BlazedApp offers users a variety of features, such as access to the Blaziverse, a club membership to a 50-level strategy NFT game. Upon entering Blaziverse, you can stake your tokens and earn MBLZ, NFTs, and BUSD rewards. 

BlazedApp is home to Web 3’s first working ground for NFTs. In Blazelands, an ecosystem NFT  can be employed, put to work, and generate revenue for its boss (NFT owner). 

The dApp also provides storage solutions for crypto assets and keeps records of their corresponding Blazepoints usable within its crypto ecosystem. MetaBlaze will introduce a unique NFT rental system, enabling additional passive income opportunities for non-gamers and increasing accessibility for gamers.

Holding MBLZ tokens generates income in two different forms of crypto: MetaBlaze Token (MBLZ) and Binance Coin (BNB). However, holders of MBLZ tokens can connect to BlazedApp and swap their Binance Coin rewards for any other crypto coin that exists on the Binance Smart Chain.

AI-Driven Price Stabilization Mechanism and Blockchain Bridge

BlazedApp runs off a smart contract and works with the MBLZ token smart contract using AI to stabilize prices. The AI will look at the market value and circulating supply to ensure the prices stay stable. If someone sells a lot of tokens, the AI will automatically deploy a buyback to keep the price stable. The dApp also serves as the bridge to the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum Blockchain, allowing for seamless integration of the multi-chain crypto coin: MetaBlaze (MBLZ).

Play to Earn RPG

MetaBlaze’s upcoming AAA play-to-earn game will also be accessible within BlazedApp. In this blockchain-powered game, players take on the role of controlling NFT game characters and move through the game. Mystical creatures engage in player-vs-player battles to take control of the metaverse and sustain life for their species. 

How to buy MBLZ During the Crypto Presale

To buy MetaBlaze Tokens during the ongoing crypto presale, visit the MetaBlaze website to register. Accepted currencies during the crypto presale are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Coin.

During the ongoing MetaBlaze ICO round, the current presale price is $0.000095, with a 5% MBLZ token bonus issued per presale transaction. The official exchange listing price is set at $0.0002 and is scheduled for early July.

For more information about MetaBlaze: Website & Socials 

About METABLAZE

MetaBlaze is a blockchain-based gaming company with a multi-chain cryptocurrency token, MBLZ. The MetaBlaze Token is built on the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain. MetaBlaze merges popular elements of DeFi and GameFi to create a synergistic ecosystem of web 3 technologies. The core Founding Team is KYC with Certik, a leading Blockchain Security Company. 

Contacts

CEO

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top Trending Searches By Coingecko: Terra Classic (LUNC) Leads The List

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 31, 2022

By

Top Trending Searches By Coingecko: Terra Classic (LUNC) Leads The List
google news
  • Top trending searches of crypto tokens by Coingecko includes the first token as LUNC.
  • LUNA is the talk of the town as it totally destroyed the expectations of its users.
  • Some well-known cryptocurrencies like NEAR, SOL, SHIB, AVAX are also in the list.

Since the dip in the market, all the cryptocurrencies are struggling to make a long uptrend move. While some tokens have performed well after the Crashdown, and some are recovering now to display an upward momentum. In fact, LUNA is a matter of the moment as it totally destroyed the expectations of its users in the market. Following its lowest point, which is zero, LUNA has instilled dread among cryptocurrency users.

Currently, after so many conclusions and discussions in the LUNA ecosystem, the network has changed LUNA to Terra Classic (LUNC). Thus, LUNA is now called LUNC which has been at the top of search history. Let’s dip into the top trending searches of crypto tokens by Coingecko which includes the first token as LUNC. The following tokens are DOME, EVMOS, NEAR, GMT, SOL, SHIB, WAVES, SLP, and AVAX.

Will LUNC Hold Its Top Position?

The top set of tokens trending in search history is LUNC, DOME, EVMOS, and NEAR. These are the top searches by Coingecko and the market cap values are $844M, $596M, $634M, and $4.32B respectively. Significantly, LUNC is the only token in this set to drop in recent times while others have surged up. 

Consequently, the following set of tokens is GMT, SOL, SHIB, and WAVES. The market cap value of these tokens is $725M, $15.7B, $6.52B, and $837M respectively. As a matter of fact, GMT was one of the trending tokens since its launch, it has surged heights in a short time. Moreover, Solana is a well-known token that is talked about for its ecosystem and blockchain. While SHIB is the popular meme-token that has generated huge profits for its holders in Q4 2021. 

Furthermore, SLP and AVAX are also the top trending searches that have a market capitalization of $233M and $7.38B. Subsequent to the successful journey of Axie Infinity (AXS), SLP also captured its position among the top trending tokens. Where both the tokens come from the same ecosystem. Avalanche (AVAX) is famous for its decentralized, open-source proof of stake blockchain with smart contract functionality. The above-mentioned tokens are the top trending searches by Coingecko, which grasps huge attention from crypto users.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending