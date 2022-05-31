Finance
Top 10 Embroidery Digitizing Mistakes to Avoid
Every digitizer aspires to deliver flawless designs in the very first go. However, at times, in the sprint to the deadline, a lot of professionals end up overlooking certain elements. These elements generally include unnecessary number of trims, too many color changes, inappropriate compensation and so on.
While these elements are not too prominent during digitizing, they come up as glaring mistakes on the production floor. Such errors not only result in wastage of time and effort, but can also end up irritating your clients to the extent that you could end up losing them altogether. This is why we’ve come up with a checklist of the top ten mistakes to while digitizing:
1) Planning – A lack of planning or pathing is a sure-shot giveaway of an amateur. What may look great on the screen, would not necessarily work out on the production floor. Therefore, keeping a watchful eye on trims, jumps and lock stitches while pathing is critical.
2) Underlay – When it comes to underlay, the adage ‘practice makes perfect’ is absolutely befitting. Deciding which underlay works best for which stitch type is something that comes with hit and trial that needs to be figured beforehand. No underlay or using the wrong style will only put you on the short route to disaster.
3) Compensation – Compensation is what separates a seasoned embroidery digitizer from the rest. You need to know how much is too much vs. too less vs. just right. Poor compensation leads to distorted designs and visible underlay. When deciding on compensation, always bear in mind the fabric used, design elements, type of underlay and type of backing.
4) Density – Inappropriate stitch density is another giveaway of lack of experience. Too high and you’ll have a thick design on hand, too less and you’ll risk fabric show-through. Understand how your design interacts with the fabric to nail this one.
5) Stitch Direction – To lend any design with some visual interest and texture make sure not all your stitches are running in the same direction, this also helps loosen up the tension sewing puts on the fabric.
6) Lock Stitches – When dealing with spandex, sports material, jerseys, jackets and knits, we advice putting in lock stitches so that design does not fall apart once complete.
7) Fills – Knowing your fill types and how they affect a design is key to bringing visual variation to your sew out. Using a combination of fill types is what can put the difference between blah and beautiful.
8) Stitch Type – Always decide on the stitch type you’ll be using according to the surface area it needs to cover. For instance, using a satin where you need a fill will result in loopy stitches, and a fill instead of a satin will create a dense, chunky patch.
9) Appropriate Application – As an embroidery digitizer, you should be aware of the application of your design. This means whether it will be registered on a cap, jacket back or left chest. Even if the design and dimensions remain the same, a design
digitized for a jersey will not sew well on a hat, neither one for terry cloth on nylon.
10) Quality Testing – Our advice to every embroidery digitizer out there is to always test run their design before sending it off, no matter how hard they’re pressed for time. This is the only opportunity you have to salvage the design and your reputation, while avoiding the above pitfalls before it’s too late.
Finance
Not Forgotten – Remembering Folks Long After a Trauma or Death
Whether it’s the anniversary of a public event like the Boston Marathon bombings or the Columbine shootings, or a not-so-public anniversary of a friend or neighbor’s tragedy, it’s important to reach out and show that you have not forgotten. Many folks will jump in to help right away and that is so necessary, but there is always an opportunity to show that you are still remembering much later.
So, what can we do months or even years down the road?
- Remember the anniversary. Some people are very organized and enter the date of a loss or sad event in their phone or date book so a reminder pops up a year later. Others of us may just remember the season… when the trees began flowering, the fish were jumping, the leaves were falling, or the snow started to fly. Just remembering and saying or doing something comforting is the key.
- Visit a memorial site. In some traditions, people place a pebble on the headstone to show their remembrance and their respect. Others may place fresh flowers. Either way, it lets the family know that someone visited and they are not forgotten.
- Send a random note or email. A quick card or email saying “I was just thinking about you today. I saw a… (butterfly, flowering tree, baseball game, drag race) and thought how much… (Danny, Jan) would have loved to see it too. I miss… (him, her) so much.”
- Send or drop by some flowers. It doesn’t need to be an expensive bouquet or plant; just some pretty flowers from the grocery store will do.
- Send a photo of the loved one. Don’t let those photos sit in boxes or on your camera or phone. Share them with the folks who would love to see them.
- “Pay it forward” by doing something in memory of the ill or deceased loved one. Let them know you remember by… (running a race to earn money, planting a tree, donating blood, volunteering for a charity) in honor of the loved one.
- Perform a random act of kindness. Let the family know you did it because “that is what… (Sam, Maria) would have done.”
- Just spend time. Take the friend, neighbor or relative to coffee, lunch, a game, or for a walk around the block.
- Be a Secret Santa ANY time of the year. Drop off some baked goods, toys or fun art supplies for the kids, or treats for the dogs. Who wouldn’t love a random surprise at the door and then enjoy the mystery of who delivered it.
We would all like to take away the pain and struggles that follow a trauma or death, but we can’t. We can, however, walk along side our friends and loved ones, offering a bit of comfort to their troubled lives. Now is a good time to make this happen.
Copyright 2014 Allidah Hicks and Bonnie Knuti. All rights reserved.
Finance
What To Sell On Ebay – Cashmere Items
Cashmere is one of the finest fibers in the world – a true luxury fabric. It is known as the warmest, softest, most comfortable fabric that money can buy. Victorian England discovered the luxury of this fabric and it was then that cashmere caught on with the elite.
So, what exactly is it? Cashmere is the wool or “fur” from the Kashmir goat. Originally raised in Mongolia, these goats are now raised in India, Tibet, China, other parts of Asia, and now in some parts of the USA. The wool has a silken feel, a feather light weight, and is not itchy like wool. The most luxurious cashmere is taken from the underbelly of the goat. Only a small amount of usable cashmere comes from each goat, and the harvesting process is long, costly, and complicated, which is what makes cashmere so expensive.
With this in mind, anything 100% cashmere is a good, steady, reliable seller on eBay. Sweaters, vests, coats, gloves, hats, scarves, baby wear, and blankets all do well on eBay, even used or vintage. In fact, the older vintage cashmere items are often 3 or 4 ply (thicker and more luxurious) than today’s 2-ply weave. The next time you are at the mall, feel and examine the cashmere sweaters. You’ll find they have a texture unlike any other fabric.
Now, you are thinking, but it is summer and no one buys sweaters in the summer. Not true. Keep in mind that we are operating in a global economy on eBay and the seasons across the globe are opposite from ours here in the USA. There are many places in the USA where cashmere is worn year-round, such as the Pacific Northwest. Canadians, Europeans, and Australians love and appreciate cashmere. In fact, I ship a large percentage of cashmere sweaters internationally. Furthermore, since cashmere is an expensive luxury fabric, many cashmere lovers shop for it year round.
So, when you are browsing thrift stores and garage sales, take a few minutes to look through the sweaters. Here is what to look for:
100% cashmere, 2-ply
Check for holes (you can easily repair holes yourself and the sweater will sell fine)
Large sizes are fantastic (men’s 2XL and Women’s plus)
Sweaters made in Scotland (a higher, thicker quality)
100% cashmere overcoats – these can be thousands of dollars new and many international
customers will take them even in fair condition
Now, you are not going to become a millionaire selling cashmere on eBay. However, it is a good item to add to your store if you can find it. It may not “fit” with your particular product line, however, it is something to be on the lookout for when you are out shopping, and you can make good money. Check on eBay for completed listings of cashmere items, and you will see that there is definitely good money in used cashmere.
Finance
Is the Tide Changing of Nonprofits Selling-Out to Donors?
A few days ago, my researcher was discussing with a global nonprofit their fundraising efforts, and she was informed that the organization does not accept gifts that could compromise its integrity or place the charity in an awkward position, which is a good thing. The charity understands they must adhere and stay true to their mission, even if it means the loss of donor funds. After, I came across an article in Nonprofit Quarterly titled “The Concept of Negative Goodwill: When Do Naming Rights Cross the Line?”
New York City Public Library
I smiled because the same researcher is a New Yorker who has long complained that Stephen Schwartzman, founder of Blackstone, renamed the central New York City Public Library on 5thAvenue to The Stephen A. Schwarzman Building. In her mind, this corporate titan emblazoned his name on a New York City landmark with historical significance. She’s not the only New Yorker that feels like the legacy of the institution was tarnished.
Abington High School
In the article, here was Schwarzman again, this time in Pennsylvania, looking to change the name of a cherished high school from Abington High School to Abington Schwartzman High School. He was seeking to donate $25 million for a tech center and also wanted to have approval of contractors hired for the tech center that would be built. This time around, the community revolted.
Change.org Petition
As noted in the article mentioned above, one petition on Change.org stated, “Is $25m the price you put on the spirit, pride, history and memories of the thousands and thousands of alumni who have attended Abington Senior High School?” Another petition said, “A tribute to this man’s excessive ego is not a gift to the school, it’s a gift to himself. Selling out for money? What kind of message does that send to our teens?”
Negative Goodwill
For many years, there have been plenty of other examples of major donors who have asked for their names to be placed on buildings, rooms, libraries and even in renaming organizations. However, naming opportunities are a balance that has to take into account the institution and its legacy. In the case of Abington High School, the school had a meaningful legacy in the community, and it ran too deep and much broader than the $25 million that Schwarzman was offering.
Nonprofit Leadership
I have to wonder if the community had not reacted so negatively to the announcement that the name of the school was going to be changed if anyone in the leadership position of the school (perhaps the board or head of school) would have asked Schwartzman to reconsider? My guess, based on the explanation would be that once Schwartzman committed the $25 million, the school would have gone ahead with the plans to change the name of the high school were it not for the blowback.
Handling Naming Opportunities
Although I’ve never met Schwarzman, by all accounts, he’s a hard-charging and demanding person that expects to win. However, nonprofit leaders must take into consideration the history and meaning of their institution within the community before they agree to conditions set by donors in exchange for a significant donation. I realize that it can be challenging to say “no” to a lot of money, especially if it can create an enormous impact, but the reality is that communities and the public don’t like bowing down to monied interests.
- If you have a donor in your community who is looking to make a game-changing donation, don’t just jump and accept the gift. In fact, be prepared to walk away from it, especially until you fully understand the terms.
- If there is a request that a building or even the name of your organization be changed to that of a major donor, carefully think about the pros and cons of this particular action. Would it sit well with your community? Would it make sense for the organization? Would you be able to receive the gift with integrity?
- Take into consideration the amount of the gift versus the naming opportunity costs. In other words, if you’re asked the change the name of your institution, is the donation sizable enough to be commensurate with such an action and everything you may lose, including goodwill and perhaps the support of other donors?
Perhaps what happened with Abington High School is the beginning of a trend where the public has finally tired of capitalists emblazoning their names on institutions without taking into account the history and legacy of the organization within the community? Only time will tell if that’s the case, but it’s nice to know that there are organizations out there that don’t dismiss history and legacy so easily.
Top 10 Embroidery Digitizing Mistakes to Avoid
What Song Does Max Listen To In Stranger Things?
Not Forgotten – Remembering Folks Long After a Trauma or Death
What To Sell On Ebay – Cashmere Items
WAVES Entering into Bullish Trend
Who Does Will Like In Stranger Things Season 4?
Is the Tide Changing of Nonprofits Selling-Out to Donors?
Does Enzo Die In Stranger Things?
Car Buying Tips: Why Does It Make Sense to Buy a Discontinued Car Model?
Is There a Solution for Distracted Driving?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News2 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bitcoin Seen Dropping To $32K – But Not This Month