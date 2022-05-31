Top 3 Altcoins For June 2022: LINK, AVAX and ADA

Cardano is up 14.52% in the last 24 hours.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins for June 2022.

Chainlink (LINK)

A vast open-source community of data producers, node operators, smart contract developers, security auditors, and more drive the Chainlink Network. The company’s main goal is to ensure that all node operators and users who want to contribute to the network may do so in a decentralized manner. For complicated digital agreements like smart contracts to take hold, they must be able to securely communicate with external data feeds, events, and payment mechanisms. This is where Chainlink comes in.

According to CMC, the Chainlink price today is $7.52 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $422,229,254 USD. Chainlink has been up 7.25% in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX)

When comparing smart contract platforms, Avalanche is a clear winner in speed to completion. Using Avalanche, one will save money and help the environment all at the same time. Avalanche can help any smart contract-enabled application surpass its rivals. AVAX is Avalanche’s native token. To pay fees, safeguard the platform via staking and offer a fundamental unit of account amongst the many subnets built on Avalanche, the AVAX token is a hard-capped, rare asset.

According to CMC, the Avalanche price today is $28.20 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,022,850,600 USD. Avalanche has been up 4.96% in the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA)

To “redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins to individuals,” the open-source initiative is also working toward making society more safe, transparent, and equitable. Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of the Ethereum network, established Cardano. At IOHK, where Cardano’s blockchain was constructed, he is the chief executive officer. Although Bitcoin relies on a more energy-heavy proof-of-work method, Cardano has been able to effectively deploy a consensus mechanism that is less energy expensive.

According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.589917 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,297,626,548 USD. Cardano is up 14.52% in the last 24 hours.