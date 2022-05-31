Top Trending Searches By Coingecko: Terra Classic (LUNC) Leads The List

Top trending searches of crypto tokens by Coingecko includes the first token as LUNC.

LUNA is the talk of the town as it totally destroyed the expectations of its users.

Some well-known cryptocurrencies like NEAR, SOL, SHIB, AVAX are also in the list.

Since the dip in the market, all the cryptocurrencies are struggling to make a long uptrend move. While some tokens have performed well after the Crashdown, and some are recovering now to display an upward momentum. In fact, LUNA is a matter of the moment as it totally destroyed the expectations of its users in the market. Following its lowest point, which is zero, LUNA has instilled dread among cryptocurrency users.

Currently, after so many conclusions and discussions in the LUNA ecosystem, the network has changed LUNA to Terra Classic (LUNC). Thus, LUNA is now called LUNC which has been at the top of search history. Let’s dip into the top trending searches of crypto tokens by Coingecko which includes the first token as LUNC. The following tokens are DOME, EVMOS, NEAR, GMT, SOL, SHIB, WAVES, SLP, and AVAX.

Will LUNC Hold Its Top Position?

The top set of tokens trending in search history is LUNC, DOME, EVMOS, and NEAR. These are the top searches by Coingecko and the market cap values are $844M, $596M, $634M, and $4.32B respectively. Significantly, LUNC is the only token in this set to drop in recent times while others have surged up.

Consequently, the following set of tokens is GMT, SOL, SHIB, and WAVES. The market cap value of these tokens is $725M, $15.7B, $6.52B, and $837M respectively. As a matter of fact, GMT was one of the trending tokens since its launch, it has surged heights in a short time. Moreover, Solana is a well-known token that is talked about for its ecosystem and blockchain. While SHIB is the popular meme-token that has generated huge profits for its holders in Q4 2021.

Furthermore, SLP and AVAX are also the top trending searches that have a market capitalization of $233M and $7.38B. Subsequent to the successful journey of Axie Infinity (AXS), SLP also captured its position among the top trending tokens. Where both the tokens come from the same ecosystem. Avalanche (AVAX) is famous for its decentralized, open-source proof of stake blockchain with smart contract functionality. The above-mentioned tokens are the top trending searches by Coingecko, which grasps huge attention from crypto users.