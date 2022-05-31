Finance
Triathlon Swim Technique Tips for All Levels
A triathlon start is perhaps the most iconic moment of the race. Did you know that there are three different ways the race starts? In a time trial start, racers enter the water by their race number every three seconds. In a wave start, you enter the water with other swimmers of your gender and you are usually given a number indicating your wave. In both types, a timer keeps time and it takes about 20-25 minutes to complete the start.
However, the most famous is the mass start where everyone starts when the gun goes off.
While being exciting, it can also be a very different experience for beginners.
What Makes Triathlon Swim Different Than a Swim in The Pool?
The Washing Machine Effect: You will feel this effect as soon as you enter the water, with hundreds of other triathletes trying to take their positions.
Accidental Kicks: Prepare yourself for them; they’re quite common.
Lift your Head: Train to lift your head above the water between strokes to see markers and buoys.
Wetsuit: Get comfortable with your wetsuit-it can offer extra buoyancy and warmth, but you it needs to become your second skin.
Drafting: Taking advantage of the ‘pulling’ effect when you swim behind a lead swimmer is legal in triathlons and an art that can be of much help.
Open water swimming does have its challenges, but help is at hand. We’ve covered some life saving tips for your swim technique this season:
1. Practice Bilateral Breathing
Mastering breathing is one of the most important techniques triathletes should adopt. It’s important to know how to breathe on both sides because weather and water conditions are unpredictable, other swimmers may be close by, the direction of the sun can interfere with vision and buoys may not be placed on one side.
2. Learn What Head Position Works for You
A leading triathlete coach, Swim Smooth’s Paul Newsome, argues that there is no ideal head position for everyone. While many trainers feel that looking down straight down is ideal, this position isn’t that great for open water swimming where a forward-looking head position helps you navigate and draft.
You also need to get used to water-clogged goggles. It’s important to have a good pair of swimming goggles and learn how to position your head for the best view with them on.
3. Work on Your Catch and Pull Early On
While head position, stroke and kicking get ample attention during traditional swim training, coach Paul Newsome advises that catch and pull are techniques that need to be mastered early on for success in open water swimming. He says it will take your swimming to the next level. Do the doggy paddle and head up polo stroke drills to improve catch.
4. Increase Endurance Work
Do some dry land work to increase endurance, especially if you go to the gym. If you’re a beginner, the fitness of your arms may not be enough to endure a triathlon swim just yet, so pull ups, cable weight pulling exercises, lateral pull downs and bench presses will help build arm endurance.
5. Video Tape Your Stroke
Most of us have experienced situations where the coach repeats something over and over, but we aren’t able to see what they mean. An analysis of our stroke on video will help you see exactly what it looks like and where you need to improve. You can follow it up with some resistance band work on dry land to perfect technique.
6. Perfect Your Posture
The best swimming posture is a good posture. A good posture in general helps you keep your body straight in the water and will prevent things like arm cross-overs, reduced rotation and scissor kicks. A good posture means a cleaner, stronger stroke and less energy spent.
7. Learn All the Strokes
You might think, “But I am never going to do butterfly in open water!” Of course you won’t but that’s not why you need to practice other strokes. When you challenge your body with different strokes, your body develops more strength because of the extra stimulus you offered it. You can gain a stronger core, mental fitness and aerobic strength with every new stroke that you add to your skills.
8. Do Your Drills
Drills will help you slow down your movement and focus on form and technique. You’ll perfect your muscle synchronization and, with it, your swimming. It’s all about well-timed movements and drills will help you achieve just that. Buoys are a good training tool to help you increase power during drills.
If you’re a beginner, open water swimming might seem daunting at first. However, keeping a rigorous training routine with lots of practice will help you go a long way.
On race day, you also need to make sure you’ve got the right equipment and triathlon wetsuit to help you succeed.
Income Seldom Exceeds Personal Development
Income seldom exceeds personal development because it takes a lot of change and dedication for any one to become rich. They say “Its not all about the money its about what it makes of you to get that money you desire.” You are going to go through hell and back in order to achieve your goals in life but most people fail after their first obstacle which is about 97% of people in this world. The other 3% are leaders and will not quit no matter what. They go and go to the point of “until”. This means they do not stop or quit “until” they have achieved their goals and dreams in life because they know it takes a lot of development to achieve something so great but they also know you must go through a lot of failure and obstacles before you get that reward. The more failure and obstacles you overcome the bigger of a person you become and the bigger the reward will be awaiting you at the end.
Personal development is what every business owner must work on because when times get hard they need to know that they are still the owners and they must take responsibility and still make it run even in the hard times instead of crying and being afraid to spend a little more money on advertising to get those customers. The ones who always think so much are never successful. The ones who just go out there and take massive action daily and take it to critical mass are the ones who are always successful and get what they want when they want it. I just wanted to share a little tip. Make a schedule for yourself and follow it daily for the next few weeks and I promise you will see results increase dramatically. When you have a schedule in front of you and you see it you will go through it everyday and you will not miss or skip but if you did not have a schedule written sometimes you might skip a day here and there and sometimes you might not do everything you were supposed to.
Last thing I wanted to share which is my favourite quote. Take Massive Action. “Do something for some one today in the knowing that there was no way they could ever pay you back and watch how this world changes for you.”
Do I Need to Hire a Car in Cyprus?
This is a question that many holidaymakers ask themselves when they are planning a holiday in Cyprus. Like so many questions in life the answer depends on the answers to other questions!
Where is my hotel, villa or apartment situated?
Find out more information about your holiday accommodation, many hotels and Cyprus Villa Rental Companies give you advice, such as “Car Essential” or “Close to all amenities”. You do not want to arrive at your chosen hotel or villa and find that it is not with in walking distance to shop, restaurants etc.
What sort of holiday do I want?
You might be coming to Cyprus for a relaxing beach holiday – so maybe a car will not be necessary. Check out how far the beach is away from your Cyprus hotel; also remember that going to the beach with all your bags, buckets and inflatable’s may not be an easy task, bus services are available but not always to where you want to go.
What is there to see in Cyprus?
If you are planning on visiting local attractions or historic sites then I would certainly recommend hiring a car. Remember Cyprus is not that big and you may well want to visit other places like the Troodos, Akamas or other towns. Cyprus also has a variety of historic sites and interesting places to visit, Tombs of the Kings, Baths of Aphrodite, Roman Amphitheatre – Curium, Kolossi Castle and World Heritage Site at Paphos Harbour to name just a few..
What is there to do in Cyprus?
Apart from the obvious – Sun, Sea & Sand there is also a wide variety of things to do in Cyprus. Watersports are of course plentiful and there are some outstanding dive sites around Cyprus. Eating is another great pass time – with no shortage of restaurants to visit. The island also has three water parks – Aphrodite Waterpark, Fasouri and Waterworld.
You should now have a good idea as to whether you need to hire a car in Cyprus. You have wide range of vehicles available to hire in Cyprus and again this will depend on your needs.
Jeeps are always popular to hire, with the excellent weather in Cyprus this could be the ideal choice – a jeep with 4 x 4 or 4wd will enable you to visit the more ‘off the beaten track’ places like the Akamas or the Troodos mountains. The large jeeps are ideal for large parties offering more space and comfort.
Family cars or saloon cars are ideal for couples or families; air conditioning is a must in Cyprus, especially during the summer. Although the major roads in Cyprus are good the roads through the traditional villages are often dusty. For a cheaper option for car hire in Cyprus you should check out the small or compact cars, these are ideal for couples or families with small children.
If you are looking for a little more luxury you should look at the premium cars such as BMW, Mercedes or convertibles – obviously the price will be higher than the ordinary saloon cars.
Once you have decided on the car you are going to hire – check out the following with the Cyprus Car Hire company. Do they offer an airport collection service? Do they have a 24 hour contact number? Does the insurance have an excess? Is the rental cost inclusive of VAT, Does the rental cost include a full tank of petrol?
Now you are ready to hire a car in Cyprus and enjoy your holiday!
Z and X Car Hire Cyprus are part of the Z and X Group of companies and have over 100 cars to choose from, ranging from compact to luxury cars you are sure to find a suitable car to hire at Z&X. They offer you a friendly and efficient Cyprus Car Hire service. They also offer special offers and upgrades on the type of car you hire when a holiday villa is booked via their sister company Cyprus Holiday Villas
Steve Francis Dunks or How to Increase Vertical Jump
Did you see Steve Francis in the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest? Then he finished as the runner-up to Vince Carter with some sick dunks. Actually, he had a 44-inch vertical at that time! That’s right, 44 inches! Besides Vince Carter (45-inch vertical) Stevie Franchise had the highest vertical in the league at that time! And in case you didn’t know – the guy is only 6′ 3”!
“I never dunked on Shaq or Mutombo. But I got ‘Zo. Never got C-Webb. I got Patrick Ewing, Vin Baker. I remember those dunks because those guys are always saying, “You ain’t going to dunk on me,” and things like that. But I got them!”
– Steve Francis
So, how do you get such a sick vertical? As a start, it’s important to know that being able to jump high is the result of a combination of these things:
– Natural ability
– Leg strength
– Explosive power
– Overall athleticism
That means, if it’s not in your genes, you probably won’t ever be able to jump like Steve Francis. Then again, none of us can. But no matter what your vertical leap is now, you can always make it better. For motivation, just take a look at Steve Francis’ workout back in the days – it’s a
4 days a week, one hour a day workout (running and playing basketball not included, = additional 3 hours a day). Every day consists of different exercises, only certain exercises like jump rope are done every time.
Day 1 (Monday):
– Jump rope (300 jumps)
– DynaDisc figure eight Step onto a pair of discs (they look like deflated dodge balls) holding a ten-pound medicine ball. (15 figure eights in each direction)
– Seated reverse crunch Sit on a flat bench with your legs sticking straight out over the end. Supporting yourself with your arms, lean back until your upper body is at a 45-degree angle to the bench and slowly bring your knees up to your chest, keeping your upper body stable. Slowly return them to the start position to complete the move. (2 sets of 15)
– High knee-raise sprint Sprint the length of a basketball court staying on your toes and lifting your knees as high as possible. (20 sprints)
– Leg curl (2 sets of 15)
– Seated leg extension (2 sets of 15)
– Hip abduction (2 sets of 10)
– Hip adduction (2 sets of 10)
– Stability-ball dumbbell chest press Like a standard chest press but while lying with your back on the ball to get in a little more work on the core. (2 sets of 10)
– Dumbbell front raise You’re now getting into the part of the workout designed to really carve up the shoulders. Making sure your arms remain just outside of shoulder width, raise first one, then the other, for one rep. (2 sets of 15)
– Dumbbell lateral raise To work the outside of the shoulder, stand bending slightly at the waist, holding a weight in each hand, your palms facing each other. Raise your arms to the sides until they’re parallel to the ground, then return. (2 sets of 15)
– Rear deltoid dumbbell raise Lie face down on a bench set to a 45-degree incline with weights in each hand, your arms hanging off the bench and slightly bent. Keeping that same elbow bend, raise your arms to the sides until they are parallel to the ground, then return. (2 sets of 10)
– Single-arm dumbbell row Now for the back of the shoulders, hold a weight in your right hand, lean over, and place your left hand and knee on a bench for support. Keeping your back slightly arched and your shoulders parallel to the ground, draw the weight-bearing elbow up toward the ceiling, then return. (2 sets of 10, then switch sides and repeat)
– Stationary bike (25 minutes)
As for the vertical jump exercises, besides the common exercises like jump rope and calf raises, Steve used some special, very effective exercises.
Here is an example:
Stand straight up, and jump as high as you possibly can without bending your knees (your knees will bend slightly). As soon as you hit the ground, jump back up gain, and repeat this motion a number of times. This exercise is extremely effective at strengthening your lower leg muscles.
Keep in mind that vertical leap is part leg strength and part explosiveness. In fact, the explosiveness part is the more important of the two. It’s not about the size of your leg muscles, or how much weight you can put up in the gym. It’s about your athletic ability, coordination, and your ability to explode up and off the ground.
For the rest of the jumping exercises and crucial things to know about vertical jump (f.e. why often what you “don’t” do is more important then what you “do” do) please take a look at this page I strongly recommend:
