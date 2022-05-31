News
Tyler Wells dominates, Ryan Mountcastle has 4 hits as Orioles blank Red Sox, 10-0, to win five-game series in Boston
The bullpen had begun to move between innings, relievers milling about to stretch or throw weighted balls against the padded wall. But none stood on the mound to warm up in earnest, even though right-hander Tyler Wells had thrown 75 pitches, four shy of his career high, through five innings.
The Orioles (21-29) have been especially cautious with Wells this season. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and missed the 2020 season because the coronavirus prompted the cancelation of the minor league season.
But on Monday night at Fenway Park, the reins that have been holding Wells back for much of the campaign were loosened — not entirely, but enough to allow for the best start of his career, offering a glimmer of what could be possible come 2023, when the reins are released entirely.
Wells’ display was the launching pad for Baltimore, but the bats did the rest in the 10-0 victory that sealed a five-game series win. The closer-turned-starter completed six innings for the second time this season. He turned in his longest scoreless stretch, threw a career-high 88 pitches and allowed just one base runner to reach scoring position.
Wells retired 18 of the 21 batters he faced, with a single in the second, a double in the fourth and a walk in the fifth the lone imperfections on a night.
This is the Wells that executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias envisions becoming a fixture in the rotation. And it’s why Baltimore has been so wary of stretching him out too long. Wells has hovered around 70 or 75 pitches for most of this season, with an early hook from manager Brandon Hyde always in the back of his mind.
That early hook might’ve been there Monday, too, if he hadn’t been so dominant. Wells’ 11 whiffs were his second most this season, with six coming on his slider. Even when Wells returned to the mound for the sixth inning, already at 75 pitches, the Orioles’ bullpen hadn’t escalated past stretching. It was his inning alone, and he rewarded his manager with yet another 1-2-3 frame.
Mountcastle rebounds
The only reason the ball off Ryan Mountcastle’s bat stayed inside the premises of Fenway Park was because it collided with an advertisement board that now sticks up from the top of the Green Monster. Beyond that, Mountcastle’s homer would’ve cleared the fence at every other major league ballpark.
He gave a skip out of the box and began his trot, a solo shot that left his dismal week in the past. The first baseman had hit .179 last week with 11 strikeouts in seven games. But Mountcastle, along with the rest of the Orioles lineup, closed the five-game set with Boston on the highest of high notes.
Mountcastle recorded four hits. Trey Mancini added three. Jorge Mateo and Adley Rutschman both notched two. Anthony Santander and Ramón Urías each sent long balls of their own into the night. It was part of a breakout 14-hit display to rebound from a blowout loss Sunday.
For Mountcastle in particular, however, it’s a promising sign. His home run rate entering Monday was 3.21%, down from 5.63% in 2021. His pull rate was also lower than usual, although the hanging curveball from left-hander Rich Hill allowed Mountcastle to crush the ball to left.
There was hard contact all night against Hill. Through two innings, the softest exit velocity off the 42-year-old was a 99-mph flyout. Mountcastle recorded the slowest of Hill’s outing in the third, but the 61.9 mph dribbler still went for an infield single.
There were myriad strong performances, between Mountcastle and Wells and others. They combined into a promising series finale, a boost after a hectic four-day, five-game spell at Fenway Park.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths
Since the Columbine High School massacre more than 20 years ago, police have been trained to quickly confront shooters in the horrific attacks that have followed.
But officers in Uvalde, Texas, took more than an hour to kill a shooter who massacred 19 children, a lapse of time that will likely be a key part of a Justice Department probe into the police response.
The rare federal review comes amid growing, agonized questions and shifting information from police. Authorities now say that several officers entered the elementary school just two minutes after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos and exchanged fire with him, but he wasn’t stopped until a tactical team entered a classroom more than an hour later.
That’s a confounding timeline for law enforcement experts like Jarrod Burguan, who was the police chief in San Bernardino, California, when the city was hit by a terrorist attack that killed 14 people in 2015. Officers entered that facility, a training center for residents with developmental disabilities, within two minutes of arriving.
“Columbine changed everything,” Burguan said Monday. Officers are now trained to form up and enter buildings to confront shooters as quickly as possible to prevent them from killing more people. “This has been drilled into this industry for years now.”
Justice Department officials probing the Texas slayings will examine a host of questions about the police response in Uvalde. A similar review that largely praised the response to the San Bernardino mass shooting was over 100 pages long.
In announcing the review, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said it would be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings would be made public. It could take months. Handling the review is the department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
One key question for Maria Haberfeld, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, is why a school district police chief had the power to tell more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary.
“The key question for me is, who designated him to be in charge?” she said.
Officials have said he believed the suspect was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms and there was no longer an active threat. But school police officers don’t typically have the most experience with active shooters, and Haberfeld questioned why people with more specialized training didn’t take the reins.
A U.S. Border Patrol tactical team finally used a janitor’s key to unlock the classroom door and kill the gunman, raising more questions about the choice of entry.
“It’s not some fortified castle from the Middle Ages. It’s a door,” she said. “They knew what to do. You don’t need the key.”
The Justice review won’t investigate the crime itself, or directly hold police civilly or criminally liable. What it will likely do is examine things like how police communicated with each other, said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association. It’s not yet known why the school chief, Pete Arredondo, thought the shooter was barricaded and he hasn’t commented.
“I think we need to be a little patient on that and wait to ensure we understand what that mindset was,” Eells said. “It goes back to communication. What information did they have?”
The review will also likely examine how well officers were prepared with gear like weapons and body armor. The shooter wore a tactical vest and was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, a powerful weapon capable of piercing basic bulletproof vests.
In previous shootings reviewed by the Justice Department, non-specialized law enforcement units did not have the kind of body armor needed to fully protect themselves.
At the 2016 massacre that killed 49 people and hurt dozens more in the LGBT community at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a detective on the scene exchanged gunfire with the suspect, knowing his handgun was “no match” for the weapon being fired in the club. Despite that, the first officers on the scene formed up in a team to enter the club quickly and begin searching for the shooter, according to the report.
In San Bernardino, meanwhile, only one of the first officers on scene had a shotgun and several did not have body armor. But they still used their training on active shooter situations to form up in a four-officer team to immediately enter the complex.
Moving quickly is important not only to stop a shooter from killing more people, but to help the wounded. In San Bernardino and Orlando, the Justice Department reviews credited the quick response in getting the wounded transported to treatment within a “golden hour” where victims are mostly likely to survive.
It is unclear what impact the delayed entry into the Texas classroom might have had on any of the children who were wounded and needed treatment more than an hour away in San Antonio.
Police do have to quickly analyze the risks to themselves and others in a violent, quickly changing situation — but they’re also trained to stop people from getting hurt, Eells said.
“Making an entry into that room is very, very, very dangerous,” he said. “But we are going to incur that risk, knowingly and willingly, because our priorities are to help those that cannot help themselves.”
___
Whitehurst reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press writer Gary Fields in Washington contributed to this report.
Biden sees chance of ‘rational’ Republican approach on guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the “Second Amendment was never absolute” and that, after the Texas elementary school shooting, there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman.
“I think things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope,” Biden told reporters before honoring the nation’s fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.
His comments came a day after he traveled to the shattered Texas community of Uvalde, mourning privately for three-plus hours with anguished families grieving for the 19 children and two teachers who died in the shooting. Faced with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service, Biden pledged: “We will.”
After the Uvalde trip, Biden spent Sunday night at his home in Delaware. As he arrived at the White House for Memorial Day events, he was asked if he’s now more motivated to see new federal limits imposed on firearms.
“I’ve been pretty motivated all along,” he said. “I’m going to continue to push and we’ll see how this goes.”
In Congress, a bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun legislation after a decade of mostly failed efforts. That included encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns away from those with mental health problems. A congressional aide said the senators would meet virtually Tuesday and throughout the week.
“The Second Amendment was never absolute,” Biden said. “You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn’t go out and buy a lot of weapons.”
Later, the president and first lady Jill Biden were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Standing at attention under a cloudless sky in the late-May heat, Biden saluted as taps played, after laying the wreath of multi-colored flowers wrapped in red, white and blue ribbon in front of the tomb.
Delivering remarks honoring fallen servicemembers, he said “Memorial Day is always a day where pain and pride are mixed together.”
“Today we are free because they were brave,” the president said.
But Biden said the nation’s experiment in democracy remains under threat, both abroad, in the form of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and in division at home. He called upholding democracy “the mission of our time.”
“Our memorial to them must not be just a day when we pause and pray,” Biden said. “It must be a daily commitment to act, to come together, to be worthy of the price that was paid.”
In his earlier statements to reporters on guns, Biden said he’d not spoken to Republicans on the issue “but my guess is … they’re going to have to take a hard look.”
There is nowhere near enough support from congressional Republicans for broader gun measures popular with the public — like a new ban on assault-type weapons or universal background checks on gun purchases. Still, Democratic advocates hope meaningful measures could still pass.
Biden said he had taken some executive actions on guns “but I can’t outlaw a weapon” and can’t “change the background checks.”
He said he didn’t know where congressional negotiations stand, but “there’s realization on the part of rational Republicans” that ”we can’t keep repeating ourselves.”
Before returning to Washington, the president and first lady, whose veteran son Beau died of cancer caused by a brain tumor in 2015, attended church Monday morning and laid flowers at their son’s grave.
“Today’s the day our son died,” Biden said at Arlington, telling families that he knows remembrances like Monday’s can “reopen that black hole” of pain.
But he said because of their commitment to the ideals of America, “A part of them is still with us no matter how long ago we lost them.”
The Bidens also hosted a breakfast in the White House’s East Room with about 130 members of veteran organizations, military family groups and senior Defense Department and other administration officials.
The president, the first lady and representatives from five Gold Star families who lost relatives in combat also planted a Southern magnolia tree on the White House South Lawn. The tree came from a sapling of a nearby magnolia planted by President Andrew Jackson in 1835.
As the group used shovels to toss dirt on the newly planted tree, Biden grinned and said “shovel brigade.” He and the first lady later held hands with those gathered in a circle around the tree and prayed silently.
__
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
From Division II and an adult rec league, Matt Swarmer achieves his MLB dream with the Chicago Cubs: ‘My adrenaline was pumping’
Two years ago, right-hander Matt Swarmer tried to stay ready during the uncertainty of a minor-league season canceled because of the pandemic.
His 2020 game action came from an unlikely source — an adult recreational league with players ranging from 18 to 40 years old.
“I was facing guys that almost didn’t have hair,” Swarmer said Monday. “I was just trying to find anywhere to play or just find live hitters.”
Swarmer would take video of every outing and check in with his pitching coaches throughout that summer to get feedback on how his pitches looked: “I just wanted to be ready whenever an opportunity presented itself.”
This came on the heels of a challenging debut season at Triple-A Iowa in 2019 in which he allowed a club-record 36 home runs in 27 games and changed his slider grip. There was never a guarantee that Swarmer — a 19th-round pick in 2016 out of Division II Kutztown University of Pennsylvania — would reach the majors.
He battled over the last six years to be on the mound Monday at Wrigley Field, the big-league moment he dreamed of since he was 5 years old. His parents and uncle were among the 39,305 fans.
“I always had my mind set (that) I just want to be a big-leaguer one day,” Swarmer said. “I mean, coming from a guy who went to Division II, anything is possible for anybody. Just got to work hard and good things will happen.”
Swarmer, 28, gave the Chicago Cubs exactly what they needed in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
He allowed four runs — only one earned — in six innings in his major-league debut. He scattered five hits, walked one and struck out six, including the first batter he faced, Kolten Wong. All but two of his 92 pitches were a four-seam fastball or slider. He finished with 10 whiffs and called strikes on his slider.
“It never felt like he sped up, which happens to a lot of guys,” manager David Ross said. “Just continued to control what he could control, and that definitely stands out from a guy making his first start in the big leagues.”
Swarmer is the first Cubs starter to allow one earned run or fewer and pitch at least six innings in his MLB debut since Dallas Beeler on June 28, 2014.
“My adrenaline was pumping right away,” he said, “but I had to just cool down and say: ‘Hey, this is just another game. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing.’”
Swarmer was aided by pitching to a familiar target in catcher P.J. Higgins, having spent the last three minor-league seasons together. Higgins gave Swarmer a simple pregame message: I’ve got you.
“I was like: ‘This is your big-league debut, you’re going to be nervous, but just trust me back there. Don’t worry about anything else‚’” Higgins said of their conversation. “I think that may have helped — I don’t know if it did or didn’t, but just for me, if someone were to say, hey, I’ve got you and just go out and do what you normally do, not try to overdo anything, then you’re going to be fine.”
Higgins experienced a special moment, too, during the Game 1 loss. His go-ahead solo home run to left in the third inning was his first big-league homer. After the game, Higgins received the ball, fresh with a green mark thanks to a ricochet off the top of the smaller scoreboard above the left-field basket.
“Honestly, the pitch before was a fastball that I fouled off and in my head I got mad,” Higgins said. “I was like, ‘Just hit the ball on the barrel and put it in play.’ And then fortunately, I hit the ball on the barrel and put it in play on that swing.”
The starting right fielder for Swarmer’s debut was another familiar face. The Cubs also called up Nelson Velázquez from Triple A before the doubleheader. He didn’t wait long to collect his first hit, legging out an infield single in his first at-bat.
Velázquez is the Cubs’ No. 16 prospect according to MLB.com and was the Arizona Fall League MVP last year. He was promoted to Iowa in early May and has hit .253 with nine doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 25 RBIs and a .914 OPS in 41 games between Double A and Triple A.
“Everything is a dream come true,” Velázquez said. “It’s everything I wished for in my life.”
A clearly happy Velázquez is reunited with longtime minor-league teammate Christopher Morel.
“He’s my bestie,” said Velázquez, whose locker is two down from Morel’s.
After the Cubs’ 12-inning loss to the White Sox on Sunday, Morel received a text from Velázquez that said he would see him soon. The bond between Velázquez and Morel traces back to 2018, when they first became teammates at short-season Eugene. Their friendship has only strengthened in the years since, rising through the Cubs minor-league system together.
“For me, he’s like a brother really,” Morel said through an interpreter. “Inside the baseball field, outside the baseball field, the only thing that’s missing is blood between us.”
The debuts and career firsts were part of a busy Monday for the Cubs, who made seven moves, including the additions of Velázquez and Swarmer. Most notably, right fielder Seiya Suzuki went on the injured list with a sprained left ring finger.
Right-hander Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL to create a 40-man spot for Swarmer, who posted a 2.08 ERA in nine games (five starts) at Iowa.
Right-hander Anderson Espinoza also earned his first major-league call-up, brought up from Double-A Tennessee to serve as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Espinoza, 24, was acquired from the San Diego Padres in July for Jake Marisnick. He debuted in the fourth inning of Game 2, replacing left-hander Drew Smyly, who exited with right oblique soreness.
“It’s been a been a morning of congratulating a lot of guys for being up here,” Ross said. “Happy for a lot of those guys that have put in the hard work and you get the reward to come up and be in an environment like today.”
