Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
UVALDE, Texas — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home on Monday in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death last week before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at the town’s other funeral home.
Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another. As family and friends unleash their grief, investigators will push for answers about how police responded to the May 24 shooting, and lawmakers have said they’ll consider what can be done to stem the gun violence permeating the nation.
This week alone, funerals are planned for 11 children and teacher Irma Garcia.
On Monday, some mourners at Amerie’s visitation wore lilac or lavender shades of purple — Amerie’s favorites — at the request of her step-father, Angel Garza. Many carried in flowers, including purple ones.
The little girl who loved to draw had just received a cellphone for her 10th birthday. One of her friends told Angel Garza that Amerie tried to use the phone to call police during the assault on her fourth-grade classroom.
Among the mourners at Amerie’s visitation were some of Maite’s relatives. Like many people, they were attending both.
Maite’s family wore green tie-dye shirts with an illustration showing Maite with angel wings. Before going into the funeral home, they stopped at the ditch to see the metal gate gunman Salvador Ramos crashed a pickup truck into before crossing a field and entering the school.
“How did he walk for so long?” asked Juana Magaña, Maite’s aunt.
Hillcrest Memorial itself and the shooting will be forever linked. After Ramos wrecked the truck, two men at the funeral home heard the crash and ran toward the accident scene. Ramos shot at them. He missed and both men made it to safety.
Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia’s funeral will be June 6 — the day after she was supposed to turn 10. Her family had been preparing a big birthday bash at her grandmother’s house this coming weekend. She had been hoping to receive gifts related to the Disney movie “Encanto.”
“She loved that movie and talked a lot about it,” said her aunt, Siria Arizmendi.
Ellie was quiet even around family but loved doing videos and had been already practicing with her older sister a choreography for her quinceañera party — the celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday — even though it was still five years away, Arizmendi said.
Ellie’s older sister is doing OK, Arizmendi said, understanding their family and others face a long road to recovery.
“It is just sad for all the children,” she said.
Funeral directors, embalmers and others from across Texas arrived to help. Jimmy Lucas, president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, brought a hearse and volunteered to work as a driver, pitch in for services, or do whatever he could, he told NBC News. Other arriving morticians were there to help with facial reconstruction services given the damage caused by the shooter’s military-style rifle.
Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking at a Memorial Day event in Longview, urged Texans to keep Uvalde in their prayers.
“What happened in Uvalde was a horrific act of evil,” Abbott said. “And as Texans, we must come together and lift up Uvalde and support them in every way that we possibly can. It is going to take time to heal the devastation that the families there have gone through and are going through, But be assured, we will not relent until Uvalde recovers.”
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday a review of the law enforcement response. Police have come under heavy criticism for taking well over an hour to kill Ramos inside the adjoining classrooms where he unleashed carnage.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin pushed back on officials’ claims, including remarks made over the weekend by Texas’ lieutenant governor, that they weren’t told the truth about the massacre.
“Local law enforcement has not made any public comments about the specifics of the investigation or (misled) anyone,” he said in a Monday statement. “Statements by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick that he was ‘not told the truth’ are not true.”
Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.
The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.
Jacob Albarado, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed to the school with a shotgun borrowed from his barber, said Tuesday it was chaotic when he arrived in search of his daughter and wife. Both were physically unharmed in the attack, he said.
“To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could given the circumstances,” he told NBC’s “Today Show.” “I believe everyone there was doing everything in their power.”
Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.
A day after visiting Uvalde and pledging, “We will,” in response to people chanting, “Do something,” President Joe Biden on Monday expressed some optimism that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman.
“I think things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational, at least that’s my hope,” Biden told reporters before honoring the nation’s fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.
“The Second Amendment was never absolute,” Biden said. “You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn’t go out and buy a lot of weapons.”
A bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun safety legislation. Encouraging state “red flag” laws to keep guns away from those with mental health issues, and addressing school security and mental health resources were on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.
The group will meet again this week under a 10-day deadline to strike a deal.
___
Nathan Ellgren in Uvalde and Jim Salter in O’Fallon, Missouri, contributed to this report.
Euphoria’s Dominic Fike: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past?
Everybody must have heard about the famous show HBO Drama show Euphoria which aired in 2019, then you must have loved the character of Elliot in the second season played by the very talented American singer, musician, and very good actor Dominic Fike. Fans of the show specifically fans of Elliot must have thought is he dating someone?
Yes, he is dating someone, he recently confirmed that he is dating his costar from the show euphoria Hunter Schafer who depicted the role of Jules Vaughn.
Who Has He Dated In Past?
Before dating his Euphoria Co-star Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike dated American model and actress Diana Silvers, on august 2020 Dominic confirmed that he and Diana Silvers are dating through Instagram. Diana is a model and actress who acted in many movies including Ma(2019), and Ava ( 2020) but her breakthrough role was when she got the main role in the Netflix series Space Force.
When & Where did Dominic meet Hunter?
Dominic Fike first met Hunter Schafer met on the sets of HBO’s drama series Euphoria season 2 in April 2021. The couple was seen many times together and there were always roomers of them dating but neither of them ever confirmed anything to people. But sometime after Musician and actor, Dominic fike confirmed that he is dating his Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer.
A Little Bit About Dominic Fike
Dominic Fike is an American singer, songwriter, and actor, his full name is Dominic David Fike. He was born on 30th December 1995. Fike first burst out in the music scene on Sound cloud. Colombia records singed him after the release of his debut episode “Don’t forget about me, Demons”. Fike’s song Three Nights hit the top 10 in many countries. In July 2020 Fike’s debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong hit the top 50 in multiple countries including Australia and USA, in the late 2020 fike also recorded a cover of legendary British singer Sir Paul McCartney’ssong The Kiss of Venus in his album McCartney III Imagined.
In 2020 Fike also made his acting debut by playing the character of Elliot in the second season of Euphoria. However, in the show fike also wrote and performed a song named Elliot’ Song with his co-star Zendaya
A little Bit About Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer is an American-born actress and model and a very active LGBTQ rights activist who was born on December 31st, 1998. She made her debut in 2019 in the HBO Drama series Euphoria as Jules Vaughn with the cast consisting of Zendaya Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and many more. She is currently dating her Euphoria costar Dominic Fike who plays the role of Elliot in the season two the couple at first didn’t confirm that they are dating each other at last they have ended the rumors and confirmed that they are indeed dating each other.
The post Euphoria’s Dominic Fike: Is He Dating Someone? Who Has He Dated In The Past? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
8 candidates from Jammu region clear UPSC Civil Service 2021 exam
Among the Eight successful candidates from the Jammu division are two Muslims, five Hindus and a Sikh.
Till late on the evening of May 30, J&K officials had not yet formally issued a list of the successful candidates.
Kashmir saw a steady increase in the share of UPSC qualifying candidates after a local youth, Shah Faesal, topped the examination in 2009. The highest number of successful candidates from Jammu & Kashmir was 15, in 2018.
J&K saw 11 candidates qualifying in the UPSC examination in 2011, 10 in 2012, 11 in 2013, 10 in 2014, nine in 2015, 14 in 2016, 14 in 2017, and 15 in 2018.
After the erstwhile State was split into the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, in 2019, the number of successful candidates fell. Only nine candidates qualified from J&K after the reading down of Article 370 in 2020; with three Hindu and six Muslim candidates.
“All those who have been declared qualified for the UPSC exams deserve our heartfelt congratulations. Happy to see three youth qualifying from J&K but at the same time I am baffled to see the graph of J&K youth decreasing in qualifying the UPSC exams. Time to ponder over,” said Peoples Conference youth leader Musadir Karim.
From the Union Territory of Ladakh, two candidates qualified — one Muslim from Kargil and a Buddhist from Leh.
The post 8 candidates from Jammu region clear UPSC Civil Service 2021 exam appeared first on JK Breaking News.
What will Chicago White Sox miss with Tim Anderson on the IL? 4 numbers that highlight the All-Star shortstop’s impact.
Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first Sunday against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field in typical Tim Anderson fashion, hitting the ball the other way for a single.
The White Sox shortstop displayed another part of his game later in the inning, swiping second base.
The Sox will be missing that all-around game for an unspecified period after Anderson exited in the fifth with a strained right groin. After ranging to his left to field a grounder and making the throw to first, he fell to the ground in shallow center field.
The Sox placed him on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 30) Monday.
“If he goes down like that, you know there’s something up,” Sox infielder Danny Mendick said Sunday. “Hopefully he can get healthy and get back out there real soon.”
Anderson has a .356/.393/.503 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 40 games. His 164 weighted runs created plus (wRC+), according to fangraphs.com, ranks 11th in the majors. The stat estimates a player’s offensive contribution in total runs and adjusts that number to account for external factors such as ballpark and era. The major-league average is 100, meaning Anderson is 64% above that.
“He’s a great player, legitimately a great player,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday.
Here are four numbers that highlight Anderson’s impact.
.580 — White Sox winning percentage since 2020 with Anderson starting
Anderson is a major reason the Sox made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history in 2020 and ‘21. Since the start of the 2020 season, they are 123-89 when he’s in the starting lineup and 28-28 when he’s not, according to the Sox.
During that span, the Sox are 104-58 when Anderson gets at least one hit and 26-3 when he homers.
Anderson has excelled in the postseason too. He collected nine hits in the 2020 wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics, batting .643 in the three games. He had seven hits in last season’s American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, hitting .368 in four games.
15 — leadoff home runs
Anderson didn’t waste any time aiding the offense against the Los Angeles Angels on April 30 at Guaranteed Rate Field, hitting José Suarez’s first pitch over the right-field wall.
It was the 15th leadoff home run in Anderson’s career and the second time he accomplished the feat this season. The first was April 24 in Minnesota.
He has hit six homers on the first pitch of a game, tied for third in major-league history, and he ranks second behind Ray Durham (20) in leadoff homers by a Sox player.
49 — 3-hit games since 2019
Anderson already had two hits during the second game of a May 22 doubleheader against the New York Yankees when he came to bat in the eighth.
Fans at Yankee Stadium greeted him with boos throughout the game in the aftermath of Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson calling Anderson “Jackie” during the previous day’s game and the conversations that followed between Donaldson and the Sox, which resulted in the benches clearing.
There were two on and two out in the nationally televised Sunday night game, and the Sox led by two. Anderson provided insurance with a dramatic three-run home run to right, quieting the crowd.
“You’ve got to give me something to keep me motivated,” Anderson said two days later.
Anderson had another three-hit game May 26 against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and his 49 three-hit games since 2019 are the most in baseball during that stretch, according to the Sox. The Sox are 34-15 in those games.
.326 — batting average since 2019
Anderson entered Sunday with a .326 batting average since 2019, which according to the Sox was tops in the majors during that period.
Anderson led the majors with a .335 average in 2019, finished second in the American League in 2020 (.322) and was fourth in the AL last season (.309).
Entering Monday, Anderson ranked third in the AL this year at .356.
“Tim’s a great player having a great year,” La Russa said Sunday. “Now he’s going to have to recover. Recovering from any injury is not fun. But for us, just got to look around at who we send out. We’ve got a lot of guys to send out that can help win a game. That’s our attitude.”
