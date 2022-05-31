Connect with us

Vikings considering re-signing WR Dede Westbrook

Published

2 mins ago

on

Vikings considering re-signing WR Dede Westbrook
The Vikings are considering re-signing wide receiver Dede Westbrook, a source said Tuesday.

The source said that Westbrook, who was Minnesota’s primary punt returner last season, will work out with the team on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings want to get a look at Westbrook since they have a new coaching staff under Kevin O’Connell, who replaced the fired Mike Zimmer.

If the Vikings like what they see, they could reach a deal to bring back Westbrook. However, a source said there are several other teams looking at the veteran receiver.

With the Vikings in 2021, Westbrook had 10 catches for 68 yards and returned 22 punts for 183 yards for an average of 8.3.

Westbrook played with Jacksonville from 2017-20, which included having 66 catches in both 2018 and 2019. He appeared in just two games in 2020 due to suffering a torn ACL before joining the Vikings.

Westbrook has a close relationship with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. McCardell was his position coach in Jacksonville, went to Minnesota last year and then was retained by O’Connell.

